|0.0 : Tests and ODIs both went to the hosts. The Tests were one-sided whereas the 50-over format was competitive. How will the T20Is be? Welcome to the first T20 International between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town. The hosts had a scare in the preceding limited-over games and they should be in for some fierce competition coming into this shortest format. The away team are the number 1 ranked team in the world in T20Is. They are on a 9-match winning streak as well. Will Faf du Plessis and co.
|Toss - Birthday boy, Shoaib Malik wins the toss and PAKISTAN WILL FIELD! Injury to Mohammad Hafeez rules him out and Hussain Talat gets a game. For the hosts, they welcome back Chris Morris from injury.
|Time to get underway. Reeza Hendricks and Gihahn Cloete are the openers for South Africa. Shoaib Malik to kick off proceedings. All set, here we go...
|0.1 : S Malik to R Hendricks, Turning into the batsman from around off, it's punched out from the crease to point.
|0.2 : S Malik to R Hendricks, Misses out! On the pads, Hendricks tries to nudge it away but finds the short fine leg fielder.
|0.3 : S Malik to R Hendricks, Moves on the back foot and strokes it towards wide mid off. He crosses for a run and makes it safely as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|0.4 : S Malik to G Cloete, FOUR! Poor and punished! Short and wide outside off, Cloete rocks back and whacks it past the point fielder for a cracking boundary.
|0.5 : S Malik to G Cloete, Edgy! Walks forward to play the flick but it takes the outside edge and rolls wide of short third man. A single.
|0.6 : S Malik to R Hendricks, SIX! High and handsome! A good end to the over. Full and floated outside off, Reeza takes a stride forward and launches it over covers for a biggie.
|Who will bowl? Spin from both ends. Imad Wasim it is.
|1.1 : I Wasim to G Cloete, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
|1.2 : I Wasim to G Cloete, Appeal for a run out! Nothing from the square leg umpire. Cloete taps it down to backward point and sets off. Reeza also responds as the fielder throws it to the keeper who in turn breaks the stumps. Hendricks is safely in.
|1.3 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|1.4 : I Wasim to G Cloete, FOUR! Easily done! Tossed up ball around off, Cloete gets forward and neatly lofts it over the infield at mid off for a boundary.
|1.5 : I Wasim to G Cloete, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|1.6 : I Wasim to G Cloete, Quicker and flatter on off, Cloete plays it down to short third man and steals a run.
|2.1 : H Ali to G Cloete, Beaten! Angling away from the batsman, Cloete pushes inside the line and misses.
|Hasan Ali would like to get a breakthrough here.
|2.2 : H Ali to G Cloete, Shortish and on middle, it's helped through backward square leg for one.
|2.3 : H Ali to R Hendricks, FOUR! This one is a friendly delivery. On the pads and Reeza cashes in by easily deflecting it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|2.4 : H Ali to R Hendricks, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|2.5 : H Ali to G Cloete, Fuller and outside off, pushed straight to covers.
|2.6 : H Ali to G Cloete, Gets behind the line of the delivery and bunts it towards mid on for a quick run. 7 from the over.
|3.1 : I Wasim to G Cloete, OUT! Gone, first breakthrough for Pakistan! Flighted delivery, landing full around off and drifting away, Cloete tries to play the drive over the infield but slices it in the air towards cover-point. Fakhar Zaman moves across to his right and takes the catch safely.
|0.0 : New batsman is in. It's the skipper - Faf du Plessis.
|3.2 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Arm ball on middle, helped out towards wide mid on.
|3.3 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Quicker one fired in, du Plessis punches it towards mid-wicket.
|3.4 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Play and a miss! Flighted and around leg, Faf makes space and tries to play the slog sweep but misses. That was very close to the leg pole.
|3.5 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Risky! Forces a full ball straight to extra cover and rushes across to the other end. The fielder fumbles and made that run easy for the batsmen.
|3.6 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Skidding down the leg side, Reeza tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. No appeal made and that will be the end of this over, 1 run and a wicket from it.
|4.1 : H Ali to du Plessis, Angling into the batsman, du Plessis tucks it in the gap at mid-wicket and returns for the second run.
|4.2 : H Ali to du Plessis, FOUR! Just uses the pace of the bowler. A 135 kph short ball around off, du Plessis ramps back and lifts it over the slip cordon for a boundary.
