|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 1 0nb . 0wd 0wd . | . . . . 2 .
|Last bat : Brandon Kingb Bjorn Fortuin30(29b4x40x6) SR:103.45, FoW:71/3 (10.1 Ovs)
|11.1 : Gerald Coetzee to Nicholas Pooran, No run.
|10.6 : Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, Half a shout for lbw and nothing more. Flatter one, down leg, Nicholas PooranÂ tries to paddle it away but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls toward third man and the batters pick up a single.
|10.5 : Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Tosses this one up around off, Nicholas PooranÂ hammers this one away wide of mid off and picks up a boundary.
|10.4 : Bjorn Fortuin to Shai Hope, Floated up around off, bunted out in front of cover for a quick single.
|10.3 : Bjorn Fortuin to Shai Hope, FOUR! Tossed up on middle and leg, Shai HopeÂ gets down on one knee and sweeps it hard through square leg and picks up a boundary.
|10.2 : Bjorn Fortuin to Nicholas Pooran, Flighted delivery, drifted onto the pads, Nicholas PooranÂ works it away to mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : Nicholas PooranÂ is the new man in.
|9.4 : Gerald Coetzee to Shamarh Brooks, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Gerald CoetzeeÂ picks up his maiden ODI wicket and he is absolutely pumped up! This is bowled shorter and outside off, getting a bit of an extra kick off the deck. Shamarh BrooksÂ shuffles a bit and gets cramped for room instead as he likes to cut. Brooks ends up cutting too close to the body and gets an inside edge onto the stumps. The bails come off and South AfricaÂ get two wickets in quick succession.
|10.1 : Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, OUT! TIMBER! Bjorn FortuinÂ gets rid of the other set batter now and West IndiesÂ in a bit of a slump here. Fortuin fires this one in fuller and on off stump. Brandon KingÂ gets a big stride forward looking to make the block but ends up yorking himself. The ball sneaks under King's willow and crashes into off stump. Fortuin gets his second and West IndiesÂ are three down now.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Gerald Coetzee to Shai Hope, Good length around off and nipping away a touch, Shai HopeÂ stays back and blocks it out.
|9.4 : Skipper, Shai HopeÂ is in next.
|9.5 : Gerald Coetzee to Shai Hope, Good length around the top of off, blocked out in front of cover.
|9.3 : Gerald Coetzee to Shamarh Brooks, Fullish length, bowled from wider of the crease and angling in from around off. Shamarh BrooksÂ looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|9.2 : Gerald Coetzee to Brandon King, Back of a length and over off, worked away behind square leg for a run.
|9.1 : Gerald Coetzee to Brandon King, Pitched up a bit outside off and this is driven square of the wicket to sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
|8.6 : Bjorn Fortuin to Shamarh Brooks, Slows it up now and bowls it around off, Shamarh BrooksÂ eases it toward point.
|Bjorn Fortuin to Shamarh Brooks, WIDE! Slides it just down the leg side and a wide it called.
|8.5 : Bjorn Fortuin to Shamarh Brooks, Tossed up around off, kept out by Brooks.
|8.3 : Shamarh BrooksÂ is in at number 3.
|8.4 : Bjorn Fortuin to Shamarh Brooks, Floated up around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|8.3 : Bjorn Fortuin to Kyle Mayers, OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man! Bjorn FortuinÂ bowls it flatter again around middle and a bit shorter as well. Kyle MayersÂ looks to rock back and pull it over deep mid-wicket but ends up hitting it flat. The ball goes quickly toward deep mid-wicket where Ryan RickeltonÂ takes a simple catch. The change of bowling has worked fro South AfricaÂ and Mayers departs after a fiery start.
|8.2 : Bjorn Fortuin to Kyle Mayers, On middle, kept out by Mayers.
|8.1 : Bjorn Fortuin to Brandon King, Bjorn FortuinÂ comes on to bowl and starts off with a flatter one on off, Brandon KingÂ hits it down to long off for one.
|7.6 : Gerald Coetzee to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Gerald Coetzee'sÂ first over in ODI isn't going as planned. Full and wide, Kyle MayersÂ reaches out and slices it fine, past the man at third man for another boundary. 18 off that over!
|7.5 : Gerald Coetzee to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Muscled away! Short of a length around leg stump, Kyle MayersÂ swivel-pulls it over the square leg fence for a maximum and West IndiesÂ are absolutely flying here.
|7.4 : Gerald Coetzee to Kyle Mayers, Fuller one on middle, swinging in a touch, Mayers punches it to mid on.
|7.3 : Gerald Coetzee to Brandon King, Length again, on the pads and flicked through square leg for a single.
|7.2 : Gerald Coetzee to Brandon King, FOUR! Cracking shot! Length ball around off, hammered away on the up through the cover region for a boundary.
|7.1 : Gerald Coetzee to Brandon King, Pitched up on the legs, Brandon KingÂ clips it aerially in front of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|0.0 : Gerald CoetzeeÂ comes in as first change on ODI debut.
|7.1 : Gerald Coetzee to Brandon King, WIDE! Starts off with a bit of a loosener, on a good length and angling down leg. Wide called.
|6.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Another risky single but it's a good hustle in the end. Pitched up on off stump, pushed toward mid off for a quick single.
|6.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Good length around off, this is tapped away toward deep point for a single.
|6.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Back of a length on the body, King works it off the back foot through square leg for one.
|6.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, FOUR! Another lovely stroke! Short of a length and outside off, Brandon KingÂ stands tall and just punches it through the gap at covers for a boundary.
|6.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Fuller in length and on middle and leg, driven off the toe end to the right of mid on. Kyle MayersÂ looks for the single but Brandon KingÂ sends him back.
|6.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, On a good length, angling into middle, Brandon KingÂ manages to keep it out.
|5.6 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Edged away! Pitches it up yet again in that channel around off and gets Kyle MayersÂ to drive at it. Mayers gets a thick outside edge well wide of the keeper and into the third man fence for a boundary.
|5.5 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, Lovely response from Jansen! Fullish length, in that channel around off and shaping away a touch. Kyle MayersÂ looks to block but is beaten on the outside edge.
|5.4 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Banged in short and on the body, Kyle MayersÂ pulls it well in front of square on the leg side and picks up another boundary. Jansen is getting a bit of stick here now.
|5.3 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Picked up and dispatched! Length again on off stump and in the hitting arc. Kyle MayersÂ just swings across the line and sends it sailing a long way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|5.2 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, Very full and aimed at the toes, Kyle MayersÂ jams it out in front of short mid-wicket.
|5.1 : Marco Jansen to Brandon King, Length ball, angled just across the off stump, Brandon KingÂ plays it late and with soft hands down to third man for a single.
|4.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, This is a bit shorter and well outside off, Kyle MayersÂ looks to cut in front of square on the off side but mistimes it badly.
|4.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Up and over! Length ball around middle, Kyle MayersÂ holds his shape and just lifts it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|4.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Risky single but they get through in the end. Good length around off, bunted out in front of extra cover for a quick single. The fielder there picks up the ball and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Kyle MayersÂ though is well in.
|4.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Good length around the top of off, Brandon KingÂ plays it with soft hands down to cover.
|4.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Fuller and on off stump, punched back straight to the bowler.
|4.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Pitched up on off, this is driven firmly but straight to mid off.
|3.6 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! A third boundary in the over and West IndiesÂ are up and running here. Banged in short over middle, but it just isn't short enough and Kyle MayersÂ pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary with ease.
|3.5 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, A shout for lbw and it is turned down! Jansen goes full and gets a yorker on the toes. Kyle MayersÂ looks to jam it out but misses and gets a blow onto the boot. No review taken by Temba Bavuma.
|3.4 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, Excellent bumper! This is banged in short and over middle, angling it in. Kyle MayersÂ looks to take it on but is hurried by the extra bounce and ends up missing it.
|3.3 : Marco Jansen to Brandon King, Back of a length, angling across, King just steers it down to third man for a run.
|3.2 : Marco Jansen to Brandon King, FOUR! And again! Fullish length outside off, Brandon KingÂ throws his hands at it and slaps it through cover-point for yet another boundary.
|3.1 : Marco Jansen to Brandon King, FOUR! Lovely shot! Pitched up around off, Brandon KingÂ just leans on and strokes it on the up through extra cover for a boundary.
|2.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Good length around middle and leg, Mayers stays back and dabs it out on the leg side.
|2.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Just short of a good length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ looks to play at it but is well beaten.
|2.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Length ball on off, this one holds into the deck and Kyle MayersÂ ends up chipping it through mid off. Temba BavumaÂ chases it down and keeps it in to save two runs for his side.
|2.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Pitched up on the off stump, Kyle MayersÂ defends it off the front foot.
|2.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Good length around the top of off, tapped away toward cover.
|2.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Kyle Mayers, Length ball angled a long way across the left-hander and Kyle MayersÂ throws his hands at it. The ball takes the under-edge and goes to the right of the keeper. Quinton de KockÂ adjusts well and gets his gloves on it.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Brandon King, A touch fuller and on the stumps, blocked onto the leg side.
|Marco Jansen to Brandon King, WIDE! And again! Shortish length angling down leg and a wide isÂ called.
|Marco Jansen to Brandon King, WIDE! Hard length again trying to attack the body but it is spilled down the leg side.
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Brandon King, Great carry through to the keeper. Hard length around off, Brandon KingÂ looks to smash it over covers but is well beaten by the additional bounce.
|Marco Jansen to Brandon King, Peach! Pitches this one up in that channel around off, angling it across and gets the ball to shape back in a touch. Brandon KingÂ looks to push at it but is beaten on the outside edge. Jansen has overstepped and a no ball is called. Free Hit to follow.
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, Fuller in length and around off, eased away in front of point for a single and Kyle MayersÂ is off the mark.
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, Good length, around middle and cramping the batter for room. Kyle MayersÂ looks to block but gets hit high on the pads.
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, Good length on middle, kept out by Kyle Mayers.
|0.6 : Marco Jansen to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Kyle Mayers, Nice start! Starts off with a hard-length delivery, on a right line around off and gets it to seam away a touch. Kyle MayersÂ tries to get behind the line but ends up playing inside the line.
|0.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Good length, angling into off and just holding its line, kept out watchfully by Brandon King.
|0.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Very full and wide, Brandon KingÂ reaches out and drives it wide of the man at deep backward point for a couple of runs.Â Both King and West IndiesÂ are underway!
|0.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Good length, angling into off, blocked out.
|0.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Nicely bowled! Pitches it a bit further off and gets it to shape away. Brandon KingÂ is drawn into the expansive drive but is beaten past the outside edge.
|0.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Good length in that channel outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect.
|0.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Brandon King, Starts off with a length ball on the fifth stump line, with a hint of movement in the air. Brandon KingÂ leaves it alone.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of South Africa. It will be Kyle MayersÂ and Brandon KingÂ to open the innings for West Indies. Lungi NgidiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go, but before that, the players from both sides take a knee to show their support for the BLM movement. Let's play...
|We are minutes away from the start of the play but first, the two teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of theÂ West IndiesÂ first followed by the South AfricanÂ national anthem.
|South AfricaÂ skipper, Temba BavumaÂ says tha they would have loved to bat first and hopefully it can hold together and they have the opportunity now to restrict the Windies to a decent total. Adds that it's been a good couple of weeks and the guys are feeling well. Mentions that the SA20 in January helped get crowds back in and helped the performances of the players and now it's about keeping a smile on the faces of the fans. Mentions that they have the crucial series against the Netherlands on
|Shai Hope, the captain of West IndiesÂ says that they will bat first as the wicket looks dry. Adds that he is happy about the captaincy role and hopes that it's a fresh start. Mentions that they all have a part to play and is happy to get some guys back into the playing XI. On being asked about the World Cup later this year, he says that they know direct qualification in their hands, so it is what it is.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickelton (On debut), Tony de Zorzi (On debut), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs (On debut), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee (On debut), Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph.