|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 4 . . | . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Ibrahim Zadranb Lahiru Kumara10(18b2x40x6) SR:55.56, FoW:22/1 (5.2 Ovs)
|16.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Short of a length and on middle, angling in, Rahmat ShahÂ defends it down the pitch.
|16.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Good bowling! This is back of a length and on off, straightens a bit after hitting the deck, Rahmat ShahÂ looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|16.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Back of a length and on off, Rahmat ShahÂ pushes it towards covers.
|16.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! A lucky boundary for Shah, and it is the second time he survives like this! Lahiru KumaraÂ serves this a bit fuller and on off, Rahmat ShahÂ goes for the drive, but gets an inside edge past the stumps and towards the fine leg fence for four runs.
|16.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, On a length and middle, Rahmat ShahÂ blocsk it out.
|16.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Overthrows! Lahiru KumaraÂ bowls this on a good length and on off, Rahmat ShahÂ plays it towards point. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end and it deflects off the stumps towards long off. The batters get two runs.
|15.6 : DRINKS! It has been a good start by Afghanistan. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Rahmat ShahÂ seem to have their eye-in and both are nearing their half-centuries. Sri Lanka know that they need to break this stand if they are to crawl back into this game. The pitch is slow and the spinners might hope to feast on it. Will the Sri Lankan spinners find a way to dismantle the AfghanistanÂ batting order?
|Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmat Shah, Risky single! This is on a length and on off, Rahmat ShahÂ dabs it towards point and sets off for the run and Gurbaz responds as well. The fielder has a shy at the batter's end, but misses. It would have been close if it was a direct hit.
|15.5 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short of a length and on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|15.4 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Dhananjaya LakshanÂ tries the slower one but bowls this a touch fuller, on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ reads it well and stays there to loft it over mid off for a boundary.
|15.3 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmat Shah, Dhananjaya LakshanÂ lands this short and on middle, Rahmat ShahÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|15.2 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmat Shah, Full again and on middle, Rahmat ShahÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|15.1 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is full and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives it firmly towards sweeper cover where Maheesh TheekshanaÂ puts in an excellent dive to his left to stop it from going to the boundary. Three runs added to the total.
|14.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu HasarangaÂ ends the over with a googly, short and on middle, turning in, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ punches it towards long on for a run.
|14.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flighted delivery, full again and on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is solid in his defense.
|14.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, Floated, full and on middle, Rahmat ShahÂ drives it down to long on for a single.
|14.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, Quciker one, on off, Rahmat ShahÂ moves back and pushes it towards point.
|14.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Shah! Wanindu HasarangaÂ bowls the googly, on middle, turning in, Rahmat ShahÂ uses his feet again and smashes it with the turn over mid on for four more runs.
|14.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! Lovely shot! Shah uses his feet well here! This is tossed up and around middle, Rahmat ShahÂ skips down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|13.6 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmat Shah, Full again and on middle, Rahmat ShahÂ strokes it wide of mid on where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. Only a single taken.
|13.5 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is pitched up, on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drills it towards long on for a run.
|13.4 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ covers the line and blocks it out.
|13.3 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dhananjaya LakshanÂ serves this full and on middle, angling in, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ does well to get some bat on it and works it towards short fine leg.
|13.2 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmat Shah, Back of a length and outside off, Rahmat ShahÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
|13.1 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and on middle and leg, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|12.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, A googly, on off, turning in a bit, Rahmat ShahÂ keeps it out.
|12.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pushed through quicker, full and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives it towards long off for a single.
|12.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! That is a pressure releasing shot! This is flighted, full and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes down and slog-sweeps it wide of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|12.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Oh..that is close! Wanindu HasarangaÂ bowls this quicker, short and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes for the cut from close to his body, but gets an inside edge which just misses the stumps. He is getting frustrated here.
|12.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Floated, full and on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drills it back to the bowler.
|12.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, BEATEN! This is tossed up, on off, turning a bit away, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tries to poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|11.2 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, EDGED AND FOUR! This is on a good length and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leans on to block it, but gets a thick outisde edge towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|11.6 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmat Shah, Goes a bit fuller and on off, Rahmat ShahÂ opnes the face of his bat and guides it wide of third man where Kasun RajithaÂ covers his ground well and dives to his left to stop it. Two runs taken!
|11.5 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is back of a length and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|11.4 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brilliant fielding! Dhananjaya LakshanÂ serves this full and on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives it firmly down the pitch as Lakshan dives and stops it with his outstretched right hand.
|11.3 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ defends it to the off side.
|11.1 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dhananjaya LakshanÂ begins with a full delivery but well outisde off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ has no intention to play at it.
|10.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, A googly now, short and on off, Rahmat ShahÂ guides it off the back foot towards point.
