|0.0 : Welcome one and all for the second T20I between South Africa and Pakistan in Johannesburg. The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead after a close win in Cape Town and will be eyeing to seal the deal here only. They will be without Faf du Plessis and David Miller will have the command of a relatively inexperienced unit. How will they fare? Only time will tell. The touring team went down fighting in the previous game and we got to know why they rule to roost in this format. They kept on making spirited com
|Toss - Shoaib Malik once again wins the toss and PAKISTAN WILL CHASE! One change in their playing XI, Shaheen Afridi replaces Faheem Ashraf. For South Africa, they have two new faces in Lutho Sipamla and Janneman Malan, in place of Faf du Plessis and Gihahn Cloete.
|The players are out in the middle. Reeza Hendricks to face the first ball. Imad Wasim to bowl.
|0.1 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|0.2 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Around middle, pushed towards mid-wicket.
|0.3 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|0.4 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Full and around off, pushed straight to cover.
|0.5 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|0.6 : I Wasim to J Malan, Full and around off, pushed towards long on for a run.
|Shaheen Afridi to share the new ball with Imad.
|1.1 : S Afridi to J Malan, WIDE. Starts with a length ball down the leg side, Malan misses his flick.
|S Afridi to J Malan, Around middle and leg, helped straight to short fine leg. There is a direct hit at the striker's end from Imad Wasim but no damage done.
|1.2 : S Afridi to J Malan, Fuller and around off, pushed straight to cover.
|1.3 : S Afridi to J Malan, On a good length around off, watchfully blocked out.
|1.4 : S Afridi to J Malan, The off cutter, around off, Malan looks to defend but is beaten and squared up. The ball just sneaks past the outside edge.
|1.5 : S Afridi to J Malan, A short ball, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|1.6 : S Afridi to R Hendricks, On middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for one.
|2.1 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Around middle, worked straight to square leg.
|2.2 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Goes back and punches it through mid-wicket for a single.
|2.3 : I Wasim to J Malan, Fuller in length, around leg stump, pushed straight to short mid-wicket.
|2.4 : I Wasim to J Malan, This one skids on from outside off, Hendricks punches it towards cover. Mike Haysman on air informs that Imad usually lands the ball more on the leather than the seam, hence the ball often skids on.
|2.5 : I Wasim to J Malan, Goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a run.
|2.6 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Backs away and slices this over cover for a couple.
|3.1 : S Afridi to J Malan, FOUR! That is a little bit leg side and put away. Short and down the leg side, Malan comfortably pulls it finer of short fine leg.
|3.2 : S Afridi to J Malan, Outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.
|3.3 : S Afridi to R Hendricks, Outside off, the cutter, Hendricks looks to push but misses.
|3.4 : S Afridi to R Hendricks, Outside off, tapped towards point for a run.
|3.5 : S Afridi to J Malan, Landed outside off, steered with an open bat-face through third man for one.
|3.6 : S Afridi to R Hendricks, FOUR! That is a lovely shot from Reeza. Full and outside off, Hendricks comes forward and lofts it over cover for a boundary!
|Bowling change now. Usman Khan into the attack.
|4.1 : U Khan to J Malan, SIX! Welcome into the attack! A loosener from Usman, dropping it a fraction short on middle, Malan just pulls it with effortless ease and swings it over mid-wicket! Malan moves to 15 from 13 balls.
|4.2 : U Khan to J Malan, SIX! And another! Just in case anyone missed the first six, Malan displays another hit. Another short ball, Janneman pulls it over square leg!
|4.3 : U Khan to J Malan, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads.
|4.4 : U Khan to J Malan, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|4.5 : U Khan to J Malan, Change of pace, nicely bowled outside off, JM gets across and nurdles it towards short fine leg for a run.
|4.6 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Full and a bit too straight, Hendricks looks to flick but misses. The bowler appeals for LBW but the umpire stays firm. Probably going down leg. 13 from the over but you can look at it this way as well - just 1 run from the final 4 balls.
|Hasan Ali to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : H Ali to J Malan, FOUR! Oh yes. Short ball. Slurrp. Bread and butter for Malan. He just rocks back and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
|5.2 : H Ali to J Malan, LUCKY! On a length outside off, Janneman looks to defend but the ball comes back in, takes the inside edge and whizzes past the leg stump! A single taken.
|5.3 : H Ali to R Hendricks, FOUR! Different batsman, but does not matter! Even Hendricks feeds on short stuff. Pummels a pull through mid-wicket.
