|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|SR
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : w . . 2 4 4 | w . . . 1 0wd .
|Last bat : Wayne Parnellc Nicholas Pooran b Romario Shepherd4(6b0x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:79/6 (8.3 Ovs)
|9.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Sisanda Magala, 1 run.
|9.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Sisanda Magala, Four!
|8.6 : Romario Shepherd to David Miller, FOUR LEG BYES! It does not matter how the runs come now. It is full, sliding down leg. Miller fails to flick it away. The ball though brushes the pads and runs down to the fine leg fence. The crowd has something to cheer now.Â
|8.5 : Romario Shepherd to David Miller, FOUR! Incredible shot. A bit short, outside off. David MillerÂ rocks back and cuts it powerfully past extra covers. The ball races away to the fence.
|8.4 : Romario Shepherd to Sisanda Magala, Sisanda MagalaÂ is off the mark. Good length, on fourth stump. Magala steers it down to third man for one.
|8.3 : Sisanda MagalaÂ walks out to bat.
|Romario Shepherd to Wayne Parnell, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Romario ShepherdÂ gets his first. A good-length ball, wide of off. Wayne ParnellÂ now tries to break the shackles and slashes hard away from his body. The ball takes the outside edge. It is a slower ball and the ball almost dies as it reached the keeper. Nicholas PooranÂ though takes a good low catch in front of him.Â
|8.2 : Romario Shepherd to David Miller, Fuller, on off, angled in. Miller clips it towards mid on for one.
|Romario Shepherd to David Miller, WIDE! A slower ball, wide of off. This one goes past the tramline. The umpire signals a wide.
|8.1 : Romario Shepherd to David Miller, SIX! BANG! A welcome boundary for South Africa. This is what Miller can do! Very full, on leg stump. David MillerÂ clears his front leg and tonks it over the square leg fence. He hits it so cleanly that it hits the roof of the stands there. New ball is selected by the umpire now.
|7.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Wayne Parnell, A tidy over from Alzarri JosephÂ comes to an end. A dot to end the over. It is full, down leg. Wayne ParnellÂ gets pinged on his pads as he misses to get his blade down in time. Clearly, the contact is outside the line.
|7.5 : Alzarri Joseph to David Miller, Shorter, on the body. Miller pulls to deep backward square leg for a single.
|7.4 : Alzarri Joseph to David Miller, Alzarri JosephÂ fires in a full ball, on off. Miller clips it in front of long on. The call is for two runs and they get two. Good, positive running.
|7.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Wayne Parnell, Another single now as Parnell smacks it down to long on for a single.
|7.2 : Alzarri Joseph to David Miller, A bit fuller, on fourth stump. Miller clips it through square leg for one more.
|7.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Wayne Parnell, Back of a length, on leg. Wayne ParnellÂ pulls it down to deep square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Wayne Parnell, Back of a length outside off, Wayne ParnellÂ guides it to short third and the batters scamper for a quick run.
|6.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to David Miller, Slower ball, on a length and down the leg. David MillerÂ nudges it toward a backward square leg for one.
|6.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Wayne Parnell, Short again and around off. Wayne ParnellÂ pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|Sheldon Cottrell to Wayne Parnell, WIDE! Shortish and down the leg. Wayne ParnellÂ pulls and misses. Wide signaled.
|6.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Heinrich Klaasen, OUT! CAUGHT! South AfricaÂ now have half of their side back in the hut. Heinrich KlaasenÂ trudges back with having any impactÂ on the score. The famous salute celebration of Sheldon CottrellÂ is out once again. It is a half-volley outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ opens the face of the bat late but hits it straight down the throat of Johnson CharlesÂ at backward point who make no mistake.
|6.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to David Miller, David MillerÂ now rotates the strike as he flicks this length ball behind square on the leg side.
|6.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to David Miller, Fuller, on off. Miller knocks it down to mid off.
|5.6 : Odean Smith to David Miller, A wicket-taking over from Smith comes to an end. On a length, around leg. It skids through. Miller tucks it towards square leg. A bit of hesitation but Miller puts in a dive to get inside the crease safely.
|5.5 : Odean Smith to David Miller, Length and on leg. Miller clips it towards mid on and comes back for the second run quite comfortably.Â
|5.4 : Odean Smith to Heinrich Klaasen, FIrst run off the bat for Klaasen. Short, on the body. Heinrich KlaasenÂ pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|Odean Smith to Heinrich Klaasen, WIDE! A sharp bouncer, in the channel. Heinrich KlaasenÂ lets it be. Wide called.
|5.3 : Heinrich KlaasenÂ walks out to bat.
|Odean Smith to Reeza Hendricks, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Odean SmithÂ gets his first wicket. Reeza Hendricks' valiant innings comes to an end. It is a slower ball, shorter, outside off. It holds on the deck a bit. Reeza HendricksÂ heaves across the line but only manages to feather it behind to the keeper. Nicholas PooranÂ there makes no mistake. More of a muted celebration from the West IndiesÂ players.
|5.2 : Odean Smith to Reeza Hendricks, Short again, outside off, it skids through. Reeza HendricksÂ thinks about riding the bounce and goes for the pull shot. The ball goes very high in the air, but fortunately it lands short of the fielder. Two taken.
|5.1 : Odean Smith to David Miller, Back of a length, on off. Miller pulls it off the bottom end towards deep mid-wicket. One taken.
|4.6 : Romario Shepherd to Reeza Hendricks, Full length, on middle and leg. Reeza HendricksÂ stays leg side and smacks it straight down the ground. They collect a brace.
|4.5 : Romario Shepherd to David Miller, Very full, on leg. Miller clips it to short fine leg and crosses for a risky single.
|4.4 : Romario Shepherd to Reeza Hendricks, WIDE! Slower ball, full and down the leg, Reeza HendricksÂ goes for the swat and misses. Wide given by the umpire.
|Romario Shepherd to Reeza Hendricks, Full-length delivery on off. Reeza HendricksÂ drives it to long off for one.
|4.3 : Romario Shepherd to Reeza Hendricks, Full and on off. Reeza HendricksÂ has driven it to mid off.
|4.2 : Romario Shepherd to David Miller, Short of a length again outside off. David MillerÂ runs it down toward the wide third man for one.
|4.1 : Romario Shepherd to Reeza Hendricks, Romario ShepherdÂ starts off with a short of a length ball down the leg. Reeza HendricksÂ helps it away to deep backward square leg for one.
|3.6 : Alzarri Joseph to David Miller, FOUR! David MillerÂ is up and running with a boundary. Overpitched outside off. David MillerÂ leans and drives it elegantly through extra covers for a cracking boundary.
|Alzarri Joseph to David Miller, WIDE! Shortish and outside off. David MillerÂ sways out of it and it is wided by the umpire.
|3.5 : David MillerÂ walks in now.
|Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Hard length into the surface on the middle and leg. Aiden MarkramÂ goes for the loft but gets it from the toe end of the blade and falls into the hands of Johnson CharlesÂ at the deep mid-wicket fence who calmly settles under it and takes it with ease.Â Â South AfricaÂ loses their 3rd as skipper Markram departs.
|3.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Reeza Hendricks, On a good length and on off. Reeza HendricksÂ pushes it into covers with soft hands and takes a single.
|3.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Back of a length angled in. Aiden MarkramÂ tucks it to the deep square leg for one.
|3.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, FOUR MORE! BANG! Short and outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ goes for the pull and gets a top edge that flies over the short third region and into the third-man fence. One bounce for four.
|3.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Shortish and on the middle and leg. Aiden MarkramÂ pulls and helps it on its way to the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary. Runs are flowing for South Africa.
|2.6 : Akeal Hosein to Reeza Hendricks, SIX MORE! Full and on the stumps. Reeza HendricksÂ gets down and slogs it over the long leg fence for another maximum.
|2.5 : Akeal Hosein to Reeza Hendricks, SIX! CLUBBED! Short and on the middle and leg. Reeza HendricksÂ picks it early and pulls it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
|2.4 : Akeal Hosein to Aiden Markram, Flat and on the leg peg. Aiden MarkramÂ shimmies down and pushes it to long on for one.
|2.3 : Akeal Hosein to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Flat and angling into the batter, Aiden MarkramÂ makes room and carves it through point for a boundary. Sheldon CottrellÂ at the backward point region misfields and the ball goes through.
|2.2 : Akeal Hosein to Aiden Markram, Flat and fires it quicker on the stumps. Aiden MarkramÂ goes back and bunts into covers.
|2.1 : Akeal Hosein to Reeza Hendricks, Flat and on the middle and off. Reeza HendricksÂ nudges it toward the square leg for one.
|1.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Rilee Rossouw, Good length ball shaping away outside off. Rilee RossouwÂ hangs back and pushes into covers.
|Sheldon Cottrell to Rilee Rossouw, WIDE! Full and down the leg. Rilee RossouwÂ flicks and misses. The umpire calls it wide.
|1.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Reeza Hendricks, On a good length and on off. Reeza HendricksÂ pushes it to mid off and gets off the mark with one.
|1.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Reeza Hendricks, Sheldon CottrellÂ starts off with a full ball that swings back into the batter. Reeza HendricksÂ prods as the ball goes through the gap between bat and pad.
|0.6 : Akeal Hosein to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR MORE! Overpitched on the stumps. Rilee RossouwÂ chips it nicely over the mid on fielder as the ball runs down to the long on fence for another boundary.Â
|0.5 : Akeal Hosein to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR! Rilee RossouwÂ gets the first boundary of the match. Flat and around off. Rilee RossouwÂ brings out the reverse and plays it in the gap between the backward point and short third for a boundary.
|0.4 : Akeal Hosein to Rilee Rossouw, Flat and just outside off. Rilee RossouwÂ punches off the backfoot into covers and a slight misfield allows Rilee RossouwÂ to come back for a brace.
|0.3 : Akeal Hosein to Rilee Rossouw, Fires it full and quick outside off. Rilee RossouwÂ goes for the heave and misses.
|0.2 : Akeal Hosein to Rilee Rossouw, Full and on off. Rilee RossouwÂ gets a leading edge to point as he prods forward.
|0.1 : Akeal Hosein to Quinton de Kock, OUT! TAKEN! Akeal HoseinÂ gets a wicket first ball. What a start for West Indies. On a shortish length around off. Quinton de KockÂ gets down to paddle it away but he gets a top edge that flies off to Sheldon CottrellÂ at the short fine leg region who runs back and takes a simple catch. A brilliant start for Akeal Hosein. Quinton de KockÂ departs for a golden duck.
|1.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Aiden Markram, Full and angling on the leg peg. Aiden MarkramÂ goes for the heave and misses. Gets a thud on the pad.
|1.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Aiden Markram, On a fullish length outside off, Aiden MarkramÂ drives this to covers for none. A slight misfield as Markram decides against taking the run.
|1.4 : Aiden MarkramÂ is the new man in.
|Sheldon Cottrell to Rilee Rossouw, OUT! TAKEN! South AfricaÂ loses their second! Back of a length ball outside off. Rilee RossouwÂ hits it flat toÂ Rovman PowellÂ at mid off who takes it with ease. Rilee RossouwÂ departs after a fast start.Â
|0.6 : Will we see pace from the other end? Yes, we will! Sheldon CottrellÂ gets the ball in hand.Â
|0.1 : Rilee RossouwÂ is the new man in.
|0.0 : Right then, the prolonged wait comes to an end. The two umpires are seen making their way out on the field. The West IndiesÂ players are seen to be in a huddle before they spread out on the field. Followed by Quinton de KockÂ and Reeza HendricksÂ who walk out to open for South Africa. It will be Akeal HoseinÂ to start with the new ball. A huge dark lurking around the ground. Hopefully, the rain gods do not interrupt once again. Here we go...
|Aiden Markram, the skipper of South AfricaÂ is in for a chat.Â He says that they would've bowled first as well but they will try to put a sufficent total on the board. Mentions it is about encouraging guys about expressing themselves in the shortest format. Adds that it is a fresh start from them.
|Rovman Powell, the captain of West IndiesÂ says that they will bowl first as itâs the trend on the venue. Adds they will have to do the right things and play good cricket. Mentions that he will have to lead from the front and the team will follow. Says that they are going with a balanced side.
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de KockÂ (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden MarkramÂ (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich NortjeÂ and Tabraiz Shamsi.
|West IndiesÂ (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas PooranÂ (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal HoseinÂ and Alzarri Joseph.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of West Indies. They will BOWL first.Â