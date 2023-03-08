|0.0 : Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ informs they have made one change, the pitch is dry so Gudakesh MotieÂ comes in for Shannon Gabriel. Reckons the start is important and as batters, they don't want to crumble. Reckons every pitch is different and as a bowler, communication is key.Â
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.
|Temba BavumaÂ says the pitch is on the dry side and wants to put runs on the board. Adds the pitch might offer pace and bounce but also something for the spinners therefore there are two spinners. Informs Ryan RickeltonÂ and Wiaan MulderÂ come in as well. Reckons the aim is to win every game with good performance.
|TOSS - South AfricaÂ have won the toss and will BAT first.