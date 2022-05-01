share
47316L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022 » Summary

Spain vs Norway Live Cricket Score, Match 6, Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022, May 1, 2022

SPA 87/3 (15)
Live
CRR: 5.8
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . 6 1 1 . | 0wd . . 4 3 . .
Last bat : Daniel Doyle-Callec Khizer Ahmed b Bilal Safdar38(34b1x42x6) SR:111.76, FoW:73/3 (12.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
15.1 : Wahidullah Sahak to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.6 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
14.5 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run, played towards mid off.
14.4 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
14.3 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards third man.
14.2 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards covers.
14.1 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.6 : Raza Iqbal to Hamza Saleem Dar, 1 run, played towards mid on.
13.5 : Raza Iqbal to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run, played towards covers.
13.4 : Raza Iqbal to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run, played towards mid off.
13.3 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13.2 : Raza Iqbal to Hamza Saleem Dar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.1 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.6 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards square leg.
12.5 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.4 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run.
12.3 : Bilal Safdar to Hamza Saleem Dar, No run.
12.2 : Bilal Safdar to Daniel Doyle-Calle, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
12.1 : Bilal Safdar to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.6 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.5 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
11.4 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.3 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards covers.
11.1 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
10.6 : Wahidullah Sahak to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.5 : Wahidullah Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid on.
10.4 : Wahidullah Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Six! Played towards mid on.
Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No ball! Played towards square leg.
10.3 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No run.
Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No ball.
10.2 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
10.1 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, Wide.
9.6 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards point.
9.5 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9.4 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, No run, played towards fine leg.
9.3 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.2 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 3 runs, played towards covers.
8.6 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.5 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
8.4 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
8.3 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8.2 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No run.
8.1 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Yasir Ali, No run.
7.6 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
7.5 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
7.4 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.3 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.2 : Raza Iqbal to Yasir Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Raza Iqbal to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards third man.
6.6 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
6.5 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run.
6.4 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run, played towards point.
Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 Wides.
6.3 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 runs, played towards covers.
6.2 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Muhammad Sher Sahak to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 2 runs, played towards covers.
5.6 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid on.
5.5 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
5.4 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
5.3 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
5.2 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Josh Trembeath-Moro, Four! Played towards covers.
5.1 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run, played towards third man.
4.6 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
4.5 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
4.3 : Vinay Ravi to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.2 : Vinay Ravi to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
4.1 : Vinay Ravi to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run, played towards point.
3.6 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
3.5 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Awais Ahmed, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
3.4 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards mid on.
3.3 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
2.6 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
2.5 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, No run.
2.4 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
2.3 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, No run.
2.1 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid off.
1.6 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Awais Ahmed, No run.
1.5 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Awais Ahmed, No run.
1.4 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
1.3 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Four! Played towards covers.
1.2 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid on.
1.1 : Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards third man.
Ahmadullah Shinwari to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Wide.
0.6 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Leg bye.
0.5 : Vinay Ravi to Awais Ahmed, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.4 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
0.3 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, Six! Played towards point.
0.2 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards third man.
0.1 : Vinay Ravi to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.