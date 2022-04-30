share
47314L
Spain vs Guernsey Live Cricket Score, Match 4, Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022, April 30, 2022

GSY 78/10 (18)
Live
CRR: 4.33
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 2 . . . 1 . | . . 1 1 1 1
Last bat : David Hooperb Muhammad Kamran9(11b1x40x6) SR:81.82, FoW:78/10 (18 Ovs)
Commentary :
17.6 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
17.5 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
17.4 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, No run, played towards point.
17.3 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, No run, played towards mid wicket.
Muhammad Kamran to Luke Bichard, 2 Wides.
17.2 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
17.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Luke Bichard, 1 run, played towards covers.
16.6 : Yasir Ali to Luke Bichard, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Yasir Ali to Luke Bichard, Wide.
16.5 : Yasir Ali to Luke Bichard, 4 Byes.
16.4 : Yasir Ali to David Hooper, 1 run, played towards mid on.
16.3 : Yasir Ali to David Hooper, No run, played towards covers.
16.2 : Yasir Ali to David Hooper, No run, played towards mid wicket.
16.1 : Yasir Ali to David Hooper, 2 runs.
15.6 : Lorne Burns to William Peatfield, OUT! Sharp return catch! The batterhit that hard, the bowler stuck out his hand and it stuck.
15.5 : Lorne Burns to William Peatfield, No run, played towards covers.
15.4 : Lorne Burns to Dec Martel, OUT! That is a good piece of stumping by the keeper. They appeal and the square leg umpire agrees.
15.3 : Lorne Burns to David Hooper, 1 run, played towards square leg.
15.2 : Lorne Burns to David Hooper, No run.
15.1 : Lorne Burns to Ben Wentzel, OUT! That is a good piece of stumping by the keeper. They appeal and the square leg umpire agrees.
14.6 : Yasir Ali to Ben Wentzel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.5 : Yasir Ali to Ben Ferbrache, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
14.4 : Yasir Ali to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
14.3 : Yasir Ali to Dec Martel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.2 : Yasir Ali to Dec Martel, No run.
14.1 : Yasir Ali to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13.6 : Lorne Burns to Ollie Nightingale, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
13.5 : Lorne Burns to Ollie Nightingale, No run, played towards covers.
13.4 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.3 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
13.2 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
13.1 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid on.
12.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, Four! Played towards point.
12.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards point.
12.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards point.
11.6 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
11.5 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards third man.
11.4 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid off.
11.3 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.2 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, No run.
11.1 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run.
10.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards point.
10.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
10.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards mid off.
10.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.6 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards covers.
9.5 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9.4 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards mid off.
9.3 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
9.2 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards point.
8.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, Four! Played towards third man.
8.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run.
8.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run.
8.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run.
7.6 : Zulqarnain Haider to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards point.
7.5 : Zulqarnain Haider to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
7.4 : Zulqarnain Haider to Ben Ferbrache, No run.
7.3 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.2 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run.
6.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run.
6.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards point.
6.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run.
6.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Josh Butler, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
5.6 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards mid off.
5.5 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards covers.
5.4 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards covers.
5.3 : Zulqarnain Haider to Tom Nightingale, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
5.2 : Zulqarnain Haider to Tom Nightingale, No run.
5.1 : Zulqarnain Haider to Tom Nightingale, 2 runs, played towards point.
4.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, Four! Played towards third man.
4.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run.
4.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Tom Nightingale, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Tom Nightingale, No run, played towards square leg.
4.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Tom Nightingale, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Isaac Damarell, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
3.6 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, No run, played towards mid on.
3.3 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, No run, played towards covers.
3.1 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Isaac Damarell, 1 run.
2.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, 1 run.
2.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run.
2.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run, played towards point.
2.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Isaac Damarell, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.6 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.4 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.3 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.2 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, No run.
1.1 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, No run, played towards mid on.
0.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Isaac Damarell, No run, played towards mid on.
0.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run, played towards covers.
0.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run, played towards mid off.
0.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, 4 Leg byes.
0.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, 2 runs, played towards point.