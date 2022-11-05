|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 . 1 0wd 2 . | . 4 . 1 1 1
|Last bat : Joshua van Heerdenb Charlie Rumistrzewicz14(18b2x40x6) SR:77.78, FoW:78/3 (13.5 Ovs)
|14.4 : Yasir Ali to Dylan Blignaut, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|14.3 : Yasir Ali to Dylan Blignaut, No run, played towards mid off.
|14.2 : Yasir Ali to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards third man.
|14.1 : Yasir Ali to Michael Richardson, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|13.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Dylan Blignaut, No run, played towards third man.
|13.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, OUT! b Charlie Rumistrzewicz.
|13.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards point.
|13.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, Four! Played towards covers.
|12.6 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|12.5 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.4 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards point.
|12.3 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, 3 runs, played towards mid off.
|12.2 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards covers.
|12.1 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|11.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, No run.
|11.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards third man.
|11.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.6 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards point.
|10.5 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run.
|10.4 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|10.3 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards point.
|10.2 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards covers.
|10.1 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards covers.
|9.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards covers.
|9.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Talha Khan, OUT! b Charlie Rumistrzewicz.
|9.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards third man.
|9.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, No run.
|8.6 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|8.5 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.4 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards covers.
|8.3 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards third man.
|8.1 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards covers.
|7.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, OUT! c Raja Adeel b Charlie Rumistrzewicz.
|7.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, No ball! Played towards mid on.
|7.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|7.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, No run.
|Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Talha Khan, No ball! Played towards mid wicket.
|7.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards third man.
|7.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, No run.
|6.6 : Lorne Burns to Justin Broad, No run, played towards covers.
|6.5 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 1 run.
|6.4 : Lorne Burns to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.3 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Lorne Burns to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.1 : Lorne Burns to Justin Broad, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|5.6 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.4 : Raja Adeel to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|5.3 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.1 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|4.5 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, No run.
|4.3 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.2 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|4.1 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
|3.4 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.3 : Raja Adeel to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Raja Adeel to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Raja Adeel to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid on.
|2.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|2.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, No run, played towards point.
|2.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|1.6 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.5 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
|1.4 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.3 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.2 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, Four! Played towards point.
|1.1 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, No run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Talha Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Talha Khan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|Muhammad Kamran to Talha Khan, Wide.
|0.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, No run.
|0.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|0.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid off.