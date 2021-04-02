|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 0wd . 1 . . . .
|Last bat : David Millerc Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf50(56b5x40x6) SR:89.29, FoW:171/5 (36 Ovs)
|35.6 : Andile PhehlukwayoÂ is the new batsman in.
|Haris Rauf to David Miller, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! An excellent catch from Rizwan. Rauf is fired up as well. Pakistan get the much-needed breakthrough. A length ball, it lands and angles away. Miller looks to drive it away from his body. He ends up getting an edge outside edge. Rizwan moves to his left and snaffles the chance low to his left.
|35.5 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, A single now. Fullish and outside off, stroked through point for a single.
|35.4 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Short ball around middle, pulled to mid-wicket but straight to the fielder.
|35.3 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Back of a length ball just outside off, left alone.
|35.2 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! SHOT! Rassie once again plays with the field. Short ball around middle, Rassie gets in position and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|34.6 : Haris RaufÂ is back on. 5-0-34-0 from him so far.
|35.1 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around off, kept out.
|34.6 : Danish Aziz to David Miller, Shortish and just outside off, punched straight to the cover fielder this time.
|34.5 : Danish Aziz to David Miller, On middle, tucked on the leg side this time.
|34.4 : Danish Aziz to David Miller, Floated around middle, played to mid-wicket for one.
|34.3 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, Flatter and just outside off, forced through the covers for one.
|34.2 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Nicely done! Rassie plays with the field here. Tossed up and outside off, Rassie gets down and sweeps it behind square on the leg side. The ball races away to the fence.
|34.1 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, Floated around off, flicked to mid on.
|33.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Single to end the over. Shortish and just outside off, poked through point for one.
|33.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, EDGY! Shortish and outside off, Rassie looks to pull but ends up getting a bottom edge. The ball goes over the stumps and it goes to the keeper.
|33.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around off, poked to point for nothing.
|33.3 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Good length ball around off, punched to deep cover for a single. That is 50 for Killer Miller. What a knock it has been from him. He struggled when South Africa toured earlier to Pakistan but here he is all pumped up and firing on all cylinders. The one thing that we have seen in his batting today is that he has played the ball purely on merit and has not taken any unwanted risk.
|33.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Short of good length and outside off, Rassie punches it through covers for a single.
|33.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Length and around off, Rassie blocks it out.
|32.6 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, On off, played to sweeper cover for a single.
|32.5 : Danish Aziz to David Miller, Floated on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
|32.4 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, Miscommunication but all safe in the end. Floated on off, Rassie goes for the reverse sweep but gets it to backward point. Rassie takes off for a single and so does Miller. Rassie though is in two minds as he ran ahead and then backward but Miller was going towards the striker's end. The fielder collects the ball and throws it a bit wide of the bowler at his end thus allowing Rassie van der DussenÂ to make his ground safely there. A wicket goes abeggin
|32.3 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Slapped hard! 50-up for Rassie van der Dussen. What a knock from him. He came at a time when his side needed someone stand and he does. Flat and outside off, Rassie cuts it through point and gets a boundary to bring up his milestone.
|32.2 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, loopy on off, blocked to the off side.
|32.1 : Danish Aziz to David Miller, Floated on off, Miller drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|31.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and around off, van der Dussen chips it in the air through point and gets a brace to bring up the 150 for South Africa.
|31.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen,Â Short and outside off, Rassie drops his wrists and then lets the ball through.
|31.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Short of good length around middle and leg, nudged to square leg for a brace.
|31.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Length and around off, Rassie looks to cut it off the back foot but the line is not right and he ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads.
|31.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Beauty! Length and outside off, bit of extra bounce too as Rassie looks to drive it on the up but is beaten on the outside edge.
|31.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Length and around off, watchfully played.
|30.6 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, Flighted on off, eased down to long off for a single. A good first over from the debutant. Just 3 runs from it.
|30.5 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, Flatter outsideÂ off, Rassie slaps it but straight to covers.
|30.4 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, Floated around off, played to cover-point.
|30.3 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, On off, eased to covers.
|30.2 : Danish Aziz to David Miller, Tossed up on middle, tucked to the leg side for a single.
|29.6 : Debutant Danish AzizÂ comes onto bowl for the first time in his International career.
|30.1 : Danish Aziz to Rassie van der Dussen, Floated outside off, Rassie runs it off the outside edge towards third man for a single.
|29.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Length and on middle and leg, tucked to fine leg for a single.
|29.5 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Full outside off, driven through covers for a single.
|0.0 : DRINKS!Â South Africa have done well to get back into the game with this stand going strong. Pakistan need wickets to keep the South African charge. They would be aware of what Miller can do if he stays for long. While South Africa need him to continue the way he has. Faheem AshrafÂ is back on for now.
|29.4 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Length and around off, played back to the bowler.
|29.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Short and wide outside off, carved towards sweeper cover for a single.
|29.2 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Length and around middle, clipped to square leg for a single.
|29.1 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Flatter and outside off, slapped through covers for a brace.
|28.6 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, On off, played to covers.
|28.5 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Outside off, played to fine leg for a single.
|28.4 : Shadab Khan to David Miller,Â Loopy on off, played back to the bowler.
|28.3 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen,Â Flatter and outside off, Miller slaps it through to deep cover for a single.
|28.2 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Flatter and on middle, nudged to square leg for a single.
|28.1 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, On middle, clipped to square leg for a single.
|Shadab Khan to David Miller,Â Loopy around leg, Miller gets across his off stump and then looks to paddles it past the keeper and towards fine leg where the fielder mops it up to save a run. ThreeÂ runs taken. Good running there. Wide called too. As there was no bat involved.
|27.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen, Length and around middle van der Dussen looks to fend it away to the leg side but is beaten get hit high on the pads. There is a stifled appeal but Hasnain aborts it quickly.
|27.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Elegant! Short and wide outside off, Rassie van der DussenÂ this time tries to take the delivery and sends it through point for a boundary.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen, WIDE! Short and wide outside off, Rassie does not offer a shot to it. Wide called for height.
|27.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen, Short ball around off, Rassie goes for the pull but gets a toe-end of the bat. The ball hits the pads and then rolls to the off side.
|27.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to David Miller, Length and around off, Miller taps it to point off the back foot and takes a single this time.
|27.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to David Miller, Another length ball around off, Miller hops and fends it away from within the crease.
|27.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to David Miller, Length and around off, Miller hops and defends it to the off side.
|26.6 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, On off,Â Â Rassie runs it to backward point now.
|26.5 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, On middle and leg, Miller tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|26.4 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, Tossed up on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
|26.3 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, On off, pushed to the off side.
|26.2 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Runs starting to flow now! Full toss around off,Â Rassie van der Dussen pulls it through square leg and fetches a boundary.
|26.1 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Loopy on leg, Miller gets to the pitch of the ball and then works it to square leg for a single.
|25.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen, Dot to end the 26th over. Short and wide outside off, van der Dussen punches it off the back foot but cannot get it past the man at point.
|25.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to David Miller, Shortish and on the body, worked behind square on the leg side for a run.
|25.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to David Miller, Fullish and around middle, pushed to mid on.
|25.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to David Miller, Two more! A length ball around middle, Miller works it wide of the man at deep square leg and scampers back for two. Good running from him.
|25.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around off and middle, Rassie tucks it through square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Mohammad Hasnain is back now. 5-2-13-1 from him so far.
|25.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to David Miller, Good length ball just outside off, pushed towards the cover region for a run.
|24.6 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Full on leg, eased down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|24.5 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, Flatter and outside off, slapped through extra cover for a single.
|24.4 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and around off, Rassie taps it to covers and takes a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at the keeper's end but misses it as Rizwan fails to field it. The fielder behind him too cannot cut it off as the batsmen come back for the second due to the overthrow.
|24.3 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Floated around leg, worked towards the leg side for a single.
|Shadab Khan to David Miller, WIDE! Loopy but down leg, Miller misses his clip and the umpire gives it a wide.
|24.2 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and around off, driven down to long off for a single. 50-run stand is up between these two.
|24.1 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Floated on leg, Miller skips down the track and eases it down to long on for a single.
|23.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around off, Rassie eases it straight to the man at covers.
|23.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Short and angled across Rassie, van der Dussen sways away from the line of the ball as he drops his wrists too.
|23.4 : Shaheen Afridi to David Miller, Length ball around middle Miller tucks it to the leg side and hurries for a quick run on offer.
|23.3 : Shaheen Afridi to David Miller, Good length and angled on off, Miller is right behind the ball as he defends it out off the meat of the bat.
|23.2 : Shaheen Afridi to David Miller, Full and around off, Miller punches it to covers.
|23.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, In the air... Safe! Short ball around middle, Rassie goes for the pull but gets a top-edge. The ball falls in the vacant square leg region. The batsmen take a single.
|22.6 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, Flatter around off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|22.5 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Loopy on off, driven down to long off for a single. 100-up for South Africa.
|22.4 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, FOUR! Crunched! Flatter and wider outside off, Miller waits for the ball to come and then cuts it late and past point for a boundary.
|22.3 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Flighted on middle, worked away to square leg by Miller.
|22.2 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, Low full toss around middle, flicked away to deep mid-wicket for just a single.
|22.1 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, Tossed up on off, stroked down the ground where Khan goes to his right to field it in his followthrough.
|21.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Short of a good length and around off, punched on the up through covers for a single.
|21.5 : Shaheen Afridi to David Miller, Low full toss on middle, Miller misses the freebie as he strokes it to the leg side for just a single. The ball there went off and inside edge and then in-between the pads.
|21.4 : Shaheen Afridi to David Miller, Another delivery bowled on a length but the line is outside off and hence, Miller shoulders arms to it.
|21.3 : Shaheen Afridi to David Miller,Â Length and around off, Miller blocks it out safely.
|21.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Short and around off and middle. Rassie pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Shaheen Afridi returns! 5-1-29-2 from him so far.
|21.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Length and around off, pushed to covers off the front foot by Rassie.
|20.6 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, Floated on off, stroked through covers for a single. Just 5 runs from Shadab's first over.
|20.5 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen, On off, pushed to the bowler.
|20.4 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Floated around middle, Miller shuffles across and then paddles it fine towards fine leg for three runs as the fielder there mops it up.
|20.3 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, On middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|20.2 : Shadab Khan to David Miller, Edgy! Tossed up on middle, Miller looks to clip it to the leg side but gets a soft leading edge which drops at covers.
|20.1 : Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen,Â Tossed up on leg, turned away to the leg side but off the pads. Leg bye taken.
|19.6 : Shadab KhanÂ is on now.
|Haris Rauf to David Miller, FOUR! Poor line this time from Rauf and Miller capitalises it. Length and around leg, Miller shuffles across his off stump and then tickles it fine down to fine leg for a boundary.
|19.5 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around off, van der Dussen plays it off the back foot through point for a single.
|19.4 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around middle, punched back to the bowler.
|Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, WIDE! Length and well outside off and outside the tramline there. Rassie leaves it. Wide given.
|19.3 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Play and a miss! Short of good length and outside off, Rassie looks to flay it through the off side but the extra bounce means that the ball misses the outside edge. It was very close to getting the edge there.
|Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, WIDE! Short and around off, Rassie van der Dussen sways away from it. Wide called for height.
|19.2 : Haris Rauf to David Miller, Length and around off, Miller punches it through cover-point and takes a single this time. Good batting this from the Southpaw.
|19.1 : Haris Rauf to David Miller, FOUR! Dispatched! Short and wide outside off, Miller throws his bat at it and cuts it through backward point to fetch another boundary.
|18.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Just two runs from the over. Length and around off, Rassie defends it off the front foot againÂ and towards mid off.
|18.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Length and around off, played off the front foot towards covers by Rassie van der Dussen.
|18.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and around olf, Rassie strokes it back to the bowler who tumbles and fields it.
|18.3 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Short of good length around leg, Miller clips it towards square leg forÂ a single.
|18.2 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Length and around off, Miller clips it to mid-wicket.
|18.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and around off, pushed through point for a single.
|17.6 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and around off, Rassie drives it off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket for a single.
|17.5 : Haris Rauf to David Miller, Length and close to off, Miller pats it to point and takes a quick run on offer.
|17.4 : Haris Rauf to David Miller, FOUR! Nicely played! Short and wide outside off, Miller cuts it through point for a boundary. This should get going Miller.
|17.3 : Haris Rauf to David Miller, Good length and angled across Miller, David makes a watchful leave.
|17.2 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Length ball around off, punched off the back foot through covers for a single.
|17.1 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Length and on the pads, Rassie clips it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|16.6 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Dot to end the over. Just a run off it. Length ball around off, Miller stays back and pushes it towards short third man.
|16.5 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Full and wide outside off, driven to the cover region for nothing.
|16.4 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Landed around off on a length, Miller is solid in defense.
|16.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Fullish and around middle, this time Rassie pushes it wide of the man at mid on and takes a single.
|16.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller and around off, kept out.
|16.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Shortish and just outside off, punched to the off side for nothing.
|15.6 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Single to end the over. Back of a length ball around off, pulled down to deep mid-wicket for one.
|15.5 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller and outside off, driven nicely but straight to the cover fielder.
|15.4 : Haris Rauf to David Miller, Full and just outside off, poked to through point for a single.
|15.3 : Haris Rauf to David Miller, Shortish and outside off, left alone by Miller.
|15.2 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, In the air... safe! Good length and around middle, Rassie looks to work it on the leg side. He ends up getting a leading edge. The ball goes in the air but lands well short of third man. A single.
|15.1 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and just outside off, poked to point by Rassie.
|14.6 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, FOUR! Miller is off the mark in style! A fuller ball outside off, he drives it through the covers. The cover fielder gives it a chase but fails to cut it off. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
|14.5 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Landed around off on a length, Miller blocks.
|14.4 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Big appeal for LBW but turned down. No review from Pakistan. That was full and around middle, Miller looks to flick but misses. He gets hit in front of the wickets. They put in a loud appeal but it is turned down. Babar thinks about the review but they opt against it. Replays later show that Pakistan did right to not review as the ball was pitching outside leg.
|14.3 : Faheem Ashraf to David Miller, Length ball around off, kept out.
|14.2 : Who comes out to bat now? David Miller,Â it is with the bat now.
|Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, OUT! TAKEN! Faheem strikes! A loose shot from Klaasen. After taking his time in the middle, he tried to break free as he saw width outside off. He ends up getting a nick behind. Rizwan makes no mistake. This was on a good length and outside off, Klaasen looked to cut it off the back foot but he ends up getting an outside edge. Number 4 falls for South Africa and the score is just 55. The Proteas are in big trouble here.
|14.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Fuller and around middle, driven to mid on for nothing.
|13.6 : DRINKS! A fine start for the visitors here. South Africa did look good with Markram and de Kock playing a few gorgeous shots. However, both departed within 2 balls and the Proteas came under pressure. Skipper Bavuma went for 1 soon to leave the team in tatters. Rassie and Klaasen are battling it out in the middle right now. However, the Pakistanis have kept things really tight for the duo so far. Afridi has got 2 while Hasnain got one. An interesting passage of play coming up...
|Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and on the pads, Rassie flicks it wide of the man at deep square leg and takes two.
|13.5 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller and around off, kept out.
|13.4 : Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen, And Klaasen is up and running. He will breathe easy now, a bit. A length ball on the pads, he flicks it to fine leg and takes one.
|13.3 : Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen, Klaasen still onaÂ duck here. A shortish ball around off, Klaasen looks to drop it on the off side and take a single but he ends up hitting it off the toe end. The ball drops near the off side and the bowler it quick to get to the ball.
|13.2 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, A single! Length ball around middle and leg, it is clipped behind square on the leg side for a run.
|13.1 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Play and a miss! Lovely start to the over. Once again it lands just around off and the ball shapes away a touch. Rassie looks to play it on the off side but misses.
|12.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Another fine over from Faheem. Just one off it. Good length and around off, played back to the bowler.
|12.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Full and outside off, driven to the off side for nothing.
|Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, WIDE! Slipped down the leg side. Klaasen looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|12.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, That is a jaffa! Klaasen couldn't have done much about it. A length ball, it is just outside off, Klaasen looks to punch it on the up but misses to connect and gets beaten for the outside edge.
|12.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Fullish and just outside off, poked to point this time.
|12.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Just outside off on a good length, punched to mid off for nothing.
|12.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Good length and around off, played back to the bowler.
|11.6 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Two more! Length ball around middle, van der Duseen tucks it through mid-wicket and scampers back for the 2nd. 6 off Rauf's first.
|11.5 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Gloriously driven! This should give Rassie some confidence and might settle the nerves for Klaasen too. Rauf overpitches it and bowls it wide outside off, Rassie leans into the shot and drills it wide of the man at mid off for a boundary.
|11.4 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Good start from Haris as well, so far. 4 dots in a row. Shortish and just outside off, punched to the cover region.
|11.3 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|8.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Put down! That was a tough chance though. A length ball, angling away after landing just outside off. Rassie looks to force it on the off side but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball flies to the right side of Asif Ali. He dives that side and tries to catch. He gets both hands but fails to hold on.
|11.2 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around off, pushed on the off side.
|8.5 : Change in bowling! Haris Rauf is on.
|Haris RaufÂ to bowl now.
|11.1 : Haris Rauf to Rassie van der Dussen, Beats the bat first ball. Just a bit of shape away. It lands just outside off and shapes away. Rassie looks to defend it but is beaten.
|10.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Dot to end another tight over. Tidy from Faheem in his first over. Good length and around middle, Klaasen tucks it to mid-wicket for nothing. 11 balls and he is yet to open his account.
|10.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Fullish and on middle, played back to the bowler.
|10.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Good length and around off, pushed to mid on this time.
|8.5 : Powerplay 2 time! Now Pakistan have the liberty to keep a maximum of 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Faheem AshrafÂ to inaugurate this passage of play.
|10.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen, Length ball around off, Klaasen blocks.
|10.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, van der Dussen is up and running on the 11th ball after a slight fumble. A shortish ball just outside off, Rassie punches it wide of the point fielder. Imam dives to his right and makes a stop but fumbles a touch and they sneak a single.
|10.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen, Shortish and just outside off, poked to the off side.
|9.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Heinrich Klaasen, Dot again. So, back-to-back maidens for Pakistan. A fuller ball just outside off, it is hit straight to mid off once again. Quality Powerplay 1 from Pakistan. 3 wickets in it for the visitors.
|9.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Heinrich Klaasen, Fullish and just outside off, Klaasen looks to drive but the ball takes the toe end and goes to mid off.
|9.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Heinrich Klaasen, Full outside off, played to point.
|9.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Heinrich Klaasen, Full and around off, punched off the back foot and to the bowler.
|9.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Heinrich Klaasen,Â Length and coming in with the angle, Klaasen looks to clip it to the leg side but gets beaten high on the pads. An appeal is made but nothing doing says the umpire.
|9.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Heinrich Klaasen,Â Full and around off, punched off the back foot to the off side.
|8.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller and around off, pushed to the cover region. A maiden from Afridi.
|8.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Length ball around middle, kept out.
|8.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Another full ball around off, once again, Rassie blocks it back to Afridi.
|8.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Fullish and around off, pushed back to the bowler.Â
|8.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around off, Rassie looks to push it on the off side but ends up getting it off the inner half and towards mid-wicket.
|7.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Heinrich Klaasen,Â NOT OUT! Klaasen survives! He rightly uses the review. Full and around off, Klaasen looks to defend it but is beaten to get hit on the pads. Hasnain goes up in an appeal straightaway and the umpire raises his finger too. Klaasen though takes the review immediately. The replays come on and the Ultra Edge detects a spike. So, the on-field decision needs to be overturned. Had there been no inside edge then Klaasen would have been plumb there.
|7.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Pakistan are all over South Africa. Not the best of the deliveries from Hasnain but he and Pakistan won't mind if it gets them the wicket. A bitter outing for the new skipper. Short and wide outside off, Bavuma stays on the back foot and looks to uppercut it over third man but ends up slicing it towards third man. Afridi does not have to move an inch as the ball comes straight to him and he takes it gleefully.
|DRS TIME! Klaasen has been given out LBW but he has gone for the review. Let's see the replay. Ultra Edge detects big spike. That is why Klaasen didn't even discuss with his partner and went for the review.
|Heinrich Klaasen joins Rassie van der Dussen in the middle now.
|7.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma, Short of a length and around off, punched off the back foot to covers.
|7.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen, An appeal and the umpire is unmoved! Full and sliding on the pads once again, Bavuma goes for the flick but misses it as the ball rolls towards square leg off the pads. A leg bye taken as the bowler appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved.
|7.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma, He is off the mark! Full and on the pads, Bavuma flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|7.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma, Good length and well outside off, Bavuma is not going to go after it. He makes a leave. He knows he has ample time in the game to get going.
|6.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length and around off, van der Dussen pushes it to mid off now. End of an excellent over from Afridi. He gave away 7 runs and took two wickets.
|6.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller length ball around off, Rassie plays it off the front foot solidly.
|6.4 : What walks out to bat now? Rassie van der Dussen is in next.
|Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram,Â OUT! CAUGHT! A fabulous take there! South Africa lose both their openers in the span of 3 deliveries. Another short of a length ball from Afridi, the ball stops a bit though into the surface as Markram looks to clip it to the leg side. He though is early as the ball goes off the outer half of the bat and over the leaping Afridi and towards mid on. Faheem Ashraf runs ahead and just about in time to get the hands under the ball to pouch the catch. The thrid u
|6.3 : Is that a clean catch? Faheem is not sure. The umpires get together and take it upstairs. The soft signal is out. Looks like the fingers are under the ball or is it? This looks really close. Given out because of the soft signal. Big, big wicket.
|Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, SIX! Good use of the Free Hit! Short and around middle, Markram reads the length early and makes the required adjustments before pulling it flat over deep square leg for a biggie.
|Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Short of a good length and around off, Markram punches it to covers this time. No Ball called as Afridi oversteps there. Free Hit loading...
|6.2 : Who is in next? It is the skipper, Temba Bavuma.
|Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CAUGHT! Quinton de Kock again throws his wicket away to a rash shot. He was going along nicely but the urge to overpower Afridi brings his downfall. Shaheen again keeps it on a back of a length and outside off, de Kock goes for a hit downtown and this time connects too. He though fails to get it off the middle as the ball goes high in the air but does not go the distance as it comes down near long off where Babar Azam runs back from mid off and pouche
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Play and a miss! Length and around off de Kock dances down the track and makes room to go downtown but is undone byÂ the extra bounce as the ball goes past the outside edge.
|5.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, An appeal there from Hasnain but the umpire is unmoved. Length and coming in with the angle there, Aiden looks to clip it to the leg side but gets hit high on the thigh pad. Hasnain puts in an appeal but nothing from the umpire there. South Africa slowly picking up the scoring pace there.
|5.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Good comeback from Hasnain. Short ball around off, Markram watches it and then sways away from it.
|5.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Cracked! Hear the sound of the bat! Short of a length ball around off, Markram punches the ball on the up and through the covers as the ball whizzes to the fence.
|5.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Exquisite! Slightly overpitched and around off, Markram stays firm and then punches the ball past mid off and into the fence at long off for a boundary.
|5.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram,Â Good length and around off, Aiden plays it to the leg side this time off the inner half of the bat.
|5.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram,Â Short of a good lengthÂ and around off, Markram punches it straight to the man at point.
|4.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! SHOT! Slapped! Shortish and just outside off, de Kock slaps this through mid on and it goes to the fence. Big over for South Africa as they get 10 off it.
|4.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Length and around middle, flicked to mid-wicket for nothing.
|4.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, SIX! BANG! There's that de Kock special. He loves playing this stroke. We have seen him play these in the Indian T20 League and he unleashes one here as well. A back of a length ball angled in from middle, de Kock moves across and just helps it over the fine leg fence via a pull for half a dozen.
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Drilled but straight to the cover-point fielder. Full again and wide again from Shaheen. De Kock makes a bit of a room and nails the drive but it goes straight to the fielder at cover-point.
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Good stop from Imam. Fuller and outside off, driven wide of the point fielder where Imam makes a stop diving to his left.
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Edgy! Good length and around off, de Kock looks to defend but the ball takes the bottom edge and goes behind past the sticks.
|3.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Dot to end the 4th over. Fullish and just around off, Markram gets on the front foot and pushes it to the cover region.
|3.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Solid this time! This one should get going Markram. A shortish ball just outside off, Markram punches it on the up and it races to the fence through the covers.
|3.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Nicely driven but for nothing. Fuller and outside off, Aiden drives it hard but straight to the man at point.
|3.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, One more dot for Markram. Fullish ball just outside off, punched to mid off.
|3.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Just outside off on a length, pushed to mid on.
|0.0 : Hasnain loses his run up there. He runs in and looks to bowl but slips near the landing area.
|3.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Good length and outside off, pushed to the cover region.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Crunched! Wide outside off and a bit shortish too. De Kock slams it through covers and the ball goes to the fence. The fielder there did put in a dive to his right and got hand to it but failed to stop. Good finish to the over. 10 off it.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Good length and around off, watchfully blocked.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Two more! A short ball just outside off, de Kock goes for the pull. He doesn't time it that well but it goes over the man at mid-wicket. Two taken.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! And de Kock is away and he is away in style! Lovely stroke! A fullish ball outside off, de Kock nails the drive through the covers and the ball races away to the fence. First boundary of the game.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Good length and around off, poked to the short third man region. 12 dots in a row so far between the 2 batters.
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Full and just outside off, pushed to the right side of the bowler. Afridi stops it nicely.
|1.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, A dot and it is a maiden. A perfect start from Hasnain. A fullish ball just around off, pushed to the cover region off the splice of the bat. Top over first up.
|1.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Another dot! 5 in a row. Can Hasnain deliver a maiden first up? Just outside off on a length, pushed to the off side.
|1.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, This one is in the channel outisde off. It moves away a touch too. Markram covers his stumps and lets it go behind.
|1.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Three dots to begin from Hasnain. A good length ball just outside off, Markram looks to work it on the leg side but he ends up getting it off the top half towards mid off.
|1.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Good length and outside off, punched to point for nothing.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Mohammad HasnainÂ to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Aiden Markram, Hasnain is on the money straightaway. A length ball, it lands just around off and moves away. Markram stays back and forces it on the off side.
|0.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Dot to end the opening over. Tidy stuff from Afridi. Good length and just outside off, de Kock punches it off the back foot but finds the cover fielder. Just 2 from the first over.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Fullish and around off, this one is played back to the bowler.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Landed around off on a good length, de Kock this time comes on the front foot and blocks solidly.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Quinton de Kock, Lovely delivery against the left-hander. A length ball around middle, it comes back in. De Kock looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pad. A mild LBW appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Markram is underway! A fullish ball around off and middle, Markram tucks it wide of the man at mid-wicket and takes one to open his account.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin. The Pakistan players are out on the field and they are followed by the two South African openers, Quinton de KockÂ and Aiden Markram. Shaheen AfridiÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, Afridi gets the line and length right this time. It is just outside off on a good length, Markram blocks it off the back foot.
|Shaheen Afridi to Aiden Markram, WIDE! Afridi slips the first ball of the game down the leg side. Markram looks to flick but misses. The umpire wides it.
|0.0 : PakistanÂ (Playing XI)Â Â Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Danish Aziz (ON ODI DEBUT), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) -Â Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|Toss - Time for the toss. The two captains are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Pakistan. THEY ELECT TO FIELD!
|Time for yet another series, this time South Africa are the hosts and Pakistan are touring the rainbow nation for the limited-overs series. The tour starts with the ODIs and ends with the T20Is. Earlier in January South Africa toured Pakistan where they lost both the Test series as well as the T20I series. With a change of guard, this time for the Proteas will their fortunes change as they look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the T20I World Cup. While Pakistan too would look to fix their flaw