|7.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run.
|7.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, No run.
|7.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, A 143 kph length delivery, around off, Zadran pushes it towards point from the back foot.
|6.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fullish on off, pushed with an angled bat to point.
|6.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Good length around off, it's gently turned in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
|6.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! This one is super enterprising! Kasun RajithaÂ overcorrects his line and length. Goes full and around leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ picks it up off his pads and flicks it delightfully through mid-wicket. Class!
|6.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Well played in the end! Kasun RajithaÂ digs it in short, at 132 kph, Ibrahim ZadranÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls it behind square leg. It races away to the fence. Not quite from the middle of the bat but the end result is what he desired for!
|6.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Fuller in length and around off, at 136 kph, Zadran tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|6.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Skidding down the leg side, on a length, Zadran fails to flick and it brushes his pads on its way to the keeper.
|5.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length around off, 143 clicks, Gurbaz tries to tap and run but the cover-point fielder quickly gets to the ball.
|5.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, Pitches it up and around off, at 141 kph, Zadran drives it in the gap at extra cover for one.
|5.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fullish and on off, it's driven to mid off where the fielder dives to his right but fails to make a clean stop. The batters cross.
|5.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Stifled appeal for a caught behind! Kumara digs it in short, around middle and leg at 142 kph, Gurbaz tries to pull but it goes over his bat.
|5.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, Back of a length, on off, Zadran goes on his toes and runs it down to third man for a single.
|0.0 : Here comes the first change in bowling. Lahiru KumaraÂ comes in to replace Dhananjaya Lakshan.
|5.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, Pace and movement, on a length outside off, at 143 kph, shaping in, Zadran allows it through to the keeper.
|4.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Excellent piece of fielding! Fuller in length and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ forces his drive to cover-point where the fielder (Pathum Nissanka)Â dives to stop the racing ball. He, then, has an immediate shy at the striker's end but misses as GurbazÂ returns safely.Â
|4.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angles in a length ball on off, Gurbaz stays back and plays it down to mid-wicket.
|4.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Shot! Kasun RajithaÂ will be hurting now. Delivers it on a length and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ advances down the track and crunches it through extra cover for a beautiful boundary.
|Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide! Drifting down the leg side, Gurbaz tries to flick but misses.
|4.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, The batter has just watchfully blocked this out.
|4.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Superb delivery, landing close to off and zipping off the surface, Gurbaz pokes at it and misses. They appeal for a caught behind but nothing doing.
|4.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, PUT DOWN! A regulation catch has been shelled at first slip. Kasun RajithaÂ delivers it on a good length around off, getting it to shape away at 135 kph, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ shows no footwork as he hangs his bat out to dry. The outside edge flies to Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ who stretches across to his left but fails to grab the catch. Dropping Gurbaz could prove to be costly.
|2.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Wow, great timing! Fuller in length and around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ presses forward and just pushes it from the middle of his bat. The timing he generates is pristine and it races past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary.
|Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Too straight from Lakshan. His inswinger starts from around middle and off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ works it through backward square leg for a single. It's a tidy start for both teams.
|3.5 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Movement back into the right-hander, from a shortish length, Gurbaz walks forward and helps it to mid-wicket. He looks for a run but is sent back.
|3.4 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Ibrahim Zadran, Fullish and on off, a big inswinger, Zadran tries to flick but it takes the inside edge, perhaps brushes his pads and rolls behind square leg. The batters cross.
|3.3 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Width there outside off, at 121 kph, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ flashes his bat at it and edges it down to third man. Only a run.
|3.2 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Ibrahim Zadran, Dhananjaya LakshanÂ loves his inswingers but he doesn't have the pace to trouble the batter. Serves it close to off, Zadran pushes inside the line and edges it down to third man for a single.
|3.1 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Inswinger, drifting down the leg side, Gurbaz tucks it behind square leg and picks up a single.
|2.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Edgy! Kasun RajithaÂ dishes out an outswinger, on a good length outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ slices his attempted drive away from his body. It flies wide of backward point and they cross for a single.
|2.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angles it in, full and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ defends it back to the bowler.
|2.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it to the off side.
|2.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Risky single. Kasun serves it on a full length outside off, Zadran bunts it towards extra cover and completes the single as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|2.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Very full in length, on middle at 135 kph, Ibrahim ZadranÂ drives it down the ground but finds mid on.
|1.6 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Another inswinger, curling in around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ plays late and defends it to the leg side.
|1.5 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lands it on a length around off, shaping in, Gurbaz defends it from the back foot.
|1.4 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Sweet timing! Back of a length, outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ eases himself on the back foot and punches it with great timing through covers. This shot is a testament to how good this pitch is!
|1.3 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Inswinger, landing on a length outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets behind the line and defends it down on the surface.
|1.2 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Better line, it's full and on off, Gurbaz is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers.
|Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide! Dhananjaya LakshanÂ goes for the inswinger but the line starts from middle and the ball goes down the leg side.
|1.1 : Dhananjaya Lakshan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! What a shot! A gentle loosener from Dhananjaya Lakshan, an overpitched delivery outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leans into the drive and caresses it through extra cover for the first boundary of this match.Â
|0.6 : Dhananjaya LakshanÂ to take the other new ball.
|Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Beauty to end the first over! Rajitha serves it close to off, on a good length and nipping away, Zadran feels for it inside the line and gets beaten.
|0.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Shaping away from the right-hander, around off and close to the batter, Zadran is forward and pushes it to cover-point.
|0.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, An outswinger, in the channel outside off, Ibrahim offers no shot.
|0.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Extra movement and bounce. This one is on a good length, around off and jagging back in, Zadran gets back to work it on the leg side but misses and wears it on his thigh pad.
|0.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Ibrahim Zadran, Nicely bowled! Rajitha pitches it up and lands it on a full length outside off, shaping away a bit, Zadran tries to defend and does so as an afterthought as he pushes it towards point.
|0.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan are away! Kasun RajithaÂ angles in a length ball, around middle, Gurbaz goes on the back foot and gently plays it towards short mid-wicket for a run.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and it is now time for the play to get underway. The two umpires are out in the middle as the Afghan openers Ibrahim ZadranÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ make their way out to the middle as well. The Lankan fielders spread out on the field and it will be Kasun RajithaÂ who will get proceedings underway with the ball here. Let's play...
|The Sri Lankan skipper, Dasun ShanakaÂ says that they would have liked to bat first as well. Mentions that it looks like a good surface and they are confident about chasing as well. Adds that the boys are well prepared and informs that they have gone with seven batters and four bowlers.
|We are a few minutes away from the start of the game but before that, the two teams line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of AfghanistanÂ first followed by Sri Lanka'sÂ national anthem.
|Hasmatullah Shahidi, the Afghan skipper, says that the pitch looks good and they want to put runs on the board and later defend it. He wants his team to give its best and win the game.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi andÂ Yamin Ahmadzai.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara andÂ Kasun Rajitha.