|4.3 : H Ali to du Plessis, FOUR! Take that for power! Short again, it's around off, enough room there for the Protea skipper. He though swings his blade and only manages a top edge. It flies down to third man for a boundary.
|4.4 : H Ali to du Plessis, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
|4.5 : H Ali to du Plessis, Fullish and on middle, Faf keeps it out off the bottom edge and takes a run as it rolls towards short fine leg.
|4.6 : H Ali to R Hendricks, Stays back and punches it to covers for one. 12 from the over.
|5.1 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Goes on the back foot and punches it towards mid off for a run.
|5.2 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Skidding back in from around middle, du Plessis tries to hit it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Appeal is made but nothing from the umpire.
|5.3 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Advances down the track and strokes it down through mid on for a run.
|5.4 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, FOUR! Edgy again! Tossed up ball around off, turning away slightly, Hendricks walks forward and swings his bat across the line. It flies off the outside edge and goes over short third man.
|5.5 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Fires it in on middle, it's deflected to short fine leg for a run.
|5.6 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Quicker and flatter again, du Plessis flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a couple. 9 from the over, we're done with the Powerplay, SA are 46/1!
|Faheem Ashraf is into the attack.
|6.1 : F Ashraf to R Hendricks, Starts with a full length ball on middle and leg, Reeza tickles it behind square leg and scampers back for the second run. 50 up for South Africa.
|6.2 : F Ashraf to R Hendricks, A length ball on off stump line, pushed back to long on for a single by Reeza.
|6.3 : F Ashraf to du Plessis, SIX! Incredible from Faf. A length ball outside off and du Plessis goes down on one knee to scoop it over fine leg but seeing the ball outside off he lifts it over third man for a maximum. What an adjustment!
|6.4 : F Ashraf to du Plessis, Goes for the same shot once more but this time fails to put bat on ball.
|6.5 : F Ashraf to du Plessis, FOUR! Faf du Plessis is playing brilliantly here. Makes room as if to smash this length ball over cover but in the end just angles it down fine to the third man boundary. The man in the deep has no time to come around. Lovely deft batting.
|6.6 : F Ashraf to du Plessis, Flicked away to fine leg for a single. Keeps striker does FDP.
|7.1 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Flatter one on the pads, worked away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.2 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, A length ball on the middle stump line, Hendricks comes down the track and plays it slightly uppishly towards long on. One run taken.
|A run out appeal. It has been taken upstairs. Hendricks the man in question but he does not seem to be perturbed. Let's see what the replays have to say...
|7.3 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Flicked away off the back foot in the gap wide of long on. The first run is run hard by Hendricks and he comes back for the second. Has to rush and dive to get in the crease. Imad collects the throw and removes the bails. Third umpire is required but replays show us that the dive has saved the batsman. 2 runs added, brilliant running this!
|7.4 : I Wasim to du Plessis, A flatter and quicker one on a short length, played back to the bowler by du Plessis.
|7.5 : I Wasim to du Plessis, Short of a length outside off, cut away to deep cover-point for a single.
|7.6 : I Wasim to R Hendricks, Pushed back to long on for a single. Reeza retains strike. Imad finishes his spell with figures of 4-0-23-1.
|Shadab Khan introduced into the attack.
|8.1 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Too full and on middle, Hendricks squeezes it out to sweeper cover for a run.
|8.2 : S Khan to du Plessis, Strides forward and pushes it to covers where the fielder dives and parries it behind mid off. A run taken.
|8.3 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Presses ahead and lifts it over covers for a run.
|8.4 : S Khan to du Plessis, FOUR! Shot! Width on offer outside off, Faf takes a long stride forward and smashes it with the spin over covers for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up!
|8.5 : S Khan to du Plessis, Kneels and sweeps a full ball to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|8.6 : S Khan to du Plessis, Short and around off, du Plessis rocks back and slaps it through backward point for another couple. All too easy. 11 from this over.
|Usman Khan is on.
|9.1 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Close! A length ball outside off, dropped towards point by Hendricks and he sets off for a quick single. Shadab is quick to pick up the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. Misses, would have been really tight if he had hit.
|9.2 : U Khan to du Plessis, Faf mistimes his shot towards the mid-wicket fielder. Dot ball.
