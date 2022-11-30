|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 | . . . . . 4
|Last bat : Rahmat Shahc Kusal Mendis b Kasun Rajitha22(30b4x40x6) SR:73.33, FoW:47/2 (11.2 Ovs)
|11.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Slower delivery bowled full and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ taps this towards point and that brings an end to a successful over for Sri Lanka.
|11.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Slightly short and outside the off stump, Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to pull but hits the ball straight to mid-wicket.Â
|11.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, This is on a good length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ defends this towards the cover fielder.Â
|11.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Hashmatullah Shahidi, Kasun RajithaÂ goes 'round the wicket to the southpaw straightaway. Angles this into the pads on a good length, Hashmatullah ShahidiÂ looks to work this leg side but misses and the ball goes off the pads for a leg bye.Â
|11.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Kasun RajithaÂ gets his second and Sri LankaÂ finally have the breakthrough they have been looking for! This delivery is banged into the pitch and angling down leg, Rahmat ShahÂ looks to pull but gets the upper part of his bat and that makes the ball loop to the keeper's left. Kusal MendisÂ takes an easy catch and AfghanistanÂ have lost their second wicket.Â
|11.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Kasun RajithaÂ also decides to begin the over with a back-of-a-length delivery served outside off. Ibrahim ZadranÂ works this to deep cover-point for a run.
|10.6 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, Decides to end the over with a fullish delivery served outside off, Rahmat ShahÂ taps this towards mid on to end the over with a dot ball.
|10.5 : Asitha Fernando to Ibrahim Zadran, Bowls this quick and short, outside off. Ibrahim ZadranÂ is happy to work this to deep backward point and take a run.Â
|10.4 : Asitha Fernando to Ibrahim Zadran, Goes full this time and angles this into the stumps, Ibrahim ZadranÂ defends this towards cover.Â
|10.3 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, Slightly short once again and outside off, Rahmat ShahÂ plays this to deep point and takes another one.Â
|10.2 : Asitha Fernando to Ibrahim Zadran, Another back of a length delivery, this time closer to the off pole. Ibrahim ZadranÂ waits on the ball and guides it to third man for a run.Â
|10.1 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, Asitha FernandoÂ bowls this outside off and back of a length, Rahmat ShahÂ guides this with a cross bat towards deep backward point for a single.Â
|9.6 : Powerplay 2 time. A maximum of 4 fielders are now allowed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Bowls this on a good length and continues to offer width outside off. Ibrahim ZadranÂ hits this hard but does not find the gap on the off side. AfghanistanÂ are 42 for the loss of 1 wicket after Powerplay 1.Â
|9.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, This is delivered back of a length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ gets on his toes and taps the ball towards extra cover.Â
|9.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, On a good length this time and outside the off stump, Rahmat ShahÂ works the ball to deep point and takes a single.Â
|9.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Angles this one full into the stumps by going wide of the crease. Rahmat ShahÂ clips this ball towards mid-wicket.Â
|9.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Bowls a gentle delivery full and outside the off stump, Rahmat ShahÂ leaves this alone as the ball stays slightly low.Â
|0.0 : Kasun RajithaÂ is back into the attack to bowl the final over of Powerplay 1.
|9.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Kasun RajithaÂ begins with a full delivery in line with the stumps, Rahmat ShahÂ flicks this to the mid-wicket fielder.Â
|8.5 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, Bowls this on a good length and outside off, Rahmat ShahÂ plays this with soft hands towards cover-point. The fielder puts in a dive to stop the ball and throws it at the stumps. The ball ricochets off the stumps and the battersÂ take a gifted single.
|8.6 : Asitha Fernando to Ibrahim Zadran, This is full and angled into the pads, Ibrahim ZadranÂ clips this to deep backward point and they pick up a couple of runs as the fielder does well to stop the ball.Â
|8.4 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, Goes full and attacks the stumps, Rahmat ShahÂ punches this back towards the bowler.Â
|8.3 : Asitha Fernando to Ibrahim Zadran, Bowls this slightly back of a length and gets the ball to rise off the surface. Ibrahim ZadranÂ has enough width to get on top of this and work to deep backward point for a single.Â
|8.2 : Asitha Fernando to Ibrahim Zadran, On a good length once again and on the outside off stump channel. Ibrahim ZadranÂ taps the ball to backward point.Â
|8.1 : Asitha Fernando to Ibrahim Zadran, Begins with a 142 kmph delivery served on a good length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ blocks this solidly.Â
|7.6 : Dunith Wellalage to Rahmat Shah, Another loopy delivery served in line with the stumps, Rahmat ShahÂ knocks this straight to mid off.Â
|7.5 : Dunith Wellalage to Rahmat Shah, Floats this one full and just outside the off pole, Rahmat ShahÂ shimmies down the wicket and punches the ball back to the bowler.Â
|7.4 : Dunith Wellalage to Rahmat Shah, Goes back to bowling full and outside off, Rahmat ShahÂ clocks this towards short third man.Â
|7.3 : Dunith Wellalage to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! Does not miss out this time! Dunith WellalageÂ bowls a short delivery wide outside off.Â Rahmat ShahÂ has all the time in the world to pick his gap and cuts this to deep cover for four runs.Â
|7.2 : Dunith Wellalage to Rahmat Shah, A low full toss served on the pads, Rahmat ShahÂ misses out as he can only play this to mid on.Â
|7.1 : Dunith Wellalage to Ibrahim Zadran, Dunith WellalageÂ flights this delivery and serves it full, outside off. Ibrahim ZadranÂ strokes this down to long off for a single.
