|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 6 . 6 . . 2
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|0.6 : Ibrahim Takahashi to Daeyeon Kim, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|0.5 : Ibrahim Takahashi to Daeyeon Kim, No run.
|0.4 : Ibrahim Takahashi to Daeyeon Kim, No run, played towards point.
|0.3 : Ibrahim Takahashi to Daeyeon Kim, Six! Played towards square leg.
|0.2 : Ibrahim Takahashi to Daeyeon Kim, No run.
|0.1 : Ibrahim Takahashi to Daeyeon Kim, Six! Played towards square leg.