|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 1st ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe played at Kimberley. With the return of some of their seniors players, Zimbabwe will look to come up with a spirited performance and will be eager to upset the mighty Proteas. South Africa, led by JP Duminy, will look to give some of its inexperienced players an opportunity to get some match practice. This might be Zimbabwe's best chance to come up with an upset. Let's hope to have a hard fought contest between ba
|TOSS - South Africa win the toss and elect to field. Christiaan Jonker makes his ODI debut for the Proteas while Dale Steyn fails to make the cut to the playing XI today.
|Good news for Zimbabwe is that their experienced campaigners are back - Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.
|We are all set to get underway as the umpires and the South African team make their way to the middle. The Zimbabwe openers, Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza, stride out to open the batting. Kagiso Rabada will start the proceedings with the first new ball. Two slips in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Nice start by Rabada as he keeps it on a length just outside off. Masakadza lets it go watchfully.
|0.2 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Length ball attacking the stumps, defended solidly with a straight bat.
|0.3 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Lands this a bit outside the line of off, Masakadza shoulders arms.
|0.4 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, An inward shaping delivery on middle and leg, the batsman turns it towards the fine leg region to pick up a single and Zimbabwe are up and running.
|0.5 : K Rabada to S Mire, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|0.6 : K Rabada to S Mire, A good length ball on off to end a tight first over. Mire blocks it out off the front foot.
|Lungi Ngidi to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, A bit short of a good length on off to start by the young quick, Hamilton defends it off the back foot.
|1.2 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Fractionally short of a good length, angling into the batsman, Masakadza tries to work it into the leg side but gets beaten by the inward movement and gets rapped on the thigh pad.
|1.3 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, A rising delivery from a bit shorter of a good length but it's outside off, Hamilton leaves it alone.
|Extra cover comes in front to a catching position. There is a bit of issue behind the bowler's arm in the background. Seems that due to the breeze, there is some movement.
|1.4 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Good start this by the tall and lanky pacer as he dishes this very full delivery on off, may be trying to extract some movement in the air. Hamilton keeps it out.
|1.5 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, A good length ball on off, driven softly to mid off.
|1.6 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Similar length but this one is a bit straighter on middle and leg, Hamilton turns it off the inner half of the bat to the right of mid on and runs through for a single to retain strike.
|2.1 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|2.2 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Firing it in the corridor around off, Masakadza can't do much but block it out.
|2.3 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, A bit shorter of a good length on off, taped to the point region.
|2.4 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, FOUR! First boundary off the innings. Not exactly where he wanted it to go but he will take it all. Rabada lands this on a good length angling into the batsman, Masakadza tries to play this wide of mid on but gets a thick inside edge and the ball races through the square leg region to the boundary to get Zimbabwe's first.
|2.5 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|2.6 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, FOUR! Super Shot! Rabada dishes this on full and a bit wide of off, Masakadza quickly leans forward and creams this drive through extra cover to get the second boundary of the over. A good and confident start by the visitors here.
|3.1 : L Ngidi to S Mire, OUT! South Africa draw first blood! Ngidi is the one who is in the thick of things straightaway. He steams in from over the wicket and bowls a fuller length ball in the tight off stump corridor. Mire with minimal foot movement goes for a drive through the line but gets a thick outside edge which flies towards second slip. Hendricks stationed there takes it nicely. Both the slip fielders were standing really close together, they need to be watchful regarding it if the bal
|0.0 : Craig Ervine comes out to bat. The senior pro needs to rise to the occasion today.
|3.2 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, A good length ball from over the wicket, lands this just on the leg stump angling across, Ervine keeps it out off the back foot.
|3.3 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, Better by Ngidi as he keeps this a bit fuller on off, Ervine comes forward to defend but the outward angle of Ngidi takes the outside edge and the ball flies to the fielder third man as the batsmen cross for a single.
|3.4 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|3.5 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Good length ball on off, tapped to mid-wicket.
|3.6 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, A short of a good length ball outside off, rising on hitting the deck but Hamilton lets it be.
|4.1 : K Rabada to C Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|4.2 : K Rabada to C Ervine, Good ball and well played by Ervine as he blocks this with a straight bat off the front foot.
|4.3 : K Rabada to C Ervine, Pulls his length back fractionally, Ervine blocks it from within the crease.
|4.4 : K Rabada to C Ervine, Ngidi attacking the stumps and keeps it on a good length, the inward angle on the ball from around the wicket gets the inside edge as Ervine looks to play straight. The ball rolls towards square leg.
|4.5 : K Rabada to C Ervine, Good ball this from Ngigi. Too close for comfort for Ervine. The good length ball angling in passes right through the gap between the bat and body of the batsman as he's looking to defend it. Rabada and the Proteas are asking the question. The Umpire shows no interest in the appeal.
|4.6 : K Rabada to C Ervine, Beaten! A peach to end the over. Rabad lands this on a good length around off. Ervine looking to keep it out gets beaten by the late away movement. Good over by the fast bowler.
|5.1 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Big Appeal, Not out. Ngidi starts his new over with a good length ball angling in from middle, Hamilton looking to flick it gets beaten and rapped on the thigh pad. The Proteas go up with a half-hearted appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
|5.2 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Length ball on off, the batsman defends it from within the crease.
|5.3 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, A bit shorter in length, Hamilton goes for the pull but mistimes it to square leg.
|5.4 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Masakadza opens the face of the bat to this short of a good length ball around off and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|5.5 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|5.6 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, FOUR! Simple magnificent! Ngidi dishes this out on a fuller length on middle and leg, Ervine is upto the task as he flicks this cleanly through mid-wicket for a cracker of a boundary.
|6.1 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Wide! A sharp bouncer from Rabada around off, rising steeply. Masakadza watches the ball closely and drops his wrists at the last moment to let it be. Wide signaled for height.
|K Rabada to H Masakadza, In the zone outside off, left alone.
|6.2 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Fuller in length around off, defended solidly off the front foot.
|6.3 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, A full delivery around off, Hamilton comes ahead and defends it with a straight bat.
|6.4 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Wide! Another bumper but it is too short, the opener ducks under it.
|K Rabada to H Masakadza, FOUR! Not off the meat but he gets the desired result! Fractionally overpitched on middle, Hamilton goes for a heave across the line but drags it over mid-wicket to find the fence.
|6.5 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Pitched up again on off, driven to mid off.
|6.6 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Rush of blood from Hamilton! On a good length just outside off, Masakadza tries to go down the ground but gets beaten. That was not far from the off pole. 6 from the over.
|7.1 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, Ngidi continues with a full length ball outside off, Ervine looking to drive through the off side gets a botton edge doen to third manb, gets a single.
|7.2 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Good bowling this by Ngidgi as he keeps this on a good length hitting the top of off, Hamilton defends well off the front foot.
|7.3 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Edge but safe! Hamilton, trying to put Ngigi off his line and length, walks across his stump and skips a step forward to flick this length ball on off through the mid-wicket region. The ball hits the deck and nips away slight with a bit of extra bounce, the ball takes a thick leading edge and the ball skies up towards mid off, the fielder runs back but cannot get to it as he catches it on the bounce and throws it back. The batsmen have taken
|7.4 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Full and straight, driven to mid off.
|7.5 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, A bit fuller on middle, Masakadza comes forward to defend it out.
|7.6 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|8.1 : K Rabada to C Ervine, Length ball outside off, Ervine comes forward to drive this to covers.
|8.2 : K Rabada to C Ervine, Bangged in short, angling towards the ribs of Ervine, The batsmen tucks this one off the back foot towards square leg and gets a run.
|8.3 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Lands this a bit shorter of a good length on off, Hamilton gets on his toes to push it to point.
|8.4 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Similar ball, a bit fuller this and the batsman has again played it towards the point region.
|8.5 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|8.6 : K Rabada to H Masakadza, Good ball to end the over on off, batsman keeps it out off the front foot.
|9.1 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, A very full ball on off, drive straight to mid off.
|9.2 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, Clever from Ngidi as he lands this slower ball very full on off, Ervine is half beaten but manages to bring his bat down in time to keep this out.
