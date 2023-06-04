|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | . 4 1 . . .
|Last bat : Pathum Nissankalbw b Mohammad Nabi43(56b6x40x6) SR:76.79, FoW:82/1 (15.5 Ovs)
|16.6 : Noor Ahmad to Kusal Mendis, Quicker one, on off, Kusal MendisÂ blocks it away.
|16.5 : Noor Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Lands it outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ drives it to covers for one.
|16.4 : Noor Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is defended towards covers.
|16.3 : Noor Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, kept out.
|16.2 : Noor Ahmad to Kusal Mendis, Fuller one, on middle, Kusal MendisÂ pushes it to covers for one.
|16.1 : Noor Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Full and on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|15.6 : Spin from both ends as Noor AhmadÂ comes into the attack now.
|Mohammad Nabi to Kusal Mendis, Full and on off, this is defended back. A successful over from Mohammad NabiÂ comes to an end.
|15.5 : Drinks! It was a desired start from the hosts but they just lost their first wicket. They will look to build another gritty stand here and put up a mammoth total on the board. AfghanistanÂ will look to get some quick wickets and put the hosts under pressure. Let's see how the remaining contest pans out. Kusal MendisÂ is the next batter in.
|Mohammad Nabi to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to blockÂ it but misses as it hits the pads. A loud appeal but the finger stays down. Mohammad NabiÂ decides to go upstairs after a long chat with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Fair delivery and Ultra Edge shows no spike. Ball Tracking shows three reds and the onfield decision is overturned. AfghanistanÂ gets their first.
|15.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on middle, this is defended back.
|15.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one, this is flicked towards id on. The misfield allows the batters to cross.
|15.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Pathum Nissanka, Slower one, this is flicked towards mid-wicket for one.
|15.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Pathum Nissanka, Bowls it outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to slap it but misses.
|14.6 : Mohammad NabiÂ comes into the attack from the first time in the game.
|Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Angles it in from outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Dot to end with.
|14.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, blocked out.
|14.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Lands it on middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|14.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Excellent timing. Full and around leg, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ picks it well and flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it but the ball wins the race.
|14.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Outside off again, Pathum NissankaÂ guides it to point for one.
|14.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Bowls it outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|13.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Bowls it on middle, Nissanka taps it to mid off for one.
|13.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Slower one on middle, this is defended back.
|13.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another single as a fuller ball is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|13.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, A single as this is played towards mid off.
|13.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Lands it outside off, Karunarathe eases it to backward point for a single.
|13.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Slower one, outside off, Karunarathe looks to sweep it but misses.
|12.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Full and outside off, Nissanka eases it to point.
|12.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Short ball, pace off. Nissanka picks it well and pulls it through mid-wicket as the ball finds the fence in a flash.
|12.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, On off, defended out.
|Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! Short and on middle, Nissanka looks to pull it but misses. A stifled appeal from the keeper, but it is turned down. The umpire signals wide.
|12.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on off, Nissanka drives it but finds the cover fielder.
|12.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Short and on outside off, Nissanka looks to block it but gets a bottom edge as the ball rolls towards the keeper.
|12.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Short and on middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tucks it to backward square leg for one.
|11.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Fine shot. Full and outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ makes room and slaps it through covers as the ball races away from the fence in no time.
|11.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ guides it to fine leg for one.
|11.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Lands it on off, this is pushed to covers.
|11.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Quicker one this time, Pathum NissankaÂ works it to mid-wicket for one.
|11.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on off, defended again.
|11.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Bowls it on middle, this is defended back.
|10.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is defended towards mid on.
|10.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Short ball, on middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ blocks it away.
|10.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Too full, on off, Pathum NissankaÂ drives it to deep covers for one.
|10.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Angling in from outside off, this is eased away towards point for a quick one.
|10.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Short and on off, this is punched towards the cover fielder.
|10.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Full this time, on off, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to slap it but miscues it to mid off for one.
|9.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one in middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ drills this towards long on for a couple of runs.
|9.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Tossed up in middle, Pathum NissankaÂ works this towards the fielder at square leg for a single.
|9.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Tossed up in middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ nudges this towards the fielder at long leg for a single.
|9.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Tossed up on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ slices this towards the fielder at point for no run.
|9.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Tossed up on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ strides forward and pushes this wide of the mid off fielder for a beautifully struck boundary.
|9.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ defends this right in front for no run.
|8.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, On a length around middle and leg, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tucks this wide of the fielder at mid-on for a single.
|8.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one around leg, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tucks this straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
|Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, Wide! Fuller one down leg, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to flick but misses out. Wide signaled by the umpire.
|8.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Dimuth Karunaratne, On a length around middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to play across but edges this in front of short cover for no run.
|8.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ opens his arms and lofts this from the bottom of his bat over short cover fielder for three runs.
|8.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! Full and wide outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ leaves this as this was way too wide.
|8.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one wide of off, Pathum NissankaÂ drives this and finds the fielder at cover for no run.
|8.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller delivery wide of off, Pathum NissankaÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|7.6 : Fareed AhmadÂ replaces Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! On a length drifting down leg, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to flick but misses out.
|7.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and flatter around off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to defend but gets beaten by the turn on this as the ball hits his back pad. Loud appeal by the bowler and the umpire turns this down. Hashmatullah ShahidiÂ asks for a review but the ball was missing and the visitors lose a review here.