|9.3 : U Khan to du Plessis, A slower one on the pads, the SA skipper is deceived and the ball goes off his thigh pad and fine on the leg side for a leg bye.
|9.4 : U Khan to R Hendricks, FOUR LEG BYES! A length ball coming in with the angle and Reeza misses his flick. The ball takes the pad and goes to the fine leg boundary for four leg byes.
|9.5 : U Khan to R Hendricks, In the air... safe! A length ball outside off is lifted over mid off by Hendricks. The ball lands just away from the fielder and a couple of runs are taken.
|9.6 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Worked away to deep mid-wicket for a single and RH keeps strike.
|Faheem is back on. A change of ends here.
|10.1 : F Ashraf to R Hendricks, A length ball outside off here, Hendricks keeps it out on the off side off his back foot.
|10.2 : F Ashraf to R Hendricks, FOUR! Hendricks stands tall and smashes this half-volley right back over the head of the bowler for a boundary. Goes into the advertising hoardings on a bounce.
|10.3 : F Ashraf to R Hendricks, Worked away to fine leg for a single by Reeza.
|10.4 : F Ashraf to du Plessis, A length ball outside off, Faf looks to lift it over short fine leg by moving inside the line of the ball but fails to connect bat on ball.
|10.5 : F Ashraf to du Plessis, SIX! Picks the bones out of this one! A length ball, sat up to be hit and the SA skipper obliges. Du Plessis stands tall and pulls it way over the rope at cow corner.
|10.6 : F Ashraf to du Plessis, FOUR! Ends the over superbly here. Another one on length and it is pulled away over deep mid-wicket for a boundary. It brings up the FIFTY for Faf Du Plessis. It is his eighth fifty. This boundary also brings up the 100 for the Proteas. Brilliant batting this from the duo, 15 runs off this over.
|11.1 : U Khan to R Hendricks, SIX! 3 boundaries on the trot! This time Hendricks pulls this one deep over the mid-wicket boundary. It goes way back into the stands. This is pathetic bowling from Pakistan, too short.
|11.2 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Flicked away to the deep square leg region for a single.
|11.3 : U Khan to du Plessis, Length ball outside off, punched towards the cover fielder.
|Run out appeal, a direct hit from Fakhar at the bowler's end. Faf the man in question but doesn't seem to be too fussed about it. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|11.4 : U Khan to du Plessis, NOT OUT! Faf du Plessis is well inside. A length ball outside off, the skipper plays it towards cover off his back foot and sets off. A good effort from Fakhar at cover as picks the ball up and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. The batsman drags his bat all the way and the replays show the same once it is taken upstairs.
|11.5 : U Khan to R Hendricks, FOUR! Pulled away fine on the leg side for a boundary. A shorter and slower one on the hips, Hendricks just swivels away and pulls it away fine.
|11.6 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Guided down to third man for a single. Reeza will keep strike.
|12.1 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single by Hendricks. Takes him to 49.
|12.2 : S Khan to du Plessis, A fuller one on middle, pushed away to deep mid-wicket and it is great running between the wickets as the batsmen pick up two again.
|12.3 : S Khan to du Plessis, Flatter one on middle, Faf wanted to pull it over deep mid-wicket but gets a inside edge towards fine leg.
|12.4 : S Khan to du Plessis, SIX! Huge! A flighted delivery on middle, Du Plessis goes on one knee and smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
|12.5 : S Khan to du Plessis, A sweep this time, almost bisects the gap between square leg and deep mid-wicket for a four but a good effort from the fielder keeps it down to two. Brings up the 100-run stand between these two.
|12.6 : S Khan to du Plessis, A single down to long off to end the over.
|Hussain Talat replaces Usman Khan.
|13.1 : H Talat to du Plessis, Sprays down the leg side. du Plessis leaves it alone and the umpire signals it as wide.
|H Talat to du Plessis, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Length delivery outside off, du Plessis keeps his head nice and straight and whacks it through covers for a boundary.
|13.2 : H Talat to du Plessis, Slow and shorter in length, Faf looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and they take a quick single. Talat has a shy at the stumps at the bowler's end but misses.
|13.3 : H Talat to R Hendricks, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hendricks guides it to third man for a single. Brings up the 2nd T20I fifty for Hendricks.
