|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . . . 3 2 0wd . | . 1 . . 1 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|1.6 : Change.
|Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, No run.
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Danushka Gunathilaka, Quick single! Around off, length delivery. Danushka GunathilakaÂ taps it towards cover and runs across to the other end.Â
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Danushka Gunathilaka, Josh HazlewoodÂ maintains the same length, on the pads this time. Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to pull this but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad.Â
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Danushka Gunathilaka, On a length, around middle and off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ makes room and pushes it to the fielder at mid off. Some intent shown here by Danushka Gunathilaka this time!Â
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Another length delivery, outside off. Pathum NissankaÂ dabs it towards point and scampers across to the other end.
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Josh HazlewoodÂ comes over the wicket, serves a length ball, around off, at 132 clicks. Pathum NissankaÂ defends it out off the back foot.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Josh Hazlewood. One slip in place.
|Mitchell Starc to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good-length delivery, around theÂ off pole, at 141 clicks. Danushka GunathilakaÂ blocks it out solidly. 7 runs off the first over!Â
|Halt in play... Mitchell StarcÂ has some issues with a finger. The physio is out and it is his bowling hand as well. So, it will need some assistance.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Danushka Gunathilaka, Wide! Down the leg side, pitches it up again.Â Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to flick this but he misses it this time. Wide given.Â
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Danushka Gunathilaka, Runs straightaway for Danushka Gunathilaka! Mitchell StarcÂ serves this one the pads, on a fullish length. Danushka GunathilakaÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.Â
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Outside off, fuller ball again. Pathum NissankaÂ presses forward and drives it past the fielder at mid off. Three taken. Pathum NissankaÂ gets off the mark with that!Â
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Tad fuller, around off. Pathum NissankaÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, An appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! A length ball, tailing back in, around middle and off, at around 141 clicks. Pathum NissankaÂ leans forward and looks to defend this but he manages to get a big inside edge back onto his pads.Â
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Another full-length delivery, outside off. Pathum NissankaÂ opens the face of the bat and taps it towards the fielder at cover-point.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! Mitchell StarcÂ begins with a fuller ball, wide of off, shaping away. Pathum NissankaÂ leaves it alone. Wide called! Sri LankaÂ are up and running!Â
|0.0 : We are allÂ set for the action. The players of AustraliaÂ are out in the middle. Pathum NissankaÂ and Danushka GunathilakaÂ are theÂ openers of Sri Lanka. Mitchell StarcÂ is all set to steam in with a fresh new ball.Â
|Both the teamsÂ line up for their respectiveÂ national anthems. It is Australia'sÂ first followed by Sri Lanka's. The players also remember the passing away of late Aussie great - Andrew Symonds.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold is down near the pitch. He says it'sÂ a belter of a pitch. Adds that it's an even pitch, but on the dry side. Little cracks on it, but there will be good bounce and carry. All the players will have a smile on their faces. Mentions that the toss will not matter much, also there is no dew expected.Â
|Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri LankaÂ says the boys have grown up in confidence after playing some franchise cricket. Adds that he is happy to bat first, looks like a good wicket.Â
|Aaron Finch, the skipper of AustraliaÂ says they are going to bowl first, looks like a good surface and they will want to chase. Mentions that Glenn MaxwellÂ is much better than a part-time spinner, he can be aggressive but yes, they are going with one frontline spinner and backing Maxwell.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome folks! Itâs time for the first T20I of this three-match T20I series between Sri LankaÂ and AustraliaÂ at theÂ R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The last time these two sides met Australia put on a dominant performance and won the series 4-1. Sri Lanka did put on a great show but failed to get over the line. However, things are different now and they will be hoping to roar inÂ their own den and come out on top this time. Both teams are filled with power-packed players and w
|Both these sides have already named their playing XI. Australiaâs big guns, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh,Â and Glenn Maxwell, who had missed the previous T20I against Pakistan, haveÂ returned to the side. They all did well in the recently concluded Indian T20 League and will be looking to replicate the same in this game as well. However, the likes of Aaron FinchÂ and Steven SmithÂ will have to prove their worth in the shortest format and display their magic. They will be missing the services o
|Talking about a lethal bowling attack, Sri Lanka'sÂ main strength is their bowling unit. Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushmantha ChameeraÂ form the core of their attack and they prove to be a real threat to the opposition. However, itâs their batting that needs to step up. They have added Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ to their playing XI and looking at his recent form he could prove to be a boon for them.Â
|The weather in Colombo seems cloudy and there is a possibility of rain as well. But letâs hope we face no interruptions and we get to witness a full game. We have an exciting battle to look forward to.Â Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.