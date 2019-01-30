|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . . . | 0wd 1 1 . . . 4 | . 6 4 0nb 2 . .
|Last bat : Quinton de Kock (W)c sub b Usman Khan83(58b11x43x6) SR:143.10, FoW:146/3 (20.2 Ovs)
|39.6 : So far so good for the Saffas. They whitewashed the visiting side in the Test series and took the ODIs 3-2 in the decider. That should give them plenty of confidence, especially after testing out a few players. Pakistan did well in the 50-over format, as they really pushed South Africa till the final game, but just fell short. They would like to finish this tour on a high though. The T20I leg is up next and the first of the 3-match series takes place at 1800 local (1600 GMT) at this same venue.
|South Africa captain, Faf du Plessis, is extremely happy with the performance from his team in the decider and states that it's their best performance of the series. Reckons that the ball was coming on a bit slower in the first six overs, but the way de Kock played just eased the pressure off the rest of the batsmen. Adds that him and van der Dussen got a chance to test themselves as well which he's pleased about. Continues saying that there's more clarity about what their best combination could
|Man of the Series, Imam-ul-Haq, says he had a point to prove when he came here, he did that so wants to thank the management and the skipper for his success. Thanks his parents as well for all their support. Feels that they had a tough Test series against South Africa, so it felt more comfortable to switch to the 50-over format. States that Grant Flower worked hard with him in the nets, which helped him perform well.
|Man of the Match, Quinton de Kock, says the wicket played better in the second innings so he was able to play his shots more freely. Reckons that when he got out off the no ball, he just tried not to get too worried and focus on his usual game, which helped. Mentions that Pakistan have a tough bowling unit and they were always wary of the threat they possess.
|Pakistan captain, Shoaib Malik, says they played well in the previous game but this time it didn't click. Adds that their top order, especially Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, couldn't capitalize on the starts they got. Mentions that if you get starts you have to convert, otherwise you lose. Continues saying that they will learn from their mistakes and try to improve themselves. On Imam-ul-Haq, Malik states that he's developing steadily and he's pleased to see that. On Shaheen Afridi now, the stand
|Pakistan looked a completely different team from the 4th ODI. The ruthless, clinical outfit was tamed and devoid of any spark or invention in this series decider. Barring Zaman (who got a life) and his 70 and Wasim's late cameo, there wasn't anything of mention for the touring team. Even with the ball, they just never seemed to get going. De Kock's early onslaught didn't help their cause either. Plenty to work on for them later. The presentation will be coming up shortly.
|Signed, sealed and delivered. South Africa dominated this game from start to finish and came out victorious, rightfully. They started off well with the ball, limiting Pakistan to a mere 240 on a good batting deck courtesy a collective bowling effort. And then, cruised home with the bat without any trouble. The Proteas look a completely different side when de Kock is on form. He gave the perfect start and his eventual 58-ball 83 set the perfect platform. Du Plessis and van der Dussen then came in
|S Khan to van der Dussen, SIX! Finishes things off in style and gets to his fifty too. His 3rd in this series and ODI cricket. Well played, Rassie van der Dussen. He charges out to this floated delivery outside off and smokes it straight back down the ground for a flat maximum. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 7 WICKETS AND TAKE THE SERIES 3-2!
|39.5 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Driven through the covers for a couple of runs.
|39.4 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Too far outside off, Rassie can't get to it.
|39.3 : S Khan to du Plessis, 31st ODI fifty for Faf du Plessis! Another fine knock from the South African leader. Gets to the milestone by easing it down to long off for a single.
|39.2 : S Khan to du Plessis, Landed short but it keeps low. Spins away and Faf defends it going deep inside his crease.
|39.1 : S Khan to du Plessis, FOUR! Streaky runs. Tossed up well outside off, spinning away, du Plessis drives and it goes off the edge. Hafeez at short third man drives to his left but can't stop it from reaching the boundary.
|38.6 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Length ball on off, kept out from inside the crease on the off side.
|38.5 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper.
|38.4 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Full delivery aiming the base of off stump, a straight bat is brought down in defense.
|38.3 : S Afridi to du Plessis, Wrists this full delivery down the ground and takes off. Hasan Ali from mid on moves to his left, gets to the ball and fires a wayward throw. Single completed with ease.
|38.2 : S Afridi to du Plessis, Faf makes room, comes down the track to whack this away but seeing the extra bounce backs out of the shot.
|38.1 : S Afridi to du Plessis, Behind a length, quite close to off, kept out from inside the crease.
|37.6 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Flighted delivery on off, van der Dussen blocks it well. Only 14 needed for the hosts to win the series.
|37.5 : S Khan to du Plessis, Full on middle, the skipper drives it through mid on for a single.
|37.4 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Full on off, van der Dussen drives it towards mid off for a single.
|37.3 : S Khan to van der Dussen, SIX! What a shot. Flighted delivery on middle, van der Dussen dances down the track and lofts it straight over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|37.2 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Flighted delivery on off, the batsman keeps it out.
|37.1 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Floated on off, van der Dussen defends off the front foot.
|36.6 : S Afridi to du Plessis, On a good length on off, du Plessis keeps it out.
|36.5 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Short of a length delivery, the batsman pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
|36.4 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Full on middle, van der Dussen flicks it to short mid-wicket. The fielder does well to stop it.
|36.3 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, On off, van der Dussen defends off the front foot.
|36.2 : S Afridi to du Plessis, Short of a length delivery, du Plessis pulls it towards square leg for a single.
|36.1 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Length delivery on middle, van der Dussen tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
|35.6 : Shaheen Afridi comes back on.
|S Khan to du Plessis, FOUR! Good use of the feet from Faf du Plessis. Dances down, gets close to the pitch and hammers it straight back down the ground for a boundary. Just 25 needed in 84.
|35.5 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Shifts his weight on the back foot and crunches it to sweeper cover. Single to the total.
|35.4 : S Khan to van der Dussen, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|35.3 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Darts it quicker, around off, van der Dussen stays back and keeps it out.
|35.2 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Short and outside off, some room on offer, Rassie cuts but can't beat point.
|35.1 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Lands it around off, on a driving length, van der Dussen prods forward and defends.
|34.6 : M Amir to du Plessis, Bowls a bouncer, the skipper does well to duck under it.
|34.5 : M Amir to du Plessis, On off, du Plessis taps it to short third man and goes for the single. The fielder at short third man goes for the direct hit at the keeper's end but misses it. The skipper survives.
|34.4 : M Amir to du Plessis, Good length delivery on off, the skipper plays it to point.
|34.3 : M Amir to du Plessis, Length delivery on off, du Plessis blocks it well.
|34.2 : M Amir to du Plessis, Good length delivery on off, the skipper keeps it out.
|34.1 : M Amir to van der Dussen, Length delivery on off, van der Dussen taps it towards point where Shadab puts a dive and does well to stop it. The batsmen take a quick run.
|33.6 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Flighted delivery on off, van der Dussen taps it towards point for a single.
|33.5 : S Khan to du Plessis, Full on middle, du Plessis comes down the track and hits it towards mid on for a single.
|33.4 : S Khan to du Plessis, Floated on off, the skipper defends off the front foot.
|33.3 : S Khan to du Plessis, Tossed up on off, du Plessis drives it uppishly through covers. It is safe of the fielder at covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|33.2 : S Khan to du Plessis, Skates down the track to this loopy ball and defends it back down the track.
|33.1 : S Khan to du Plessis, Loopy leg break outside off, turning away, Faf defends it off the outer half towards short third man.
|32.6 : Shadab Khan back into the attack.
|M Amir to du Plessis, Shortish delivery pounded in, the South African captain stands tall and blocks it down beside him. A single is collected.
|32.5 : M Amir to van der Dussen, Back of a length into the body, worked away on the leg side for one run.
|32.4 : M Amir to van der Dussen, Beaten again! Length ball around off, Rassie hangs his bat inside the line and gets beaten.
|32.3 : M Amir to du Plessis, Bouncer angling in on middle and leg, du Plessis swivels and pulls it with control along the turf through backward square leg. Single taken.
|32.2 : M Amir to van der Dussen, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|32.1 : M Amir to van der Dussen, Length delivery just outside off, from around the wicket, holds its line and beats the outside edge as van der Dussen pokes at it.
|31.6 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Short delivery, the batsman cuts it towards point for a single. Big over for South Africa. 10 runs came off it. The hosts need 39 runs in 108 balls.
|31.5 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Floated on off, van der Dussen plays it to point.
|31.4 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Short on off, the skipper cuts it towards point for a single.
|31.3 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Short on off, van der Dussen cuts it towards point for a single.
|31.2 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, SIX! Amazing shot. 50-run partnership between du Plessis and van der Dussen. Flighted delivery on middle, van der Dussen comes down the track and lofts it over long on for a biggie.
|31.1 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Full on middle and leg, du Plessis drives it past the bowler towards mid on for a single.
|30.6 : Drinks are on the field.
|M Amir to du Plessis, Closes the face, works it past the man positioned in front of square leg and both batsmen cross over.
|30.5 : M Amir to du Plessis, Short of a good length, Amir makes it angle back in, Faf attempts to turn it on the leg side but is caught on the thigh pads.
|30.4 : M Amir to du Plessis, Spears in a yorker, on the stumps, drilled straight to the man at mid on.
|M Amir to du Plessis, Wide! Short and down the leg side, easy call for the umpire to make.
|30.3 : M Amir to du Plessis, Yorker fired in on middle and off, dug out well by bringing down a straight blade in response.
|30.2 : M Amir to du Plessis, Accurate bumper on middle and off, the Protea skipper crouches low and evades.
|30.1 : M Amir to du Plessis, Angling in on middle and leg from around the wicket, du Plessis nudges it behind square leg and takes off. Calls for the second instantly and rushes back. Completes the run cleanly too, beating the throw at the keeper's end. Good running.
|29.6 : Mohammad Amir returns.
|I Wasim to van der Dussen, Sprays it on the pads, flicked down towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
|29.5 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Skidding off the deck outside off, the flipper from Shadab, too easy for Faf to find the gap in the cover area and take one.
|29.4 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Down the track to this one and smacks it past his skipper towards long on. Jogs across to the other end and completes the single.
|29.3 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|29.2 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Rassie comes ahead seeing the flight and dead-bats it.
|29.1 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Quicker through the air, outside off, Faf drives through the line and hits it through the cover region. One run to the total.
|I Wasim to van der Dussen, Wide! Floated down the leg side, van der Dussen tries to flick but misses and so does the keeper as it goes off his pads. It runs down as the batsmen take three. Wide signalled by the umpire as well.
|28.6 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Eases this through the big gap in the covers for one more. 8 runs off the over without a boundary.
|28.5 : S Khan to du Plessis, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total.
|28.4 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Rassie comes ahead to this one with a big stride and plays it to long off. Gets off strike with a run.
|28.3 : S Khan to du Plessis, More flight on this, outside off, du Plessis with those strong wrists of his plays a whippy-drive through the covers for a single.
|28.2 : S Khan to du Plessis, Provides some air on this, seeing the flight Faf charges out and drives it through the covers. Two more runs collected.
|28.1 : S Khan to du Plessis, Flighted leg spinner on middle stump, Faf premeditates the paddle sweep and places it fine down the leg side. Gets a couple of runs for his effort.
|27.6 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Uses his feet again and pushes it to long on for a single. South Africa are cruising along here. Just 70 runs needed in 132 balls.
|27.5 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Tossed up delivery on middle and off, du Plessis steps out to get close to the pitch and defends.
|27.4 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Full and straight from Imad, it's pushed back to the bowler.
|27.3 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Full and fast on off, not much room to turn, du Plessis drives but can't beat Babar's dive at covers. Pakistan need something inspirational from somewhere.
|27.2 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Slower through the air, in line of the stumps, Faf stays right behind the line and blocks it well.
|27.1 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Darted flat outside off, cracked through the gap in the covers for one run.
|26.6 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Takes a big stride forward and eases the drive through mid off. One run to end the over.
|26.5 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Loopy and full, outside off, van der Dussen comes forward, gets close to the pitch and defends.
|26.4 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Gives this some pace, the leg break around off, van der Dussen cuts it with the turn and places it through cover-point. Two to the total.
|26.3 : S Khan to du Plessis, Tossed up, du Plessis clears his front leg and finds long off with the drive. Gets a single for doing so.
|26.2 : S Khan to du Plessis, Drifting in at first but then turning away, on off, Faf is watchful as he camps back and pushes it on the off side.
|26.1 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Quicker, flatter and shorter outside off, Rassie punches it off the back foot past point for a run.
|25.6 : Shadab Khan is back. Last roll of the dice from Shoaib Malik.
|I Wasim to du Plessis, Faf du Plessis has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.5 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Van der Dussen smacks this flatter ball towards sweeper cover and rotates strike.
|25.4 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Goes against the turn and works it through square leg. Single taken.
|25.3 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Spinning away from around off, shorter in length, dabbed square on the off side.
|25.2 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Fraction straight in line, van der Dussen turns it in front of square leg for a single.
|25.1 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Darts it a bit quicker, on middle and leg, kept out from inside the crease.
|24.6 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Sweetly timed. Rassie van der Dussen places the drive through the covers. It won't go all the way, but it's enough to fetch him three good runs.
|24.5 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Too full and too straight, worked wide of short mid-wicket, towards mid on, for a double.
|24.4 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Angles it in again, but it's still too far outside off, pushed to the covers by the batsman. Wants the single but then decides against it.
|24.3 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Shortish delivery around off, from around the wicket, van der Dussen rises on his toes and taps it down in front of covers.
|24.2 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Good length delivery around off, another defensive shot on offer.
|24.1 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, Angling into the batsman, on middle and leg, Rassie clips it off the pads but straight to the fielder.
|23.6 : Shaheen Afridi back on.
|I Wasim to van der Dussen, Leans into the full ball and knocks it long on to keep strike.
|23.5 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Loopy and full on middle and leg, van der Dussen is well forward in defense.
|23.4 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Sticks on the back foot on this occasion and finds sweeper cover with a firm punch. Another run collected.
|23.3 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Quite slow again, turning away from off stump, du Plessis comes half-forward and defends.
|23.2 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Tossed up outside off, van der Dussen reaches out and drives it off the front foot to covers. Takes a quick single and completes it with ease.
|23.1 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Slower through the air, on middle and leg, du Plessis turns it to the vacant square leg area and crosses over.
|22.6 : U Khan to van der Dussen, Shortish delivery pounded in, close to off, blocked down on the off side by rising on his toes.
|22.5 : U Khan to van der Dussen, Hit well and hit straight, but too straight. Rassie van der Dussen drives it off the middle and hits the stumps at the other end. Faf, just in case, dives back in his crease. Didn't want to take any risks.
|22.4 : U Khan to van der Dussen, Speared in full, driven straight to the man at mid off.
|22.3 : U Khan to du Plessis, Angling in at first but then straightens up a shade, Faf closes the face early and gets a safe leading edge to covers. Single to the total.
|22.2 : U Khan to du Plessis, Play and a miss! Length delivery in the channel outside off, du Plessis loosely plays at it and misses.
|U Khan to du Plessis, Wide! Banged in short and it's angling way down, wide signalled by the umpire.
|22.1 : U Khan to du Plessis, Back of a length delivery angling in from around off, Faf forces the punch to the man at cover.
|21.6 : I Wasim to du Plessis, On the shorter side, outside off, punched to long off for a single.
|21.5 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Full and darted around off, eased down to long off for one.
|21.4 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|21.3 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Sliding in on off stump, the batter gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|21.2 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Short and flat outside off, punched off the back foot through to sweeper cover.
|21.1 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Short and flat outside off, punched off the back foot into the off side.
|20.6 : U Khan to van der Dussen, Full and straight, watchfully defended.
|20.5 : U Khan to van der Dussen, Full and outside off, Rassie plays inside the line and is beaten.
|20.4 : U Khan to du Plessis, On middle and leg, worked to the leg side for a single.
|20.3 : U Khan to du Plessis, Whoof! That kicked off. A short ball outside off, du Plessis looks to defend but suddenly, the ball shoots up and hits him on the glove. Does not show any pain.
|20.2 : Rassie van der Dussen walks in at number 5, replacing de Kock.
|U Khan to de Kock, OUT! That is a stunning catch! No century for Quinton de Kock. Ahh.... the crowd is dejected, not disappointed. But in terms of the match, guess he has almost sealed the deal for the Proteas. A length ball, around middle and leg, Quinton tries to whip it across the line on the leg side. He gets more height than distance but for a second, it seems like it will clear the infield. But it was not to be so. Substitute Hasan Ali races across the turf, that too backwards, from
|20.1 : U Khan to du Plessis, On a length around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|19.6 : I Wasim to de Kock, FOUR! Beautiful shot to end the over! Into the 80s swims de Kock. Full and outside off, thrown up wide, QdK reaches out and lofts it with finesse over cover for a boundary! 96 more needed now, from 180 balls.
|19.5 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Full and outside off, eased through the covers for a run.
|19.4 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Down the leg side, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|19.3 : I Wasim to de Kock, Brings out the reverse sweep a month in advance and Imad fires it outside leg. But the unperturbed keeper-batsman goes through with his shot and gets it behind point for a run. The stand moves to 40 from 29 balls.
|19.2 : I Wasim to du Plessis, A touch short, punched wide of cover for a single.
|19.1 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
|18.6 : U Khan to de Kock, TOP EDGE, SIX! De Kock continues to make merry. 78 from just 55 balls, with 10 fours and 3 sixes already! A short ball, around middle and leg, Quinton goes for the hook but is done in by the pace. The delivery takes the top edge and flies over fine leg! Second six of the over, 18 runs from it!
|18.5 : U Khan to de Kock, FOUR! Hammered away! Short delivery, de Kock pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|18.4 : U Khan to du Plessis, Outside off, du Plessis waits for the ball to come to him and steers it late towards third man for a run.
|18.3 : U Khan to de Kock, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|18.2 : U Khan to de Kock, Good length delivery on off, the keeper-batsman defends off the front foot.
|18.1 : U Khan to de Kock, SIX! Good shot. Short of a length delivery, de Kock pulls it over square leg for a biggie. Quinton de Kock is looking dangerous out here.
|17.6 : M Hafeez to de Kock, Short on off, the keeper-batsman cuts it towards point for a single.
|17.5 : M Hafeez to de Kock, FOUR! Good shot from Quinton. Too full on middle and leg, de Kock comes down the track and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.4 : M Hafeez to de Kock, Full on off, de Kock plays it to covers.
|17.3 : M Hafeez to du Plessis, Full on middle and leg, the skipper drives it towards mid on for a single.
|17.2 : M Hafeez to de Kock, Tossed up on off, de Kock cuts it towards point for a single.
|17.1 : M Hafeez to de Kock, Floated on off, turn on this one, de Kock looks to defend but gets beaten by the away turn on this one.
|16.6 : M Amir to du Plessis, Good length delivery on off, the skipper defends off the back foot.
|16.5 : M Amir to du Plessis, Bowls a bouncer, du Plessis does well to duck under it.
|16.4 : M Amir to du Plessis, FOUR! Good shot. Short of a length delivery, du Plessis pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|16.3 : M Amir to de Kock, Again on a length on middle, de Kock flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|16.2 : The clouds are coming over... 'It won't rain,' says Mike Haysman assuringly.
|M Amir to du Plessis, Length delivery on middle, du Plessis pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|16.1 : M Amir to du Plessis, Length delivery on off, du Plessis defends off the front foot.
|15.6 : S Khan to de Kock, FOUR! De Kock and reverse sweeps. Going hand in hand today. Full and outside leg, Quinton again reverse sweeps it through point and gets a boundary.
|15.5 : S Khan to de Kock, Floated on off, de Kock drives it to mid off.
|15.4 : S Khan to du Plessis, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|15.3 : S Khan to du Plessis, Tossed up on off, du Plessis defends off the front foot.
|15.2 : S Khan to du Plessis, Outside off, Faf looks to drive but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat back to the bowler.
|15.1 : S Khan to de Kock, 18TH ODI FIFTY FOR DE KOCK! He continues to thrive after the no ball reprieve. Full and around middle, worked towards mid-wicket for a single. Can he stay till the end and guide the Proteas to a series win?
|14.6 : M Amir to de Kock, Full delivery on middle and leg, de Kock pushes it towards mid on for a single.
|14.5 : M Amir to de Kock, Good length delivery outside off, de Kock looks to cut but gets beaten by the away movement on this one.
|14.4 : Faf du Plessis walks in at number 4, replacing Hendricks.
|M Amir to R Hendricks, OUT! Hendricks has holed out! This is a bit of luck for Pakistan. Nothing happening and all of a sudden, a gift arrives. A short ball outside off, really wide, Hendricks opts for the cut shot. But it is the wrong choice. He has to reach out for it and it ends up being an upper cut. Does not have enough on it to clear the fence and Shaheen Afridi does not have to run much to his right at third man. Fortunate for Amir and Pakistan. 141 needed from 212 balls. Do they st
|14.3 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Good length delivery on middle, Hendricks looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards mid off. There was no fielder there and he was safe.
|14.2 : M Amir to de Kock, 100 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA! They are easing towards victory. 141 more needed now, from 214 balls. The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|14.1 : M Amir to R Hendricks, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|13.6 : S Khan to de Kock, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman.
|13.5 : S Khan to de Kock, FOUR! Poor delivery from Shadab Khan. Short delivery on leg, de Kock pounces on it and pulls it through square leg fielder for a boundary. The fielder had no chance there.
|13.4 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Flighted delivery on off, Hendricks drives it towards covers for a single.
|13.3 : S Khan to R Hendricks, SIX! Fine shot. Full on middle, Hendricks comes down the track and sends it sailing over long on!
|13.2 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Floated on off, Hendricks keeps it out.
|13.1 : S Khan to de Kock, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|12.6 : M Amir to de Kock, Dropped short, pulled uppishly towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|12.5 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Short of a length delivery, Hendricks looks to pull but gets off the bottom part of the bat. It goes towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|12.4 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Length delivery on off, Hendricks taps it to point.
|12.3 : M Amir to de Kock, A full toss, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|12.2 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Full and around off, Hendricks looks to flick but gets a bit of a leading edge towards point.
|12.1 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Short outside off, Hendricks cuts it through point. Imam-ul-Haq from cover puts in a dive to save the boundary and does well to stop it. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|11.6 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Outside off, pressed in front of point for a run.
|11.5 : S Khan to de Kock, Full and outside leg, another reverse sweep employed, this time behind point for a single.
|11.4 : S Khan to de Kock, FOUR! Risky shot from de Kock. Flighted delivery on off, de Kock again plays a reverse sweep but this time away from first slip. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|11.3 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|11.2 : S Khan to de Kock, Tossed up on middle, de Kock plays a reverse sweep towards point. The batsmen take a single.
|11.1 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Short delivery, Hendricks pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Length delivery on middle, Hendricks flicks it towards leg side for a single.
|10.5 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Full and around middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket.
|10.4 : M Amir to R Hendricks, On a good length, around off, watchfully blocked out.
|10.3 : M Amir to R Hendricks, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|10.2 : M Amir to R Hendricks, FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Hendricks looks to defend but gets an outside edge past first slip for a boundary.
|10.1 : M Amir to de Kock, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
|9.6 : S Khan to R Hendricks, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|9.5 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Floated on middle and leg, Hendricks looks to push but goes of the outer half of the bat. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|9.4 : S Khan to de Kock, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|9.3 : S Khan to de Kock, Short delivery, de Kock looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|9.2 : S Khan to de Kock, FOUR! Just over! Full on middle, de Kock chips it over mid-wicket and just about clears the leaping fielder inside the circle. Runs coming thick and fast now. Quinton has moved to 32 from 27 balls with 5 fours and a six.
|9.1 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Tossed up on off, Hendricks drives it towards covers for a single.
|8.6 : Shadab Khan into the attack.
|M Amir to R Hendricks, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|8.5 : M Amir to de Kock, Cutting in from a good length, on leg, goes off de Kock's thigh pad down the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
|8.4 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Shaping away from around off, it's guided down to third man for a single.
|8.3 : M Amir to R Hendricks, Back of a length outside off, kept out from the back foot.
|8.2 : M Amir to R Hendricks, FOUR! Three in a row, two for Hendricks now. Behind a good length outside off, Reeza stays back and cracks it square through the off side. Finds the fence again.
|8.1 : M Amir to R Hendricks, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for South Africa, brings up the 50 for them in style. Full and well outside off, Hendricks uses the angle going away from him and drives it through point. A boundary results.
|7.6 : S Afridi to de Kock, FOUR! Once again on a length outside off, de Kock cuts it square through point brilliantly to the fence.
|7.5 : S Afridi to de Kock, Back of a length, Quinton pulls it away to mid-wicket.
|7.4 : S Afridi to R Hendricks, On middle and leg, Reeza flicks it away to mid-wicket and gets off the mark after 6 deliveries.
|7.3 : S Afridi to R Hendricks, Length delivery on middle, Hendricks calmly defends it.
|7.2 : S Afridi to de Kock, Full length delivery on middle and leg, Quinton flicks it away towards deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|7.1 : S Afridi to de Kock, Full outside off, de Kock flicks it away to the fielder at mid on.
|6.6 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Lands it on a length outside off, Hendricks keeps it out to see off the over.
|6.5 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Length delivery on middle and off, Reeza pushes it towards mid on.
|6.4 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Good length delivery on off, Reeza confidently blocks it off his front foot.
|6.3 : U Khan to R Hendricks, On a length on off, Hendricks defends it.
|6.2 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Length delivery outside off, Reeza leaves it alone.
|6.1 : U Khan to de Kock, Back of a length on middle and off, de Kock punches it to deep point for a run.
|5.6 : Reeza Hendricks walks in at no.3.
|S Afridi to H Amla, OUT! Caught behind! Pakistan eventually get a breakthrough. It has taken them 6 overs but they have dismissed the mighty Hash. It is on a length and just in the channel outside off. Amla throws his bat at it and it is flat-footed. Hence, an outside edge is induced. Simple catch for Mohammad Rizwan and Pakistan have their first. Amla flops again. 202 more needed from 264 balls.
|5.5 : S Afridi to H Amla, Back of a length outside off, Hashim punches the ball straight to the fielder at cover.
|5.4 : S Afridi to H Amla, On middle and leg, Hashim flicks it towards mid-wicket and picks up a brace.
|5.3 : S Afridi to H Amla, Full on middle and leg, Amla drives it to the fielder at mid on.
|5.2 : S Afridi to H Amla, FOUR! This is brilliant from Amla. Full outside off, Amla lofts it over cover and the ball races away to the fence.
|5.1 : S Afridi to H Amla, In the air but safe. Slightly slower this one. Bowled at 129.0 kph. Amla tries to drive but is early in his shot because of the change of pace. The ball falls just short of Shoaib Malik at mid off.
|4.6 : U Khan to de Kock, Length delivery on off, de Kock defends it to see off the over.
|4.5 : U Khan to de Kock, On middle and leg, flicked away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|4.4 : U Khan to de Kock, FOUR! Wonderful from de Kock. Full length delivery on middle and leg, Quinton gets on his front foot and drives it superbly through mid on for a boundary.
|4.3 : U Khan to H Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Amla brilliantly cuts it towards backward point. Shaheen Afridi comes running from third man and puts in a dive to save the boundary. The batsmen pick up only a single.
|4.2 : U Khan to H Amla, On middle and leg, Hashim nudges it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|4.1 : U Khan to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, Amla defends it off his front foot.
|3.6 : S Afridi to de Kock, On a length at middle and leg, de Kock gets an inside edge and onto the pads.
|3.5 : S Afridi to de Kock, Full on off, de Kock pushes it to the fielder at point.
|S Afridi to de Kock, WIDE! Good length delivery down the leg side. Quinton tries to flick but misses. The umpire signals this as wide.
|3.4 : S Afridi to de Kock, FOUR! Full length delivery on middle and leg, de Kock perfectly times and places his flick through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.3 : S Afridi to de Kock, Back of a length delivery outside off, de Kock defends it with soft hands. He looks for a single but Amla turns it down straight away.
|3.2 : S Afridi to H Amla, Good length delivery outside off, Hashim guides it away to third man and gets a very comfortable single.
|3.1 : S Afridi to H Amla, Length delivery on the fifth stump line. Amla tries to cut it square but misses it.
|2.6 : U Khan to de Kock, Outside off, pushed straight to point. 13 runs from the over, could have had a wicket as well.
|2.5 : U Khan to de Kock, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|2.4 : U Khan to de Kock, A length ball outside off, slapped over covers for a couple.
|U Khan to de Kock, CAUGHT OFF A NO BALL! Oh dear... big big big big big mistake. Quinton de Kock gets a life. That might mean death for Pakistan. Everything so good about this delivery. Banged in short, hurrying onto the batsman as he went for the pull and got a top edge. Simple catch for Mohammad Hafeez at cover. But then, when the umpire refers it upstairs to check the legality of the delivery, replays show that the foot has landed outside the crease! Come back, QdK and make use of the Fr
|2.3 : U Khan to de Kock, FOUR! But a good comeback from the bowler. He fires in a yorker outside off, de Kock walks into the shot and tries to dig it out. The ball swings in late, takes the inside edge but sneaks past the stumps to the fine leg fence!
|2.2 : U Khan to de Kock, SIX! 'Wow!' exclaims Pommie Mbangwa on air. Almost a payback for the one missed before. What a shot. A length ball, around middle and leg, de Kock swings it casually, actually with a bit of disdain. Kaboom. Right into the stands at mid-wicket. 226 more needed from 286 balls. The stand moves to 15 from 14 deliveries.
|2.1 : U Khan to de Kock, Short and wide outside off, de Kock slashes but misses. Opportunity missed, one guesses.
|1.6 : S Afridi to H Amla, FOUR! Wonderful. Back of a length delivery outside off, Amla gets onto his back foot and wonderfully times his drive through point perfectly for a boundary. First boundary of the innings for Amla.
|1.5 : S Afridi to H Amla, Length delivery outside off, punched to the fielder at cover by Hashim.
|1.4 : S Afridi to H Amla, Full on off, hit straight to the fielder at mid off.
|1.3 : S Afridi to H Amla, Good length delivery on off, Amla hits it straight to the fielder at point.
|1.2 : S Afridi to de Kock, Full on middle and leg, de Kock pushes it to mid on and takes a quick single.
|1.1 : S Afridi to H Amla,Length delivery on middle and leg, Hashim punches it to mid on and takes a run.
|S Afridi to H Amla, Starts with a length delivery outside leg. Amla tries to flick but misses. Rizwan behind the stumps does well and collects it diving to his left. There was a stifled appeal but the umpire turns it down and signals it as wide. Snicko confirms the umpire was right.
|0.6 : U Khan to de Kock, Full around off, Quinton drives it to the fielder at cover to finish off the over.
|0.5 : U Khan to de Kock, Good length delivery on off, de Kock drives it straight to the fielder at mid off.
|0.4 : U Khan to de Kock, Full outside off, Quinton drives it straight to the fielder at cover.
|0.3 : U Khan to H Amla, Back of a length on middle, Amla gets off the mark by flicking it towards square leg.
|0.2 : U Khan to de Kock, Fuller length delivery outside off, de Kock flicks it to mid-wicket for the first run of the inning.
|0.1 : U Khan to de Kock, Starts with a full length delivery on middle and leg, de Kock tries to flick it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.0 : We are back for the chase. Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla to open the innings for South Africa. Usman Khan to bowl the first over.