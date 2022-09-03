|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . . | . 4 1 1 1 .
|Last bat : Hazratullah Zazaib Dilshan Madushanka13(16b2x40x6) SR:81.25, FoW:46/1 (4.5 Ovs)
|13.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Ibrahim Zadran, Slower delivery, a touch short and on middle, Zadran tucks it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|13.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX! Up and over, stand and deliver from Zadran. A length ball around off, angling in, Ibrahim ZadranÂ clears his front leg and powers it over long on. The fielder jumps near the fence but it sails over his head.
|12.6 : Slight halt in play as Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is getting some attention from the physio. Maybe cramps, it's very hot out there. Chamika KarunaratneÂ is back on.
|Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Top edge but safe! Shanaka digs it in short and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ top-edges his attempted pull shot over mid-wicket. The ball falls safely and they get two runs. 16 from the over!
|12.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ has decided to hit the top gear again. He picks the slower one early, it's full and in the slot and Gurbaz sends it flying over extra cover for a biggie.
|12.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Aeria but safe! Shanaka bowls it short and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets across and swings it over square leg. It lands safely in the deep and they take two runs.
|12.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mistimed! Full and around off, angling in, Gurbaz walks forward but mistimes his big shot back towards the bowler.
|Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide! Sprays it on a length but quite wide outside off at 128 kph, Gurbaz leaves.
|12.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Edgy! A welcome boundary for Afghanistan. Shanaka serves it full and wide outside off at 103 kph, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ throws his bat at it and gets a fat outside edge. It loops behind short third man for a boundary.
|12.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Ibrahim Zadran, Angles in a length ball on middle, Ibrahim works it to deep mid-wicket for one. The 50-run stand comes up.
|11.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Ibrahim Zadran, Fullish and on the pads, at 103 kph, Ibrahim clips it to deep mid-wicket and keeps strike with a single.
|11.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length and outside off, at 139 kph, it's eased through covers for a single.
|11.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Better this time. Change in pace. At 105 clicks, fuller in length and outside off, Gurbaz is deceived and swings his bat blindly at it.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide! Dilshan sees the batter shuffling across the stumps and delivers a slower full delivery way down the leg side. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ swings and misses.
|11.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Ibrahim Zadran, Identical to the last delivery, this time at 139 kph, Zadran connects with his punch and sends it to sweeper cover for one.
|11.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Ibrahim Zadran, Beaten this time! Pace up from Dilshan Madushanka. He clocks 138 kph and angles across a good-length ball, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes on the back foot to force it through the line but misses.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Ibrahim Zadran, Wide! Dilshan attempts a slower one but errs in line. He serves it down the leg side and the batter tries to flick but misses.
|0.0 : Change. Dilshan MadushankaÂ (2-0-18-1) is back on.Â
|11.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length around leg, Gurbaz helps it in front of square leg and rotates the strike.
|10.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Ibrahim Zadran, Fine running between the wickets. Shanaka serves it on a length and around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ turns it with gentle hands through square leg and returns for the second run.
|10.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fuller and around off, it's driven to the right side of the extra cover fielder for a single.
|10.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tries to be innovative but fails to middle his shot. Slower and fuller outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ attempts a predetermined slog-sweep but it takes the toe end of his bat and goes to covers. Dot.
|10.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Ibrahim Zadran, Full this time, on the pads, Ibrahim eases it down to wide long on for a run.
|10.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Width there outside off, short in length, Gurbaz is early into the shot and mistimes it through covers for one.
|0.0 : DRINKS! It's been a wonderful start for Afghanistan! They will be happy with the score right now! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is playing a gem of an innings and will hope to continue. Sri LankaÂ on the other hand had their opportunities but will look for wickets now and keep AfghanistanÂ under 150, if possible. An interesting passage of play awaits. Dasun ShanakaÂ to bowl after the break...
|10.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Ibrahim Zadran, Starts his spell with a length ball around off, Zadran stays back and steers it through point for a single.
|9.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Fires it in, flat and short on middle, Ibrahim goes back and punches it down to long off for another single. At the halfway mark, AfghanistanÂ are 83 for 1.
|9.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Quicker and on off, defended back to the bowler.
|9.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flatter through the air, around off and turning in, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ works it in front of square leg for one.
|9.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Gets on the front foot and pushes a full ball down to long off for a run.
|9.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and flighted, around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes down and sweeps it off the inner edge to the left of deep square leg. One more run.
|9.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran,Â Mistimed! Flatter one, around off and turning in, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes back and mistimes his punch in the air. It though goes safely to long off, for a run.
|8.6 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chamika goes short again, around leg, this time Gurbaz perhapsÂ gloves his attempted pull shot and it scoots towards fine leg. The fielder pulls it back near the fence and the batters take two.
|8.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Appeal for a caught behind, not given. Nothing from the keeper but Chamika KarunaratneÂ is interested and convinces his skipper to take the DRS. Coming to the delivery -Â Karunaratne digs it in short, around off at 130 clicks, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays back to pull but fails to middle his shot. It goes behind and the keeper collects it well. Time for the DRS - Nothing on the UltraEdge. Sri Lanka lose one review.
|Chamika Karunaratne to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide! Slower one goes wrong. This has been served down the leg side. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tries his best to get some bat behind it but misses.
|8.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Ibrahim Zadran, Slower short ball, around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ pulls it to deep square leg and gets a single.
|8.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FIFTY FOR GURBAZ, off just 22 balls!Â Sliding down the leg side, on a length, Gurbaz walks across and helps it through square leg for a run. It has been a cracking knock from him so far. Can he make it a big one?
|8.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This time they get two. Short in length and around off, Gurbaz pulls but without much timing and it goes slowly to the deep mid-wicket region. They complete two with ease.
|8.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Ibrahim Zadran, Angles in a full-length ball around off, Zadran closes the face of his bat and helps it to deep mid-wicket. Calls for two but gets only one run after a bit of hesitation.
|7.6 : Change. Chamika KarunaratneÂ is into the attack.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Short and around off, Zadran plays it to the left of the cover fielder and rushes to the other end. The fielder fails to pick the ball otherwise it could have been close.
|7.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Presses forward to a full ball and drives it to covers. Dot.
|7.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spinning in sharply from around off, quicker and shorter, Gurbaz punches it down to long on for one.
|7.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Out of here! Wanindu HasarangaÂ decides to give some flight to his delivery but pays the price. It's full and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes down on one knee and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|7.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A hint of away turn there as it lands short and outside off, the batter punches but finds the cover fielder.
|7.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, A touch short and around off, staying a bit low, Zadran forces it from the back foot to long on for a run.
|6.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Ibrahim Zadran, Fuller and around off, knocked down to long on for a run. End of a good over for Afghanistan, 12 from it.
|6.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Superbly executed! A 140 kph delivery, short and around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ arches back and uses the pace of the bowler to ramp it down towards third man for a boundary.
|6.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Drop and run. Around off, on a length, Gurbaz plays it down with soft hands towards backward point and steals a single.
|6.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Ibrahim Zadran, It's on a length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ tries to loft it over covers but ends up slicing it in the air. It goes square of the wicket on the off side and they cross for a single.
|6.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length, on off, Gurbaz taps it down to third man and takes a single.
|6.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Well played! Slower one, a touch short and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ opens the face of his bat at the last moment and guides it fine down to third man for a boundary.
|5.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Play and a miss! Shortish and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes back to cut but misses. At the end of the Powerplay, AfghanistanÂ are 49 for 1.
|5.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Hasaranga continues to bowl quicker through the air. Around off, it's played from the back foot to covers.
|5.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Quicker one, around off, Ibrahim goes back and forces it to covers. A good stop by the fielder inside the ring.
|5.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Loopy and full around off, Ibrahim defends it off his front foot to the off side.
|5.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Flatter and shorter, around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes deep inside the crease and punches it through covers for a couple.
|4.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Ibrahim Zadran, A direct hit and Zadran was a goner! Length and outside off. Zadran pushes it to the left of point. Zadran wants a single butÂ Gurbaz wasn't interested. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
|5.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Turning in from around off, shorter in length but not rising much, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes back and tucks it to deep square leg for a run.
|4.6 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|4.5 : Ibrahim ZadranÂ is the new batter.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT! TIMBER! Finally, Sri LankaÂ get the opening wicket! Dilshan MadushankaÂ is pumped up! Another excellent delivery! Zazai was struggling a bit here! Dilshan MadushankaÂ bangs it hard on the deck, this is around off. Zazai has a wild swing across the line but he misses. The ball hits the top of off.Â
|4.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Too full and around off, it is worked to mid on for a single.
|4.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Bit of room andÂ Gurbaz makes the most of it! This is outside off on a length.Â Gurbaz opens the face of the bat and guides it past short thrid man for four.
|4.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Hazratullah Zazai, Again Zazai mistimes it! This is around middle. Zazai looks to flick but mistimes it to fine leg for a single.
|4.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Hazratullah Zazai, Good bowling! Short in length and around off. Zazai hops as he tries to play on the leg side but gets an inside edge. The ball lobs over the stumps and goes to the right of the keeper.Â
|3.6 : Dilshan MadushankaÂ to have a go now.
|Asitha Fernando to Hazratullah Zazai, Length and outside off. Zazai pushes with soft hands and gets a faint inside edge. It doesn't carry to the keeper and he makes a half-stop. A single.
