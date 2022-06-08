|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 1 . . 4 w .
|Last bat : Pathum Nissankac Mitchell Marsh b Jhye Richardson3(6b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:7/2 (2.4 Ovs)
|8.6 : Change.Â
|Mitchell Marsh to Kusal Mendis, Slower delivery again, around the top of off. Mendis defends it from inside the crease.
|8.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Charith Asalanka, This is dug into the pitch andÂ Asalanka just pulls it powerfully to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Kusal Mendis, Well bowled and good running as well. Kusal MendisÂ looks to shuffle across but Marsh sees it and bowls a slower length ball outside off. Mendis defends it back onto the deck and scampers through for a run.
|8.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Charith Asalanka, A bit short and wide, slapped away off the back foot towards deep point for just a single.
|8.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Charith Asalanka, Aerial but in the gap. Good length, outside off. Charith AsalankaÂ reaches out and gets it over the jumping fielder at extra cover. The man from long off cuts it off and keeps it down to a couple. The 50 is up for Sri LankaÂ as well.
|8.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Charith Asalanka, Marsh starts off with a short ball outside off.Â Asalanka powers it off the back foot over the bowler's head and picks up a couple of runs.
|7.6 : Mitchell MarshÂ comes into the attack.
|Glenn Maxwell to Charith Asalanka, On the pads,Â Asalanka works it through mid-wicket and collects a single.
|7.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Mendis, Shorter in length again and over middle, Mendis pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for one more.
|7.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Charith Asalanka, Shorter, around leg. This is clipped away behind square on the leg side for a run.
|7.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Charith Asalanka, FOUR! The boundaries are starting to flow here for Sri Lanka. Speared into the pads,Â Asalanka gets low and looks to slog but gets it off the inner half of the bat and through backward square leg. Kane RichardsonÂ runs to his left from the square leg fence but can't cut it off.
|7.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Mendis, A bit on the shorter side and angled across the right-hander. Kusal MendisÂ gets down on one knee and pulls it to deep square leg for one more.
|0.0 : Glenn Maxwell (1-0-5-1)Â comes back to bowl.Â
|7.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Charith Asalanka, Quicker one, angled onto the pads.Â Asalanka flicks it to short fine leg for one.
|6.6 : Ashton Agar to Charith Asalanka, Full and on off, turned through wide mid on for a single.
|6.5 : Ashton Agar to Kusal Mendis, Around off, pushed away towards covers for a run.
|6.4 : Ashton Agar to Kusal Mendis, Beaten! Nicely flighted from Agar, on off and the ball turns away after pitching as well. Mendis looks to drive but is beaten past the outside edge.
|6.3 : Ashton Agar to Charith Asalanka, Smart batting fromÂ Asalanka, just rotating the strike after the boundary. Flatter and on the pads, nudged away towards square leg for one.
|6.2 : Ashton Agar to Charith Asalanka, SIX! Aggressive shot fromÂ Asalanka and he gets maximum purchase. This is floated up around off stump,Â Asalanka steps down the track and goes through with the shot, dispatching it over the long on fence.
|6.1 : Ashton Agar to Charith Asalanka, Cheeky attempt! Ashton AgarÂ starts off with a very full delivery on middle, Charith AsalankaÂ reverse sweeps it straight to the man at short third man.
|5.6 : Ashton AgarÂ comes into the attack.
|Kane Richardson to Charith Asalanka, Fuller and on the pads, flicked aerially in front of square on the leg side for one. At the end of the Powerplay, Sri LankaÂ are 28/2!
|5.5 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Good running. On middle, tucked away with soft hands towards the mid-wicket region for a quick single.
|5.4 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Better from Kane Richardson, around the top of off and just angling in. Mendis hangs back and just nudges it towards backward and tries to steal a single. The fielder over there though is on his toes and gets onto the ball in a flash.
|5.3 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Length, around off, pushed away towards cover.
|5.2 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, SIX! Nonchalant from Kusal Mendis! Overpitched from Kane Richardson, it is the slower one and outside off. Mendis gets low and lifts it over the extra cover fence for a biggie.
|0.0 : Kane RichardsonÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Kane RichardsonÂ starts off with a fullish delivery around off, Kusal MendisÂ caresses it towards the cover region.
|4.6 : Jhye Richardson to Charith Asalanka, Swing and a miss! Shorter, outside off, much slower this one at 116 clicks. Charith AsalankaÂ looks to pull this but he misses.Â
|4.2 : Jhye Richardson to Charith Asalanka, Tad slower now, around middle and leg, on a length. Charith AsalankaÂ taps it towards mid-wicket.Â
|4.5 : Jhye Richardson to Charith Asalanka, Length delivery, outside off. Charith AsalankaÂ stays in his crease and tries to cut this away but the ball goes off the under edge towards cover.Â
|4.4 : Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis, This one nips back in, around middle, on a length. Kusal MendisÂ stays back and dabs it towards point. Quick singe taken!Â
|4.3 : Jhye Richardson to Charith Asalanka, Another slower one, outside off, length delivery. Charith AsalankaÂ opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a single.Â
|4.1 : Jhye Richardson to Charith Asalanka, SIX! Bang! Sri LankaÂ will need more of these! A fuller one, right in the slot, outside off.Â Charith AsalankaÂ dispatches it straight down the ground for a biggie.Â
|3.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, Josh HazlewoodÂ drops it short again, around off. Kusal MendisÂ hangs back, and hops to punch this on the off side, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man. Kane RichardsonÂ runs to his left and does well to stop the ball. Two taken!Â
|3.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, Shorter ball, down the leg side. Charith AsalankaÂ pulls it towards deep square leg. Single taken!
|3.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, Angling in around middle and leg, on a length. Kusal MendisÂ taps it towards mid-wicket and runs across to the other end. Good running!Â
|3.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, Length delivery, outside off, at 138 clicks.Â Kusal MendisÂ hangs back and dabs it towards slip.
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, Back of a length, around middle. Charith AsalankaÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, Good-length delivery from over the wicket, around off. Charith AsalankaÂ blocks it towards the off side.Â
|2.6 : Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Another length delivery, outside off once again. Kusal MendisÂ is happy to let it go through to the keeper. A successful first over for Jhye RichardsonÂ as well!
|2.5 : Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Outside off, on a length. Kusal MendisÂ leaves it alone.Â
|2.4 : Kusal MendisÂ walks out to bat now.
|Jhye Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! TAKEN! Wickets in quick succession for Australia! This is some high-risk cricket from Sri Lanka! Jhye RichardsonÂ strikes in his first over and Sri LankaÂ have lost their second wicket. A length ball, around middle and off. Pathum NissankaÂ back away, swings his bat at it, and tries to go over cover. But the ball goes off his outside edge and flies high towards third man. Mitchell MarshÂ takes another good catch there.Â
|2.3 : Jhye Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, Lovely shot! Tad shorter, around middle. Pathum NissankaÂ makes room and pulls it over mid-wicket. The ball flies high and stops just near the boundary ropes. Two taken!Â
|2.2 : Jhye Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, This one nips back in, full in length, around middle. Pathum NissankaÂ works it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|2.1 : Jhye Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, Jhye RichardsonÂ begins with a fuller ball, around the off pole. Pathum NissankaÂ pushes it towards mid off.Â
|1.6 : Change in the bowling straightaway as Jhye RichardsonÂ comes into the attack.
|Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, Back of a length, around middle and off, extra bounce there as well. Charith AsalankaÂ does well to block it with soft hands towards point. A maiden for Josh Hazlewood!
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, Length delivery, around middle, at 131 clicks. Charith AsalankaÂ blocks it out.Â
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, Swing and a miss! Shorter one now, outside off. Charith AsalankaÂ tries to pull this but he misses.
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, On a length, tailing back in, around the pads, atÂ 137 clicks. Charith AsalankaÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket.Â
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, Back of a length, around middle and off. Charith AsalankaÂ steps down the pitch and looks to pull this but he manages to get an inside edge back onto his pads.Â
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Charith Asalanka, Josh HazlewoodÂ begins with a length ball, nipping back in around middle. Charith AsalankaÂ looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pads.
|0.6 : Josh HazlewoodÂ to bowl with the new ball from the opposite end.
|0.5 : Charith AsalankaÂ comes in at number 3 for Sri Lanka.
|0.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka, Shorter ball, around middle. Pathum NissankaÂ knocks it towards mid-wicket. End of a successful first over from Glenn Maxwell!
|0.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Danushka Gunathilaka, OUT! TAKEN! Wicket in the first over for Glenn MaxwellÂ and Australia! Danushka GunathilakaÂ departs for a timid score. Another fuller ball, around middle, slower through the air. Danushka GunathilakaÂ gets down on his knee and sweeps it to the only man in the deep on the leg side. Mitchell MarshÂ from deep square leg runs to his right and takes a sharp catch. Sri LankaÂ lose their first wicket!
|0.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Crunched! Tosses it up, full, around off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ drives it powerfully through cover for a boundary.Â
|0.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shorter now, spinning away, around off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ pushes it towards cover off the back foot.Â
|0.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fuller, around off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The umpires and the players are out in the middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ and Pathum NissankaÂ are set to open the batting for Sri Lanka. A bit of spin to start with from AustraliaÂ as Glenn MaxwellÂ has been handed the new ball. Let's play...
|0.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka, Glenn MaxwellÂ begins with a loopy ball, very full, around middle. Pathum NissankaÂ works it away towards long on for a single. Pathum NissankaÂ and Sri LankaÂ are underway!
|0.0 : Aaron FinchÂ says that they will have a bowl first. Adds that the wicket hasn't changed much from last night and they fancy themselves chasing a score. Mentions that the wicket was good and due to a bit of rain, the ball came on to the bat better. Informs that Starc is out of the game as he has a few stitches on the bowling hand and Jhye Richardson comes in to replace him. Also informs that Andrew McDonald is now onboard, he is isolated and will be with the team soon.
|Dasun Shanaka says that they are focusing on changing gears in this game and 170 will be the ideal score on this wicket. Informs that they are playing with the same XI.
|PITCH REPORT - RusselÂ Arnold says that the conditions look good once again. Adds that it is the same pitch tonight as well and it is dry but hard. Reckons pacers will have more success on this pitch than the spinners and there will be good bounce on offer. Mentions that the par score still seems to be around 175.
|Sri Lanka (Unchanged Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.Â
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson (In place of Mitchell Starc), Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|We did experience a bit of rain in the first T20I but thankfully, we witnessed a full game in the end. There is rain predicted once again for this game as well but letâs hope the weather remains kind to us and we face no interruptions. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.