|0.0 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Wanindu HasarangaÂ now comes into the attack for Sri Lanka.
|10.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, Flatter, full and on leg, Rahmat ShahÂ eases it towards long on for a run.
|10.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, Flighted delivery, full and on off, Rahmat ShahÂ leans on and strokes it towards covers.
|10.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, A bit short and around middle again, Rahmat ShahÂ moves back and pushes it to the right of the bowler as Wanindu HasarangaÂ collects it.
|10.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmat Shah, Floated, full and on middle, Rahmat ShahÂ knocks it back towards the bowler.
|10.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu HasarangaÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives it through extra cover for a single.
|9.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, So, 9 runs come off the over! Fuller, wide of off. Shah drives it to covers but straight to the fielder.
|9.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! This time Shah finds the gap really well. It is a short ball, on middle and leg. Shah pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 52 is up for AfghanistanÂ with this boundary.
|9.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Fraction short, around off. Shah gets it back to the bowler off the bottom half.
|9.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Hard length, on off stump. Shah blocks it into covers.
|9.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! Rahmat ShahÂ gets lucky once again. It is much full, on a length, on off. Rahmat ShahÂ is stuck in his crease. The ball takes the inside edge, beats the stumps and races into the fine leg fence.Â
|9.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ flicks it off his hips towards square leg. They cross for one.
|8.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Yes, he certainly can. It is a length ball, outside off. Shah shuffles and blocks it to the off side.Â
|8.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Kasun RajithaÂ dishes 5 dots on the trot! A good bouncer this time, on middle. Shah sways away from the line of the delivery. Can he record his second maiden?
|8.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, It is full, on off stump. Shah drives it out to safety.
|8.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Make it three! Much fuller, sliding down leg. Shah looks to flick it away but misses. He takes a blow on his pads.
|8.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Two dots on the trot! A slower ball, wide of off. Shah lets it be.
|8.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Kasun RajithaÂ continues to ask the right questions. It is an inswinging delivery, nice and full, on leg. Rahmat ShahÂ blocks it out watchfully.
|7.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Massive hit! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ couldn't have hit it any cleaner. It is pitched up, on off. Gurbaz gets behind the line and tonks it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 12 runs off the over. Sri LankaÂ have some thinking to do here.
|7.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, A single now as Rahmat ShahÂ guides this short ball towards short third man.
|7.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Much fuller, wide outside off. Shah reaches out and drives it to point. Not in the gap though.
|7.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Fraction short, on off, Shah defends it.
|7.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! Nicely played. Easy pickings for Shah. A low full toss, on leg stump. Rahmat ShahÂ just closes the face and flicks it past mid on. The outfield is lightning fast and it races away to the fence.
|7.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A short ball, on the body. Gurbaz uses the depth of the crease, swivels and pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
|6.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Incredible over! Four dots in a row to end the over. It is a length ball, outside off. Shah looks to drive it away but misses and gets beaten on the outside edge. Kasun RajithaÂ has his hands on his head. He cannot believe it.
|6.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, This is good bowling! Full length, on off. Shah closes the face and defends it to mid-wicket.
|6.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Outside off, left alone by Shah this time.
|6.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Full, on middle and leg. Shah nudges it to the leg side.
|6.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! EDGY! Rahmat ShahÂ has some ladyluck on his side here. It is a full-length ball, around off. Shah strides forward and looks to drive it away through covers. The ball takes a thick outside edge and sneaks through the gap between wicket-keeper and first slip for four.
|6.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmat Shah, Rajitha starts his fourth over with a full ball, on off stump. Shah blocks it to covers.
|5.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good-length ball, outside off. Gurbaz punches it through cover-point on his back foot. The batters take two runs. A wicket-taking over by Kumara comes to an end.Â
|5.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Two dots in a row! A length ball, on fifth stump. Gurbaz hits it on the up but the fielder at covers dives to his right to make a great stop.
|5.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full-length ball, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ defends it out solidly.
|5.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmat Shah, Rahmat ShahÂ is off the mark instantly. This is too straight on the pads. Shah stays back and flicks it to deep square leg. The batters take three. This is really good running.
|5.2 : Rahmat ShahÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Lahiru KumaraÂ has the last laugh here. Lahiru KumaraÂ bends his back hard this time and draws the first blood. Back of a length, outside off, getting some extra bounce off the deck with some inward movement. Ibrahim ZadranÂ tries to dab it down to third man but unfortunately only finds a thick inside edge which goes onto shatter the stumps. Ibrahim ZadranÂ is walking back and the Sri Lankan camp is elated.
|5.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Classic shot! Lahiru KumaraÂ is welcomed into the attack with a boundary, also a good-looking one. It is full, on off. Zadran stands still and drives it through the line. It beats the bowler and races away to the long off fence.