|0.0 : Play halted! Sri LankaÂ have some issue with the ball!Â
|Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is just told to wait as the on-field umpire wants to get it checked by the third umpire. The replay shows Danushka GunathilakaÂ has touched the ropes. Gurbaz can continue batting...
|3.5 : Asitha Fernando to Hazratullah Zazai, Fuller ball, around off. Zazai pushes it to the right of the man at covers who makes a solid stop.Â
|3.4 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length and outside off.Â Gurbaz taps it to covers for a run.
|3.3 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR!Â Gurbaz will make the most of the life he has been given! On a length and outside off, a bit of width andÂ Gurbaz cuts it through point for a boundary.
|3.2 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Two runs! Full and on middle, it is flicked past mid-wicket for two runs.
|3.1 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Bang! A length ball on the pads.Â Gurbaz gets across and whacks it behind square on the leg side for a huge biggie.
|2.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
|2.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ survives!Â This is full and outside off, turning a bit away.Â Gurbaz tries to go downtown over long off but his one hand comes off and the ball goes high and to Danushka GunathilakaÂ who takes a skier near the fence at long on. Okay, hold on! It's a six! Danushka GunathilakaÂ has just touched the ropes as the umpires get it checked upstairs! His back foot was in contact with the ropes. The replay confirms it andÂ Rahmanullah Gurb
|2.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! First of the innings! What a shot though!Â Gurbaz shows his power here! This is full and outside off.Â Gurbaz slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|2.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flatter again, around leg.Â Gurbaz makes room and plays it back to the bowler.
|2.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Hazratullah Zazai, Another single! Flatter, quicker and on middle, Zazai flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
|2.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tossed up on middle, it is drilled down to long on for one.
|1.6 : Asitha Fernando to Hazratullah Zazai, Excellent comeback from Asitha FernandoÂ after going for four! Touch fuller, outside off, it is chopped to backward point.
|1.5 : Asitha Fernando to Hazratullah Zazai, Make it four dots now! Fernando hits the deck hard but the ball stays low after hitting the pitch. Zazai tries to play towards third man but misses.
|1.4 : Asitha Fernando to Hazratullah Zazai, Three dots now! Good bowling from Fernando! Short in length, angling across, outside off. Zazai swings across the line and misses.
|1.3 : Asitha Fernando to Hazratullah Zazai, On a length and just outside off. Zazai drops it to covers.
|1.2 : Asitha Fernando to Hazratullah Zazai, Pitched up, outside off, it is pushed to covers.
|1.1 : Asitha Fernando to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Welcomes Asitha FernandoÂ with a boundary! AfghanistanÂ are playing with intent! Not off the middle though! A length ball, outside off. Zazai has a feel for it, he tries to push but gets an outside edge, past the keeper to third man for four.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Asitha Fernando.
|Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tossed up, around off, drifts a bit in.Â Gurbaz stays back and defends.Â
|0.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Hazratullah Zazai, Around off, fuller, it is eased down to long on for a single.
|0.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tossed up, outside off,Â Gurbaz drives it to mid off and calls for a single. It was hit straight to the fielder but the batters were quick to make their ground.Â
|0.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Hazratullah Zazai, Flatter ball, outside off. Zazai punches off the back foot to the left of point for a single.
|0.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! First boundary of the game! This is floated, full ball, outside off. Zazai lofts it high over covers for a boundary.Â
|0.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Hazratullah Zazai, Theekshana starts with a shorter ball, around off, it skids through, Zazai inside-edges it towards short fine leg.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to start. The players from both teams walk out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's first followed by Sri Lanka's. All done with the pre-matchÂ formalities. It's time for cricket to do the talking. All set now. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ are the openers for Afghanistan. Maheesh TheekshanaÂ to start with the ball.Â
|The skipper of Afghanistan, Mohammad NabiÂ says that they would have bowled first as well, Â but they will look forward to putting a good score on the board. Mentions that he is really happy with the way the bowlers have performed and hopefully they bowl well today as well. Adds that they had a good game against Bangladesh and they want to continue doing the same. Informs that they have one change - Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ misses out as he is sick and is replaced by Samiullah Shinwari.
|Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri LankaÂ says that they are going to bowl first, as they are good at chasing and so it's a good toss to win for them. Mentions that in the previous game the openers got them to a good start, and they had some good partnerships in the middle, which helped them control the game. Informs that they are playing with the same team.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Samiullah Shinwari (In for Azmatullah Omarzai), Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|Sri Lanka (Unchanged Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
|TOSS - Sri LankaÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
|Against all odds, Afghanistan have punched above their weight and showed the progress they have made in the recent past. They no longer are mere pushovers. One of the two unbeaten teams of this edition, Afghanistan, have made an impact, but they cannot rest on their laurels. Sri Lanka are like a wounded lion, and a backlash could be on the cards. That said, the Lankans have massive improvements to make in both departments of their game. The last win would have lifted the confidence of the team a