|6.6 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! This has been slapped away and it's a good way to end the over for Afghanistan! Asitha FernandoÂ bowls this wide outside the off stump on a fuller length, Rahmat ShahÂ is onto it in a flash and creams it to deep cover-point for a boundary.
|6.5 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, Goes full this time and heading for the off pole, Rahmat ShahÂ pushes at the ball and gets an inside edge onto his pads.Â
|6.4 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, This is at 141 kmph and outside the off stump on a good length. Rahmat ShahÂ taps this towards the point fielder.Â
|6.3 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, Bowls this at 140 clicks and back of a length, outside off. Rahmat ShahÂ defends this firmly towards cover.Â
|6.2 : Asitha Fernando to Rahmat Shah, What a jaffa! Asitha FernandoÂ bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to nip back in slightly. Rahmat ShahÂ plays a loose shot and gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball goes through to the keeper.Â
|6.1 : Asitha Fernando to Ibrahim Zadran, Asitha FernandoÂ begins with a full delivery outside the off stump, Ibrahim ZadranÂ strokes this firmly towards backward point. The fielder gets a hand on the ball and restricts the score to a run.Â
|5.6 : Asitha FernandoÂ has been handed the ball now. So change from both sides for Sri Lanka.
|Dunith Wellalage to Ibrahim Zadran, Angles this one full and into the pads.Â Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to make room and worksÂ the ball to long off for a single to keep strike.Â
|5.5 : Dunith Wellalage to Ibrahim Zadran, Bowls this one full as well and just outside the off stump, Ibrahim ZadranÂ blocks this to the cover fielder.Â
|5.4 : Dunith Wellalage to Ibrahim Zadran, Fires this one full and outside the off pole, Ibrahim ZadranÂ leaves this one alone.Â
|5.3 : Dunith Wellalage to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! That has been crunched! Dunith WellalageÂ bowls this one slightly short and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ is deep in the crease and punches the ball to deep cover for four runs.Â
|5.2 : Dunith Wellalage to Ibrahim Zadran, Full once again and outside the off stump, Ibrahim ZadranÂ gets a stride forward and defends the ball towards cover.Â
|5.1 : Dunith Wellalage to Ibrahim Zadran, Dunith WellalageÂ starts the over with a full delivery into the stumps, Ibrahim ZadranÂ mistimes his shot towards mid-wicket.Â
|4.6 : Dunith WellalageÂ has been brought into the attack.Â
|Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Pulls his length back and delivers this outside the off stump.Â Rahmat ShahÂ taps the ball to point and it will be a dot ball to end the over.Â
|4.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! Great use of the wrists there from Rahmat Shah! Kasun RajithaÂ bowls this really full but strays onto the pads, Rahmat ShahÂ flicks the ball expertly to the right of the mid-wicket fielder and collects four more runs.Â
|4.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, On a good length and outside the off pole, Ibrahim ZadranÂ guides the ball to deep backward point and takes a run.Â
|4.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Goes wide off the crease and serves this full into the pads, Ibrahim ZadranÂ keeps his head still and clips the ball towards short mid-wicket.Â
|4.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Goes full and outside the off stump, Rahmat ShahÂ looks to defend but gets a thickish outside edge to deep backward point for a single.Â
|4.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Kasun RajithaÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and in line with the stumps, Rahmat ShahÂ stands tall and blocks the ball to mid on.Â
|3.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, A fraction short and in line with the stumps, Ibrahim ZadranÂ flicks this ball straight into the hands of the mid-wicket fielder.Â
|3.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, Goes back to bowling full and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ defends this solidly towards mid off.Â
|3.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! That is a great down and itÂ gets the deserved punishment! Maheesh TheekshanaÂ bowls this slightly short and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ rocks back in the crease and cuts this towards deep point for four runs.Â
|3.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmat Shah, Another full delivery drifting into the pads, Rahmat ShahÂ eases this down to long on and takes another single.Â
|3.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, Goes full once again and in line with the stumps, Ibrahim ZadranÂ whips this down to long on and takes one.Â
|3.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ bowls this on a yorker length but angling down leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
|2.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, On a good length once again and outside off, Rahmat ShahÂ defends this solidly towards cover.
