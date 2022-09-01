|Batsmen
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin. The Sri Lanka players have made their way out to the playing field. Sabbir Rahman andÂ ââââMehidy HasanÂ will open the innings for Bangladesh. Dilshan MadushankaÂ has been handed the new ball and will begin proceedings. Lets go...
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end?
|Dilshan Madushanka to Sabbir Rahman, FOUR! Boundary to end the over! BangladeshÂ are off to a good start! Cheeky fromÂ Rahman! Fuller and around off.Â Rahman goes across and paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary.
|0.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mehidy Hasan, THREE RUNS! On a length and outside off. Hasan looks to drive but splices it over point. The outfield is not that fast and the batters will get three runs.Â
|0.0 : Dasun ShanakaÂ the captain of Sri LankaÂ is up for a chat. He saysÂ they willÂ bowl first. Mentions that it is aÂ used wicket and batting second will be easier and that should help them chase a target. Claims that they had a good preparation and they want to playÂ aggressive cricket. Claims that BangladeshÂ is a good side and theyÂ will try to win it. Informs that there isÂ one change.Â
|0.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mehidy Hasan, A length ball, outside off, it lands and jags away. Hasan has a poke at it but misses.
|0.0 : Mosaddek HossainÂ is up for a chat before the game begins. He claims that when he was batting he came outÂ with intent.Â Adds that in the first few overs it was difficult to face spinners in Sharjah but should be easier here. Mentions thatÂ it is difficult for batters against spin and theyÂ have good spinners. Admits that they have a lot of areas in which they need to improve, especially their batting and bowling in the death overs.
|0.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mehidy Hasan, Another dot! Short in length, nipping back in around middle. Hasan misses his flick and it rolls back on the deck on the leg side. Hasan tries to take a single but is not available.Â
|0.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mehidy Hasan, Length ball, outside off angling across, Hasan slaps it to cover.
|0.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Mehidy Hasan, FOUR LEG BYES! A boundaryÂ to start the proceeding but not off the bat! On a length, straight on the pads. Hasan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. It rolls away past the keeper to fine leg for four. BangladeshÂ are underway!
|0.0 : The game is about to begin in a few minutes but before that, the players have lined up for their respective national anthems.Â It will be the Bangladesh national anthem followed by the national anthem of Sri Lanka.Â
|Pitch Report -Â Scott Styris is out in the middle to give us an update on the center patch. He says that the pitch was used last night and the ground staff have not done much on the wicket. The pitch will slow down a bit as the game progresses. Mentions that the pitch was a bit tacky and does not come on to the bat well. Claims that on one side it is very dry and the spinners could get some purchase whereas on the other end there is a little more grass and could help the fast bowlers. Claims tha
|Shakib Al HasanÂ the skipper of BangladeshÂ is up next. He admits that they wanted to field first but it is not in their control. Says that they have to bat well in the start, preserve their wickets and go for it later. Mentions that they did not bat well in the first six overs of the previous game and will hope to keep wickets in hand this time. Informs that they have done a few changes in the playing eleven and have worked on new plans. Claims that theyÂ haven't spoken about what's in the medi
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando (In place of Matheesha Pathirana).
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Sabbir Rahman (In place of Anamul Haque), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan (In place of Mohammad Naim), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain (In place of Mohammad Saifuddin).
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Sri Lanka. They have elected to BOWL first.
|Bangladesh faced a similar fate in their first game as they suffered a collapse up the order as well. Unlike the Sri Lankans, they handled the pace bowlers well but were exploited by some high-quality spin bowling. The lower order showed some fight to push them to a reasonable total but wereÂ well short of an ideal target. They put on a good bowling performance in the beginning in a quest to secure a win and restricted their opponents with some disciplined bowling but once again their death bowl