|9.3 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, Pulls his length back marginally and Ervine rides on top of the ball to push it to point.
|9.4 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, Beaten! Nice length and length by Rabada. He keeps this around off as Ervine comes forward to defend and gets beaten.
|9.5 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|9.6 : L Ngidi to C Ervine, A bit shorter of good length, Ervine rocks back and keeps it out with a straight bat.
|Time for Powerplay 2! Maximum of four fielders are now allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Meanwhile, Willem Mulder comes into the attack.
|10.1 : W Mulder to H Masakadza, Mulder starts his spell with a short of a good length ball on off, Masakadza goes back and blocks it with a straight bat.
|10.2 : W Mulder to H Masakadza, Run out chance, gone abegging. Masakadza taps this good length ball towards point and takes off for a quick run, the fielder at point is quick to get to the ball and fire a throw at the non-striker's end but misses. Replays show that Hamilton was just short of his crease when the ball crosses the poles.
|10.3 : W Mulder to C Ervine, Fires this one down the leg, given a wide.
|W Mulder to C Ervine, OUT! Number 2 for the Proteas! Brilliant stuff this from Mulder, he has just not left the good length in the corridor of the off stump. Ervine does not commit himself on the front foot and tries to keep it out with a straight bat. The ball pitches and seams away slightly. There is a sound as the ball goes past the bat and the Proteas are confident in their appeal. The umpire nods and Ervine has to take the long walk back. Replays later show that Ervine might have been
|Brendan Taylor strides out to bat.
|10.4 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Fuller around off to Taylor, defends off the front foot.
|10.5 : W Mulder to B Taylor, A good length ball on off is driven to mid off.
|10.6 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Defended off the front foot by Brendon presenting the full face of the bat. A good start by Mulder, a run and a wicket.
|11.1 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, On a good length on middle and leg, Hamilton doesn't have space to work with and defends it down the track.
|11.2 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Back of a length outside off, dabbed in front of point. Hamilton wants a run but there is none on offer.
|11.3 : L Ngidi to H Masakadza, Good running! Better from the batsmen, they need to put some pressure on the fielders. Full ball on middle, jammed out towards mid on and the batsmen scurry across.
|11.4 : L Ngidi to B Taylor, Just short of Elgar at first slip! Taylor must have had his heart in his mouth. Back of a length around off, straightening a touch. Taylor is opened up in his stance and gets an outside edge behind. Dean gets low but the ball carries to him just on the bounce. Good sportsmanship from him as he doesn't claim the catch.
|11.5 : L Ngidi to B Taylor, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|11.6 : L Ngidi to B Taylor, That one took off like an aeroplane! On a length around off with extra bounce. Taylor gets surprised as the ball takes the splice of the bat and goes past the slip cordon. A run taken.
|12.1 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Shorter of a good length angling into the batsman, Taylor turns this into the square leg region with the angle to pick up a single.
|12.2 : W Mulder to H Masakadza, A bit shorter this from Mulder on off, Hamilton stands tall on his toes and punches this ti covers.
|12.3 : W Mulder to H Masakadza, FOUR! Whack! Masakadza skips down the track and drives this length ball on off through the cover region. He finds the gap perfectly between covers and mid off to pick up a timely boundary for the visitors.
|12.4 : W Mulder to H Masakadza, Hamilton has played it to the point region.
|12.5 : W Mulder to H Masakadza, Fiercely cut but straight to the man at third man. Mulder has to keep it a bit fuller and on the stumps if he wants to trouble the batsmen.
|12.6 : W Mulder to B Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|Andile Phehlukwayo comes on for a bowl.
|13.1 : A Phehlukwayo to H Masakadza, Starts with a length ball attacking the stumps with a inward shape on it, Hamilton looks to flick but gets hit on the pads and the pair cross over for a run as the ball rolls down in the gap towards square leg.
|13.2 : A Phehlukwayo to B Taylor, Short and on the body of Taylor, he swivels and pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|13.3 : A Phehlukwayo to H Masakadza, Defended off the back foot by Masakadza. Looking solid here is Hamilton.
|13.4 : A Phehlukwayo to H Masakadza, A fuller ball on middle is driven to mid wicket.
