|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Four!
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller one around middle, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ drills this straight to the fielder at mid on for no run.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length delivery outside off, shaping away from the batter, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, On a length around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ nudges this softly towards the mid-wicket regionÂ and takes a single.Â
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! We are up and running with a wide down leg. Fuller one dow leg, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to flick but misses out.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller delivery on off-stump line, Pathum NissankaÂ drives this back towards the bowler for no run.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities! AfghanistanÂ players are in a huddle and they spread out to take their respective field positions. Pathum NissankaÂ and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ are the two openers for Sri Lanka. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri LankaÂ says that he would have bowled first but theÂ deck looks really nice and they are happy to bat. Adds the experience of Dimuth KarunaratneÂ will help at the top and they are looking forward to it. Mentions that Dushan HemanthaÂ and Matheesha PathiranaÂ are the two debutants for them.
|We are moments away from the game but before that, the players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's first followed by the national anthem of Sri Lanka.
|Hashmatullah ShahidiÂ (AfghanistanÂ Skipper)Â says they would like to bowl first. He adds that the wicket looks fresh and it will help the bowlers in the first hour and so. He also adds that the exclusion of Rashid is a big miss but the team does not lack quality and they are pumped up for this. He closes by saying that the team is constantly improving and they are up for it this time around.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dasun Shanaka (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara.
|AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and they have decided to bowl first.