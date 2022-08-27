|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . 2 w | 1 2 . . w w
|Last bat : Danushka Gunathilakac Karim Janat b Mujeeb Ur Rahman17(17b3x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:49/4 (7.2 Ovs)
|7.6 : Rashid KhanÂ comes into the attack now.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR! Cut away! Shorter and outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa cuts it behind point and this one races away to the fence. The last ball spoils the over a little but still a brilliant one.
|7.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Wanindu Hasaranga, Wanindu Hasaranga is off the mark! Shorter and outside off, he chops it through point for one.
|7.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Wanindu Hasaranga, Shorter and outside off, Wanindu Hasaranga looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|7.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Wanindu Hasaranga, On middle, Wanindu Hasaranga works it to mid-wicket.
|7.2 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ walks in.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Danushka Gunathilaka, OUT! TAKEN! This time Karim Janat hangs on and Afghanistan manage to break the stand which was going so well. They are back on top! Danushka Gunathilaka can feel a little unlucky here. He had hit that well but straight to the only man outside the ring on the off side. He brings out the reverse sweep. Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowls it around leg. Danushka Gunathilaka drags it from there but hits it uppishly towards Janat at sweeper cover who takes an easy ca
|7.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Danushka Gunathilaka, Flatter and on middle, defended.
|6.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, REVIEW TIME! An appeal for a caught behind is turned down, it has been signaled as a wide! Rahmanullah Gurbaz wants it to be reviewed and it is taken! NOT OUT! This is fired down the leg side. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to sweep but misses. A huge appeal after Gurbaz takes it but the umpire shakes his head. There is a spike but it is as the ball hits the pad. The wide has to be cancelled.
|6.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR! Up and over cover! Wonderful stroke again! This is tossed up outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa lifts it over cover and this one races away to the fence.
|6.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Danushka Gunathilaka, Another quick single! Flatter and on off, Danushka Gunathilaka guides it towards point and gets tto the other end.
|6.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, On the pad, this is clipped to short fine leg for a quick run!
|6.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, On middle, kept out.
|Mohammad Nabi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
|6.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Danushka Gunathilaka, This is shorter and on middle, Danushka Gunathilaka pushes it down to long off for one.
|5.6 : Mohammad NabiÂ brings himself into the attack.
|5.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Danushka Gunathilaka, DROPPED! That should have been taken, that should have been taken! Would have been a timely wicket as the momentum just seems to be shifting here! This is shorter and outside off, it is slapped but towards cover where the fielder, Karim Janat spills it. One taken.
|5.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR! Thumped away! 20 from the over and Sri Lanka have recovered well after those three early wickets. They are 41 for 3 after the first 6. This is short and on middle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa pulls it over mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
|5.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR! That is outstanding timing! Wonderful! Fuller and on middle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa clips it over mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
|5.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Thumped! Runs flowing now! Danushka Gunathilaka makes room, this is short and outside off, he slaps it past cover for a boundary.
|Azmatullah Omarzai to Danushka Gunathilaka, WIDE! Pressure getting to Azmatullah Omarzai! He bangs it short but it is well wide outside off. Left alone. Wided.
|5.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Innovation and it pays off! Danushka Gunathilaka does play these shots well. He looks to play the paddle scoop, this is on middle, he connects well and bags a boundary in the fine leg region.
|5.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, That surely deserved more than a run! Short and outside off, this is cut hard, it goes towards deep point where there is a fielder and a run is taken.
|Azmatullah Omarzai to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, WIDE! An extra to begin with! Short and down the leg side, Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to pull but misses.
|4.6 : Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ comes into the attack now.
|0.0 : Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ comes into the attack.
|4.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tidy from Mujeeb Ur Rahman to begin with! Angled into middle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa flicks it through square leg for one.
|4.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa wanted a wide but not given! This is very short outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa was aiming to go leg side but then looks to cut but misses.
|4.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one more.
|4.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Danushka Gunathilaka, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|4.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angled into the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one.
|4.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tossed up on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|3.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! That is caressed and that is a huge over for the Lankans! One they needed and it could well shift the momentum. This is a half volley, full and outside off, it is brilliantly driven through covers and it races away to the fence.
|3.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Good rotation of the strike again! On a length around off, this is guided to short third man for one.
|3.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Better! Not sure why that slower ball was bowled! Goes seam on again and on a length. Defended.
|3.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, SIX! Over the fence and Sri Lanka will hope that breaks the shackles. Much, much-needed for them. Just the extention of the arms. Fuller and on off, a slower one. This is lofted over the long off fence for a biggie.
|3.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fuller and on middle, Danushka Gunathilaka jams it out towards mid off for a run. Singles are very important when boundaries are hard to come by.
