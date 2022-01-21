|Batsmen
|4.4 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, No run.
|4.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan, On the pads, worked to deep square leg for a single.Â
|4.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Nicely played! On a length, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ comes down the track and smashes it over covers for a boundary.Â
|4.1 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, DROPPED! Janneman MalanÂ is on the ground with his head down. He knows this could prove very costly. Back of a length, outside off. KL RahulÂ slashes it towards gully. Janneman MalanÂ leaps and gets his hands on it but puts it down. A single is taken.Â
|3.6 : Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ taps it to point. Good comeback from Sisanda MagalaÂ after getting hit for a boundary. 5 runs from the over.Â
|3.5 : Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, Good-length ball, on middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ forces it to mid on.Â
|3.4 : Sisanda Magala to KL Rahul, Length ball, outside off. Pushed to mid off for a single.Â
|3.3 : Sisanda Magala to KL Rahul, On a length, attacking the stumps. KL RahulÂ gets inside the line and pushes it to mid off.Â
|3.2 : Sisanda Magala to KL Rahul, FOUR! KL RahulÂ gets his first boundary now. It was a bad ball and rightly punished. Outside off, too much width given, KL RahulÂ latches onto it and caresses it through point for a boundary. Sisanda MagalaÂ is clearly struggling with his line and length here.Â
|3.1 : Sisanda Magala to KL Rahul, Length ball, outside off. KL RahulÂ pushes it towards covers.Â
|2.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Allows Shikhar DhawanÂ to free his arms and gets punished. Touch fuller, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ leans onto it and creams his drive through covers for a boundary.Â
|2.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan, Short of a length, on off. Shikhar DhawanÂ taps it towards covers. Played this shot with his bat too close to his body.
|2.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan, On a good length, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ leaves it alone this time.Â
|2.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan, Good-length ball, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to push it to the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge. That's beautiful bowling from Lungi Ngidi.Â
|2.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan, Good-length ball, on off. Shikhar DhawanÂ dabs it towards backward point. Aiden MarkramÂ dives full stretch to his right and stops the ball. Excellent stop by him.
|2.1 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Length ball, on middle. KL RahulÂ nudges it to mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single.Â
|1.6 : Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! That's nicely played! Too easy for "Gabbar". This was on the pads, Shikhar DhawanÂ simply wrists it to deep square leg and bags another boundary. A good over for India. 15 runs coming off it.Â
|1.5 : Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, On a good length, on middle and leg. Shikhar DhawanÂ prods and defends it out.Â
|1.4 : Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, That's better! Length ball, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ taps it towards covers.Â
|Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, FIVE WIDES! That's wild from Magala. Errs in his line and bowls a length ball way down the leg side. Quinton de KockÂ dives full stretch to his right but still couldn't collect the ball. It races away to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, Much better from Magala! On a good length, around off. Shikhar DhawanÂ stays deep and taps it to point.
|1.2 : Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Off the mark and in some fashion. First boundary of India's innings as well. He is carrying from where he left off. On a length, on the pads. Shikhar DhawanÂ turns it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the boundary.Â
|Sisanda Magala to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Shikhar DhawanÂ faces his first ball but it is down the leg side. Dhawan looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.Â
|0.6 : Sisanda MagalaÂ will start from the other end.
|1.1 : Sisanda Magala to KL Rahul, Sisanda MagalaÂ starts with a back-of-a-length ball, on off. KL RahulÂ stands up on his toes and guides it to third man for a single.Â
|0.6 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, A single to end the over! A tidy over from Lungi Ngidi. This was a length ball, outside off. KL RahulÂ dabs it down to third man for a single.Â
|0.5 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Back of a length, on middle and leg. KL RahulÂ hops and blocks it out from the crease. This is a good start by Lungi Ngidi. Not allowing KL RahulÂ to free his arms.Â
|0.0 : So we are done with national anthems. South African players are in huddle and they take their field positions now. Indian openers, KL RahulÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ jog out to the middle. South African players take knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Lungi NgidiÂ to start with the ball for South Africa. Here we go...
|0.4 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Four dots in a row! On a good length, outside off. KL RahulÂ watches the ball closely and leaves it alone.Â
|0.3 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, On a length, outside off. KL RahulÂ dabs it to the man at backward point.Â
|0.2 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Lungi NgidiÂ goes full this time, outside off. KL RahulÂ looks for the drive but only manages to roll it down to mid on.
|0.1 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Good start by Lungi Ngidi! Bowls a good-length ball, on off. KL RahulÂ covers the line, keeps his head position straight and meets the ball with a dead bat. It rolls towards covers.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! Both teams are ready for the national anthems. It will be India's first followed by the South African.
|KL Rahul, the Indian skipperÂ says that it's the second game on the same strip and it will be important for them to get some runs on the board and the wicket will slow down. He adds that theyÂ lacked a bit with the bat and with the ball in the middle overs and theyÂ needed one more partnership with the bat. Mentions that the batters realised after the match that they need to put together a few more partnerships and rectify it. Informs that they are going with the same XI.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa says that they would have wanted to bat first with the nature of the wicket. He states that there will be an opportunity in the first hour for the bowlers. He adds that they were in trouble early with the bat in the first game and bowling was 80-85 per cent and it was not a perfect game. He mentions that they want to get better today and have a better understanding of the conditions and hopefully they will perform better.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala (In place of Marco Jansen), Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.Â
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of India. They have opted to BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
Hello and a very warm welcome to the second ODI of this three-match ODI series between South Africa and India. South Africa have continued their winning momentum into the ODI series and are now just one win away from sealing this ODI series. India, on the other hand, are in a do-or-die situation and they will be desperately looking to get back to the winning ways after a pretty ordinary performance in the first ODI.
South Africa, are looking like a team high on confidence. There were moments when they were under the pump both with bat and ball in the first game but they came back strongly to register a comprehensive victory in the first game. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen who were in good form in the Test series continued their form in the first ODI and notched up their respective centuries to take South Africa to a formidable total.
India, on the other hand, failed to play consistent cricket over a longer period of time. They were poor in the middle overs both with ball and bat and at the end that proved to be the difference between the two sides. India need wickets in the middle overs and giving some overs to Venkatesh Iyer, the designated all-rounder in the team will provide more flexibility to the skipper, KL Rahul. The senior duo of Dhawan and Kohli were looking solid in the first game and they will be looking to continue their form.