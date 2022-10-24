|0.0 : UpdateÂ 2.35 pm IST (9.05 am GMT)Â - The rain had reduced into a drizzle and the umpires were out looking at the conditions. They were in conversation with the groundsmen but then the rain picked up its intensity again.Â Nasser Hussain (on air) informs that we have started to lose overs now. He also adds that the cut-off time to get a 5-over match is 4.33 pm IST. Fingers crossed, folks.
|UpdateÂ 2.06Â pm IST (8.36 am GMT)Â - The rain has gotten heavier and more covers have come on. The signs are not looking good but we keep our fingers crossed.Â
|Update 1.49 pm IST (8.19 am GMT) - The drizzle is back and the players are leaving the field. Looks like a passing shower, just like it has been the whole day. Let's hope we get going sooner rather than later.
|The players are out to the middle and it is time for the national anthems. It will beÂ South Africa's first followed by Zimbabwe's.
|Temba Bavuma, the South African skipper, says that they would have bowled first anyway. Informs that they are going with four seamers and one spinner in the form of Keshav Maharaj. Shares that they have been able to get some good practice even after the rain that's been following them. He also says that they have a strong belief in their ability and have the resources to compete with others.Â Credits Zimbabwe for the way they have been playing of late and feels that they deserve to be respected
|Craig Ervine, the captain of Zimbabwe, says that getting runs on the board is important and feels the wicket will get quicker as the night goes on. Mentions that playing three games already in Hobart is a bit of an advantage and they want to utilize all the advantages. Informs that they have made no changes to their last XI. Tells that they have some big games coming and they want to put up good performances.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.Â
|Zimbabwe (Unchanged Playing XI) - Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ Â have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.