|2.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! That is a good-looking shot to get off the mark! Kasun RajithaÂ Bowls this one outside the off pole and on a good length, Rahmat ShahÂ walks down the pitch and punches the ball past the diving mid on fielder for a lovely boundary.Â
|2.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, This is on a good length and served outside the off pole, Rahmat ShahÂ defends this to the left of the bowler.Â Â
|2.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Goes full and into the pads, Rahmat ShahÂ clips this towards mid-wicket. Another dot ball.Â
|2.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Another outswinger served full and well outside the off stump, Rahmat ShahÂ is watchful as he leaves this one alone.Â
|0.0 : Rahmat ShahÂ walks in next.
|2.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! BOWLED! Kasun Rajitha, the newly married man,Â strikes and the dangerous Rahmanullah GurbazÂ has to depart! Kasun RajithaÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and outside the off pole at 136 clicks. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stands back and looks to go for the expansive shot but gets an inside edge and the ball crashes against the stumps. Sri LankaÂ have drawn first blood here.
|1.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Goes back to bowling full and outside the off pole, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ hits this to mid off and takes off for a quick single to keep strike.Â
|0.0 : The game is about to begin. The umpires and the Sri Lankan players make their way out onto the field. The fielders spread out across the ground as Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Ibrahim ZadranÂ stride out to the middle to open the inning for Afghanistan. Kasun Rajitha, the newly married man,Â has been handed the new ball and he will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|1.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slightly short once again and angling towards leg, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
|1.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pulls his length back a fraction and on off stump, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes back in the crease and plays this towards mid on.Â
|0.0 : Pitch Report - Farveez Mahroof is in the middle. He says it is a brand new pitch, hard in nature and the grass will hold the pitch together throughout the game. Claims that the score will most likely be lower. Mentions that theÂ hard ball will hold true initially but as the ball gets worn out, the spinners will come into play. Ends by saying that 260 should be a decent total on the board.
|1.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls a straighter delivery outside the off stump, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets a stride forward and defends the ball back towards the bowler.Â
|1.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls this one really full and just outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ blocks this towards cover.Â
|0.0 : Dasun Shanaka,Â the captain of Sri Lanka, says they would have liked to bat first too. He mentions that heÂ expects the bowlers to bowl the same way as they did in the last game. Informs that there are two changes. Admits that there is a bit of pressure but winning the game and gaining the points is crucial.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the opposite end? We are going to see some spin as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ will bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ bowls a loopy delivery drifting into the stumps on a fuller length, Ibrahim ZadranÂ knocks this down to long on to get off the mark with a single.Â
|0.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! This has been beautifully timed! In line with the stumps and a touch fuller, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ plays this with a straight bat and punches it down the ground to long on for his first boundary.Â
|0.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gets this closer to the stumps but keeps bowling on a good length, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is well behind this one as he blocks this solidly.Â
|0.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls this on a good length as well and outside the off pole, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves this one alone.Â
|0.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A gentle outswinger, outside off, Gurbaz walks forward and pushes inside the line, only to get beaten.
|0.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shout for an lbw! The umpire shakes his head and gestures that it's too high. Sri LankaÂ don't agree and Dasun ShanakaÂ takes the DRS. Coming to the delivery... It's an inswinger, landing on a good length around off at 131 kph and nipping back in, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is caught on the back foot in his attempt to work it on the leg side. He misses and is rapped on the pads. DRS time - No UltraEdge and the Ball Tracking shows that it's clipping the top of t
|0.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kasun RajithaÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ charges down the wicket but gets beaten by the slight movement away from the bat.Â
|0.0 : Hashmatullah Shahidi,Â the captain of AfghanistanÂ says that they will bat first. Explains that the decision is because of theÂ pitch and it is more difficult to bat at night than it is during the day. Informs there is one change to their playing eleven. Claims that winning the series is important as it will be a big achievement.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage (In place of Dhananjaya Lakshan), Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando (In place of Lahiru Kumara), Kasun Rajitha.Â
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad (In place of Yamin Ahmadzai).
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Afghanistan. They have elected to BAT first.