|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . 0wd . . . | 2 . . 0wd . . .
|Last bat : Janneman Malanc Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah6(10b1x40x6) SR:60.00, FoW:19/1 (4.2 Ovs)
|10.6 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, Another single! On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
|10.2 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, A lot happened on that delivery! India had a chance to get de Kock out. Quinton de Kock looks to play the paddle scoop by moving right across. Thakur bowls it outside off. He misses and gets hit on the pads. It rolls on the off side. Bavuma is off for a run, de Kock is late in taking off, he collides with Bavuma whose bat goes flying out of his hand. Thakur gets to the ball and then has a shy at the bowler's end but hits de Kock, not intentionally.
|10.5 : Shardul Thakur to Temba Bavuma, Shortish and on off, Bavuma strokes it to covers for one.
|10.4 : Shardul Thakur to Temba Bavuma, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|10.3 : Shardul Thakur to Temba Bavuma, Angled into the pads, Bavuma looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|9.6 : End of Powerplay 1! That means now 4 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle until the end of 40th over.
|10.1 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Up and over! Finally de Kock gets width and he pounces on it. Has an opportunity to free his arms and he makes use of it. It is full and outside off, de Kock hits it over mid off for a boundary.
|9.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, A dot to end! A good Powerplay 1 for India! South Africa are 39 for 1 after it. The last ball is shorter and on middle, defended.
|9.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, On middle, de Kock pushes it to mid on and takes a quick run.
|9.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, Now moves around in his crease, this is bowled on off, it is guided behind point for one. Also, first warning to Kumar for stepping on the danger zone.
|9.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, There comes an aggressive shot! He takes a few steps down the track, this is angled into the pads, it is whipped over mid-wicket for two.Â
|9.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, On middle, Bavuma works it to mid-wicket.
|9.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|8.6 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, A loud appeal but turned down! On the pads, de Kock looks to whip it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down. Pitching outside leg.
|8.5 : Shardul Thakur to Temba Bavuma, Angled into the pads, Bavuma works it through square leg for one.
|8.4 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, Thakur does well to get a hand to that one! He keeps the pressure on! Fuller and on middle, this is driven firmly back towards the bowler. He stretches his hand out, it hits it and goes towards mid off for one.
|8.3 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|8.2 : Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, De Kock misses out! This is a low full toss outside off, de Kock looks to go over mid on but finds the fielder there. A dot. They needed to make most of this, this could have broken the shackles.
|Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock, An appeal from a few Indian players! Rahul is really interested butÂ Pant is not convinced and neither is Thakur. Rahul has a word with the keeper about a review but hold on, the umpire has his hand stretched side ways as it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up. Coming to the ball now, this is down the leg side. De Kock looks to flick but misses.
|8.1 : Shardul Thakur to Temba Bavuma, Almost drags it on! This is full and outside off, Bavuma looks to drive, it goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole and down to fine leg for one.
|7.6 : Shardul ThakurÂ comes into the attack now.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, Nice punch! On middle, de Kock walks down the track and pushes it over the bowler for two.
|7.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, Had the fielder collected that cleanly, it would have been a chance! Picked the right fielder probably. On off, Bavuma looks to push it on the off side, it goes off the inner half towards mid on where Aswhin is there. Bavuma goes for the run. and the misfield helps them complete it.
|7.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, Another dot! On a length and on off, Bavuma keeps it out.
|7.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, On the pads, de Kock works it through square leg for one.
|7.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, Quick run! On middle, Bavuma takes a few steps down the track and pushes it to mid on for one.
|7.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, Good length and on middle, Bavuma defends it onto the ground.
|6.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, Angled into the pads, Bavuma works it wide of mid on for one.
|6.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, Shorter and on off, Bavuma pushes it to covers.
|6.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, Back of a length, Bavuma plays it late and under his eyes. It bounces down and then lobs behind him over over the stumps.
|6.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, Solid! On middle, Bavuma keeps it out.
|6.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|5.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, NOT OUT! That has bounced just in front! The swing is causing a lot of problems! Another lovely outswinger, it starts on off and then moves away. Temba looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge, Pant dives to his right and collects it. He is not sure whether he has taken it or no. It is referred with the soft signal being NOT OUT! Replays show it has bounced. This one was quite similar to the catch taken by Pant in the Test match of Rassie. That tim
|6.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, Angled into the pads, de Kock works it down to fine leg for one.
|5.5 : Is that caught behind? The soft signal is not out. The replays confirm the ball bounced before going into Pant's gloves. The final decision is NOT OUT.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, Fuller and on middle, Bavuma strokes it to mid on.
|5.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Temba Bavuma, OHHH! Length and on off, this lands and then jags back in. Bavuma looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|5.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|5.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, That is a beauty! The ball is doing a lot at the moment! This starts on middle and then swings away. De Kock pokes at it and gets beaten. Really good stuff from the two opening bowlers.
|5.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, On off, this is guided to point.
|4.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Exquisite! What a shot to get off the mark! Length and on off, Bavuma strokes it on the up and hits it through covers for a boundary.
|4.5 : This series and tour was modified due to Covid concerns and hence, this particular ODI series has not been included in the League.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, Well timed but for no runs! Outside off, Bavuma plays it late, he guides it off the middle to point.
|4.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, Now comes the inswinger! The line is a little too straight, Bavuma looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|4.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Temba Bavuma, Soft hands! Another one which shapes away, the length is on the fuller side. Bavuma plays it with soft hands, it goes off the outside edge, lands well short of second slip who dives to his right and stops it well.
|4.2 : Temba BavumaÂ comes out at number 3.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Janneman Malan, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Bumrah gets an early wicket and Malan walks back for a low score. Really good from Bumrah. He was getting the ball to come back in and also leave the batter. This time he gets it to leave him, it is fuller and around off. Malan is not sure about which way the ball is going, he is quite rooted to his crease and just pushes his bat ahead. It takes a faint edge and the keeper does the rest.
|4.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Janneman Malan, That swung a lot! Fuller and outside off, it shapes away, there is not a lot of carry as it goes on the bounce to Pant who takes it nicely.
|3.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, Does not let the batter free his arms, bowls it on a length and on off, de Kock pushes it to mid off. Had there been no misfield, just the one run would have come off the over.
|3.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Janneman Malan, Well bowled! Sees the batter take a few steps down the track and shortens the length a touch, Malan looks to defend, the ball straightens, it goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
|3.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Janneman Malan, Really good from Kumar! He is giving nothing away. On middle, Malan hangs back and blocks it out.
|3.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Janneman Malan, And again, continues to hit a length and on off, Malan stays back and keeps it out.
|3.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Janneman Malan, Good length now, a little more closer to the batter, Malan stays back and defends.
|3.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Through the legs and another boundary! This is a really good start for South Africa! This is on a length and just outside off, Malan lets the ball come to him and then guides it towards point. The fielder there lets it through and it races away. The outfield is really quick.
|2.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, Length ball, on off. Quinton de KockÂ blocks it out.
|2.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Perfect timing! Quinton de KockÂ gets the first boundary of his blade. Good length, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary. This was timed so well that the fielder had no chance to chase it down.
|2.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length, around off, shaping across the left-hander. This is close to his body. Quinton de KockÂ looks to have a poke at it but misses.
|2.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Janneman Malan, Full-length ball, outside off. Malan hangs back and guides it towards third man for a single.Â
|2.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Janneman Malan, Some inward movement! Angled in full and on off. Malan stays inside the crease and sees it out.Â
|2.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Janneman Malan, Angles it into the batter. Malan stays back and defends it out.
|1.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, Full, on middle and leg. De Kock defends it to the leg side.
|1.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, Length and on off. Pushed towards backward point.
|1.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, Loud appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested. A length ball, around leg, moving across a hint.Â Quinton de KockÂ is a yard outside the crease. He misses his attempt to flick it away and gets hit on the back pad. The replays later confirm that the ball was pitching outside leg.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, WIDE! Some movement in the air now. length ball, angling down leg, shaping away. De Kock leaves it alone for the keeper. Wide called.
|1.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, On a length, on off. Quinton de KockÂ blocks it out watchfully.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, BEATEN! This is what Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ brings to the table. Good length, around off, shaping away from the left-hander. Quinton de KockÂ looks to push it to the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|1.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock, A length ball, on off. Quinton de KockÂ hangs back and punches it through covers for a couple of runs.
|0.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, Short and outside off. Quinton de KockÂ cuts it towards backward point.
|0.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, Good length, on top of off. Quinton de KockÂ hangs back and guides it towards the man at second slip.
|0.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, FOUR LEG BYES! This time Pant could not make the stop. A full-length ball, on leg. Quinton de KockÂ fails to get any blade on it. The ball brushes the pads and runs towards fine leg after beating Pant's attempt to stop it.Â
|Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, WIDE! A low full toss, down leg. Quinton de KockÂ looks to flick it away but misses. Rishabh PantÂ does well to dive to his left and stop the ball. Wide called by the umpire.
|0.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, Nicely bowled! A length ball, on leg, it holds it line. Quinton de KockÂ stays back and looks to flick it away but misses.
|0.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, A dot to start with! A length ball, on off. Quinton de KockÂ plays it back to the bowler. Bumrah has no problem in stopping that one.
|0.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, Length ball, on leg. Quinton de KockÂ flicks it to fine leg for a single. This over was very unlike Bumrah. He kept bowling wayward lines and could not keep it in control.
|0.0 : Anthems done and dusted! Indian players are seen to be in a huddle on the field, before they take their respective fielding position. Followed byÂ Quinton de KockÂ and Janneman MalanÂ who walk out to the bat for South Africa. Before we get underway the South AfricanÂ players take the knee to support the Black Lives MatterÂ movement. Jasprit BumrahÂ to start with the new ball.
|The game is set to begin. Both the teams come out to the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by the hosts.Â
|PITCH REPORT â Dale Steyn says in the first innings it will skid on a little bit. Adds it is very hot and the wicket should get slow as the match progresses.
|KL Rahul, the Indian skipper joins for a word and says as a team they even they would've loved to bat first. States it looks dry and they have some quality spinners and if Bumrah and Kumar get early wickets, it could put pressure on them. Informs Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar KumarÂ come in and Iyer will he debuting, will bat as 4. Adds Virat has been their leader for a long time but he is still with them and he will help them out and they are excited about this game. States they want to give the boys a
|Temba Bavuma, the South African skipper, is in for a chat. HeÂ says the wicket looks dry and it has been ready for some while and they want to make use of the conditions and he hopes the slow bowlers can make use of it later on. States the Test series win was a big achievement but it is a new challenge and they need to do well and adapt well. Informs thatÂ Jansen comes in and Lungi is also in.
|IndiaÂ (Playing XI) - KL RahulÂ (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh PantÂ (WK), Venkatesh Iyer (On ODI debut), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de KockÂ (WK), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen (On ODI debut), Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of South Africa. They have opted to BATÂ first.Â
|India on the other hand, are one of the best teams in the shorter format. Yes, there are quite a few new names in the squad but they are still a quality side. Can they get back to winning ways after losing the last two Tests? We shall find out soon.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|After a superb Test series, it is now time for the ODI series. India will be disappointed after losing that and the South Africans will be high on confidence after turning it around. The visitors will be looking for redemption under their new skipper, KL Rahul. South Africa on the other hand, will be hungry for another series win. This promises to be yet another cracking series. Toss in a while.
|South Africa have not been in the best of forms in this format. They have lost more than they have won in recent times and this is going to be yet another stern test for them. They do have the quality to topple this Indian side but they will need to be at their best.