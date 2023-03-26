|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 w . 4 4 | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Brandon Kingc Reeza Hendricks b Wayne Parnell1(2b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:2/1 (0.3 Ovs)
|4.3 : Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, No run.
|4.2 : Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Cut away! That is a top shot. This was around off, not a lot of room on offer. Johnson Charles still cuts it behind point and it races away to the fence.
|4.1 : Marco Jansen to Johnson Charles, SIX! BANG! That is right in the slot and put away! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over the long on fence for a biggie.
|3.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, Good steam! Bangs it in short and outside off, Kyle Mayers looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|3.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, Just the one! On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
|3.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, Excellent stuff again! A yorker now, follows Charles as he makes room. Charles fails to put bat on ball.
|3.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, That might have hurt! Charles shows no signs of pain though! Shorter and angled into the body, Johnson Charles looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
|3.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|3.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Raining boundaries here! Shorter and outside off, this is carved over point for a boundary.
|2.6 : Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, WIDE! Way too short and way too wide outside off. Johnson Charles slashes but misses.
|2.5 : Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Over mid on! Fuller and on middle, Johnson Charles lifts it over mid on and it races away. He is on a roll here.
|2.4 : Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, TWO! Dropped! Tremendous effort though! On middle, Johnson Charles looks to heave it over the leg side but gets more height than distance. The fielder at mid-wicket, runs back, dives forward but fails to take it. Two taken.
|2.3 : Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Down the ground! Wayne Parnell is leaking runs here. Fuller and on middle, this is lofted down the ground and into the long on fence.
|2.2 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Around off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|2.1 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Up and over! Three boundaries in a row against Wayne Parnell! Shorter and around off, this is lofted over cover for a bounary.
|1.6 : Aiden Markram to Johnson Charles, A dot to end! A really good first over by Aiden Markram! On the pads, this is worked to short fine leg.
|1.1 : Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|1.5 : Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, A single this time as this is punched down to long off. Can he end the over well?
|1.4 : Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, 4 dots in a row! On off, this is pushed to covers again.
|1.3 : Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|1.2 : Aiden Markram to Kyle Mayers, Some turn again! Shorter and around off, this one spins away. Mayers looks to cut but is beaten.
|0.6 : Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! End of an action-packed first over. 10 from it but a wicket. Short and on the body, this is hammered behind square on the leg side and it races away to the fence.
|0.5 : Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Wonderful timing! That is a lovely way to get off the mark! Fuller and around off, Charles leans into it and creams it through mid off. This one races away to the fence.
|0.4 : Wayne Parnell to Johnson Charles, Fuller and tailing back in. On the pads though. Johnson Charles looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|0.3 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, OUT! EGDED AND TAKEN! That is a fine, fine catch from Reeza Hendricks and it is just the start the hosts wanted. A wicket in the first over. Length and on off, this lands and angles away. King pokes at it, it goes off the outside edge, low towards Reeza Hendricks at widish first slip. He takes it.
|0.2 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Mayers is off the mark too! Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers are the opener for the away side. Wayne Parnell to begin.
|0.1 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, King and Windies are underway! On middle, this is nudged around the corner for one. A little bit of inward movement for Parnell.
|0.0 : West Indies (PLAYING XI) -Â Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell.
|South Africa (PLAYING XI) -Â Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!