|5.4 : H Ali to R Hendricks, Outside off, tapped towards point for a quick run.
|5.5 : H Ali to J Malan, Back of a length, following the batsman, around middle and leg, cramping him for room, pushed towards mid on.
|5.6 : H Ali to J Malan, Outside off, flashed behind point. Thinking two but the ball races away quickly. Just a single in the end. 44/0 in the Powerplay, a decent finish for the Proteas.
|Imad Wasim to begin the post-Powerplay period. 2-0-6-0 so far.
|6.1 : I Wasim to J Malan, Fired in on off, pushed towards the off side.
|6.2 : I Wasim to J Malan, Slower in pace this time, around leg, Malan looks to flick but the ball spins away like a saucer and hits him on the pads. That landed on the seam and gripped the surface.
|6.3 : I Wasim to J Malan, Comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : I Wasim to J Malan, Some more turn. Full and outside off, Janneman looks to push but the ball spins away a mile and beats the outside edge. Rizwan collects and starts to appeal but then bails out.
|6.5 : I Wasim to J Malan, Comes down the track, gets an arm ball and can only push it back to the bowler.
|6.6 : I Wasim to J Malan, Another dot! JM is panicking here. Wants to get off strike. Jumps out again but only finds Imad once more with a straight shot. A MAIDEN FROM IMAD!
|Spin from both ends. The leggie to bowl now. Shadab Khan into the attack.
|7.1 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Landed outside off, punched towards point for a quick single.
|7.2 : S Khan to J Malan, FOUR! Beautiful batting. Tossed up outside off, Malan comes down the track, picks the googly nicely and lofts it against the turn over cover for a boundary!
|7.3 : S Khan to J Malan, 50 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA. The run rate is picking up pace now. A length ball, around middle, punched down to long on for a run.
|7.4 : S Khan to R Hendricks, FOUR! Full and around off, Hendricks gets down and mows the slog sweep over mid-wicket. It seems like the ball lands directly on the ropes but the umpire wants confirmation from the third umpire. Replays detect that the ball lands just inside.
|7.5 : S Khan to R Hendricks, A short ball outside off, Reeza looks to pull but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|7.6 : S Khan to R Hendricks, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. One run added to the total. 11 from Shadab's opener.
|8.1 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Tossed up outside off, Hendricks whips it through wide long on for a couple.
|8.2 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, This one skids through, Reeza goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.3 : I Wasim to J Malan, Full and straight, punched back to the bowler.
|8.4 : I Wasim to J Malan, OUT! STUMPED! The pressure tells on Malan! The guile of Imad Wasim gets the better of Janneman. Growing up in South Africa, you don't get exposed to quality spin often and Imad has exposed that factor. Keeps on building the pressure and then brings out the error. Flights this one outside off, Malan comes down the track but is nowhere near the pitch of the ball. Tries to sweep the ball, or rather slog sweep, but misses. Easy stumping for Mohammad Rizwan. The 58-run stand
|Rassie van der Dussen walks in at number 3, replacing Malan.
|8.5 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Full and outside off, blocked towards cover.
|8.6 : I Wasim to van der Dussen, Outside off, punched towards cover. 3 runs and a wicket from the final over of Imad - he finishes with figures of 4-1-9-1!
|9.1 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Around off and middle, worked through square leg for a single.
|9.2 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Full and around off, van der Dussen comes down the track and drives it back to the bowler.
|9.3 : S Khan to van der Dussen, A bit too full, this time Rassie stays in his crease and pushes it towards long off for a run.
|9.4 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Floated around leg stump, spinning away, Hendricks looks to push and run towards point but sees the fielder come charging in and ends his partner back.
|9.5 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Full and around middle, worked through mid-wicket for one.
|9.6 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Full and around off, pushed straight to Shoaib Malik at short extra cover. 61/1 at the halfway stage. 17/1 since the Powerplay.
|Oho! Who is here? Fakhar Zaman has been given the ball.
|10.1 : F Zaman to R Hendricks, Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : F Zaman to van der Dussen, Short and outside off, cut straight to cover.
|10.3 : F Zaman to van der Dussen, FOUR! Full and outside off, this time van der Dussen drives it wide of cover. Hussain Talat covers good ground to his left from long off and slides, pushing the ball away but while doing so, his body touches the ropes.
|10.4 : F Zaman to van der Dussen, SIX! Airborne and away for a maximum! 10 off 2 balls. Shorter on middle, Rassie goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket!
|10.5 : F Zaman to van der Dussen, Fuller in length, driven past the diving bowler towards long off for a single.
