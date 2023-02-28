|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|10.5 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, No run.
|10.4 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, On off, this is guided to point.
|10.3 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, Outside off, left alone.
|10.2 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, Outside off, left alone.
|10.1 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, On off, defended.
|9.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Aiden Markram, BEATEN! Length and around off, Markram looks to defend but is beaten by the away movement.
|9.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Aiden Markram, Outside off, left alone.
|9.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Aiden Markram, FOUR! That is a cracking shot. Fuller and outside off, Markram leans into it and creams it through covers.
|9.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dean Elgar, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|9.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dean Elgar, On the stumps, kept out.
|9.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dean Elgar, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|8.6 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, A single as this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|8.5 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, Outside off again, not played at.
|8.4 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, On off, defended.
|8.3 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, Outside off, left alone.
|8.2 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, DROPPED! Jermaine Blackwood puts one down he should have taken! That came at him quickly but he should have hung on! Fuller, this is on off and shapes away. Elgar looks to drive, it goes off the outside edge to the left of third slip. Jermaine Blackwood dives and looks to take it but it hits the hand and lobs out. It is in the air for a bit after hitting the hand but gully is not alert. A big chance goes down.
|8.1 : Kyle Mayers to Dean Elgar, Outside off, left alone.
|7.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, On off, defended.
|7.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, FOUR! That is more off the bottom but clears mid on! Slightly shorter and on middle, Markram rocks back and pulls it, it goes more off the toe-end but over mid on for a boundary.
|7.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, On middle, defended.
|7.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, On off, kept out.
|7.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|7.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, On the stumps, kept out.
|6.6 : Kyle Mayers to Aiden Markram, A single to end! This one is angled into middle, it is worked wide of mid on for one.
|6.5 : Kyle Mayers to Aiden Markram, Nicely driven but no gap found! Fuller and outside off, Markram drives but to covers.
|6.4 : Kyle Mayers to Aiden Markram, Yet another nut which is outside off, easy leave.
|6.3 : Kyle Mayers to Aiden Markram, Outside off, not played at.
|6.2 : Kyle Mayers to Aiden Markram, Back of a length and on off, extra bounce. Markram looks to push at it but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|6.1 : Kyle Mayers to Aiden Markram, Mayers begins with a full one, looking for some shape into the batter. None there. Left alone.
|5.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dean Elgar, BEATEN! That is a top end to a really good over from Alzarri Joseph! He is finding his rhythm here. Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Elgar is beaten as he tries to defend.
|5.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dean Elgar, Good length and on off, defended.
|5.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dean Elgar, Safe! That was a good bumper, a really good bumper, got big on Elgar who looks to pull, it goes off the splice but lands safe in the mid-wicket region. Two taken.
|5.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dean Elgar, Good length and on off, Elgar defends it towards point.
|5.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dean Elgar, Fuller and on off, Elgar pushes it to mid off.
|5.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Another single! On the pads, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one more.
|4.6 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Angled into the pads, Elgar works it through mid-wicket and takes two.
|4.5 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Goes very full, a yorker, it is jammed back to the bowler.
|4.4 : Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, Angled into the pads, Markram works it around the corner and takes one.
|4.3 : Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, Good length and on off, defended.
|Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, Roach goes wider on the crease this time and angles it into middle, this is worked to mid-wicket. Roach has overstepped.
|4.2 : Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, Nicely timed! Shorter and on off, this is pushed past the cover fielder for two.
|4.1 : Kemar Roach to Aiden Markram, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|3.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dean Elgar, Well left! Outside off, extra bounce. Left alone.
|3.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Tip and run! On off, Markram pushes it towards cover for one.
|3.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, BEATEN! That is a beauty! This is fuller, it shapes away late. Markram is drawn into the drive but is beaten.
|3.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, On off, kept out.
|3.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Angled into the middle pole, defended.
|3.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, That might have hurt! Shorter and on the body, Markram looks to pull but misses to get hit on the arm.
|2.6 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Another harmless nut, outside off, not played at.
|2.5 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Two! Good shot! Shorter and on off, Elgar pushes it through covers and takes two.
|2.4 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Yet another delivery outside off, not played at.
|2.3 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Another one outside off, left alone.
|2.2 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Dean Elgar is underway too! Anothr gift. on the pads, Elgar clips it through square leg and the ball races away.
|2.1 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, On the stumps, blocked.
|1.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Good length and on off, Markram defends.
|1.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, FOUR! That is excellent timing! Off the mark in style is Markram. That is where he likes it, on the pads, it is clipped through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
|1.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Outside off, another leave.
|1.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, A lot better! This is just around off, it shapes away. Markram watches it closely and leaves it alone.
|1.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Good carry there but this is down the leg side. Markram looks to flick but misses.
|1.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Another one on a length and just outside off, left alone.
|0.6 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Beaten! A maiden to begin with by Roach! Length and on off, this lands and then moves away. Dean Elgar is beaten as he tries to block.
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, That is really well timed but to the fielder! Fuller and on off, Elgar pushes it but finds cover.
|0.4 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, This one does not move away, it goes on with the angle after landing on middle, Elgar looks to defend but it goes off the inner half to the short leg fielder.
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Again, angles it into the batter and then gets it to leave Elgar. He shoulders arms to it.
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Some away swing! This is slightly fuller but the line is a little too wide outside off. Left alone.
|0.0 : It is time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are the openers. Kemar Roach to begin.
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Dean Elgar, Well bowled! Good start. Kemar Roach really likes bowling to left handers and begins well. Length and on off, defended.
|0.0 : Kraigg Brathwaite says they wanted to bat first too. Adds it looks a good pitch. Informs Kemar Roach comes in for Gudakesh Motie! Mentions they need to find ways to do well here.
|Temba Bavuma says the conditions are on the slower side but should improve as they day goes on. Adds he is nervous but he will want to give his best. Mentions there are new faces as well as old faces. Ends by saying they want to express themselves.
|West Indies (PLAYING XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
|South Africa (PLAYING XI) - Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee.
|TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT!