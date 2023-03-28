|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 . . 1 | 1 . 6 . 6 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|2.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Four!
|2.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, SIX! Two in a row!
|2.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, SIX! Brandon KingÂ joins the party now! Lungi NgidiÂ serves this full and down the leg, Brandon KingÂ picks it up well and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|2.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Lungi NgidiÂ starts with a full delivery, on middle, Brandon KingÂ mistimes his slog towards short mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Wayne ParnellÂ nails the yorker, on leg, angling in, Kyle MayersÂ is late to put his bat down in time and misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a stiffled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
|1.4 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, SIX! BANG! This is even bigger! Wayne ParnellÂ serves this full and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ takes his back leg away and whips it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|1.5 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Back of a length and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ punches it towards point.
|1.2 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Stand and deliver! Wayne ParnellÂ lands this on a good length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ stays there and launches it over the wide long off fence for the first maximum of the match.
|1.3 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Touch fuller and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|0.6 : Wayne ParnellÂ to share the attack.
|1.1 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, Wayne ParnellÂ begins with a hard-length delivery, on off, Brandon KingÂ looks to work it away, but gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.
|0.6 : Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, Tossed up, full and on middle, Brandon KingÂ makes room and mistimes his drive towards long on for one.
|0.5 : Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, Another short delivery, on middle, Brandon KingÂ gets hurried and mistimes his pull towards square leg.
|0.4 : Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, Floated, full and outside off, Brandon KingÂ makes room and tries to clear the in-field on the off side, but misses
|0.3 : Bjorn Fortuin to Kyle Mayers, Short again and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ flicks it off the back foot towards mid-wicket for a run.
|0.2 : Bjorn Fortuin to Kyle Mayers, Flatter, short and on off, Kyle MayersÂ moves back and pushes it towards covers.
|0.1 : Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, Brandon KingÂ and West IndiesÂ are underway straightaway!Â Bjorn FortuinÂ starts with a quicker delivery, low ful toss, on leg, Brandon KingÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities! The South African players spread out and take their respective field positions. A drone flies out and delivers the ball in the middle of the field as the umpire takes it out now. Kyle MayersÂ and Brandon KingÂ are the two openers for West Indies. Bjorn FortuinÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|We are moments away from the game, but before that both sets of players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be West Indies' first followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin (In for Tabraiz Shamsi), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (In for Sisanda Magala), Lungi Ngidi (In for Marco Jansen).Â
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase (In for Akeal Hosein), Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph (In for Odean Smith), Jason Holder.
|TOSS - The coin lands in favour of South AfricaÂ and they have elected to BOWL first.