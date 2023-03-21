|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 0wd 0wd . . 1 4 | . . . . 4 4
|Last bat : Brandon KingBatting21(19b5x40x6) SR:110.53, FoW:22/1 (3 Ovs)
|5.6 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, A maiden from Wayne Parnell! Good-length delivery at the stumps, Kyle MayersÂ can only block this one down the wicket.Â
|5.5 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Full and angling in on off, Kyle MayersÂ gets across and tries to clip it on the leg side but misses and gets rapped high on the front pad.
|5.4 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Beaten! Pitches this one full and around off, the ball moves away and beats Kyle MayersÂ on the outside edge as he tried to defend.
|5.3 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, On a good length on off, Kyle MayersÂ keeps this one out on the leg side.
|5.2 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Fuller this time and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ whips it along the ground but Tony de Zorzi at mid-wicketÂ dives to his left to keep it to a dot.Â
|5.1 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Still some shape away outside off on a length, Kyle MayersÂ pushes at the delivery and luckily for him, he does not edge this one .
|4.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Full and on middle and leg, Brandon KingÂ clips it nicely but does not manage to beat mid-wicket.
|4.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Much fuller and at the stumps, Brandon KingÂ solidly gets behind the line and keeps it out.
|4.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Good-length delivery around off and angling in, Brandon KingÂ hangs back to block but gets it from the inner part and goes onto the pads.
|4.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Fullish delivery and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ leans and slices it down to third man for a run.
|4.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Length delivery around off, Kyle MayersÂ gets into a good position and lofts it back over the bowler's head for a boundary.Â
|4.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, SIX! BANG! Lungi NgidiÂ goes short this time and outside off, it sits up nicely for the batter, Kyle MayersÂ swivels in his crease and pulls it well over deep square leg for a biggie.Â
|3.6 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, Fuller this time and outside off, Brandon KingÂ is tempted by the width and goes for the drive but does not connect.Â
|3.5 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, Back of a length again and angling across on off, Brandon KingÂ defends but gets an outside edge. He went with soft hands and hence the edge does not carry to wide first slip.Â
|3.4 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, Back of a length and angling in on leg, Brandon KingÂ looks to clip but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|3.3 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, FOUR! Classy! Full and at the stumps, Brandon KingÂ picks the length early and presents a full face of the bat. Drives it back past the bowler for a boundary.Â
|3.2 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Back of a length outside off, Kyle MayersÂ stays back and runs it down to third man for a run.
|3.1 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Fuller this time and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ goes for the drive but gets an inside edge onto his pad. Wayne ParnellÂ appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Aiden MarkramÂ isn't convinced enough and they opt not to review.
|2.6 : Wayne ParnellÂ to continue...
|Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Brilliant review from Brandon King!Â Lungi NgidiÂ bowls this one on a good length on middle, the ball jags back in sharply after pitching. Brandon KingÂ stays back to defend but does not account for the sharp inward movement. The ball catches him on the back leg and in front of the stumps. South AfricaÂ go up in unison and the umpire raises the finger. Brandon KingÂ is convinced and he goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat but it is missing the stumps
|2.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, FOUR! Goes searching for swing and bowls it full and wide outside off, Brandon KingÂ gets the width he needs and thrashes this one over point for a boundary.Â
|2.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Beauty! Lungi NgidiÂ pitches this one on a good length in the channel outside off, Brandon KingÂ gets forward to defend but gets beaten by the away movement.
|2.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Leg bye! Back of a length this time and tailing in on leg, Kyle MayersÂ looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh. The ball rolls behind square on the leg side and batters cross.
|2.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Lands it on a length and shaping away, just outside off, Brandon KingÂ steers it down to third man for a run.
|0.0 : South Africa (Playing XI) - Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C) (In for Temba Bavuma), Heinrich Klaasen (In for Quinton de Kock), David Miller (In for Tristan Stubbs), Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell (In for Tabraiz Shamsi), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi.
|2.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Back of a length and angling in on leg, Kyle MayersÂ turns this one down to fine leg for a single.
|1.6 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, FOUR! Strays onto the pads on a length, Brandon KingÂ rolls his wrists and glances it through square leg for his third boundary.Â
|1.4 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Kyle MayersÂ is underway! Pitches it full and outside off, Kyle MayersÂ gets to the pitch of the delivery and drives it through extra cover. There is a yes-no situation in the middle for the second run, Wayne ParnellÂ collects the throw and hits at the non-striker's end but Kyle MayersÂ is safely in.Â
|1.5 : Wayne Parnell to Brandon King, Full and drifting in on leg, Brandon KingÂ pushes with a straight bat to mid on.
|1.3 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Serves it fuller in length and going away outside off, Kyle MayersÂ gets forward and lets it be.
|Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, WIDE! Another loose delivery, this time swinging way outside off, Kyle MayersÂ slashes but misses.Â
|Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, WIDE! Loses his radar and sprays it down the leg side, Kyle MayersÂ lets the ball pass and the umpire signals a wide.Â
|1.2 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Bowls it on a length on off, Kyle MayersÂ taps this one to mid-wicket for a dot.
|1.1 : Wayne Parnell to Kyle Mayers, Begins on a good-length and moving away outside off, Kyle MayersÂ covers his off stump and leaves the ball alone.
|0.6 : Wayne ParnellÂ to share the attack.
|Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Brandon King!Â Lands it full and wide outside off, Brandon KingÂ throws his hands at the ball and carves it over point for yet another boundary.Â
|0.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, FOUR! Brandon KingÂ and West IndiesÂ are underway! Length delivery around off by Lungi Ngidi, Brandon KingÂ stands tall and drives it on the up. Gets it through extra cover for a boundary.Â
|0.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, On a length and outside off, Brandon KingÂ does not chase the delivery and lets it pass.
|0.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Much fuller this time and straighter as well, just outside off, Brandon KingÂ looks to drive down the ground but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin.Â Â Both sides have lined up for their respective national anthems. First, it is the national anthem of the West Indies, followed by the national anthem of South Africa. The players take their respective positions on the field. Kyle MayersÂ and Brandon KingÂ will start for the West Indies. Lungi NgidiÂ comes to bowl. Here we go...
|0.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Starts with a good-length delivery, shaping away outside off, Brandon KingÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
|0.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Keeps it on a good length in the channel outside off, Brandon KingÂ lets the ball go through to the keeper.
|0.0 : West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
|Shai Hope, the skipper of West Indies, starts by informing that they are going with the same team as the last game. Adds that they wanted to bat first anyway since runs on the board are important. Feels that they need to build partnerships during the middle overs. Shares that it is good to have confidence in the side and hopes that they can get over the line in this game. Ends by saying that he is enjoying captaining the side.Â
|Aiden Markram, the stand-in skipper of South Africa,Â says that they will bowl first. Adds that there is a bit of grass so it will be good to bat second. He mentions the four changes and says that they will look to level the series. Ends by saying that they will give their best and win this game.