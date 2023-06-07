|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 . . . . | 4 1 . 4 . w
|Last bat : Mohammad Nabilbw b Dushmantha Chameera23(23b2x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:77/6 (14.1 Ovs)
|14.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rashid Khan, Outside off, dropped to cover.
|14.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mohammad Nabi, OUT! LBW! An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Nabi takes the review. No bat clearly. Ball Tracking shows it is umpire's call on wickets hitting and Nabi has to go. Big wicket for the Lankans and even 150Â looks very difficult for AfghanistanÂ from hereon. On a length and on middle, angles in. Nabi is squared up as he looks to defend.Â
|13.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Gulbadin Naib, Flighted outside off, spins away.Â Naib looks to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.
|13.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mohammad Nabi, One more run as this is hit to long off.
|13.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Gulbadin Naib, Fuller and outside off, worked through covers for a single.
|13.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Gulbadin Naib, Tossed up on off.Â Naib blocks it.
|13.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mohammad Nabi, Outside off, Nabi cuts it through point for a couple.
|13.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mohammad Nabi, Around off, pushed past covers for a single.
|12.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Gulbadin Naib, Outside off, left alone.
|12.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Gulbadin Naib, On off, kept out.
|12.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Najibullah Zadran, OUT! TAKEN! Dushmantha ChameeraÂ is bowling superbly! Right from the start of this over, he troubled both of them! Short in length and on off.Â Zadran hops and tries to flick but gets a leading edge to point. Wanindu HasarangaÂ runs back and takes it well.Â
|12.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mohammad Nabi, Outside off, it is cut to deep point for one. It went in the air but wide of the man.
|12.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! Dushmantha ChameeraÂ cannot do much! Full, slow and outside off.Â Zadran tries to defend but gets an outside edge to first slip. It bounces on its way and gets difficult for the fielder there to catch it.
|12.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mohammad Nabi, FOUR! JUST OVER! Short in length and outside off. Nabi flashes his bat, this goes off the top edge over first slip and to third man.
|11.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Najibullah Zadran, This one comes back in off the deck.Â Zadran does well to block it out.
|11.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, On middle, easedÂ it to long on for a single.
|11.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Around off, this is flicked through square leg for a brace.
|11.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Najibullah Zadran, Too full and outside off,Â Zadran plays it to point for one.
|11.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Najibullah Zadran, Full and on middle, defended out.
|11.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Sliding down the leg side. Nabi tickles it to short fine leg who dives but in vain and the batters take three runs.
|10.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! SHOT! Fuller and outside off.Â Zadran drives it through covers, for a boundary.
|10.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najibullah Zadran, This is short and outside off.Â Zadran taps it to point.
|10.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mohammad Nabi, Shorter and outside off, guided to third man for one.
|10.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Mohammad Nabi, On middle, blocked.
|10.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Najibullah Zadran, Leg bye! Angling on the pads.Â Zadran misses his flick and it goesÂ off the pads to square leg.
|10.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Najibullah Zadran, Short in length and outside off.Â Zadran looks to push but misses.
|9.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Flat, quicker and around off. Nabi plays it back to the bowler.
|9.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Najibullah Zadran, Fuller and outside off, pushed to long off for a single.
|9.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Najibullah Zadran, Shorter and outside off, stays low.Â Zadran chops it to point.
|9.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
|9.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Flatter and around off. Nabi defends it.
|9.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, On middle, defended.
|8.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Najibullah Zadran, Full and on off,Â Zadran pushes but to cover.
|8.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Najibullah Zadran, Length and on off, blocked.
|8.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT! BOWLED! That is an absolute beauty from Kumara! Sri LankaÂ are all over the tourists right now. Lahiru KumaraÂ goes full and just around off, slightly nips in.Â Zadran tries to push it around mid off but gets an inside edge and the ball ricochets back onto the stumps.Â
|8.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, On off,Â Zadran blocks it out.
|8.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Mohammad Nabi, Length and on middle, bunted to square leg for one more.
|8.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, On middle, nudged to deep square leg for one.
|7.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Just two of this over! Fuller and on middle, it is played back to Maheesh Theekshana.
|7.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Too full and outside off, Nabi pushes it to point.
|7.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, Flatter and on middle,Â Zadran defends it out.
|7.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, Slanting slightly on middle, this is flicked to square leg for a single.
