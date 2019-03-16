|0.0 : Final ODI in South Africa before the World Cup! That is one motivation. 4-0 up. Can they make it 5-0? That is second motivation. What can Sri Lanka do? Can they win at least one match going into the World Cup? Let's see. Hello and a warm welcome to the fifth ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Cape Town.
|WEATHER - It is a pleasant atmosphere in Newlands with no sign of rain.
|TOSS - SRI LANKA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT.
|The national anthems are done and dusted and we are ready for the game to begin. Upul Tharanga and Avishka Fernando walk out to open for Sri Lanka. Kagiso Rabada will start off proceedings with the first new ball. Avishka to face. Here we go!
|0.1 : K Rabada to A Fernando, Full and wide outside off, swinging away, left alone.
|0.2 : K Rabada to A Fernando, NO BALL! Rabada oversteps and bowls a length delivery outside off, Avishka slashes but misses. Replays show that it was a tight call.
|FREE HIT coming up...
|K Rabada to A Fernando, BOWLED OFF A FREE HIT. A short ball, outside off, Fernando looks to pull but the bounce does him in. He ends up dragging it onto his stumps.
|0.3 : K Rabada to A Fernando, Outside off, fuller in length, AF looks to drive but misses.
|0.4 : K Rabada to A Fernando, WIDE. Full and wide outside off, Fernando lets it be.
|K Rabada to A Fernando, Outside off, Avishka lets it go but then the ball comes in a long way. The batsman reacts nicely to just sway away from the line. Almost took the glove.
|0.5 : K Rabada to A Fernando, WIDE. The over continues. Full and miles outside off, AF slashes hard but misses.
|K Rabada to A Fernando, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|0.6 : K Rabada to A Fernando, On a good length outside off, defended solidly.
|Lungi Ngidi to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Full and straight, watchfully kept out.
|1.2 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Outside leg, angling away, Tharanga looks to drive but misses.
|1.3 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|1.4 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Full and around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|1.5 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Short and outside off, slashed behind point for a single.
|1.6 : L Ngidi to A Fernando, On a length outside off, solidly defended.
|2.1 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|2.2 : K Rabada to A Fernando, Outside off, Avishka slashes hard but misses.
|2.3 : K Rabada to A Fernando, FOUR! This time he connects with his slash. Short and wide outside off, Fernando goes hard at that, getting a thick outside edge which flies over the slips to the third man fence.
|2.4 : K Rabada to A Fernando, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|2.5 : K Rabada to A Fernando, Oops... a streaky run. Full and outside off, AF looks to play away from his body, aiming to drive but without moving his feet. Gets a thick inside edge which rockets past the stumps towards long leg. A single taken.
|2.6 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, On middle and leg, Tharanga flicks it towards square leg, sets off for a single but Avishka sends him back as he sees short mid-wicket get across. The fielder fumbles and now Fernando wants the single but Upul has already gone back by then.
|3.1 : L Ngidi to A Fernando, Full and outside off, Fernando looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|3.2 : L Ngidi to A Fernando, EDGED, FOUR! On a length outside off, seaming away, Avishka looks to defend but gets squared up due to the late movement. The ball takes the outside edge and flies wide of second slip to the third man fence!
|3.3 : L Ngidi to A Fernando, OUT! Edged and gone this time! The extra fielder placed pays dividends. On the previous ball, there were two slips and the ball escaped. Faf du Plessis got the third slip in and South Africa have their first wicket. On a good length again, outside off, Fernando looks to defend but this time, he is defeated by the extra bounce. Gets a thick outside edge which flies straight to Aiden Markram at third slip.
|One Fernando replaces another. Oshada walks in at number 3.
|3.4 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|3.5 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|3.6 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, Outside off, defended from the crease.
|4.1 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, OUT! Caught behind! 2 wickets in the span of 5 balls and both the openers are dismissed. Poor shot from Tharanga and his series ends on a bad note. Full and outside off, Upul looks to drive but before the foot can move, the ball moves. He is clearly beaten by pace and nicks it behind. Easy catch for Quinton de Kock.
|0.0 : Kusal Mendis walks in at number 4, replacing Tharanga.
|4.2 : K Rabada to K Mendis, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|4.3 : K Rabada to K Mendis, NO BALL! Second of the innings already. Oversteps does Rabada again, bowling it on a length, Mendis flicks it through mid-wicket and crosses over.
|K Rabada to O Fernando, FOUR! Nice use of the Free Hit. Full and around off, Oshada flicks it over mid on and gets a boundary.
|4.4 : K Rabada to O Fernando, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|4.5 : K Rabada to O Fernando, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|4.6 : K Rabada to O Fernando, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|5.1 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, Full and outside off, watchfully kept out.
|5.2 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, Around off, blocked from the crease.
|5.3 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, FOUR! That is a lovely shot! Does anyone remember that flamboyant 176 by Kusal Mendis when he flayed Australia apart in Pallekele in 2016? He played this shot many a time in that innings. Especially of Mitchell Starc. With the ball coming into the pads, fuller in length, swoosh comes the bat and whips it over mid-wicket with a nice swing. One bounce and into the ropes!
|5.4 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|5.5 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|5.6 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, Outside off, left alone.
|6.1 : K Rabada to K Mendis, On a length outside off, shouldered arms to.
|6.2 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|6.3 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Outside off, played straight to point.
|6.4 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|6.5 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Outside off, left alone.
|6.6 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Full and down the leg side, flicked straight to square leg.
|7.1 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|7.2 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, Outside off, coming in with the angle, left alone.
|7.3 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, Full and outside off, coming in with the angle, Oshada looks to defend but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.
|7.4 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, Full and around middle, driven straight to mid on.
|7.5 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, Around off, solidly defended to the off side.
|7.6 : L Ngidi to O Fernando, Consecutive maidens for South Africa. On a length outside off, Fernando comes forward and pushes it towards cover.
|8.1 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|8.2 : K Rabada to K Mendis, On a length outside off, coming in with the angle, solidly defended to the leg side.
|8.3 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Around middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a single. The run drought is broken after a string of 15 dots.
|8.4 : K Rabada to O Fernando, Holds the length back a touch, Oshada goes back and blocks.
|8.5 : K Rabada to O Fernando, FOUR! Nicely played. Just a punch, really. A length ball, around middle and leg, Oshada just lofts it through the line, over the head of the bowler and gets it to the long on fence after a couple of bounces.
|8.6 : K Rabada to O Fernando, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|9.1 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|9.2 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, Outside off, played straight to point.
|9.3 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, Full and around middle, driven wide of mid on for a couple.
|9.4 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, Outside off, chipped in the air but wide of mid off. Lands just short.
|9.5 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED, OVERTHROWS CONCEDED. Poor stuff from Andile Phehlukwayo. Mendis flicks it through mid-wicket and calls for the second. He then realizes that there is a third on offer and calls for that too. But Oshada is a touch slow to react. Phehlukwayo gets to the ball, returns a throw to the bowler with Rassie van der Dussen coming in front from short mid-wicket, at the stumps. But the throw is a weak and wide one. Rassie fails to collect and the fielder back
|9.6 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/2 for Sri Lanka in Powerplay 1.
|POWERPLAY 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Andile Phehlukwayo introduced as well.
|10.1 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, No run.
|10.2 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, The batsman has played it to the point region for a single.
|10.3 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Outside off, a swish and a miss.
|10.4 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Outside off, let through.
|10.5 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, FOUR! WHACK! Short and wide outside off, Oshada crashes it through point and the ball races away!
|Anrich Nortje into the attack as well.
|11.1 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
|11.2 : A Nortje to O Fernando, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
|11.3 : A Nortje to K Mendis, On middle and leg, worked to the leg side for one.
|11.4 : A Nortje to O Fernando, Lands this on a length outside off, gets it to rear up, Oshada lets it be.
|11.5 : A Nortje to O Fernando, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|11.6 : A Nortje to O Fernando, On a good length outside off, defended from the crease.
|12.1 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Outside off, on a length, extra bounce, left alone.
|12.2 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Full and down the leg side, clipped towards fine leg for a single.
|12.3 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, Outside off, on a length, Oshada gets a good stride forward and defends it towards cover.
|12.4 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, Has a wild heave at this one and the incoming ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket. A run taken.
|12.5 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Full and outside off, solidly defended.
|12.6 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, A bouncer outside off, ducked under.
|Russel Arnold on air informs us that Lungi Ngidi is not on the park, because of a possible side strain. David Miller is substituting for him. And before we even ponder to think how will Faf du Plessis compensate for Ngidi's missed overs, Lungi is seen walking back in.
|13.1 : A Nortje to O Fernando, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended.
|13.2 : A Nortje to O Fernando, Around middle and off, Oshada gets across and defends it towards mid on.
|13.3 : A Nortje to O Fernando, On a good length outside off, extra bounce, Fernando hops and pushes it towards cover.
|13.4 : A Nortje to O Fernando, On a good length outside off, well blocked out.
|13.5 : A Nortje to O Fernando, WIDE. A short ball, around off, Oshada lets it pass.
|A Nortje to O Fernando, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards mid-wicket for a run.
|13.6 : A Nortje to K Mendis, WIDE. Another wide, this one is for the line, down the leg side. Mendis misses his flick. 50 UP FOR SRI LANKA.
|A Nortje to K Mendis, Full and around off, solidly defended.
|14.1 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, FOUR! Not a good ball but that is a clean strike. A freebie really, half volley, drifting into the pads, Oshada just flicks it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary. The stand moves to 40 from 60 balls with Fernando moving to 20.
|14.2 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, Good comeback by the bowler, landing it on a length and then getting it to bounce, OF looks to push but misses.
|14.3 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|14.4 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|14.5 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, WIDE. But what a stop from Quinton de Kock. That had 5 wides written all over it. But he changed the syllabus. Full and down the leg side, swinging further down, Oshada missed his flick and the ball kept going away from the keeper. But Quinton de Kock dived full length to his left and got a glove to it, taking some sting off the ball. Just a single.
|A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|14.6 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, Outside off, a slash and a miss.
|DRINKS BREAK. Slightly slow over-rate from South Africa. They started well, picking up 2 quick wickets but have struggled since. There is nothing much in the pitch apart from bounce but they are struggling with the lines. Mendis and Oshada are playing well for now but you never know with Sri Lanka - 57/2 is never far from being 75/5.
|15.1 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Ouch! That must be painful. Good length ball coming in to the batsman. It hits the glove of Mendis and then goes on to hit the unmentionable region. He is down in pain and expectedly so.
|15.2 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Once again a nasty blow to Mendis. Back of a length delivery on middle and leg. Mendis looks to duck under it but it goes off his helmet. De Kock does really well diving to his left and saving a run.
|15.3 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Bouncer. This is outside off, Kusal does well to evade it.
|15.4 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Good length delivery on off and middle, Kusal blocks it off his back foot.
|15.5 : A Nortje to K Mendis, On middle and leg, Mendis tucks it away to the leg side and gets to the other end.
|15.6 : A Nortje to O Fernando, Brilliant ball. Back of a length outside off, Fernando initially looks to block it but then takes his bat away from the line. Great over this. Just a run off it.
|16.1 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, A back of length delivery around leg and goes wide outside leg. Wide signaled by the umpire.
|A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, A length delivery around off, Mendis flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|16.2 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, Back of a length delivery around off, played down the third man for a single.
|16.3 : A Phehlukwayo to K Mendis, Short delivery around off, Mendis pulls it to mid-wicket another run added.
|16.4 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, A well bowled bouncer, pitched outside off, left alone.
|16.5 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, Short delivery around off, Fernando cuts it straight to point.
|16.6 : A Phehlukwayo to O Fernando, A back of a length delivery on leg, Oshada flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|Bowling change. Spinner introduced into the attack. Imran Tahir to bowl his first over of the game.
|17.1 : I Tahir to O Fernando, Starts with a leg spinner on off, Fernando hits it towards the fielder at short third man.
|17.2 : I Tahir to O Fernando, Flighted on off, Fernando blocks it.
|17.3 : I Tahir to O Fernando, Tossed up on off, Fernando premeditates his sweep but it is straight to short fine leg.
|17.4 : I Tahir to O Fernando, Half a chance. Tossed up ball on off, Fernando hits it uppishly. it lobs towards Tahir. He dives but cannot get there in time.
|17.5 : I Tahir to O Fernando, Oshada has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|17.6 : I Tahir to O Fernando, OUT! Caught! Tahir strikes in his very first over. Tossed up delivery on off, Fernando looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. Faf du Plessis who is placed at slip for the exact same thing takes a very good low catch. A budding partnership of 49 comes to an end and Sri Lanka lose their 3rd wicket.
|Angelo Perera is the new man in.
|18.1 : A Nortje to K Mendis, A short pitched delivery around off, Mendis hit towards the point region, gather a couple.
|18.2 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Length delivery on off, defended with ease.
|18.3 : A Nortje to K Mendis, FOUR! A back of a length delivery around leg, Mendis just lifts it above mid-wicket and the ball touches the ropes.
|18.4 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Length outside off, Mendis plays it late and opnes the face of the bat on outswinger. The ball goes to the third man region where Phehlukwayo makes a diving effort and saves 2 runs for the team.
|18.5 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Back of a length on leg, Mendis flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|18.6 : A Nortje to A Perera, Back of a length delivery on off, Perera looks to guide it to third man and take a single but the fielder at backward point dives to his left and stops that single.
|19.1 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Loopy leg spinner pitching on middle and leg, Mendis tucks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|19.2 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Slower through the air on off, Mendis pushes it wide of mid off and takes a single.
|19.3 : I Tahir to A Perera, Flighted ball on off and middle, Perera hits it off the inner half of his bat towards long on for a single.
|19.4 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Loopy leg spinner pitching on middle and leg, Mendis tucks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|19.5 : I Tahir to A Perera, Flatter on off, Perera guides it to third man and rotates the strike.
|19.6 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Flighted on off, Mendis taps it back to the bowler.
|20.1 : A Nortje to A Perera, Play and a miss. Length delivery outside off, Perera looks to play it on the off side but misses.
|20.2 : A Nortje to A Perera, Back of a length delivery outside off, Perera leaves it alone.
|20.3 : A Nortje to A Perera, Good shot but straight to the fielder. Full length delivery on off, Perera hits it off the middle but straight to the fielder at mid off.
|20.4 : A Nortje to A Perera, Back of a length delivery around off, Perera hits it wide of third man and gets a single.
|20.5 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Length delivery outside off, Mendis hits it wide of the diving fielder at backward point. Third man runs to his right and gets to the ball. Two runs taken by the batsmen.
|20.6 : A Nortje to K Mendis, Single to end the over. Length ball on middle and leg, Mendis works it down to leg side to see off the over.
|21.1 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Flighted delivery on off and middle, Mendis taps it back to the bowler.
|21.2 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Dot ball. Flighted on off, Mendis is in no hurry and blocks it.
|21.3 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Loopy delivery on off, Kusal blocks it away.
|21.4 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Flighted on off, Mendis looks to hit it on the off side but the ball goes to mid-wicket off the inner half of the bat.
|21.5 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Flighted on middle and leg, Kusal nudges it towards long on and gets to the other end.
|21.6 : I Tahir to A Perera, On the pads, Perera keeps the strike by flicking it towards mid-wicket.
|Dwaine Pretorius is on now.
|22.1 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Length delivery on off, Perera pushes it to the fielder at point.
|22.2 : D Pretorius to A Perera, FOUR! Poor from Pretorius. Good length delivery on off, Perera picks the length early and pulls it in a controlled manner through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|22.3 : D Pretorius to A Perera, On the pads this time, Perera flicks it wide of fine leg and gets a couple. 6 runs already off the over.
|22.4 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Back of a length delivery on off, Perera defends this one.
|22.5 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Length delivery on off, Perera looks to run it down to third man but it is close to backward point who dives to his left and saves a single.
|22.6 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Good length ball on off, Perera guides it to the fielder at point. So only 6 runs off the over.
|23.1 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Flighted on off, Mendis taps it back to Tahir. He misfields it but mid off is there to cover up.
|23.2 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Flighted on middle, Kusal milks it towards long on and gets a single.
|23.3 : I Tahir to A Perera, Tossed up on off, Perera nudges it to long off and rotates the strike.
|23.4 : I Tahir to K Mendis, On middle and leg, Mendis finds the fielder at mid-wicket with his flick.
|23.5 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Loopy delivery on off, Mendis guides it towards cover with soft hands and gets a run.
|23.6 : I Tahir to A Perera, Slider to finish the over. It is on middle, Perera does well to block it.
|24.1 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, Length ball on off, Mendis runs it down to third man and takes a single.
|24.2 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Direct hit and it would have been close. Length ball on off, Perera tucks it towards mid-wicket and straightaway calls for a single. Rabada there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Perera was lazy in sliding his bat down but replays show he would have been in.
|24.3 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, Shorter in length, Mendis pulls it to deep square leg and gets to the other end. 3 singles off the first three balls.
|24.4 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Dot ball. Bouncer on off. Perera gets away from the line of it.
|24.5 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Full length ball on off, Perera just times it through mid on. Rabada gives it chase and stops the ball from going to the fence with a dive. Perera meanwhile gets his third.
|24.6 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, Dot to finish the over. Back of a length on off, Mendis defends it with soft hands towards point. Perera asks for a run but Mendis says no to it.
|25.1 : I Tahir to A Perera, A flighted full toss on middle and leg, Perera flicks it to the wide mid on region, where fielder fumbles it which allows batsmen to take double.
|25.2 : I Tahir to A Perera, Full on off, defended by Angelo.
|25.3 : I Tahir to A Perera, A tossed up delivery, fuller in length, Perera blocks it.
|25.4 : I Tahir to A Perera, A flatter delivery pitched on length on off, defended with ease.
|25.5 : I Tahir to A Perera, A short pitch delivery on middle and leg, Perera pulls it straight to mid-wicket.
|25.6 : I Tahir to A Perera, 100 up for Sri Lanka. A flighted delivery on off, Perera drives it to the cover region and takes a single.
|26.1 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Good length ball on off, Perera looks to defend but it goes to third man region off the outer half of his bat and he gets a single.
|26.2 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, FOUR! Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Mendis just flicks it fine at the fine leg region and gets a boundary.
|26.3 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, Slightly fuller on middle and leg, Kusal flicks it wide of square leg and gets a brace.
|26.4 : D Pretorius to K Mendis,Back of a length delivery on off, Mendis gets on his back foot and blocks it.
|26.5 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, Length ball on off, Mendis tucks it towards backward square leg and gets to the other end. 8 runs off it so far.
|26.6 : D Pretorius to A Perera, Stays at 8. Good length ball on off, Angelo defends it to point to see off the over.
|27.1 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Flightes it on middle and leg, Mendis drives it straight to the fielder at mid on.
|27.2 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Tossed up on off, Mendis looks to drive it through covers but it goes to point off the outer half of his bat.
|27.3 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Gives it air but bowls it on leg, Mendis pushes it wide of mid on and takes a single.
|27.4 : I Tahir to A Perera, Shorter in length, Angelo blocks it by showing full face off the bat.
|27.5 : I Tahir to A Perera, Loopy delivery on the stumps, Angelo takes no risk and defends it.
|27.6 : I Tahir to A Perera, FOUR! In the air...but safe. Slider from Tahir, Perera gets on his back foot and pulls it over the fielder at short mid-wicket. The fielder there jumps but cannot get his hand to the ball and it races away to the fence. 4 runs off this over. 13 runs off the last 2.
|28.1 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, A back of length on middle and leg, Mendis nudges it towards the square leg region for a single.
|28.2 : D Pretorius to A Perera, A short of length delivery around off, Perera pulls to deep mid-wicket for a double.
|28.3 : D Pretorius to A Perera, A short pitched delivery on middle, Angelo pulls it on leg side for a single.
|28.4 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, Mendis completes his 14th ODI fifty. A short of length ball outside off, Mendis plays it late and opens the face of the bat which allows the ball to go to the third man region. Mendis adds a run and raises his bat. Kusal hold key for the Lankan lions, he came in at a dicey situation and showed his calm and has complied a fine inning. But the work is half done, he need to get down and focus to lead Sri Lanka to a big total.
|28.5 : D Pretorius to A Perera, A short pitch delivery around middle and leg. Angelo pulls it but gets a top edge but the ball lands safe at mid-wicket region. Single taken.
|28.6 : D Pretorius to K Mendis, Mendis works it down the leg side for a single.
|29.1 : I Tahir to K Mendis, Flighted on off, Perera plays it late and tucks it wide of mid-wicket for a single.
|29.2 : I Tahir to A Perera, Loopy delivery on off and middle, Perera flicks it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|29.3 : I Tahir to A Perera, FOUR! Googly gone wrong. Tahir overpitches it on off, Perera gets on one knee and seeps it uppishly with the spin through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|29.4 : I Tahir to A Perera, Flighted outside off, Perera leaves it alone.
|29.5 : I Tahir to A Perera, OUT!!! Excellent catch this by Du Plessis. Quicker leg spinner on off, Perera looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. Du Plessis at first slip reacts quickly and takes a very good low catch. Tahir has the last laugh and he is running the length of the field in celebration.
|Priyamal Perera is the new man in.
|29.6 : I Tahir to P Perera, Dangerous shot to start off his inning. Flighted on off, Perera looks to hit it on the leg side but it comes off the inner half of the bat and hits his boot. The ball then goes back to Tahir.
|Kagiso Rabada is back.
|30.1 : K Rabada to K Mendis, No ball. Rabada bowls it on a length on off stump. Mendis blocks it. The umpire though signals it as no ball as Rabada over steps his line. Free Hit to follow can Mendis make the most of it.
|K Rabada to K Mendis, No he cannot. Bouncer on middle and off from Rabada. Mendis looks to pull it but misses. Free Hit does not cost South Africa or Rabada.
|30.2 : K Rabada to K Mendis, On a length on off, Mendis blocks it.
|30.3 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Length delivery on off, Mendis dabs it to third man and gets a single.
|30.4 : K Rabada to P Perera, Play and a miss. Length delivery outside off, Perera looks to defend it but gets beaten.
|30.5 : K Rabada to P Perera, Back of a length delivery on off, Perera blocks it.
|30.6 : K Rabada to P Perera, Length delivery on off, Perera pushes it wide of point and takes a single to keep the strike.
|31.1 : I Tahir to P Perera, Full on off, kept away.
|31.2 : I Tahir to P Perera, A flighted delivery pitched around off and spun nicely. Priyamal failed to connect.
|31.3 : I Tahir to P Perera, Wide! but stumping chance missed, A flighted delivery on leg, Perera was looking for a flick but missed it and lost his balance going for the shot, de Kock was in hurry to dislodge the bails off but failed to collect the ball properly.
|I Tahir to P Perera, Full on off, pushed away by Perera.
|31.4 : I Tahir to P Perera, A googly for a surprise, Short of a length pitched on middle and leg, Perara going for a flick on back foot, the ball struck his thigh pad.
|31.5 : I Tahir to P Perera, A leg spinner to follow, nicely tossed up pitching on off. Perera misses it completely.
|31.6 : I Tahir to P Perera, A short of a length around off, Perera punches it on the back foot straight to the bowler.
|32.1 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Good length ball on off, Mendis hits it straight to mid off.
|32.2 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Slower delivery on off, Mendis defends it off his front foot and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|32.3 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Shorter this time by Rabada. Mendis pulls it away for a single.
|32.4 : K Rabada to P Perera, Shorter again. Bowled at 142kph. Perera looks to pull but it comes off the inner half of his bat and goes to the keeper.
|32.5 : K Rabada to P Perera, Full length delivery on off, Perera drives it straight to the fielder at cover.
|32.6 : K Rabada to P Perera, Outswinging delivery full on off, Perera runs it down to third man and keeps the strike.
|Drinks Break - South Africa well on top here. They will look to get few more quick wickets and then wrap up the Lankan tail. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis is out there and they would be hoping that he can play out the whole innings and guide them to a competitive total. JP Duminy is introduced into the attack and will bowl his first after Drinks.
|33.1 : JP Duminy to P Perera, Starts with a full length ball on middle, Perera tucks it to the leg side and gets a single.
|33.2 : JP Duminy to K Mendis, Flighted delivery outside off, Perera nudges it to cow corner and takes a single.
|33.3 : JP Duminy to P Perera, Full on off and middle, Perera tucks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|33.4 : JP Duminy to P Perera, Play and a miss. Flighted outside off, Perera looks to sweep it but misses.
|33.5 : JP Duminy to P Perera, On the pads, Perera flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
|33.6 : JP Duminy to K Mendis, Loopy delivery on off, Mendis hits it straight back to the bowler. 3 runs off Duminy's first.
|Anrich Nortje back into the attack.
|34.1 : A Nortje to P Perera, Length ball on off, Perera looks to play it on the leg side but it comes off the top edge and goes towards cover.
|34.2 : A Nortje to P Perera, Length ball outside off, Perera guides it to point and gets a single.
|34.3 : A Nortje to K Mendis, OUT! Stupid, stupid wicket to give away. Shorter length delivery on middle, Mendis pulls it away to wide of deep mid-wicket. They run the first one quickly. Then there is the suicide. Perera calls for the second and comes out. He then says yes and then comes a step forward and then stops again. Kusal Mendis is half way down the track and is in no man's land. Ngidi throws the ball at bowler's end and Nortje takes off the bails. A very disappointing way to get out. Mend
|Thisara Perera is the next man in.
|34.4 : A Nortje to P Perera, Good length delivery on off, Perera hits it to point fielder.
|34.5 : A Nortje to P Perera, Back of a length, Perera punches it towards cover and takes a single.
|34.6 : A Nortje to T Perera, Single to end the over. Length delivery on off, Thisara gets off the mark and keeps the strike with a single down to point. 4 runs the big wicket of Kusal Mendis off the over.
|35.1 : JP Duminy to T Perera, A length delivery outside off, left alone.
|35.2 : JP Duminy to T Perera, Full on middle, defends it with ease.
|35.3 : JP Duminy to T Perera, Full on off, Perera taps it to the point region for a single.
|35.4 : JP Duminy to P Perera, A flighted delivery on middle, Priyamal sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|35.5 : JP Duminy to T Perera, A nicely tossed up delivery, fuller in length. Perera was looking for a heavy gets an inside edge and straight onto his pads.
|35.6 : JP Duminy to T Perera, Full on off, Perera drives straight to cover.
|36.1 : A Nortje to P Perera, Good length delivery on off, Perera hits it to the fielder at point.
|36.2 : A Nortje to P Perera, This time Perera hits this length ball wide of point and gets a single.
|36.3 : A Nortje to T Perera, OUT! Thisara Perera holes out! A well directed bouncer from Nortje. It is on middle and leg. Perera looks to pull but it is too close to his body. He pulls it straight to deep mid-wicket. Tahir is placed there runs in and takes a good catch. Thisara trying to up the run rate had to go after Nortje but a body blow this for Sri Lanka.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is the new man in.
|36.4 : A Nortje to P Perera, Good length delivery on off, Perera blocks it off his back foot by showing full face of the bat.
|36.5 : A Nortje to P Perera, Play and a miss. Shorter delivery on off and middle, Perera looks to hook it but misses.
|36.6 : A Nortje to P Perera, Good length ball on off, Perera cuts it straight to the fielder at point.
|37.1 : JP Duminy to de Silva, Wide! Duminy sprays this down the leg side. De Silva looks to flick but misses.
|JP Duminy to de Silva, FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off, de Silva gets on one knee and sweeps it through vacant square leg region for a boundary.
|37.2 : JP Duminy to de Silva, Flighted on off, Dhananjaya blocks it off his front foot.
|37.3 : JP Duminy to de Silva, On the pads, de Silva tucks it towards fine leg for a single.
|37.4 : JP Duminy to P Perera, Slower through the air on middle and leg, Perera flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
|37.5 : JP Duminy to de Silva, FOUR! Premeditated shot this from Dhananjaya. Flighted on middle, de Silva gets on one one and sweeps it very fine of fine leg. De Kock moves across in anticipation but cannot stop it. The ball races away to the fence.
|37.6 : JP Duminy to de Silva, Dot to finish the over. Dhananjaya defends it by getting right behind the line of it to see off the over.
|38.1 : A Nortje to P Perera, A full length delivery on middle and leg, Priyamal flicks to the mid-wicket region for a single.
|38.2 : A Nortje to de Silva, Full on off, De Silva drives it straight back to the bowler.
|38.3 : A Nortje to de Silva, A good length delivery around off, defended with ease.
|38.4 : A Nortje to de Silva, Full outside off, De Silva going for a hard slash towards the point region gets a thick inside edge. The ball goes to the fine leg region. Batsmen runs a single.
|38.5 : A Nortje to P Perera, A well directed bouncer! Perera ducks under it.
|38.6 : A Nortje to P Perera, Full on middle and leg, Priyamal drives it to mid on.
|39.1 : I Tahir to de Silva, Starts with a wrong 'un. De Silva does not read it. He looks to cut it but it goes to square leg off the inside edge and he gets a single.
|39.2 : I Tahir to P Perera, FOUR! First boundary in ODI cricket for Perera. Quicker leg spinner on leg spinner on leg. Perera comes down the track but is taken by surprise with the speed of it. He manages to gets his bat down and the ball goes to the fine leg fence off the inside edge for a boundary. Not the most convincing way to get the first boundary in international cricket but he will take it.
|39.3 : I Tahir to P Perera, Follows the boundary with a solid front foot defense to this tossed up delivery.
|39.4 : I Tahir to P Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|39.5 : I Tahir to P Perera, Tossed up on off, Perera sweeps it away and gets to the other end.
|39.6 : I Tahir to de Silva, Flighted on off, de Silva milks it to long off and keeps the strike for the start off next over.
|Powerplay 3 has been signaled now! A total of five fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 50th over. Andile Phehlukwayo is back into the attack.
|40.1 : A Phehlukwayo to de Silva, A back of a length delivery, De silva taps it to point.
|40.2 : A Phehlukwayo to de Silva, OUT! Caught! The short ball ploy is working for the Proteas. Phehlukwayo bowls it short, it hurries on to De Silva who attempts the pull shot, but ends up getting a bottom edge and the ball flies straight to the mid-wicket, take a dolly.
|The new man in is Isuru Udana.
|40.3 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Back of a length on middle and leg, Udana works it down the leg and takes a single.
|40.4 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Wide! Just way too wide outside off, Perera leaves it alone.
|A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, A short delivery, around middle, Perera pulls it to sqaure leg for a single.
|40.5 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Wide! Attempted bouncer but adds too much for that. Bowls on middle stump it goes above Udana's head. The umpire signals wide.
|A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Short outside off, Udana cuts it to point.
|40.6 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, A good bouncer! Pitching on middle, Udana ducks under it.
|41.1 : I Tahir to P Perera, Leg spinner on middle, Perera tucks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|41.2 : I Tahir to P Perera, Flighted on middle, Perera nudges it towards long on and gets a single.
|41.3 : I Tahir to I Udana, In the air...but safe. Flighted on off, Udana drives it uppishly towards deep cover for a single.
|41.4 : I Tahir to P Perera, Shorter in length outside off, Perera cuts it towards point and takes a run.
|41.5 : I Tahir to I Udana, Flighted on off, Udana looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pad.
|41.6 : I Tahir to I Udana, Flighted on off, Udana blocks it to see off the over.
|42.1 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Back of a length delivery on off, Perera pulls it towards backward square leg for a single.
|42.2 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Length ball around off, Udana cuts it straight to the fielder at point.
|42.3 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Good length delivery on off, Udana blocks it.
|42.4 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Back of a length delivery around off, Udana jumps and hits it uppishly over point. The fielder at third man gets to it on a couple of bounce. Udana gets a brace.
|42.5 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Good length delivery on off, Udana gets on his back foot and guides it wide of point for a single.
|42.6 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Single to end the over. Perera guides it towards backward point and keeps the strike.
|43.1 : K Rabada to P Perera, Full length delivery on off, Perera hits it wide of mid on and takes a single.
|0.0 : Review time! An appeal for a caught behind has been turned down. There was a noise as the ball passed the bat. Let's us see what the noise was.
|43.2 : K Rabada to I Udana, Not out! Not sure what the noise was as there is nothing on the Ultra Edge. Good length delivery on off and middle, Udana takes out his front foot away from the line and looks to heave it over long off. He misses and the ball goes to de Kock. They go up in appeal as there was some noise. The umpire turns it down. Rabada is sure there was a nick and convinces his skipper to go for it. Ultra Edge shows there was nothing on it and South Africa lose their review.
|43.3 : K Rabada to I Udana, Good length delivery on off, Udana gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|43.4 : K Rabada to I Udana, FOUR! Udana was expecting a short ball and Rabada serves it. He pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.
|43.5 : K Rabada to I Udana, Play and a miss. Length delivery outside off, Udana looks to play it but misses.
|43.6 : K Rabada to I Udana, Single to end the over. Good length ball on off, Udana hits it wide of point and keeps the strike.
|44.1 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, 4 Leg byes.
|44.2 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Length delivery on leg, Udana works it the leg side for a single.
|44.3 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Full on off, drives straight back to the bowler.
|44.4 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Another wide! Adila bowls another bouncer but it goes above the Udana's helmet. The umpire signals wide.
|A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, A short of a length delivery outside off, Perera fails to connect his bat with the ball.
|44.5 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Full around off, Perera defends it with ease.
|44.6 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Pitched outside off, Perera tried to connect it, fails again.
|45.1 : K Rabada to I Udana, FOUR! Udana is not gonna play the waiting game. Full length delivery outside off, Udana does not use his feet much but whacks it over point for a boundary.
|45.2 : K Rabada to I Udana, Safe! The ball did bump while Pretorius tried to catch it. Length delivery on middle, Udana hits it over mid on. Pretorius comes running in from long on and tries to take it with a dive. He takes it but is unsure whether it has bumped or not. The umpires go upstairs with the soft signal as not out. The replays roll in and show it did touch the ground.
|45.3 : K Rabada to P Perera, FOUR LEG BYES! Length delivery on the pads, Perera looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|45.4 : K Rabada to P Perera, Length delivery on off, Perera hits it towards cover and takes a single.
|45.5 : K Rabada to I Udana, Udana works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|45.6 : K Rabada to P Perera, Shorter in length, Perera keeps the strike with a pull shot.
|46.1 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Back of a length delivery on off, Perera comes down the track and pull sit over short mid-wicket. They get a couple before the fielder from deep can collect it.
|46.2 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, FOUR! Where was this intensity in the first 40 overs? Cross seam delivery on a length outside off, Perera cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
|46.3 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Slower delivery on off, Perera hits it towards cover and takes a single.
|46.4 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Back of a length delivery on off, Udana runs it down to third man for a single.
|46.5 : A Phehlukwayo to P Perera, Good length ball on off, Perera runs it down to third man for a run.
|46.6 : A Phehlukwayo to I Udana, Fuller on middle, Udana nudges it to long on and keeps the strike.
|47.1 : A Nortje to P Perera, Full on off, Perera drives it to the deep cover region for a single.
|47.2 : A Nortje to I Udana, Full around off, Udana clears his front leg and lifts it, just falls short of deep mid on. Udana adds a double.
|47.3 : A Nortje to I Udana, Full on off, Udana again makes some room and drives it towards the mid off region for a single.
|47.4 : A Nortje to P Perera, A volley outside off, Perera goes for a cover drive but misses it completely, de Kock gathers it and goes for a soft appeal. The umpire denies it. The replys shows there was a little outside edge of the bat.
|47.5 : A Nortje to P Perera, A short pitch delivery on middle and leg, Priyamal pulls it towards the deep square leg region and completes a single. That brings the 50 partnership between the pair.
|47.6 : A Nortje to I Udana, Full length delivery, almost a yorker. Udana gets an inside edge the ball goes towards the short fine leg region for a single.
|48.1 : K Rabada to I Udana, SIX! Going...going...gone. Slower delivery on off, Udana takes the aerial route and sends it over the long on fence for a maximum. Spoiling Rabada's figures here.
|48.2 : K Rabada to I Udana, Swing and a miss. Full length delivery on the fourth stump line, Udana swings his bat at it but misses.
|48.3 : K Rabada to I Udana, FOUR! Excellent technique. Low full toss outside leg, Udana hits it straight behind bowler for a boundary.
|48.4 : K Rabada to I Udana, OUT! Tahir you beauty. Shorter delivery on off, Udana looks to pull it but it comes off the upper half of the bat. Tahir at deep mid-wicket is facing right at the sun but still manages to keep his eyes on the ball. The ball is going away from him slightly but he adjusts well and takes a great catch. An excellent cameo from Udana comes to an end.
|Akila Dananjaya is the new man in.
|48.5 : K Rabada to P Perera, OUT! Two-in-two for Rabada. Back of a length delivery on off, Perera looks to pull it across the line. He gets a top edge on this one. The ball goes high up in the sky but not far away from the playing pitch. Rabada calls it as his, settles under it and takes it comfortably. Rabada on a hat-trick now.
|Lasith Malinga is the last man in.
|48.6 : K Rabada to A Dananjaya, Oh close. Good length delivery on middle, Akila keeps his bat hanging as he looks to move away from the line. The ball connects to his bat and goes towards point. They take a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Excellent comeback from Rabada. After going for 10 of the first three he comes back and gets 2 wicket of the final three.
|49.1 : A Nortje to A Dananjaya, Good length delivery on off, Akila hits it wide of covers and takes a couple.
|49.2 : A Nortje to A Dananjaya, Play and a miss. Length delivery outside off, Dananjaya looks to play it but misses.
|49.3 : A Nortje to A Dananjaya, OUT! Caught! Shorter length delivery on off, Dananjaya looks to pull but gets no timing on that one and the ball goes straight to JP Duminy at mid-wicket. Sri Lanka bowled out for 225.
|Another excellent performance with the ball by South Africa and another poor outing with the bat for the Lankans comes to an end. The hosts walk off to a standing ovation and they are led off the field by Tahir and Duminy. The former however, is later asked to give an interview.
|Tahir starts by saying he is working hard on his fielding and is pleased to have taken those catches. Mentions he is very pleased with his performance and he feels honored to play for South Africa. He feels, him retiring, is the right call as he would like the youngsters to step up now. Credits the way Rabada and Nortje bowled. Further adds they make his job easier. They need to continue to do well even in the World Cup as that is the big stage. Ends by saying, there is a little turn on the wic
|After winning the toss and opting to bat, this was not the performance the Lankans would have been looking for. They lost their openers early. Mendis and Fernando then tried to steady the ship. The two did add 49 but the later fell when his team needed him to continue. Angelo Perera and Mendis then formed another good stand but three wickets in quick succession saw the visitors staring down the barrel. However, a 61-run stand between Udana and Priyamal has given their bowlers something to bowl a
|The South African bowlers were on the mark once again. The new ball bowlers used the bounce that was available at the start and got wickets and also kept it tight. The other pacers did well during the middle. Tahir was the pick as he was economical and also took two wickets to his name. Rabada however, finished with the most wickets as he bagged a three-fer. They will be disappointed as they once again struggled to wrap the lower order up quickly but they will be satisfied with their overall per
|226 is the target now! The hosts are favorites to complete the whitewash. The Lankans will need to bowl really, really well if they are to avoid it. There is a little turn on this wicket and the side batting first most of the times win the games here but will this mediocre target prove to be enough? Join us to find out in a while.