|13.5 : A Phehlukwayo to H Masakadza, Marginally shorter of good length around off, blocked off the back foot.
|13.6 : A Phehlukwayo to H Masakadza, OUT! GONE! What a start for Phehlukwayo! A half-hearted push has cost Hamilton his wicket. Phehlukwayo keeps this a bit shorter of good length around off, Hamilton looks to play a nothing shot by pushing at the ball, the little away movement on the ball takes the outside edge and Reeza Hendricks at first slip gobbles it easily. He has thrown it away after battling hard and surviving the new ball phase. Must be gutted with himself.
|Sean Williams comes out to bat.
|14.1 : W Mulder to B Taylor, On a length around off, Taylor shuffles a touch and keeps it out off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
|14.2 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Angling in from a back of a length, keeps low. Taylor does well to adjust in his crease to block it beside the pitch.
|14.3 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Tight line and length from Mulder around off, defended off the back foot.
|14.4 : W Mulder to B Taylor, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|14.5 : W Mulder to B Taylor, A really poor attempt that from Taylor! Length ball outside off, Taylor who is not to the pitch of the ball swings his bat at it but misses. Zimbabwe have already lost 3 wickets and that was a nothing shot from the senior pro. Needs to keep his cool.
|14.6 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Short of a length outside off, punched crisply off the back foot through covers for a brace.
|15.1 : A Phehlukwayo to S Williams, Phehlukwayo, coming from around the wicket, lands this on a good length a bit wide of off, the ball keeps it a bit low and goes under the bat of Williams who tries to play at it.
|15.2 : A Phehlukwayo to S Williams, A bit shorter of a good length on off, defended off the back foot.
|15.3 : A Phehlukwayo to S Williams, FOUR! Smashed! A rare loose delivery from the Proteas as Phehlukwayo as he keeps it short and wide of off, Williams square cuts it hard and finds the third man boundary. A timely and important boundary for Zimbabwe.
|15.4 : A Phehlukwayo to S Williams, Beaten! What a delivery! Phehlukwayo getting some variable bounce as this one lands on a length around off and takes off the deck like an plane. William, who is looking to block it off the front foot is totally beaten and surprised by the sharp bounce. Super stuff from the medium pacer.
|15.5 : A Phehlukwayo to S Williams, OUT! Second in second for Phehlukwayo. He dishes this a bit shorter of good length. The bowler has varied his length well as he gets some movement on landing and Williams is beaten as he looks to close the bat face too early and gets rapped on the pads in front of the wickets. The Proteas go up with a big appeal and the umpire obliges. Fourth one down for Zimbabwe and they are tottering here.
|Time for Drinks! A brilliant start from South Africa on a surface which has variable bounce on it. The visiting batsmen have been found wanting. Got to question their shot selections which have been off the radar. Taylor needs to take a lot of responsibility if he is to bail his side out of trouble. Meanwhile, Peter Moor is the new man in.
|15.6 : A Phehlukwayo to P Moor, FOUR! A bit fuller outside off, Moor starts superbly as he leans forward and drives this past the diving covers fielder for a boundary.
|16.1 : W Mulder to B Taylor, On the fifth stump channel outside off, Taylor plants his front foot across to let it be.
|16.2 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Back of a length ball around off, kept out off the back foot.
|16.3 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Pitched up delivery around off, trying to bring the short cover fielder into play. Taylor leans ahead and strokes it towards mid off.
|16.4 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Back of a length well outside off, punched crisply off the back foot through covers for a brace.
|16.5 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Back of a length outside off, shaping in. Brendan shuffles across and dead-bats it.
|16.6 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Good running! Shuffles across to the length ball and taps it towards mid-wicket for a quick run.
|17.1 : A Phehlukwayo to B Taylor, A good length ball angling into Taylor, turned away into the mid-wicket region.
|17.2 : A Phehlukwayo to B Taylor, Very full on the off stump, driven politely to mid off.
|17.3 : A Phehlukwayo to B Taylor, Defended off the front foot by Brendon presenting the full face of the bat.
|17.4 : A Phehlukwayo to B Taylor, Marginally short of good length around off, Taylor stays back and blocks it out.
|17.5 : A Phehlukwayo to B Taylor, A good length ball just outside off, Taylor leans across to defend it off the front foot.
|17.6 : A Phehlukwayo to B Taylor, Taylor rocks onto the back foot and punches to covers. A good over by Phehlukwayo comes to an end.
|18.1 : W Mulder to P Moor, A good length ball on the middle stump line, Moor turns it towards square leg region and gets a single.
|18.2 : W Mulder to B Taylor, Tapped to mid on and takes off for a quick single. The fielder races in, picks up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses the stumps. Very tight single this.
|18.3 : W Mulder to P Moor, Punched off the back foot by Moor to covers.
|18.4 : W Mulder to P Moor, A very full delivery on middle and off is driven crisply to mid off.
|18.5 : W Mulder to P Moor, Moor shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|18.6 : W Mulder to P Moor, A similar delivery and blocked out by Moor to end a tight over.
|Kagiso Rabada comes back into the attack.
|19.1 : K Rabada to B Taylor, OUT! Caught at slip and the smile is back! At last Rabada is rewarded for some excellent pace bowling. He lands this a bit shorter of a good length around off. Taylor, tentatively, looks to play at it. The ball bounces a bit more than he expected and also nips away slightly taking the glove on the way to second slip where Reeza Hendricks takes a simple catch. Rabada has got his smile back, his first spell was good but not rewarding which had a pacer a bit frustrated.
|0.0 : Elton Chigumbura strides out to bat.
|19.2 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, Wide of off, left alone.
|19.3 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, A fuller delivery on off, defended off the front foot by Chigumbura.
|19.4 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, Chigumbura has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|19.5 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, A good length ball on off, blocked out off the front foot.
|19.6 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, A full length ball is driven to mid off. End of a wicket maiden for Rabada.
|20.1 : W Mulder to P Moor, Angling in on a fuller length, played with a closed bat face towards mid-wicket.
|20.2 : W Mulder to P Moor, FOUR! Shot! Moor is showing aggressive intent. Very full ball outside off, Moor drives it through cover-point for a rocketing boundary.
|20.3 : W Mulder to P Moor, On a length, shaping in, Peter gets behind it and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|20.4 : W Mulder to P Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|20.5 : W Mulder to P Moor, Good length ball around off, Moor hangs back and stonewalls it.
|20.6 : W Mulder to P Moor, A play and a miss! A length ball outside off, holding its line. Moor goes for a flashy drive through the line but gets beaten.
|21.1 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, A splice-tickler! Rabada lands this short and around off, Chigumbura tries to block it off the back foot but cannot control the extra bounce. The ball hits the splice of the bat and flies through the vacant gully region for a single.
|21.2 : K Rabada to P Moor, FOUR! Cracking square drive! This will give a lot of confidence to Moor. Rabada lands this on a good length outside off, Moor throws his bat at the ball and his hand eye co-ordination is good enough to get the middle of the bat and the ball flies past point for a cracking boundary.
|21.3 : K Rabada to P Moor, Driven through the covers by Moor.
|Peter Moor has been caught at first slip by Dean Elgar but the umpires want to check it upstairs. He has claimed the catch and it seems to the naked eye that it is a clean one. Let's find out...
|21.4 : K Rabada to P Moor, OUT! Given out after a looong look at it. Looked out on the naked eye. Rabada lands this a bit shorter of good length around off. He has hit the deck hard and that helps in extracting some extra bounce off the surface. Moor, from within his crease, looks to block this out but the ball hits the splice and lobs to Elgar at first slip who seems to have taken a very low catch. The umpires go upstairs to check the catch and after many looks at it, Taylor is given out. A long
|Wellington Masakadza is the next man in.
|21.5 : K Rabada to W Masakadza, Hamilton chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|21.6 : K Rabada to W Masakadza, FOUR! Beautiful! Rabada fires this very full on off, Hamilton has his eye in now as he drives this uppishly straight down the ground. Rabada throws his hand out to catch the ball but it goes through his palms. The deflection of the bowler's hand has reduced the pace but the shot had enough power for the ball to still cross the fence at the long off boundary.
|Andile Phehlukwayo gets a change of ends.
|22.1 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Beaten! Short and room on offer, Chigumbura throws his bat at it but misses.
|22.2 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Back of a length ball, angling in from off, clipped behind square leg for a brace.
|22.3 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Similar length ball well outside off, it has been run down to third man for an easy single.
|22.4 : A Phehlukwayo to W Masakadza, Length ball on the fifth stump channel, Wellington plants his front foot across and lets it be.
|22.5 : A Phehlukwayo to W Masakadza, If he missed that, he was a clear candidate for an LBW! Fullish ball, coming in from around off with the natural around the wicket angle. Masakadza falls over a touch in his stance as he keeps it out at the last moment towards mid-wicket.
|22.6 : A Phehlukwayo to W Masakadza, A brilliant yorker on middle, Wellington is alert to it and is successful in jamming it out.
|23.1 : K Rabada to W Masakadza, Good length ball outside off, angling in, Masakadza knows where his off stump is and makes an assured leave.
|23.2 : K Rabada to W Masakadza, FOUR! Crisp! Pitched up ball around off, Wellington takes a confident stride forward and drives it on the up past the mid off region for a delightful boundary.
|23.3 : K Rabada to W Masakadza, On a length on off, Masakadza gets cramped for room but somehow manages to get it off the outer half towards extra cover. A run taken.
|23.4 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|23.5 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Overpitched on middle, Chigumbura drives it down the ground past the bowler to find the fence. This is how they need to go about things, no option left for them.
|23.6 : K Rabada to E Chigumbura, Fuller in length outside off, Chigumbura goes for a booming drive but gets it off the inner half down the track. 9 from the over.
|24.1 : A Phehlukwayo to W Masakadza, Full length ball attacking the stumps, kept out with a closed bat face towards mid-wicket.
|24.2 : A Phehlukwayo to W Masakadza, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|24.3 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Beaten! Short and space to work with, Elton tries to flay it square of the wicket on the off side but only manages to connect with thin air.
|24.4 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Waits for the length ball to arrive towards him and taps it towards third man for a single.
|24.5 : A Phehlukwayo to W Masakadza, On a length, holds up a bit on the pitch. Wellington comes half-forward and tucks it tentatively towards mid-wicket.
|24.6 : A Phehlukwayo to W Masakadza, On a length outside off, played with an open bat face towards point.
|Time for spin. Imran Tahir to roll his arm over now. He is an exciting bowler to watch. Let us see what he has got up his sleeve for us.
|25.1 : I Tahir to E Chigumbura, Starts off with a loosener. A full toss on middle and leg, Elton stays leg side of the ball and knocks it down to long off to rotate strike.
|25.2 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, Good deception from Tahir! He bowls a googly around off and it is slower in pace. Wellington comes ahead trying to read it off the pitch but fails and gets beaten.
|25.3 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, Another wrong one, this time Masakadza deals with it from the back foot.
|25.4 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, FOUR! Streaky but effective! The third googly hasn't done the trick. Quicker on a shorter length around off, Wellington pushes at it but gets an outside edge past first slip and through to the fence. This is the highest score for Masakadza in ODI cricket, he would be eager to carry on.
|25.5 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, Slows this one a touch, defended solidly off the front foot towards mid-wicket.
|25.6 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, This time Masakadza reads the wrong one nicely. Stays back and watches it go past him to the keeper.
|26.1 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|26.2 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Pitched on a length, around middle, seaming in, Chigumbura misses his flick and is hit on the pad.
|26.3 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Fuller in length around off, Elton comes ahead and defends it right under his eyes.
|26.4 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Ooh... that one rose substantially! Takes off from a good length, probably from one of those grassy patches. Chigumbura comes forward to deal with it but is taken aback. The ball hits his gloves and rolls towards mid-wicket. Masakadza sets off for a single but he is rightly sent back by his partner. No harm done in the end.
|26.5 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|26.6 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Outside off, Elton pushes at it but misses.
|27.1 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|27.2 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, An appeal for an LBW but it has been turned down! A googly around leg stump, Masakadza tries to block it but is hit on the front pad. Tahir appeals but he is not paid heed to. Replay shows that it pitched outside leg.
|27.3 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|27.4 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, Tossed up ball on middle, kept out watchfully.
|27.5 : I Tahir to W Masakadza, OUT! Another one bites the dust! That looked very high to the naked eye though, might have been a harsh call. Tahir switches to around the wicket and bowls a conventional leg spinner on a shorter length this time, probably his first one to the left-hander. Masakadza goes for a pull across the line but misses to get hit on the back pad. Tahir roars in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. In his first over, he was bowling googlies to Wellington and this time,
|The debutant, Brandon Mavuta is the new man in.
|27.6 : I Tahir to B Mavuta, Tossed up ball, Mavuta comes ahead and blocks it.
|28.1 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, A straight ball, outside off, Chigumbura looks to play that through the line but is beaten.
|28.2 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, A tad short, Elton stays back and steers it behind point for a single.
|28.3 : A Phehlukwayo to B Mavuta, Down the leg side, Mavuta looks to flick but misses. The ball rolls towards square leg and a single is taken. No signal from the umpire, so the debutant is off the mark.
|28.4 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, FOUR! Nicely done! Length ball around off, Chigumbura leans ahead and drives it neatly through covers to find the fence.
|28.5 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|28.6 : A Phehlukwayo to E Chigumbura, Back of a length ball, Elton hangs back and blocks it with a straight bat.
|29.1 : I Tahir to B Mavuta, Full and around middle, Mavuta comes down the track and works it towards short mid-wicket.
|29.2 : I Tahir to B Mavuta, EDGED, BUT FOUR! The googly outside off, Mavuta looks to defend but the ball spins in, takes the outside edge and luckily for him, escapes first slip. Races to the third man fence.
|29.3 : I Tahir to B Mavuta, OUT! LBW! Tahir has his second and Zimbabwe well... are going, going... He gets his second, courtesy a flipper! The South Africans are all over Zimbabwe like a rash. He slides this one on middle and it skids through after landing. Mavuta hangs back and looks to play it defensively to the leg side but misses to get hit flush on the pads. The Proteas appeal in unison and the umpire agrees.
|Kyle Jarvis comes in at no 10.
|29.4 : I Tahir to K Jarvis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|29.5 : I Tahir to K Jarvis, Tossed up ball, Kyle prods forward in defense.
|29.6 : I Tahir to K Jarvis, FOUR! Shot! Zimbabwe bring up their 100, something to at least smile for them. Tossed up ball around off, Jarvis stays leg side of the ball and drills it through extra cover to find the ropes.
|Lungi Ngidi comes back for a bowl.
|30.1 : L Ngidi to E Chigumbura, On a back of a length well outside off, Chigumbura goes for a cut but misses.
|30.2 : L Ngidi to E Chigumbura, FOUR! This is the way to go now - attack. Fuller length ball outside off, Chigumbura comes ahead and smashes it through covers for a rocketing boundary. Zimbabwe's lowest ODI total against South Africa is 119, way back in 2009 at Centurion. Can they get past that today?
|30.3 : L Ngidi to E Chigumbura, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. One run added to the total.
|30.4 : L Ngidi to K Jarvis, Pitched up ball around off, Jarvis comes ahead and blocks it right under his eyes.
|30.5 : L Ngidi to K Jarvis, On a length outside off, played with an angled bat towards point.
|30.6 : L Ngidi to K Jarvis, Dropped! That was by no means an easy catch though. Fuller length ball around off, Jarvis drives it hard towards Ngidi who is quick to react in his followthrough. Tries to take it with his left hand which is his non-catching one but the ball doesn't stick. He is a terrific athlete and that is why he is disappointed.
|31.1 : I Tahir to E Chigumbura, On middle and leg, helped down to fine leg for a single.
|31.2 : I Tahir to K Jarvis, Slower through the air, Kyle leans ahead and defends it nicely.
|31.3 : I Tahir to K Jarvis, Ooh... close! Quicker one around off, Jarvis tries to block it but gets an inside edge just past his leg stump towards the man at 45.
|31.4 : I Tahir to K Jarvis, Edged but safe! Tossed up outside off, Kyle pokes at it but gets an outside edge past first slip.
|31.5 : I Tahir to K Jarvis, FOUR! Tahir almost gets his third! A googly outside off, spinning in nicely. Jarvis pushes at it but gets an inside edge which evades the leg stump and beats the keeper to go through to the ropes.
|31.6 : I Tahir to K Jarvis, Dropped! This is the third catch in this innings which has gone down. Conventional leg spinner outside off, Jarvis tries a full-blooded drive through the line but gets an outside edge behind. Hendricks at first slip reacts to his right, gets his hands to it but ends up spilling it. Another sharp chance goes down.
|Time for Drinks.
|32.1 : L Ngidi to E Chigumbura, Length ball down the leg side, tickled down to fine leg to rotate strike.
|32.2 : L Ngidi to K Jarvis, Pitched up ball attacking the stumps, Jarvis comes ahead and defends it down the track.
|32.3 : L Ngidi to K Jarvis, Another full ball, around off this time, Kyle puts his head down and defends it with authority.
|32.4 : L Ngidi to K Jarvis, Wide! Ngidi hurls this one across the tramline as Jarvis lets it go. The umpire stretches his hand to make the signal.
|L Ngidi to K Jarvis, On a length outside off, Kyle has a go at it but only connects with thin air.
|32.5 : L Ngidi to K Jarvis, OUT! The penultimate nail in the coffin! That one took off prodigiously and Jarvis falls prey to it. Back of a length ball on off, angling in sharply and with steep bounce. Jarvis hops to fend it down but gets beaten. The ball hits his right elbow and then deflects back to the stumps. Let's hope that Kyle is fine. He had just recovered from a finger injury.
|Tendai Chatara is the last man in.
|32.6 : L Ngidi to T Chatara, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|33.1 : I Tahir to E Chigumbura, The wrong one from Tahir which spins and dips in sharply. Elton tries to play it to the leg side but is hit on the pads.
|33.2 : I Tahir to E Chigumbura, FOUR! Well played! The attempted slider from Tahir which ends up being a full toss down the leg side. Chigumbura kneels and sweeps it down to fine leg to find the fence.
|33.3 : I Tahir to E Chigumbura, Quicker one outside off, helped with an open bat face to short third man.
|33.4 : I Tahir to E Chigumbura, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|33.5 : I Tahir to E Chigumbura, In an attempt to get a lot of spin on this one, Tahir slips this one down the leg side again. It is swept away towards fine leg for a single.
|33.6 : I Tahir to T Chatara, The slider from Tahir, Chatara gets behind it and keeps it out towards mid-wicket.
|34.1 : L Ngidi to E Chigumbura, OUT! Ngidi shuts the visitors' innings with a 3-fer! He lands this one on a length in line of the stumps, Chigumbura goes through with his lofted stroke down the ground even though he is not to the pitch of it. Ends up mistiming it towards mid on where Rabada moves to his left to take the easiest of catches. ZIMBABWE ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 117!
|Almost like a warm-up outing with the ball for South Africa. The bowlers have worked their way out through Zimbabwe's lineup, which have to say, has simply not turned up. 117 - their LOWEST ODI total against South Africa, beating their previous 119 at Centurion in 2009.
|Perfect team bowling by the Proteas. Every South African bowler who bowled got a wicket at least and the best part was that no one took more than 3 wickets - which means that it was not a one-man show. Lungi Ngidi set things up with the new ball while Phehlukwayo took care of the middle order. Rabada then bounced back in his second spell while Tahir ensured that the tail did not wag much.
|Sadly, from a Zimbabwean perspective, in spite of getting their big guns back in the playing XI, the batting simply could not even put up a fight. Elton Chigumbura's 27 was the highest score after Hamilton Masakadza's 25 was just enough to frustrate Rabada.
|Right then. 118 to win. South Africa have 7 10-wicket wins in ODIs, but NONE against Zimbabwe. Could today be the first? The Proteas will be out to bat for a while, till 1130 GMT, till Lunch. Stay tuned.