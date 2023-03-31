|Batsmen
|5.3 : Marco Jansen to Vikramjit Singh, No run.
|5.2 : Marco Jansen to Vikramjit Singh, No run.
|5.1 : Marco Jansen to Vikramjit Singh, Fullish and around off, shaping away, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to play at it, but misses it completely.
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Max O'Dowd, Full and on middle,Â Max O'DowdÂ blocks it out.
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Good timing! This is overpitched and on middle, Max O'DowdÂ just clips it away with sweet timing towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Back of a length, on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ guides it towards third man for a single.
|Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh,Â This is a bit fuller and around leg, Vikramjit SinghÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh,.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Nice shot! Kagiso RabadaÂ serves this a bit too full, on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ stays there and drills it through cover-point for a boundary.
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Swing and a miss! Kagiso RabadaÂ lands this short and on middle and off, Vikramjit SinghÂ goes for the pull shot, but fails to connect.
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, On a length and on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|3.6 : Marco Jansen to Max O'Dowd, EDGED AND FOUR! Max O'DowdÂ is living dangerously here! Marco JansenÂ pitches this up, on off, shaping in a bit, Max O'DowdÂ looks to drive, but gets an inside edge just past the stumps as the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|3.5 : Marco Jansen to Max O'Dowd, Good bowling from Jansen! He lands this on a hard length and on off, angling away with extra bounce again, Max O'DowdÂ has a poke at it, but the ball just misses the outside edge.
|3.4 : Marco Jansen to Vikramjit Singh, Pulls his length back a bit and around off, Vikramjit SinghÂ punches it towards deep point for a run.
|3.3 : Marco Jansen to Max O'Dowd, Fuller again and on middle, Max O'DowdÂ looks to work it away, but gets an inside edge through square leg for a single.
|3.2 : Marco Jansen to Max O'Dowd, FOUR LEG BYES! Marco JansenÂ just loses his line and serves this full, but down the leg, Max O'DowdÂ looks to clip it away, but misses and the ball goes off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|3.1 : Marco Jansen to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length and on off, Max O'DowdÂ steers it towards point.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, This is short and on middle, rises up again, Vikramjit SinghÂ tries to block, but gloves it onto his helmet.
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, On a length and on middle, shaping in with some bounce, Vikramjit SinghÂ tries to keep it out, but loses his bottom hand as the ball hits on the top half of the bat and rolls down the pitch.
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Kagiso RabadaÂ bangs this onto the pitch, outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ leaves it alone this time.
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Short of a length and outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ slashes hard at it, but misses as the ball moves in the air before going to the keeper.
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Goes a bit fuller and on leg, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to flick, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball goes nowhere.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length and on off, Max O'DowdÂ dabs it through backward point for a single.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Vikramjit Singh, BEAUTY! Marco JansenÂ lands this on a hard length and on middle, angling in and just nips away after hitting he deck, Vikramjit SinghÂ tries to defend, but gets beaten on the outside edge and the ball just goes over the stumps as well.
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Vikramjit Singh, This is on a good length and around off, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to block it, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls in front of the keeper.
|0.6 : Marco JansenÂ to bowl from the other end.
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Vikramjit Singh, Marco JansenÂ bowls a yorker now, on middle, Vikramjit SinghÂ digs it out to the off side.
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Max O'Dowd, A low full toss, outside off, Max O'DowdÂ slices it wide of point for a single.
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Max O'Dowd, Touch fuller and outside off, Max O'DowdÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Max O'Dowd, Lands it on middle and on off, Max O'DowdÂ drives it to deep covers for a brace.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Bowls it on middle, Vikramjit SinghÂ covers his line and blocks it away.
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Too full and on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Lands it full and outside off, Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Off the mark in style. Full and on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ hangs back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a bboundary!
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Another one on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ blocks it solidly.
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Vikramjit Singh, Starts with a length ball on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ eases it to covers.
|0.0 : Right then! We are done with the pre-match proceedings. The umpires and the players have made their way out in the middle. Max O'DowdÂ and Vikramjit SinghÂ will be the openers for the Netherlands. Kagiso RabadaÂ comes to bowl. Here we go...
|We are all set for the game to begin. But first, the two teams line up for their respective national anthem.Â First, we will have the national anthem of the Netherlands followed by the national anthem of South Africa.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Ashwell Prince is pitchside along with Shaun Pollock. He says that it looks like the rain will stay away and it is a bit cold. Adds that no suprise that they have elected to bowl first as there will be uneven bounce on the wicket. Pollock says that it looks a bit over-prepared. Tells that the ball might take off and also keep low and the batters will find it difficult here.Â
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (C)&(WK), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of South Africa. They have elected to BOWL first.ââââââ