|4.6 : Lahiru KumaraÂ comes into the attack now.
|Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, On a length, on fourth stump. Zadran gets a thick inside edge. The ball rolls past the stumps and goes towards fine leg. One taken. Sri Lankan bowlers are finding it difficult to get the ball moving.
|4.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, In-swinger now, on off, much fuller. Zadran defends it out.Â
|4.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, On middle and leg, blocked out.
|4.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Incredible shot. It is much fuller, on off. Zadran shuffles and flicks it through the gap at mid on. The ball races away to the fence.
|4.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, A stifled appeal for lbw! It is a length ball, pitching outside off and jagging back in. Zadran gets pinged on his thigh pads. The fielders behind the batter were more interested than the bowler here.
|4.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, On off, blocked out.
|Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ though continues on his merry way. It is tossed up, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ slogs it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|3.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quicker and full, on leg. Gurbaz blocks it to short mid-wicket. A good over for Afghanistan, 8 runs come off it.
|3.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ibrahim Zadran, Ibrahim ZadranÂ finally gets off the mark. It is tossed up, on middle and leg. Zadran works it to long on for a single this time.
|3.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fuller, on middle and leg. Gurbaz eases it to long on for a single.
|3.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pushed through quicker on a shorter length, Gurbaz tucks it to the leg side.
|3.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fuller, on off, skidding on. Gurbaz gets it to the off side off the outer half.
|2.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, A maiden over by Kasun Rajitha. It is full and on off. Zadran offers full face of the bat to deal with the same. An exceptional over comes to an end.
|2.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Make that 5! Ibrahim ZadranÂ is yet to get of the mark. Much fuller, attacking the stumps. Zadran strokes it towards mid off.
|2.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Fuller, angling down leg. Zadran hangs back and nudges it to mid-wicket. Four dots on the trot as well.
|2.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Good length, outside off. Zadran blocks it out solidly.
|2.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, An in-swinging delivery, full and on middle. Zadran plays the on-drive this time. It is hit with perfection, although the fielder at mid on rushes to his left and makes a sharp stop.Â
|2.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Kasun RajithaÂ drags his length back, outside off, shaping further away. Zadran has no shot to offer here.
|1.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slower through the air, full and on off. Gurbaz eases it back to the bowler. A tidy start for Maheesh Theekshana.
|1.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On midddle, clipped to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets the first boundary of the innings. It is tossed up, on off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets under it and lofts it over mid off. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence.
|1.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Loops it up, on off. Gurbaz blocks it back to Maheesh TheekshanaÂ on the front foot.
|0.6 : We will see some spin now as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ is ready to share the attack.
|1.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Much fuller, on off. Gurbaz gets it back to the bowler off the inner half.
|1.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pushed through around off, turning in. Gurbaz blocks it back to the bowler.
|0.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, On a length, around off. Zadran blocks it out watchfully. A soild start by Kasun Rajitha with the new ball.
|0.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Length, on off, pushed to covers.
|0.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Kasun RajithaÂ appeals and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Ibrahim ZadranÂ has a word with his partner and takes the review for lbw. Coming to the delivery, it is a full one, coming in from outside off. Zadran tries to block it out but gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball goes onto struck him on his pads. Sri LankaÂ started celebrating as the umpire agrees. Although, it has to be cut short as the review confirms that there is a spike as the ball
|0.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Goes much fuller this time, on middle and leg. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays back and nudges it towards mid-wicket. AfghanistanÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ are off the mark with a single here.
|0.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kasun RajithaÂ goes short yet again, but this time wide of off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ covers his stumps and shoulders his arms at it.
|0.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fraction short to start with. Angling into the batter. Gurbaz stays back and flicks it to square leg.
|0.0 : Well, the sun is shining in all its glory. Hopefully, the rain forecast turns out to be wrong and we get an uninterrupted match. The umpires are making their way out. Sri LankaÂ players are seen to be in a huddle before they spread out to their fielding position. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Ibrahim ZadranÂ are already at the crease and ready to get going. Kasun RajithaÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|Pitch report - Tino Mawoyo is near the deck. There is a bit of a breeze blowing across the stadium. Mawoyo says that it is the same pitch that was used in the first game. The batting conditions are really good but during the second innings Sri Lanka need to be aware of the furious ball movement.Â
|Hashmatullah Shahidi, the skipper of AfghanistanÂ is in for a chat. HeÂ says that they will bat first. Adds the pitch is same and that's why they want to bat first. Mentions they are going with the same side. Adds they had a lot of positive to take back.
|Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri LankaÂ says they would've loved to bat first as well. Informs they are still in the same phase and they need to execute their plans. Mentions that even they stick with their same squad.
|Sri Lanka (Unchanged playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.
|Afghanistan (Unchanged playing XI) - Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Afghanistan. They will BAT first.