|10.6 : F Zaman to R Hendricks, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 12 from the Fakhar experiment.
|11.1 : S Khan to van der Dussen, SIX! That has gone out of the park! Tossed up on middle, van der Dussen comes down the track and sends it sailing over long on! 84 metres!
|11.2 : S Khan to van der Dussen, A little bit shorter, Rassie cuts hard through the covers for a single.
|11.3 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Full and outside off, nicely struck to deep extra cover for a run.
|11.4 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Poor effort and a good effort on the same ball! A short ball again, Rassie pulls it through mid-wicket. Here comes the first effort. Hasan Ali races to his left from deep mid-wicket, slides but while doing so, he slips and misses the ball. Now, the good effort. The ball is rolling towards the boundary but Shaheen Afridi running across to his right from long off, dives and parries it back into play! Two runs taken.
|11.5 : S Khan to van der Dussen, Full and outside off, RvdD lunges to defend but the ball spins away, bounces as well and beats the outside edge. Excellent take and whipping of the bails by Rizwan.
|11.6 : S Khan to van der Dussen, A touch short, outside leg, worked wide of long on for one. 11 from the over, 23 from the last 2!
|Usman Khan is back on. 1-0-13-0 so far.
|12.1 : U Khan to van der Dussen, SIX! CRASH! Right onto the giant screen! A short ball from Usman and van der Dussen immediately latches onto it. Swivels and pulls it in a flash over square leg!
|0.0 : Direct hit! Is Reeza Hendricks short? Referred upstairs...
|12.2 : U Khan to van der Dussen, OUT! Superlative fielding to affect a run out! Shadab Khan it is. A slower ball from Usman, outside off, van der Dussen pats it behind point and sets off for a single. Hendricks responds but so does Shadab Khan. He comes charging in from point, gets to the ball, dives forward and attempts an under-arm flick. Bull's eye and the appeal is referred upstairs. Reeza is not short - he is gone by a mile. End of an enterprising partnership.
|Skipper David Miller walks in at number 4, replacing Hendricks.
|12.3 : U Khan to D Miller, Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a single.
|12.4 : U Khan to van der Dussen, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot for a single.
|12.5 : U Khan to D Miller, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|12.6 : U Khan to D Miller, Comes into the batsman, nicely worked down the ground to long on for a run. Excellent over from Usman. Goes for a six first ball, but concedes just 3 from the next 5.
|Hasan Ali returns. 1-0-11-0 so far. Replaces Shadab.
|13.1 : H Ali to D Miller, Full and around middle, Miller pushes it towards mid-wicket and takes the single. Asif Ali fumbles and van der Dussen wants the second but the fielder recovers quickly.
|13.2 : H Ali to van der Dussen, Walks down the track and heaves it through square leg. Fine leg gets across to his left and keeps the batsmen to a couple.
|13.3 : H Ali to van der Dussen, Full and around off, bunted down to long on for another brace.
|13.4 : H Ali to van der Dussen, Top-class bowling. A fiery yorker, swinging in late, Rassie just about manages to get his bat down to dig the ball away towards short fine leg. Just one run.
|13.5 : H Ali to D Miller, Around middle, punched down to long on for a run to bring up the 100 FOR SOUTH AFRICA. Can they get to another 70 from here?
|13.6 : H Ali to van der Dussen, WIDE. Hasan is not happy. The idea was right though. Van der Dussen was wandering around in his crease and Ali bowled a bouncer in retort. But unfortunately for him, it sailed over the head of the batsman.
|H Ali to van der Dussen, A terrific ball again. Full and just outside off, RvdD misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire moves away. The ball deflects off the equipment towards third man and the batsmen return for the second. Leg byes signalled. Probably the impact was outside off. 10 from the over.
|14.1 : U Khan to D Miller, Short and outside off, punched straight to point.
|14.2 : U Khan to D Miller, FOUR! That is a Miller special. Backs down the leg side, comes down the track and just chips it between cover and mid off. Lovely boundary.
|Dark clouds hovering around the stadium...
|14.3 : U Khan to D Miller, FOUR! Well, well, well. Good shot or lucky result? South Africa could not care less. A short ball outside off, Miller looks to cut but is done in by the lack of pace. He tries to hold himself back to check the shot but literally cannot back out at this stage. He just hangs his bat and the ball takes the top edge. But, it lobs over the keeper and races to the third man fence!
|14.4 : U Khan to D Miller, Nice and full, in line of the stumps, pushed down the ground for a couple.
|14.5 : U Khan to D Miller, Full and down the leg side, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|14.6 : U Khan to van der Dussen, A lovely yorker, outside off, RvdD looks to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls beside the stumps on the off side and the batsmen steal one. 12 from the over, 22 from the last 2!
|15.1 : H Ali to van der Dussen, A low full toss, tailing in nicely, whipped behind square on the leg side, Shaheen Afridi's misfield excites the crowd but the batsmen are content with a couple.
|15.2 : H Ali to van der Dussen, SIX! CREAMED! Poor ball and smashed. The onslaught continues. A full toss, outside off, van der Dussen smashes the bones out of that one and gets it over mid-wicket! Moves to 43 from 24 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes! The stand moves to 33 from 18 deliveries.
|15.3 : H Ali to van der Dussen, Another short ball, pulled towards mid-wicket for one more.
|15.4 : H Ali to D Miller, Slower ball, nice change of pace, full and outside off, Miller gets down on a knee and looks to swing but misses.
|15.5 : H Ali to D Miller, Short and outside off, thumped through the covers for a run.
|15.6 : H Ali to van der Dussen, A short ball outside off, pulled behind square leg for a run. 11 from the over, 33 from the last 3!
|Shaheen Afridi is back on. 2-0-14-0 so far.
|16.1 : S Afridi to van der Dussen, OUT! Caught! Afridi strikes first ball on return. This is a big wicket at this juncture. The dangerous van der Dussen is dismissed. Off a full toss - would you believe it? The angle and change in pace did him in. It is a slower one, wide outside off and for once, Rassie's selection of a shot goes wrong. The ball is going away from him, which means, a loft over cover would have made more sense. Instead, he goes leg side. Hits it straight up in the air and Imad Wa
|0.0 : Heinrich Klaasen comes in at number 5, replacing van der Dussen.
|16.2 : S Afridi to D Miller, WIDE. Another full toss, down the leg side, Miller misses his pull. Rizwan dives to his right and makes a half-stop. A bye stolen.
|S Afridi to H Klaasen, Full and outside off, squeezed through point for a single.
|16.3 : S Afridi to D Miller, A slower ball, short in length, the skipper looks to pull but is done in by the lack of pace. The ball goes off his pads towards short fine leg and a quick leg bye is taken.
|16.4 : S Afridi to H Klaasen, Outside off, tapped towards point for a quick single.
|16.5 : S Afridi to D Miller, Outside off, tapped behind point for a couple.
|16.6 : S Afridi to D Miller, Another slower ball, around middle, chipped towards long on. Miller will keep the strike with that single.
|It is starting to drizzle now...
|17.1 : H Ali to D Miller, SIX! FEROCIOUS! Can't bowl length at the death. You will disappear out of the ground. This came right from the middle of the bat. Pitched around off, coming in with the angle, Miller pulls it over mid-wicket and clears the boundary!
|0.0 : And it is pelting down. The crowd is running for cover. There was rain forecast for this game but this has taken the folk unawares. Off go the players. Hopefully, this will be a passing shower...
|1415 GMT UPDATE - Great news! The rain has passed by and we are due for a resumption at 4.25 pm local (1425 GMT). Critically no overs are lost.
|The players are back out in the middle.
|17.2 : H Ali to D Miller, A low full toss outside off, David reaches out to drive but the ball hits the bottom of the bat and scurries behind point. The batsmen race back for the second.
|17.3 : H Ali to D Miller, Another full toss outside off, the skipper miscues his attempted loft and just manages to clear cover. Two more to the total.
|17.4 : H Ali to D Miller, Around middle and leg, swung away behind square on the leg side for a run.
|17.5 : H Ali to H Klaasen, A length ball outside off, Klaasen backs away and punches it towards mid off. Goes for a quick single, makes it easily but is hit on the right elbow by the throw from Asif Ali. Wrings his hand in pain.
|17.6 : H Ali to D Miller, SIX! Killer Miller is here! In the arc and out of the park! It is a majestic strike. Another home run for South Africa. Full and outside off, the captain gets right underneath this one and sends it towering over long off! 18 runs came from that over. If you forgot, Miller headed into the rain break with a six off that first ball. 4-0-48-0 for Hasan Ali.
|18.1 : S Afridi to H Klaasen, WIDE. Too wide outside off, Klaasen swings hard but misses.
|S Afridi to H Klaasen, Similar ball, this is inside the tram line though. Heinrich swings again and misses once more.
|18.2 : S Afridi to H Klaasen, Lovely ball. HK gets across and tries to be adventurous, aiming for a paddle and Afridi bowls a high full toss. The batsman misses and so does the keeper. Klaasen wants the bye but Rizwan mops up quickly and the batsmen change their minds.
|18.3 : S Afridi to H Klaasen, WIDE. This time the bowler pre-meditates. He expects the batsman to move around his crease and bowls it outside leg. But Klaasen stays where he is and looks to pull. Misses but gets a wide down the leg side.
|S Afridi to H Klaasen, Outside off, tapped towards point for a single. At last, Miller gets the strike back.
|18.4 : S Afridi to D Miller, Full and down the leg side, Miller misses out. He looks to swing but the ball goes off something to the keeper. Mohammad Rizwan dives to his right and takes it, appeals for the catch but the umpire does not budge. The batsmen take a single and a leg bye is now signalled.
|A mid-pitch chat between Miller and Klaasen. Not sure why. Okay. It is a review. A late one. Pakistan actually went for this one. Replays itself show the ball hitting the pad while Snickometer confirms the ball missing the bat totally.
|18.5 : S Afridi to H Klaasen, Outside off, slapped behind point for a run.
|18.6 : S Afridi to D Miller, WIDE. Short and down the leg side, DM looks to pull but misses.
|S Afridi to D Miller, Another poor ball, a full toss down the leg side but Miller can only clip it straight to fine leg for a single. Just 7 from that over, Afridi finishes with figures of 4-0-27-1. Just an 18-year old. No nerves at all, except for that last over where he was lucky to get away with a couple of loose ones.
|Usman Khan to bowl the final over. 3-0-34-0 so far.
|19.1 : U Khan to D Miller, SIX! Wrong length and disappears out of the ground, does the first ball. Seam-up delivery, on a length outside off, coming in with the angle and then going away with the power from Miller's bat over mid-wicket. That was swung effortlessly.
|19.2 : U Khan to D Miller, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a couple.
|19.3 : U Khan to D Miller, NO BALL, SIX AND FIFTY FOR MILLER! The skipper has bounced back to form. Pakistan tried to bounce him out though, but have not succeeded. A rank long hop, Miller dispatches it into oblivion over deep backward square leg!
|FREE HIT TIME! Where is the ball though? Gone into the golf course beside the ground.
|U Khan to D Miller, Misses out on the Free Hit. A slower ball, 123 kph, on a length, luckily for the bowler, Miller's swing does not connect. That was gonna be teed off as well.
|19.4 : U Khan to D Miller, FOUR! No missing out on this one! A low full toss, around middle and leg, Miller punishes this straight back past the bowler, who just about tries to get away. The ball races down the ground and there is no long on in sight. 50-RUN STAND IS UP!
|19.5 : U Khan to D Miller, SIX! Into orbit! Why are there 6 balls in an over? This is what Pakistan will be thinking right now. A length ball. Yes. Another length ball. That too, to David Miller in killer touch. What do you expect? Hammer. Only Miller swings it a touch too early and hits it very high in the air. Just about clears the mid-wicket fence!
|19.6 : U Khan to D Miller, FOUR! FETCH THAT! 29 from the over! A short ball, around middle, Miller swivels and pulls it in front of mid-wicket and finds the gap! SOUTH AFRICA FINISH ON 188/3!
|6, 2, 6, (6+NB), 0, 4, 6, 4. Wow. Take a bow, David Miller. He has taken Usman Khan to the cleaners in that final over. An unbeaten 65 from just 29 balls - 4 fours and 5 sixes. Pakistan have been given a mountain to climb.
|An inconsistent bowling display is what can be said, of Pakistan. They started decently, then started to leak runs. Malan's wicket put some brakes on the scoring but towards the latter half of the innings the run rate picked up.
|After a series of inconsistent scores, Miller finally found his touch. Tried too hard initially and missed out on run-scoring balls. But then, he got one in his arc and started to demolish the Pakistan bowlers out of the park. He added an unbeaten 62 for the 4th wicket with Klaasen, of which, the latter scored just 5!
|18 from the 18th over and 29 from the 20th over. That is 47 in 2 overs. Two bowlers have let down Pakistan and Shoaib Malik badly - Usman Khan and Shoaib Malik. Their combined figures make a good reading for the opposition - 8-0-111-0. Both missed their lengths way too many times and got punished with disdain. Spare a thought for Imad and Afridi - their joint figures read 8-1-36-2.
|189 is what Pakistan need to stay alive the series. Seems a massive, massive task. However, if their top order, especially Fakhar gets going, we could have a match on our hands. Please stay tuned...