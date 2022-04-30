|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 2 . . . 1 . | . . 1 1 1 1
|Last bat : David Hooperb Muhammad Kamran9(11b1x40x6) SR:81.82, FoW:78/10 (18 Ovs)
|17.6 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
|17.5 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|17.4 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, No run, played towards point.
|17.3 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Muhammad Kamran to Luke Bichard, 2 Wides.
|17.2 : Muhammad Kamran to David Hooper, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|17.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Luke Bichard, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.6 : Yasir Ali to Luke Bichard, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|Yasir Ali to Luke Bichard, Wide.
|16.5 : Yasir Ali to Luke Bichard, 4 Byes.
|16.4 : Yasir Ali to David Hooper, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|16.3 : Yasir Ali to David Hooper, No run, played towards covers.
|16.2 : Yasir Ali to David Hooper, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.1 : Yasir Ali to David Hooper, 2 runs.
|15.6 : Lorne Burns to William Peatfield, OUT! Sharp return catch! The batterhit that hard, the bowler stuck out his hand and it stuck.
|15.5 : Lorne Burns to William Peatfield, No run, played towards covers.
|15.4 : Lorne Burns to Dec Martel, OUT! That is a good piece of stumping by the keeper. They appeal and the square leg umpire agrees.
|15.3 : Lorne Burns to David Hooper, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|15.2 : Lorne Burns to David Hooper, No run.
|15.1 : Lorne Burns to Ben Wentzel, OUT! That is a good piece of stumping by the keeper. They appeal and the square leg umpire agrees.
|14.6 : Yasir Ali to Ben Wentzel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.5 : Yasir Ali to Ben Ferbrache, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
|14.4 : Yasir Ali to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
|14.3 : Yasir Ali to Dec Martel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.2 : Yasir Ali to Dec Martel, No run.
|14.1 : Yasir Ali to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|13.6 : Lorne Burns to Ollie Nightingale, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|13.5 : Lorne Burns to Ollie Nightingale, No run, played towards covers.
|13.4 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.3 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
|13.2 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|13.1 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|12.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, Four! Played towards point.
|12.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards point.
|12.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards point.
|11.6 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|11.5 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards third man.
|11.4 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|11.3 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.2 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, No run.
|11.1 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run.
|10.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards covers.
|10.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards point.
|10.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
|10.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|10.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.6 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards covers.
|9.5 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|9.4 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards mid off.
|9.3 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
|9.2 : Lorne Burns to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Lorne Burns to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, Four! Played towards third man.
|8.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run.
|8.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run.
|8.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, No run.
|7.6 : Zulqarnain Haider to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run, played towards point.
|7.5 : Zulqarnain Haider to Ben Ferbrache, No run, played towards covers.
|7.4 : Zulqarnain Haider to Ben Ferbrache, No run.
|7.3 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.2 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run.
|6.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run.
|6.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Ben Ferbrache, 1 run.
|6.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Josh Butler, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|5.6 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.5 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards covers.
|5.4 : Zulqarnain Haider to Matthew Stokes, No run, played towards covers.
|5.3 : Zulqarnain Haider to Tom Nightingale, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|5.2 : Zulqarnain Haider to Tom Nightingale, No run.
|5.1 : Zulqarnain Haider to Tom Nightingale, 2 runs, played towards point.
|4.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, Four! Played towards third man.
|4.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run.
|4.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Tom Nightingale, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Tom Nightingale, No run, played towards square leg.
|4.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Tom Nightingale, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Isaac Damarell, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
|3.6 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.4 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, No run, played towards mid on.
|3.3 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, No run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Isaac Damarell, 1 run.
|2.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, 1 run.
|2.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run.
|2.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run, played towards point.
|2.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Isaac Damarell, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.6 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.5 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.4 : Adeel Raja to Isaac Damarell, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.2 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, No run.
|1.1 : Adeel Raja to Josh Butler, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Isaac Damarell, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run, played towards covers.
|0.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, 4 Leg byes.
|0.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Josh Butler, 2 runs, played towards point.