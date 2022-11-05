share
Spain vs Germany Live Cricket Score, Match 4, Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022, November 5, 2022

GER 85/3 (14.4)
Live
CRR: 5.8
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 2 . 1 0wd 2 . | . 4 . 1 1 1
Last bat : Joshua van Heerdenb Charlie Rumistrzewicz14(18b2x40x6) SR:77.78, FoW:78/3 (13.5 Ovs)
Commentary :
14.4 : Yasir Ali to Dylan Blignaut, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
14.3 : Yasir Ali to Dylan Blignaut, No run, played towards mid off.
14.2 : Yasir Ali to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards third man.
14.1 : Yasir Ali to Michael Richardson, 2 runs, played towards covers.
13.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Dylan Blignaut, No run, played towards third man.
13.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, OUT! b Charlie Rumistrzewicz.
13.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards point.
13.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, Four! Played towards covers.
12.6 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
12.5 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.4 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards point.
12.3 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, 3 runs, played towards mid off.
12.2 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards covers.
12.1 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
11.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, No run.
11.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards third man.
11.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10.6 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards point.
10.5 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run.
10.4 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
10.3 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards point.
10.2 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.1 : Lorne Burns to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards covers.
9.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards covers.
9.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Michael Richardson, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Talha Khan, OUT! b Charlie Rumistrzewicz.
9.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards third man.
9.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, No run.
8.6 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
8.5 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.4 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards covers.
8.3 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Lorne Burns to Joshua van Heerden, 1 run, played towards third man.
8.1 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.6 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Joshua van Heerden, No run, played towards covers.
7.5 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, OUT! c Raja Adeel b Charlie Rumistrzewicz.
7.4 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, No ball! Played towards mid on.
7.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
7.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, No run.
Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Talha Khan, No ball! Played towards mid wicket.
7.3 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards third man.
7.2 : Charlie Rumistrzewicz to Justin Broad, No run.
6.6 : Lorne Burns to Justin Broad, No run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 1 run.
6.4 : Lorne Burns to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.3 : Lorne Burns to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Lorne Burns to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.1 : Lorne Burns to Justin Broad, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
5.6 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
5.4 : Raja Adeel to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.3 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.5 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, No run.
4.3 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.2 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.1 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, No run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
3.4 : Raja Adeel to Talha Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
3.3 : Raja Adeel to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Raja Adeel to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Raja Adeel to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid on.
2.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid on.
2.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, No run, played towards point.
2.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid off.
1.6 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Yasir Ali to Talha Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.4 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.3 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid wicket.
1.2 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, Four! Played towards point.
1.1 : Yasir Ali to Justin Broad, No run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Muhammad Kamran to Talha Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Muhammad Kamran to Talha Khan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
Muhammad Kamran to Talha Khan, Wide.
0.4 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.3 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, No run.
0.2 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
0.1 : Muhammad Kamran to Justin Broad, No run, played towards mid off.