|13.4 : H Talat to du Plessis, On middle and leg, du Plessis flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket fielder and gets a brace.
|13.5 : H Talat to du Plessis, Shorter in length, Faf pulls it away on the on side and rotates the strike.
|13.6 : H Talat to R Hendricks, FOUR! Class batting! Back of a length delivery outside off. Hendricks waits for it and opens the face of the bat and guides it away through backward point for a single. Reeza just used the pace of the ball on that one.
|Shadab Khan comes back on.
|14.1 : S Khan to du Plessis, SIX! Welcome back Shadab! A flighted ball outside off and Faf du Plessis smashes it over long for a maximum presenting a straight bat. Huge one! This is batting of the highest quality.
|14.2 : S Khan to du Plessis, Fuller and quicker this time, hit back hard towards the bowler who makes a half-stop. Single stolen.
|14.3 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Flatter one outside off, cut away to deep cover for a single by Hendricks. Brings up 150 for the hosts.
|14.4 : S Khan to du Plessis, Punched off the back foot for a single by Faf to deep cover.
|14.5 : S Khan to R Hendricks, FOUR! Brilliant placement. A flatter one outside off, Hendricks cuts it away in the gap behind point for a boundary.
|14.6 : S Khan to R Hendricks, Fuller one on middle, Reeza pushes it to mid-wicket and picks up two with amazing running once more.
|Usman Khan replaces Hussain Talat.
|Review time. The Pakistan players have gone up for a catch out. It looks to be missing to the naked eye. Now let's wait what the Snicko thinks...
|15.1 : U Khan to du Plessis, NOT OUT! There was nothing on it. Looked like the review was taken out of desperation there. A shorter one on middle, Faf looks to pull it away but seems to have missed the ball. The bowler though feels, that there is something on it and asks his captain to review. There is nothing on the Snicko. Pakistan lose the review as well.
|15.2 : U Khan to du Plessis, OUT! Gone this time though! A yorker attempted by Usman, Faf hits it uppishly to mid off. It was flying fast and hard towards mid off, Shoaib Malik though takes the catch really well. The 131-run stand has been brought to an end by Usman. The Proteas' skipper falls after batting brilliantly for his 78.
|Rassie van der Dussen replaces his skipper.
|15.3 : U Khan to van der Dussen, Van Der Dussen defends the first ball off the back foot.
|15.4 : U Khan to van der Dussen, OUT! What a flying catch! Rassie bags a duck! Back of a length delivery angling into the batsman from 'round the wicket, van der Dussen stays back to push inside the line but gets a thick outside edge behind. Rizwan dives across full length to his right to grab a fantastic catch. A rare flop show by Rassie.
|David Miller is in.
|15.5 : U Khan to D Miller, A length ball on middle, Miller defends it back onto the leg side. Fifth dot ball of the over.
|15.6 : U Khan to D Miller, No maiden though, a fuller length ball on the pads, flicked away for a single by Miller to deep mid-wicket.
|Hasan Ali back into the attack.
|16.1 : H Ali to D Miller, Starts with a length delivery on middle and leg, Miller looks to flick but gets hot on the thigh pad. He looks for a single but Reeza says no.
|16.2 : H Ali to D Miller,Full on middle and off, David pushes it to long on and takes a single.
|16.3 : H Ali to R Hendricks, Slower delivery on middle and leg, Reeza pushes it to deep mid-wicket and gets a brace.
|16.4 : H Ali to R Hendricks, Off cutter, a full toss, Hendricks pushes it straight towards long on for a single.
|16.5 : H Ali to D Miller, Shorter delivery outside off, Miller punches it towards point and comes back for the second.
|16.6 : H Ali to D Miller, Good length delivery on middle and leg, David pushes it through mid-wicket with soft hands and runs the first one quickly. Reeza responds quickly and is able to come back for the second. Good running by the batsmen.
|17.1 : U Khan to R Hendricks, Drops short! A slower bouncer, Hendricks is foxed and mistimes his pull high up in the air. Hussain Talat in the deep comes in but can't reach the ball. Makes a mess of the stop too and a couple is taken by the batsmen.
|17.2 : U Khan to R Hendricks, FOUR! Fuller one on the pads, flicked away behind square on the leg side. A tease for Hussain again in the deep but he cannot keep the ball in.
