|0.0 : South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen (IN FOR WIHAN LUBBE), Heinrich Klaasen (WK/C), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman (IN FOR SHARJEEL KHAN), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
|TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Pakistan win the toss and elect to field!
|A thumping win for the hosts saw them level in the series in the last game. They now have momentum on their side and will be eager to carry forward it in this game and take an unassailable lead. The visitors, on the other hand, will once again want to show how good they are in this format by making it 2-1 here. The venue is a new one but we can expect another cracker of a game. Stay tuned for the toss and the teams.