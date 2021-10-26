|0.0 : South Africa too, lost their opening encounter but they fought hard against a tough Aussie side. Their batting did not click but in the first game it was their bowling and some outstanding fielding which kept them in the contest right till the end. The likes of Quinton de Kock, their skipper Temba Bavuma and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen at the top of the order are crucial for South Africa's chances as far as making it to the semi-final is concerned. They have a world-class bowling unit and
|West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, suffered a thumping defeat against England in their opening game as their winning streak against the English side in T20 WC was put to bed in Dubai. The men in maroon were completely blown away by a strong England side in the first game and they would be looking to make amends against South Africa in their second game. The West Indies side are coming into this mega event with a strong reputation but their big guns will have to deliver against the Proteas. Poll
|PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is down for the pitch report. He says the surface is a hard one and it has got enough grass, it should be a good pitch. Adds that there should not be any dew and it should remain a good wicket.
|....MATCH DAY....
|Hello folks! Welcome to game number 18 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 where South Africa will take on the defending champions, West Indies. Both South Africa and West Indies have played just one game so far in this competition and both of them ended up losing their opening fixture. With matches coming thick and fast, neither team can afford to leave things for too late.
|TOSS UPDATE - South AfricaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden WalshÂ (In for Obed McCoy), Ravi Rampaul.
|Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa,Â says they would want to have a look and know what they are chasing. States they have had a look at everything, the positives and the negatives. Tells thatÂ Windies are a power-hitting side and they know what areas they have to target. Adds batting is what they need to improve on. Informs that Quinton de KockÂ is out for personal reasons and Hendricks comes in.
|Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies,Â says that toss is always 50-50. Mentions that they didn't do well in the last game batting first and they would want to change that. Tells that they have experienced players in their side and are up for the challenge. Informs that Obed McCoyÂ misses out and Hayden WalshÂ comes in for him.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza HendricksÂ (In for Quinton de Kock), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|The players of both the teams are out for their respective national anthems! FirstÂ West IndiesÂ followed byÂ South Africa's. We are done with the national anthems and it is game time! The South African teamÂ have made their way out to the middle. Evin LewisÂ and Lendl SimmonsÂ are the opening batters for West Indies.Â Before we begin, the players of both the teams take the knee to protest against racism.Â Aiden MarkramÂ to start with the ball.
|0.1 : Aiden Markram to Lendl Simmons, A huge mix-up and you would expect Markram, who is a gun fielder to hit the stumps with the time he had! Big chance goes abegging! This is on middle, Simmons works it to the right of the bowler. Simmons calls for one, Lewis initially takes off but then stops, eventually goes for it. That confusion almost cost Simmons his wicket as he too stuttered. Markram gets to the ball quickly, gets to his feet, takes his time and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|0.2 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Turn and nice amount of turn! Just the second ball! This is wide outside off.Â Lewis leaves it alone. Wided.
|Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Floats it up on off, this lands and holds its line. Lewis blocks.
|0.3 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Lewis is off the mark! Shorter and on middle, Lewis pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
|0.4 : Aiden Markram to Lendl Simmons, Floats it up on off, Simmons works it to mid-wicket.
|0.5 : Aiden Markram to Lendl Simmons, Another one, tossed up nicely and on middle, defended.
|0.6 : Aiden Markram to Lendl Simmons, A single to end! A tidy start by Markram! On off, fuller, this is hit towards mid off for one.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, Right on the money to begin with! Length and on middle, Simmons looks to defend but it goes off the inner half on the leg side.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Kagiso RabadaÂ it is!
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, Slashes but misses! Simmons has enough ofÂ sighters. Skips down the track and Rabada bowls it short and wide outside off, it stays a touch low. Simmons slashes but misses.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, Back of a length now on middle, defended.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, Just outside off, Simmons plays it late and down to third man for one.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Evin Lewis, Really good stop by the keeper! Really full but on the pads, Lewis looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to the right of Heinrich Klaasen who dives and gets a hand to it. Saves three for his side. Leg bye.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, Well fielded! Tidy from Rabada too! Fuller and outside off, Simmons opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point where the fielder dives to his left and makes a good stop.
|2.1 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Lewis misses out! Shorter and outside off, he slaps it hard but to covers.
|2.2 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Really well bowled! Floats it up on middle, defended.
|2.3 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Quicker and angled into the middle pole, blocked again. Watchful from the two openers so far.
|2.4 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Make that 4 dots in a row! This is very full and on the pads, Lewis sweeps but finds square leg. Struggling to find the gaps at the moment.
|2.5 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Make that 5! On middle, this is worked to the left of the bowler who gets there and stops a run.
|2.6 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, A maiden! Outstanding stuff from Markram! Flatter and on off, Lewis pushes it to covers.
|3.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, A full toss not put away! This is not the Windies we know, way too cautious. Probably because of the last game. On off, Simmons plays it to point.
|3.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, Just safe and just the one! Not good running! Short and outside off, Simmons looks to cut, it does hold in the wicket and hence, he mistimes it, it goes over cover-point for one. That could have been two.
|3.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Evin Lewis, On the pads, Lewis looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Yet another dot.
|3.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Evin Lewis, FOUR! That has been put away nicely and Windies will hope this breaks the shackles! It is not a good delivery by Rabada. Way outside off, lets Lewis free his arms, he hits it over point and it races away to the fence.
|3.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Evin Lewis, SIX! BANG! 10 from the last two balls! Exactly what the Windies needed! A friendly full toss and Lewis does not miss out, he hits it over the long off fence for a biggie.
|3.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Evin Lewis, A single to end! Probably the momentum changing over. 12 from it! On the pads, cramped Lewis for room. He works it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
|4.1 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Just short! Could there have been a dive? Maybe! On middle, Lewis looks to play the slog sweep, this goes off the top edge, towards deep mid-wicket. Rassie van der Dussen runs in but fails to get to it, it lands a little in front of him, he does not stop it and two is taken.
|4.2 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Slightly shorter and on middle, Lewis pulls but straight to square leg.
|4.3 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, Fires this one in on middle, Lewis hangs back and defends.
|4.4 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, SIX! Into the stands! Lewis is in his element now! He really powered that! Shorter and Lewis picks the length early, rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|4.5 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, SIX! Two in a row! Lewis getsÂ going now! This is right in his arc, where he loves it. Full and on middle, inviting him to hit straight, he accepts it and clears the long on fence. Runs are flowing now.
|4.6 : Aiden Markram to Evin Lewis, FOUR! It continues to rain boundaries now! This is short and on middle, Lewis rocks back and once again with his brute force, forces it just over mid on. Boundary to end! Back-to-back big overs for the Windies.
|Anrich NortjeÂ comes into the attack.
|5.1 : Anrich Nortje to Lendl Simmons, Simmons looks to join the party now! He makes room but Nortje cleverly bowls it shorter and on the body. Simmons looks to pull but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards third man for a leg bye.
|5.2 : Anrich Nortje to Evin Lewis, Lewis going for everything now! Fuller and on middle, Lewis stands tall and looks to hit it past mid on but the fielder moves to his right and makes a very good stop.
|5.3 : Anrich Nortje to Evin Lewis, FOUR! Once again, right where Lewis likes it, full and angling away from the off pole. Lewis clears his front leg and tonks it over mid off. Another boundary.
|5.4 : Anrich Nortje to Evin Lewis, Just the one! This time the mid on is pushed back and Nortje bowls it full and on middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
|5.5 : Anrich Nortje to Lendl Simmons, DROPPED! Heinrich Klaasen spills what is probably a regulation catch! He seemed to have lost sight of that one. It is a sharp delivery, it lands on off and then skids through. Simmons looks to play it with an open face of the bat. It goes off the outside edge and to Heinrich Klaasen who tries to take it awkwardly but does not hang on. Replays show that the ball did move away from him in the end and it hit his fingers. Could be a costly miss and is that the ki
|5.6 : Anrich Nortje to Lendl Simmons, A single to end! A sedate Powerplay for the Windies but they have not lost a wicket. They are 43 for 1 after it. Length and on off, this is pushed to cover for one.
|Keshav MaharajÂ is introduced into the attack. He replaces Aiden Markram.
|6.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Tossed up on off, this is eased down to long off for one. Simmons happy to take the singles right now.
|6.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, Lewis is not holding back here! This is shorter and on off, fractionally short. Lewis pulls, it goes on the bounce to long on for one.
|6.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Yet another dot! Simmons is on 6 from 16. He is struggling to even find the gaps. Shorter and outside off, he cuts but to point.
|6.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Does find the gap this time but only for one as he hits it through covers.
|6.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, Flatter and on off, Lewis pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, Just the three from the over! Brilliant from Keshav! He bowls it flatter and outside off, this one turns back in. Lewis looks to play the slog sweep but it hits the top edge and then the helmet.
|7.1 : Anrich Nortje to Lendl Simmons, Shorter and on the body, Simmons works it to mid-wicket.
|7.2 : Anrich Nortje to Lendl Simmons, Pressure building here on Simmons! Two dots in a row now! A yorker on the pads, Simmons looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|7.3 : Anrich Nortje to Lendl Simmons, Make that three in a row! Simmons now makes room and Nortje bowls it shorter and on middle, he does throw his bat at it but does not connect.
|7.4 : Anrich Nortje to Lendl Simmons, Drop and run! Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to cover for one.
|7.5 : Anrich Nortje to Evin Lewis, Just the one from the first 5 balls! A yorker, just inside the tramline outside off. Lewis fails to jam it out.
|7.6 : Anrich Nortje to Evin Lewis, Another dot to end! Just the 4 runs from the last two overs! Short and on the body, Lewis looks to pull but lays noÂ bat to it, it hits the pad and lobs on the leg side.
|8.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Well bowled! Sees Simmons come down the track and shortens the length. Simmons blocks.
|8.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|8.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, Swings wildly, the big slog sweep, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one. Lewis is going after everything, that is probably because of the pace Simmons is going at.
|8.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Misfield and one! On middle, this is worked to the right of the bowler. He runs there, misfields and allows a run.
|8.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, SIX! That misfield costs Maharaj a biggie! Not saying that Simmons could have not hit one but the way Lewis is going, he is more likelier and he does strike it big. On middle, fuller, this is lofted over the long on fence for a welcome biggie.
|8.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, A dot to end but a better over for the Windies! On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|Tabraiz ShamsiÂ to operate now.
|9.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Lendl Simmons, A lot of confusion but a single in the end! Shamsi is not happy! On off, this is played towards the off side. Both batters hesitate but then go for the run, complete it.
|9.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Evin Lewis, On middle, Lewis works it towards mid-wicket for one.
|9.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Lendl Simmons, Confusion yet again between the two! Flatter and on middle, Simmons plays it towards cover. Lewis thinks of a run but is sent back.
|9.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Lendl Simmons, On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|9.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Evin Lewis, SIX! KABOOM! Fifty up in style and what an innings this has been! High pressure game, his partner is struggling but he has taken the onus onto him and courtesy the left-hander, his side has a foundation laid for the big hitters left. They though would love for him to continue. The slog sweep, he plays it really well. This is on middle, he sends it sailing over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|9.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Evin Lewis, A dot to end! 9 from Shamsi's first! Shorter and outside off, this is cut but to point.
|DRINKS! Evin LewisÂ is playing a really good knock for West IndiesÂ andÂ has brought up his half century as well. Lendl SimmonsÂ is clearly struggling to get moving and South AfricaÂ would hope to scalp a wicket after the break to get some momentum.Â
|10.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Flatter ball, on off. Lendl SimmonsÂ punches it to cover. The fielder there fumbles and concedes a run.
|10.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, SIX! Dispatched! Just a tad short, outside off. Evin LewisÂ stays back and tonks it over long on for a maximum.
|10.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, Wide! Full and too wide, outside off. Evin LewisÂ lets it be. Wide called.
|Keshav Maharaj to Evin Lewis, OUT! TAKEN! Evin Lewis' fine knock comes to an end asÂ Keshav MaharajÂ strikes for the Proteas! Maharaj hurls a quicker ball, outside off, turning in late. Lewis rocks back and looks to pull but it goes off the toe end and the ball goes straight to Kagiso RabadaÂ at deep mid-wicket who takes a good catch. Keshav MaharajÂ is pumped up and lets out a roar.
|10.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Nicholas Pooran, Tossed up, on middle. Nicholas PooranÂ skips down and heaves it to deep mid-wicket. He gets off the mark with a single.
|10.3 : Nicholas PooranÂ walks out to bat at No.3.
|10.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Flatter ball, on off. Lendl SimmonsÂ punches it back to the bowler.
|10.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Tossed up, outside off. Lendl SimmonsÂ prods and looks to defend. It takes the outside edge and goes to backward point.
|11.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Top shot! Floated, around off. Nicholas PooranÂ brings out the reverse sweep and hits it to the vacant deep point region to collect a boundary.
|11.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Pooran means business! Tossed up, outside off. Nicholas PooranÂ comes forward and carves it past covers for another boundary.
|11.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Nicholas Pooran, Just a tad short, outside off. Nicholas PooranÂ cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
|11.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Lendl Simmons, Floated, outside off. Lendl SimmonsÂ skips down and taps it to backward point to collect a single.
|11.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Nicholas Pooran, Fuller in length, down leg. Nicholas PooranÂ paddles it but finds the short fine leg fielder.
|11.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Nicholas Pooran, Tossed up, on middle. Nicholas PooranÂ sweeps it to deep square leg ad collects a couple.
|12.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Flatter ball, on leg. Lendl SimmonsÂ hangs back and eases it to long on for a run.
|12.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Nicholas Pooran, OUT! CAUGHT! Keshav MaharajÂ strikes yet again and it is the dangerous Nicholas PooranÂ who makes his way back to the pavilion! Maharaj serves a flatter ball, outside off. Pooran looks to clear long off but he miscues it and the ball goes straight towards David MillerÂ at long off who pouches it by moving across to his left. West IndiesÂ lose their second wicket.
|12.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Chris Gayle, Flatter ball, outside off. Chris GayleÂ punches it to cover.
|12.2 : Chris GayleÂ is the new batsman in.Â
|12.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Chris Gayle, The Universe Boss is off the mark! Tossed up, around middle. Chris GayleÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
|12.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Lendl Simmons, Flatter and quicker, on middle. Lendl SimmonsÂ tucks it to the leg side and collects a single.
|12.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Chris Gayle, NOT OUT! Chris GayleÂ survives! Tossed up, outside off, turning in sharply. Gayle gets low to sweep but he misses as he slips. The ball hits him on the knee roll. Keshav MaharajÂ puts in an appeal but it is turned down! South AfricaÂ opt for a review but the Ball Tracker shows that the impact is umpire's call and so the on-field decision stays.
|South AfricaÂ have taken a review for an LBW. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows impact is umpire's call.Â
|13.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, Back of a length, around off. Lendl SimmonsÂ looks to heave but it goes off the toe end towards mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Kagiso RabadaÂ (2-0-13-0) comes back on.Â
|13.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Kieron Pollard, Pollard is up and running! Full ball, on the pads. Pollard clips it to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.
|13.2 : The skipper, Kieron PollardÂ walks out to bat.Â
|Kagiso Rabada to Lendl Simmons, OUT! BOWLED! Lendl Simmons' struggle comes to an end! It is Kagiso RabadaÂ who does the job for his skipper! Rabada hurls a slower ball, into the pitch. Simmons backs away and looks to smack it over deep mid-wicket but he misses and the ball crashes onto his stumps.
|13.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Kieron Pollard, Good-length ball, around off. Kieron PollardÂ prods and defends it to cover. A single taken!
|13.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle, This is quite rare! A misfield from one of South Africa's top fielder! Good-length ball, around off. Gayle taps it to Markram at backward point. Markram fumbles and the batters cross for single.
|13.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Kieron Pollard, Length ball, on off. Kieron PollardÂ blocks it out.
|14.1 : Anrich Nortje to Chris Gayle, Back of a length, shaping away from off. Gayle pushes it to cover.
|14.2 : Anrich Nortje to Chris Gayle, Good-length ball, around middle. Chris GayleÂ eases it to the left of the bowler and takes off for a single.
|0.0 : Anrich NortjeÂ (2-0-7-0) is back into the attack.
|14.3 : Anrich Nortje to Kieron Pollard, Good-length ball, angling in just that little bit, around middle. Kieron PollardÂ prods to defend this one out.
|14.4 : Anrich Nortje to Kieron Pollard, Another dot ball! Good-length ball, around off. Kieron PollardÂ defends it towards point.
|14.5 : Anrich Nortje to Kieron Pollard, A low full toss, around off. Kieron PollardÂ drills it to long on and collects a run.
|14.6 : Anrich Nortje to Chris Gayle, Another tidy over for South AfricaÂ as just 2 runs came off it! A slower ball, on a length,Â around off. Chris GayleÂ blocks it towards cover.
|15.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Kieron Pollard, Floats it up, on leg. Kieron PollardÂ works it to mid-wicket.Â
|0.0 : Tabraiz ShamsiÂ comes back on.
|15.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Kieron Pollard, SIX! The big guy goes big! Loopy ball on leg, Kieron PollardÂ makes room for himself and gets down on one knee. He slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 100 up for West Indies!Â
|15.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Kieron Pollard, Tosses it up, on leg. Kieron PollardÂ nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|15.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Chris Gayle, SIX! Universe Boss flexing his muscles now! Full and straight, Chris GayleÂ sends the ball sailing straight down the ground for a biggie.Â
|15.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Chris Gayle, WIDE! Tabraiz ShamsiÂ is under pressure now! Bowls it way too outside off, left alone. Wided.Â
|Tabraiz Shamsi to Chris Gayle, Flighted ball, on off. Gayle knocks this one in front of long off for one.Â
|15.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Kieron Pollard, On the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single. A good over for West Indies. 16 runs coming from it.Â
|Kagiso RabadaÂ (3-0-17-1) is back on.
|16.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Kieron Pollard, On a length, on off. Pollard smashes it to deep square leg. He crosses ends.Â
|16.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Kieron Pollard, NO BALL! Fuller in length, outside off. Kieron PollardÂ toe-ends it back to the bowler. Kagiso RabadaÂ will have to reload again as he has overstepped. Free Hit coming up...
|Kagiso Rabada to Kieron Pollard, FOUR! Streaky but West IndiesÂ will take it all! Full again, outside off. Kieron PollardÂ has a massive swing at it. The ball goes off the inside edge to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|16.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle, Short of a length, on middle. Gayle pulls it to deep mid-wicket for just a single.Â
|16.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Kieron Pollard, Good-length ball, on middle. Kieron PollardÂ swipes it across to deep mid-wicket. A single.Â
|16.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle, WIDE! Goes full but way too outside off. Gayle leaves it alone. Wide given.Â
|Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle, Short again, on middle. Gayle pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Yet another single.Â
|16.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Kieron Pollard, Fuller in length, outside off. Pollard steers it to backward point. Rassie van der DussenÂ gets his body behind and stops the ball. Saves a certain boundary.Â
|Dwaine PretoriusÂ comes to bowl now.
|17.1 : Dwaine Pretorius to Chris Gayle, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Dwaine PretoriusÂ comes on to bowl his first over and finds success. He dishes out a full ball, a slower one, outside off. Chris GayleÂ throws the kitchen sink at it but is too early into the stroke. The ball goes off the outside edge and carries through to the keeper. Heinrich KlaasenÂ moves to his left and completes the catch.Â
|17.2 : Dwaine Pretorius to Andre Russell, FOUR! Russell power! Fuller in length, outside off. Andre RussellÂ stands tall and smacks it over the bowler's head to long off for a boundary. Brute force from Andre Russell!Â
|0.0 : Andre RussellÂ is the new man in.
|17.3 : Dwaine Pretorius to Andre Russell, Clever from Dwaine Pretorius! Takes the pace off, outside off. Andre RussellÂ has a swing at it but fails to connect.Â
|17.4 : Dwaine Pretorius to Andre Russell, Slower ball agian, outside off. Russell slashes it to sweeper cover only for a single.Â
|17.5 : Dwaine Pretorius to Kieron Pollard, FOUR! Smashed! Full again, on middle, right into the arc of Pollard. He murders it over the bowler's head for a boundary.Â
|17.6 : Dwaine Pretorius to Kieron Pollard, Slower ball, outside off. Pollard flat-bats it down the ground to long off for a single.Â
|Anrich NortjeÂ (3-0-9-0) is back into the attack.
|18.1 : Anrich Nortje to Kieron Pollard, Outside off, Pollard drills it to sweeper cover for one.Â
|18.2 : Anrich Nortje to Andre Russell, OUT! TIMBER! Goodbye Andre RussellÂ says Anrich Nortje. What a brilliant yorker from him. Pace like fire. Serves a yorker, on off, at 148 kph. Andre RussellÂ clears his front leg and has a massive swing at it. The ball brezzes past the bat and rattles the stumps behind him. Absolute jaffa from Anrich NortjeÂ and Andre RussellÂ has to walk back to the pavlion. Half of the Windies side back in the hut now.Â
|Shimron HetmyerÂ walks out to bat.
|18.3 : Anrich Nortje to Shimron Hetmyer, A low full toss, outside off. Shimron HetmyerÂ drives it towards covers. He takes off for a single but is sent back by Kieron Pollard. He slips on his way back. Temba BavumaÂ throws the ball to Heinrich KlaasenÂ who does not collect it cleanly and Shimron HetmyerÂ makes it in.Â
|A run out decision has been sent upstairs! The replays suggests that Shimron HetmyerÂ is well short of his crease!
|18.4 : Anrich Nortje to Shimron Hetmyer, OUT! RUN OUT! Length delivery, on off. Shimron HetmyerÂ goes deep in the crease and lifts it towards long off. He decides to come back for the second run. David MillerÂ collects the ball and fires a throw at the keeper's end. Heinrich KlaasenÂ collects the ball and whips the bails off. The umpire take it upstairs. Shimron HetmyerÂ is caught well short and has to depart. West IndiesÂ losing momentum towards the end.Â
|Dwayne BravoÂ walks out to bat.
|18.5 : Anrich Nortje to Dwayne Bravo, Back of a length, on off. Dwayne BravoÂ taps it on the off side for a run.
|18.6 : Anrich Nortje to Kieron Pollard, Full and on off, Pollard knocks the ball towards long off for a brace. Just 5 runs and 2 wickets from the penultimate over. End of an excellent spell from Anrich Nortje. He finishes with figures of 4-0-14-1.
|19.1 : Dwaine Pretorius to Dwayne Bravo, Slower ball, on off. Bravo charges down the track and slices it to deep point for a single.Â
|The on-field umpires have decided to go upstairs to check whether it was a clean catch from Rassie van der Dussen!
|19.2 : Dwaine Pretorius to Kieron Pollard,Â OUT! TAKEN! Length ball, on off. Pollard goes deep in the crease and drills it down the ground towards the fielder behind the umpire. Rassie van der DussenÂ does well to settle under it and holds onto the catch. The umpires are going upstairs though to check if it was taken cleanly. The soft signal is given out. Replay shows that his fingers are underneath the ball and Pollard has to walk back to the pavilion. Plenty of drama for one ball. Kieron Pollar
|Hayden WalshÂ walks out to bat.
|19.3 : Dwaine Pretorius to Hayden Walsh, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Length ball, on off. Hayden WalshÂ has a swing at it but only manages it to slice it towards deep extra cover. Reeza HendricksÂ runs to his right from long off and takes the simplest of catches. Dwaine PretoriusÂ is doing heck of a job for his team at the moment. He is on a hat-trick now.Â
|Akeal HoseinÂ is the new man in.
|19.4 : Dwaine Pretorius to Dwayne Bravo, FOUR! Slower ball, on off. Dwayne BravoÂ goes deep in his crease and carves the hat-trick ballÂ to deep cover for a boundary.Â
|19.5 : Dwaine Pretorius to Dwayne Bravo, Another slower delivery, outside off. Dwayne BravoÂ shimmies down the track and has a swing at it but misses.Â
|19.6 : Dwaine Pretorius to Dwayne Bravo, Back of a length, outside off. Dwayne BravoÂ drills it to long off for a couple of runs. WEST INDIES FINISH WITH 143/8!Â
|End of a brilliant bowling performance by South Africa! Had they been given under 150 at the toss, they would have surely taken it. Credit to Bavuma too for the way he rotated his bowlers. Have to say the Proteas will be the happier of the day heading into the break.
|It was Markram and Rabada who did well at the start of the Powerplay. They did lose control in the second half of the first 6 but Nortje and Maharaj were excellent in the middle overs. The former kept it tight and the latter managed to pick wickets. Pretorius was also really good along with Rabada towards the end. Except for Shamsi, everybody had a good outing with the ball.
|For the Windies, have to say, Simmons' innings is what could cost them! He went at a strike rate of below 50. Had it not been for Lewis, Windies would have been in big trouble early on itself. The left-hander scored a dashing half ton. However, the men who came after them struggled to get going. A few got off to starts but no one took off. In the end, one feels the Windies are a little short of where they would have liked to be.
|Evin Lewis is down for a quick chat. He says that he wanted to spend some time out in the middle and then take on the bowlers. Adds that it is a pretty slow pitch and run-scoring is not easy on this track. Signs off by saying that they will need to bowl well to defend this total now.
|South Africa should fancy themselves to chase this down despite not having de Kock. West Indies do have a good bowling attack but they need wickets early on. Can they do so? If they don't, this is going to be an easy chase. Stay tuned for the second essay.