|17.3 : U Khan to R Hendricks, FOUR! Authoritative shot! Incredible batting from Hendricks this. A length ball outside off, Reeza stands tall and smashes it wide of mid off for a boundary.
|17.4 : U Khan to R Hendricks, OUT! That is how it's done. Shadab showing his teammates. What a brilliant catch! A full toss on middle, Hendricks looks to go over long on, but mistimes his shot and Shadab comes in running and dives a bit to his right to pluck a stunner. Hendricks departs but not before making a splendid 74. Two new batsmen at the crease now.
|Chris Morris comes in at number 6.
|17.5 : U Khan to D Miller, Pulled away off the hips but Miller finds the short fine leg fielder. Only a single can be taken and had the throw been on target that would have been close too as Miller barged into the bowler while completing the single.
|17.6 : U Khan to C Morris, Played towards the point fielder by Morris for a single. Again a close call had he hit but again the fielder missed. Chris is off the mark and keeps strike for the next over.
|18.1 : H Ali to C Morris, OUT! Morris does not disturb the scorers much and walks back for just 1. Back of a length delivery, Morris looks to pull but hits it high on his bat. It goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket and Babar Azam takes an easy catch. Half the side back in the hut for South Africa.
|0.0 : Heinrich Klaasen walks in next.
|18.2 : H Ali to D Miller, A shorter one on leg stump line, Miller tries to pull it away but it comes off the inside half and goes to long on for a single.
|18.3 : H Ali to H Klaasen, A length ball outside off, worked away to deep mid-wicket for a run by Klaasen to get off the mark.
|18.4 : H Ali to D Miller, No ball. Pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single by Miller. The bowler has been penalized for over-stepping. Free Hit time...
|H Ali to H Klaasen, Wasted! Klaasen goes for the paddle shot to a yorker length ball and the ball goes off the under edge. Rolls onto the leg side and a quick single is completed.
|18.5 : H Ali to D Miller, Fuller one outside off, hit hard down the ground to long off for a single.
|18.6 : H Ali to H Klaasen, Shorter one again, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single. Hasan ends with figures of 4-0-34-1.
|Faheem Ashraf to bowl the final over.
|19.1 : F Ashraf to H Klaasen, Good yorker. Klaasen can only jam it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|A little talk between the skipper and the bowler regarding the field they want.
|19.2 : F Ashraf to D Miller, Excellent ball! A yorker length ball outside off and Miller looks to hit it through point but fails to connect. Inside the tramline and not given a wide, rightly so.
|19.3 : F Ashraf to D Miller, OUT! Caught! Babar makes no mistake. A full toss outside off, Miller fails to get good timing and hits the ball straight into the hands of the cover fielder inside the ring. A 12-ball struggle comes to an end. Pakistan doing well in the back end of the innings here.
|Andile Phehlukwayo comes out to the crease with just 3 balls remaining.
|19.4 : F Ashraf to A Phehlukwayo, Another good yorker attempted, Andile takes it on the full and drives it to long off for a single.
|19.5 : F Ashraf to H Klaasen, Once more, an excellent blockhole delivery. Klaasen can only crank it out to deep cover for a single.
|19.6 : F Ashraf to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR! Good intentions brings good results says Mbangwa on air. Another good yorker from Faheem, Phehlukwayo swings hard, gets an inside edge that runs fine on the leg side for a boundary. SOUTH AFRICA END ON 192/6.
|A decent comeback from Pakistan! What looked like a 220 score at one point has been kept down to below 200. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl and Cloete was removed early, then Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks joined forces. They hit the ball to all parts of the ground in their 131-run stand. The Pakistani bowlers had no answers to this. The first 15 overs saw 157 runs being scored and only one wicket being lost. Then came the fightback. Faf fell and the procession started. The visitors'
|Reeza Hendricks in an interview on the sidelines. On batting with Faf du Plessis, Hendricks says batting wth Faf is always about running quick between the wickets. When asked about what total he and his skipper had in mind, he states that they were going well in the middle and were looking to score 220 runs but ended up short in the end. Reckons that they will have to bowl well. Signs off by saying that the plan with the ball will be to bowl smart and build some pressure as the pitch is a really
|Pakistan definitely have the fire power to do this against a second-string bowling line up of the hosts. Whether they can do it under pressure remains to be see. Join us back for the chase in just a bit...