|7.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ strides out and defends this back towards the bowler.
|7.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ drills this towards long on for a single.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! Quicker and flatter drifting down leg, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to roll it down but misses out.
|7.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one in middle, Pathum NissankaÂ rolls it over towards the fielder at short mid-wicket for no run.
|7.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one on off, Pathum NissankaÂ solidly defends this.
|7.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one in middle, Pathum NissankaÂ defends this back towards the bowler.
|6.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ cuts this and finds the fielder at cover-point.
|6.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Poor delivery from Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ gets the treatment it deserves as Dimuth KarunaratneÂ smashes this away for a boundary. Half-tracker outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ drives this and threads the off side for a boundary.
|6.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Full and wide outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes this towards the off side for no run.
|6.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length around the waist, Pathum NissankaÂ tucks it towards square leg and takes a quick single.
|6.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, On a length around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ defends this solidly from behind.
|6.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Overpitched delivery in the slot on off, Pathum NissankaÂ clears his front leg and drives this, finds the gap at the off side for a boundary.
|5.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and flatter on pads, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes this towards the on side for no run.
|5.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one in the line of stumps, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Short in length on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes this towards the fielder at short mid-wicket for no run.
|5.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pathum Nissanka, Quicker and flatter going down leg, Pathum NissankaÂ gets hit on his pads.
|5.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one around off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes this towards long on for a single.
|5.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one wide of off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leaves it all alone.
|4.6 : Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ comes into the attack.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ tucks it towards the square leg fielder for no run.
|4.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one on off, Pathum NissankaÂ defends this off his front foot for no run.
|4.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length delivery on pads, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ rolls it over towards the short mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|4.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ slices this towards point for no run.
|4.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Touch fuller outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ gives it a good look and leaves it.
|4.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ strides forwards and drives this towards mid off for no run.
|3.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ punches this off his back foot and threads the gap between point and cover-point for a boundary.
|3.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, On a length outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ cuts this straight towards Najibullah ZadranÂ at point.
|3.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ drills this back towards the bowler.
|3.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one on off, Pathum NissankaÂ defends this well.
|3.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Back of a length delivery on top of off, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to defends but gets a thickish outside edge that takes the ball away from the fielder at first slip and into the fence at the third man region.
|3.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one going down leg, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to glance this but gets hit on his pads.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Bread and butter stuff for Dimuth KarunaratneÂ here. Fuller one on his pads, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ could hit these deliveries for boundaries all day along. He rolls his wrists yet again and threads the gap on the on side for a boundary towards mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Back of a length around middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes this back towards the bowler for no run.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Overpitched delivery on the pads, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ picks it up and rolls his wrists for a beautifully struck boundary towards the deep mid-wicket region.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Good length delivery around the pads, Pathum NissankaÂ rolls this over towards deep square leg region for 3 runs.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Full and wide outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller one outside off with some width on offer to open up his arms, Pathum NissankaÂ slashes hard at this but fails to connect.
|1.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Dimuth Karunaratne, On a length around the waist, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes this to the fielder at mid-wicket region for no run.
|1.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length delivery outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leaves this all alone.
|1.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Dimuth Karunaratne, On a length outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes this to the fielder at short cover.
|1.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, On a length around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ nudges this in front of mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|1.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! A stroke stating conviction from the bat of Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length around off, Pathum NissankaÂ gets into the position early and pulls this towards the vacant sqaure leg fence for a boundary.
|1.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller delivery around off, Pathum NissankaÂ drives this towards mid on for no run.
|0.6 : Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ will bowl from the other end.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Good length delivery outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ punches this to cover-point and takes a single as the fielder fumbles a bit.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller delivery going down leg, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to flick this but gets a deflection of his pads as the keeper collects it.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Short and wide outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to capitalise on this but hits this straight to the fielder at cover-point.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Good length delivery around off-stump line, Pathum NissankaÂ solidly defends this back towards the bowler.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, On a length around middle and off, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to poke at this but it was angling away from the batter as he gets beaten on his outside edge.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length on top of off, Pathum NissankaÂ hops on his toes and defends this well.
|0.0 : The players are out in the middle followed by the umpires. Pathum NissankaÂ and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ are the two openers for the hosts while Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ will bowl the first over.
|Hashmatullah ShahidiÂ (Skipper Afghanistan)Â says they would have bowled first here so happy with the toss. He adds that the last game was one of the best performances from the side and we are going with the same team. He also adds that they need to be a bit more attentive in the field and the bowlers need to execute plans even more so that they could keep improving.
|Dasun ShanakaÂ (Skipper Sri Lanka)Â says they will bat first as the pitch is the same as the other day. He adds that the main aim is to play a positive brand of cricket and the team would be looking to play with that in this game as well. He also adds that the chaos at the top is being taken care of well and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ came back into the side after a long time so the team will back him. The team has shuffled and they have 4 changes today.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (Replaces Angelo Mathews), Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (replaces Dushan Hemantha), Maheesh Theekshana (Replaces Lahiru Kumara), Dushmantha Chameera (replaces Matheesha Pathirana), Kasun Rajitha.Â
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad
|Sri LankaÂ has won the toss and they have decided to bat first.