|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 6 1 1 . | 0wd . . 4 3 . .
|Last bat : Daniel Doyle-Callec Khizer Ahmed b Bilal Safdar38(34b1x42x6) SR:111.76, FoW:73/3 (12.2 Ovs)
|15.1 : Wahidullah Sahak to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.6 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|14.5 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run, played towards mid off.
|14.4 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.3 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards third man.
|14.2 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards covers.
|14.1 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.6 : Raza Iqbal to Hamza Saleem Dar, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|13.5 : Raza Iqbal to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run, played towards covers.
|13.4 : Raza Iqbal to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.3 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|13.2 : Raza Iqbal to Hamza Saleem Dar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.1 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.6 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|12.5 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.4 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run.
|12.3 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run.
|12.2 : Bilal Safdar to Daniel Doyle-Calle, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|12.1 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.6 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.5 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|11.4 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.3 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards covers.
|11.2 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards covers.
|11.1 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|10.6 : Wahidullah Sahak to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.5 : Wahidullah Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|10.4 : Wahidullah Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Six! Played towards mid on.
|Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No ball! Played towards square leg.
|10.3 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No run.
|Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No ball.
|10.2 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|10.1 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, Wide.
|9.6 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards point.
|9.5 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.4 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards fine leg.
|9.3 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|9.2 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|8.6 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.5 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
|8.4 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|8.3 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.2 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No run.
|8.1 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No run.
|7.6 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.5 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|7.4 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.3 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|7.2 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.1 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards third man.
|6.6 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|6.5 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run.
|6.4 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run, played towards point.
|Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 Wides.
|6.3 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|6.2 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.1 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.5 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.4 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
|5.3 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|5.2 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Josh Trembeath-Moro, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.1 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run, played towards third man.
|4.6 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.5 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.3 : Vinay Ravi to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|4.2 : Vinay Ravi to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|4.1 : Vinay Ravi to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run, played towards point.
|3.6 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|3.5 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Awais Ahmed, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
|3.4 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards mid on.
|3.3 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.6 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.5 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, No run.
|2.4 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|2.3 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, No run.
|2.1 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|1.6 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Awais Ahmed, No run.
|1.5 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Awais Ahmed, No run.
|1.4 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|1.3 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.2 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.1 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards third man.
|Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Wide.
|0.6 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Leg bye.
|0.5 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.4 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|0.3 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Six! Played towards point.
|0.2 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards third man.
|0.1 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.