|3.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Danushka Gunathilaka, A maiden by Fazalhaq Farooqi! Brilliant! Length and on middle, a slower one. Defended.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Danushka Gunathilaka, Almost chops it on! Shorter and outside off, Danushka Gunathilaka looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good length and on off, Danushka Gunathilaka pushes it to covers.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Danushka Gunathilaka, Brilliant stuff! Just giving nothing away! Length and on middle, defended.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Danushka Gunathilaka, That one was hit well! Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|0.0 : Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ walks in.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Danushka Gunathilaka, What a hat-trick delivery that is! Outstanding. This is full and it tails back in from outside off. Danushka Gunathilaka somehow gets his front leg out of the way and jams it out on the off side.
|1.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Pathum Nissanka, ANOTHER APPEAL! This time for a caught behind and the finger goes up. Pathum Nissanka reviews after a chat with his partner. OUT! Ultra Edge shows the slightest of spikes and it is ruled in the favor of the bowler. The Lankans are just not happy about this decision. They surely do not agree here. The decision could have gone either way. There was the slightest of spikes and it seemed like it was present throughout the process. Afghanistan won't care though
|1.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Pathum Nissanka, Two! A slower one, that holds in the surface after landing. Pathum Nissanka steps out and looks to pull, it goes more off the underedge through mid-wicket for two.
|1.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Pathum Nissanka, Good length and on off, defended. Another dot.
|1.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and on off, Pathum Nissanka pushes it to covers.
|1.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Pathum Nissanka, Gets away with one there! On the pads, Pathum Nissanka looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and goes to the left of the keeper who dives and stops it.
|1.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Pathum Nissanka, Good length and on off, defended. It will be intersting to see how Lanka go about things now.
|0.6 : Danushka GunathilakaÂ walks in. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ to bowl from other end.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Charith Asalanka, OUT! LBW! That is plumb, absolutely plumb in front! What an over, two in two for Fazalhaq Farooqi and this is a gem of a delivery. Charith Asalanka would have been watching from inside, most of the balls were shaping in to the right hander. He would have thought, Fazalhaq Farooqi will take it away but he does the opposite. He bowls a big booming inswinger to the left hander. Comes back in late from well outside off and also skids through after landing o
|0.5 : Charith AsalankaÂ is the new batter.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, A HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW BUT TURNED DOWN! Afghanistan review! OUT! THREE REDS! Afghanistan strike in the very first over and that is a top, top review. That looked close first up, looked out actually. The inswing totally did Mendis in there. That is the ideal strike for Afghanistan! This is a lovely delivery. He gets it to shape back in from around off and middle and that to late. Mendis looks to pull across the line but misses and gets hit on the pad.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, Very well timed! Seems like a good wicket so far! Length and on off, Mendis plays it late, times it well but finds point.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, Got the last two deliveries to come back in, this time shapes it away, well wide outside off. Left alone.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, That is a really good shot to get off the mark for Mendis! Fuller and on middle, tailing back in. He thumps it down the ground. Mid off gives it a chase, the outfield seems slow, he slides and pushes it back in. Two runs.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Some swing for Fazalhaq Farooqi! The line though is a little too straight. Pathum Nissanka works it through square leg and he along with Sri Lanka get off the mark with a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the contest to begin. The players line up for their respective national anthems. It will beÂ Afghanistan'sÂ first followed by the national anthem of Sri Lanka. Right then, It will be Pathum NissankaÂ and Kusal MendisÂ who will start with their blades for Sri Lanka. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ comes to bowl. Here we go..Â
|Styris says it is a new surface. Informs the boundaries are quite even, 66m is the shortest. Reckons it should be a good wicket for both batting and bowling and dew can be a factor later on. Adds the spinners might not get a lot of turn but good bounce but the batters should love the wicket.
|Wanindu HasarangaÂ is up for a chat. HeÂ says that he willÂ try to do his best for the team. Adds that they have a young team but they have the quality. Says this tournament is a good opportunity to perform for their youngsters. Ends by saying this tournament is important for them before going to the World Cup.
|Rashid KhanÂ is up for a chat. He says that The Hundred has been a great journey for him and he is happy to play for his team. Adds that they will be better and this Asia cup and its a good opportunity for them to learn from their mistakes. Says that the more they play the better they get and the Asia cup is a great opportunity for them.
|Mohammad NabiÂ the skipper of AfghanistanÂ says they will bowl first. He says it is a fresh pitch and not much cricket has happened inÂ Dubai and they want to take a chance and restrict Sri Lanka to a low total. Adds that all three spinners are playing.
|Dasun ShanakaÂ the skipper of Sri LankaÂ says they would have bowled first too. Informs they are playing with six batters, a couple of all-rounders and three bowlers. Ends by saying Madushanka and Pathirana are in the team.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.Â
|TOSS - AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
|Afghanistan on the other hand, have superstars of this format in their side. Courtesy of their bowling attack, they can well be considered as an extremely dangerous opponent. Their batting though is not quite reliable. If both departments do click, they can be dangerous opponents. They enter this tournament on the back of a series defeat against Ireland but here, in familiar conditions, theyâll be a lot more confident. Toss and team news in a bit.