|Recent overs : . 4 . . . 1 | 4 . 4 . . 4
|Last bat : Stephan Myburghc Rilee Rossouw b Aiden Markram37(30b7x40x6) SR:123.33, FoW:58/1 (8.3 Ovs)
|9.6 : Drinks!
|Keshav Maharaj to Max O'Dowd, A dot to end the over!
|9.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Max O'Dowd, SIX! BANG! Keshav MaharajÂ bowls this short and on middle, Max O'DowdÂ moves back and pulls it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|9.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Max O'Dowd, Tossed up, on off, Max O'DowdÂ pushes it towards cover.
|9.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Max O'Dowd, Quicker one, on off, Max O'DowdÂ mistimes his cut back to the bowler.
|9.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Tom Cooper, Short again and on off, Tom CooperÂ cuts it towards cover where the fielder dives over the ball. A single is taken.
|9.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Tom Cooper, Short and outside off, Tom CooperÂ punches it wide of deep point where Anrich NortjeÂ covers ground to his left and stops it. Two runs taken!
|8.3 : Tom CooperÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|8.6 : Aiden Markram to Tom Cooper, Flatter and on middle, Tom CooperÂ works it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.5 : Aiden Markram to Max O'Dowd, Floated, full and on middle, Max O'DowdÂ tucks it towards square leg for a run.
|8.4 : Aiden Markram to Tom Cooper, Flighted and around off, Tom CooperÂ cuts it through point for a single and gets off the mark.
|8.3 : Aiden Markram to Stephan Myburgh, OUT! TAKEN! Aiden MarkramÂ provides the breakthrough for South Africa! He tosses this one up, full and on off, Stephan MyburghÂ goes down and tries the slog-sweep, but hits it too flat and it goes straight into the hands of Rilee RossouwÂ who is stationed at deep mid-wicket. NetherlandsÂ lose their first wicket.
|8.2 : Aiden Markram to Max O'Dowd, Floated, full and on off, Max O'DowdÂ comes down the track and drives it towards long off for a single.
|Aiden Markram to Max O'Dowd, This is fired full and down the leg side, Max O'DowdÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
|8.1 : Aiden Markram to Max O'Dowd,Â Aiden MarkramÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, Max O'DowdÂ goes for the reverse sweep but misses and gets rapped on his pads.Â There is a huge appeal for LBW, but turned down. Temba BavumaÂ takes the review after some discussions. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates that wickets is umpire's call. Max O'DowdÂ survives!Â
|7.6 : Spin from both ends as Aiden MarkramÂ comes into the attack.
|Keshav Maharaj to Stephan Myburgh, Floated, full and on off, Stephan MyburghÂ tries the reverse sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|7.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Max O'Dowd, Keshav MaharajÂ continues with short deliveries, on middle, Max O'DowdÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Max O'Dowd, Shortish and on off, Max O'DowdÂ punches it straight to covers.
|7.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Max O'Dowd, Tossed up, full and outside off, Max O'DowdÂ moves across and goes for the sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|7.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Max O'Dowd, Short again and around off, Max O'DowdÂ makes room and cuts it towards sweeper cover for a brace.
|7.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Stephan Myburgh, Keshav MaharajÂ starts with a short delivery, on middle, Stephan MyburghÂ moves back and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|6.6 : We will see some spin now as Keshav MaharajÂ is ready to bowl.
|Anrich Nortje to Stephan Myburgh, Anrich NortjeÂ with another sharp short delivery, on middle, Stephan MyburghÂ goes for the pulls shot, but gets a top edge onto his helmet and towards fine leg for one.
|6.5 : Anrich Nortje to Stephan Myburgh, On a length and on off, Stephan MyburghÂ mistimes his cut onto the ground.
|6.4 : Anrich Nortje to Max O'Dowd, Anrich NortjeÂ bangs in a bouncer, on leg, Max O'DowdÂ gets hurried and awakwardly pulls it towards mid-wicket for one.
|6.3 : Anrich Nortje to Stephan Myburgh, Anrich NortjeÂ serves this back of a length and around off, Stephan MyburghÂ punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|6.2 : Anrich Nortje to Max O'Dowd, Length again and on on middle, skidding through, Max O'DowdÂ looks to block it, but gets an inside edge towards square leg for a single.
|6.1 : Anrich Nortje to Max O'Dowd, This is on a good length and on middle, Max O'DowdÂ knocks it to the leg side. Anrich NortjeÂ has been really good so far.
|5.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Max O'Dowd, On a length and on off, Max O'DowdÂ guides it through backward point for a single. NetherlandsÂ are on 48 for none at the end of the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Max O'DowdÂ gets into the act now! Lungi NgidiÂ bowls this short and outside off again, Max O'DowdÂ frees his arms and smashes it over point for a boundary.
|5.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Max O'Dowd, Short of a length and outside off, Max O'DowdÂ cuts it over point for couple of runs.
|5.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Max O'Dowd, Full and outside off, slower too, Max O'DowdÂ lobs it up over mid off for a brace.
|5.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Stephan Myburgh, This is on a hard length and outside off, Stephan MyburghÂ steers it past point for a single.
|5.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Stephan MyburghÂ is dealing with boundaries here! Lungi NgidiÂ bowls this full and on middle, Stephan MyburghÂ lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|4.6 : Anrich Nortje to Max O'Dowd, BEATEN! Anrich NortjeÂ serves this on a hard length, on middle at 146 clicks, shoots up off the surface, Max O'DowdÂ looks to play at it but gets beaten.
|4.5 : Anrich Nortje to Max O'Dowd, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Max O'DowdÂ blocks it out.
|4.4 : Anrich Nortje to Max O'Dowd, Anrich NortjeÂ bowls this short of a length and outisde off, Max O'DowdÂ looks to cut it away but misses.
|4.3 : Anrich Nortje to Stephan Myburgh, A slower one now, on a length and on off, Stephan MyburghÂ knocks it towards short cover for a single.
|4.2 : Anrich Nortje to Stephan Myburgh, Touch fuller and on off, Stephan MyburghÂ bunts it onto the ground and towards point.
|4.1 : Anrich Nortje to Stephan Myburgh, Anrich NortjeÂ starts with a pitched up delivery, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ clears his front leg and drives it firmly, but straight to covers.
|3.6 : Anrich NortjeÂ comes into the attack now.
|Lungi Ngidi to Max O'Dowd, This is full and on middle, Max O'DowdÂ chips it down towards the vacant long on region for a brace.
|3.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Stephan Myburgh, Back of length and on leg, Stephan MyburghÂ pulls it towards square leg for a single.
|3.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Great timing! This is short again and on middle and leg, Stephan MyburghÂ picks up the length early and whips it towards the deep square leg fence for another boundary.
|3.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! Lungi NgidiÂ lands this short and down the leg side, Stephan MyburghÂ just helps it towards the fine leg fence for a boudnary.
|3.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Stephan Myburgh, This is on a hard length and on middle, angling into the batter, Stephan MyburghÂ goes for the pull shot but gets an inside edge onto the thigh pads as the ball goes nowhere.
|3.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Stephan Myburgh, Lungi NgidiÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ pushes it towards cover.
|2.6 : Lungi NgidiÂ replaces Kagiso Rabada.
|Wayne Parnell to Max O'Dowd, Goes full again and on off, Max O'DowdÂ blocks it out towards point.
|Wayne Parnell to Max O'Dowd, Wayne ParnellÂ loses his line and serves this full delivery down the leg side, Max O'DowdÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|2.5 : Wayne Parnell to Stephan Myburgh, This is pitched up and on off, Stephan MyburghÂ drives it towards point and gets across for a quick single.
|2.4 : Wayne Parnell to Max O'Dowd, Wayne ParnellÂ bangs this short and on middle, Max O'DowdÂ gets hurried and miscues his pull shot towards mid-wicket for one more.
|2.3 : Wayne Parnell to Stephan Myburgh, Fuller one and around leg, Stephan MyburghÂ nudges it towards deep square leg for a run.
|2.2 : Wayne Parnell to Max O'Dowd, This is back of a length and on off, Max O'DowdÂ guides it towards third man for a single and gets off the mark.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Third boundary of the over! This is full and outside off, Stephan MyburghÂ stays there and thrashes it past cover for a four more runs. 12 runs from the over!
|2.1 : Wayne Parnell to Max O'Dowd, On a length and on off, Max O'DowdÂ knocks it towards point.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Stephan Myburgh, Length again and on off, shaping away, Stephan MyburghÂ gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Stephan Myburgh, BEATEN! Kagiso RabadaÂ bowls this on a good length and on off, angling away a bit, Stephan MyburghÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Just over! Kagiso RabadaÂ serves this a bit fuller and outside off, Stephan MyburghÂ slices it in the air and it goes just over the leapingÂ Keshav MaharajÂ at point for a boundary.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Stephan Myburgh, On a length and on off, Stephan MyburghÂ pushes it towards cover.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Nice shot! Kagiso RabadaÂ bowls this on a hard length from around the wicket, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ drives it uppishly through covers for a boundary.
|0.6 : Kagiso RabadaÂ to share the new ball.
|Wayne Parnell to Stephan Myburgh, This is full and on leg, Stephan MyburghÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 5 runs from the first over!
|0.5 : Wayne Parnell to Stephan Myburgh, Back of a length and outside off, shaping further away, Stephan MyburghÂ slashes at it but cannot connect.
|0.4 : Wayne Parnell to Stephan Myburgh, Goes a bit fuller and around off, shaping away, Stephan MyburghÂ looks to cut it away but misses.
|0.3 : Wayne Parnell to Stephan Myburgh, Short of a length and outside off, Stephan MyburghÂ mistimes his cut onto the ground to the off side.
|0.2 : Wayne Parnell to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Stephan MyburghÂ and NetherlandsÂ are underway in style! Wayne ParnellÂ lands this short and on middle, sits up nicely,Â Stephan MyburghÂ stays there and pulls it towards the vacant deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|0.1 : Wayne Parnell to Stephan Myburgh, Wayne ParnellÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ guides it towards point.
|0.0 : We are ready for action now! We can see theÂ South AfricaÂ players in a huddle and they are taking their respective field positions. Stephan MyburghÂ and Max O'DowdÂ are the two openers for Netherlands. Wayne ParnellÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Before that, the South African players take the knee to support BLM movement. We are ready to go.Â Let's play...
|The umpires and players line up for the national anthems. It will be Netherlands' first followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller (In place of Tristan Stubbs), Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (In place for Tabraiz Shamsi), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Shaun Pollock is pitchside. HeÂ says that the square boundaries are on the shorter side and the batter will look to target that. Adds that it is dry surface and there is some moisture on it which could help the pacers at the start. However, if the batters get through the first few overs they can play their shots freely.
|Scott Edwards, the captain of NetherlandsÂ says that they would have batted first. Adds that the weather looks clearÂ and hopes that the pitch will be stay good throughout the game. Mentions that this is an important game for them in the context of the next World Cup. Informs that they are unchanged.
|Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South AfricaÂ saysÂ that they will bowl first. Adds that they have gone with the extra seamer and will be looking to exploit the moisture in surface. Mentions that David MillerÂ and Keshav MaharajÂ are back in the side. Ends by saying that they this is a must-win game for them and they need to execute their plans to correctly.
|Netherlands (Unchanged Playing XI) - Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (C) (WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.
|TOSS - South AfricaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.