|7.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Tossed up on off, Nabi works it to point for a single.
|7.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Mohammad Nabi, Flat and on middle, blocked out.
|6.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, Length ball, outside off.Â Zadran knocks it to cover.
|6.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, Outside off, it is punched to cover.
|6.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Slashed away! Short and wide of off.Â Zadran cuts it aerially and over point for a boundary.
|6.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, On off, kept out.
|6.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, On a length and outside off, pushed to cover.
|6.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, Outside off, nips in off the deck.Â Zadran blocks.
|5.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Mohammad Nabi, FOUR! Nabi is underway! Fuller and outside off, this is driven through point for four more.
|5.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mohammad Nabi, Around off, kept out.
|5.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Mohammad Nabi, On middle, defended.
|5.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, Outside off, dropped to third man for a single.
|5.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Wow! What a delivery! Short in length and around off, swings in very late.Â Zadran looks to defend but inside edges and it whizzes over the stumps and past the keeper to fine leg.
|5.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, Fuller and outside off,Â Zadran lets it go.
|4.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Hashmatullah Shahidi, OUT! GONE! This is what Dushmantha ChameeraÂ was trying in the previous delivery! Length ball, tailing down leg from around the wicket.Â Shahidi again tries to help it away but edges it to the right of the keeper, Kusal MendisÂ who dives and takes.
|4.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Hashmatullah Shahidi, FOUR! Length ball, down the leg side.Â Shahidi just helps it on its way to fine leg for a boundary.
|4.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Hashmatullah Shahidi, Length and on middle,Â Shahidi defends.
|4.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmat Shah, OUT! Shah goes now! AfghanistanÂ in more trouble! Hard length delivery from Chameera! Shorter and outside off. Shah chases this wide delivery, tries to cut but gets a faint edge to the keeper who makes no mistake.Â
|4.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmat Shah, Length and on top of off. Shah knocks it to covers.
|4.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
|3.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Just four of the over then! Superb from Kumara! Short of a length and outside off. Shah has a poke at it but misses.
|3.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Outside off, this is punched to cover.
|3.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Full and on off, defended.
|3.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! That is pure timing! Fuller and outside off. Shah punches it crisply through covers and in the gap.
|3.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Fuller and on off, Shah keeps it out.
|3.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, On a length and on off, blocked out.
|2.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Good shot! Fuller and outside off.Â Zadran strokes it through covers and it races into the fence.
|2.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmat Shah, On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket for one.
|2.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmat Shah, Outside off, Shah leaves it alone.
|2.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmat Shah, Shorter and outside off. Shah ramps it over to third man for two.
|Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, No ball! This is full and outside off.Â Zadran chips it to covers and calls for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A no ball is called though as Dushmantha ChameeraÂ overstepped. Free-hit next.
|2.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, On a length and on middle.Â Zadran defends again.
|2.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, Length and on off,Â ZadranÂ blocks.
|1.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! EDGED AND IS TAKEN! Lahiru KumaraÂ strikes and gets the early wicket! This is short and outside off.Â Gurbaz tries to tonk it away, he pulls but the exra bounce takes the top edge and flies behind square leg. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ runs in from deep and holds on.Â
|1.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A bumper on off,Â Gurbaz sits under it.
|1.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Third boundary already! This is full and outside off.Â Gurbaz makes room and slaps it through point for four.
|1.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball, outside off,Â Gurbaz strokes it to cover.
|1.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, Length ball, tailing on off, this is tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tad full and outside off.Â Gurbaz taps it to cover.
|1.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! That is some shot to get off the mark! On a length and outside off. Zadran punches it past point for a boundary.
|0.6 : Lahiru KumaraÂ to bowl now.
|0.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shorter and outside off, swings away.Â Gurbaz leaves it.
|0.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length and on off,Â Gurbaz defends it out.
|0.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shorter and on middle, blocked out.
|0.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! AfghanistanÂ are underway! This is full and on middle.Â Gurbaz stays back and hammers it downtown to get off the mark with a boundary.
|0.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ibrahim Zadran, A length ball, outside off. Gurbaz shoulders arms.Â
|0.0 : We are all set. The Lankan players are out in the middle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Ibrahim ZadranÂ to open for Afghanistan. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
|Afghanistan (PLAYING XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad.
|Sri Lanka (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.
|TOSS - AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and will BAT first!