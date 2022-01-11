|Batsmen
|1.6 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, No run.
|1.5 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, Good leave! A length ball, just outside off, this one skids through. Agarwal shoulders arms.
|1.4 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, Bangs a short ball, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ shoulders arms to it.
|1.3 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, on a length. Agarwal leaves it alone.Â
|1.2 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, This one comes with the angle, around off. Agarwal shuffles and defends it.
|0.6 : Duanne OlivierÂ will bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, On the money! On a length, on middle. Blocked out.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, JAFFA! Lovely bowling from Kagiso Rabada! Again on a length, around off. KL RahulÂ is beaten on the outside edge as he looks to defend.Â
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, In the channel! On a length, just around off. Rahul tries to defend inside the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Good bowling! A length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, FOUR LEG BYES! A length ball, going down the leg side. Rahul misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It goes off the pads and wide of the keeper to the fence.
|0.0 : Both the teams stride out and line up for their respective national anthems. It is India's first followed by South Africa's. We are done with all the formalities. The conditions are overcast and it was drizzling earlier but we are all set to go now. KL RahulÂ and Mayank AgarwalÂ are the openers for India. The players take a knee against racism. Kagiso RabadaÂ to start with the ball. Let's play...
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, IndiaÂ and KL RahulÂ are underway! A full ball, angling around off. Rahul gets an inside edge of his drive, wide of mid on for a couple of runs.Â
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Rabada starts with a full ball, on middle. Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket. Targeting the stumps straightaway.Â
|0.0 : Virat Kohli, the skipper of India says that no one can control the weather. Adds that runs on this venue have always worked out well and they are looking forward to put some runs on the board. Mentions that he is fit and fine and he is back for this one. Further adds that there are two changes, he comes in for Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav replaces Siraj. On being asked about his decision on choosing Umesh, he says that Umesh has been doing well and his performance has been good in his previous
|Dean ElgarÂ took blows on his body to help his team draw the series and their pace bowlers are proving lethal at their home surface. On the other side, India will be without Siraj and Ishant SharmaÂ could make a comeback after a long time. The conditions are overcast in Cape Town, but let's hope the rain stays away.Â We can expect an exciting contest from both teams as South AfricaÂ will be looking to win in their own backyard while India will look for their first series win in South Africa. Sta
|We have the birthday boy with us, Rahul Dravid, India's Head Coach,Â says that he has turned one year older but it is nice to have so many messages from everyone. Adds that the wicket didn't do much in the last match but credit to South AfricaÂ as they batted really well. Says that it is a close series and it is an exciting last match. Tells that at this level you don't need any motivation after playing for your country. Hopes that the performance should be better than the last one and is lookin
|Pitch Report - Hashim Amla and Vernon Philandar are down at the pitch. Philandar says that it's different here in South Africa, there is a little bit of grass, which will help the pacers. Also, there is a bit of moisture and it could be on the slower side. Â Hashim Amla states there are bare patches on one end, and a bit more grass on the other end. Philander says that he would fancy his chances to bowl first, while Hashim Amla says that he would have liked to put a score on the board.
|Dean Elgar, the skipper of South Africa says that they would have batted first as well. Says the conditions are overcast and adds that it is a big match for the whole nation. Says they have lost many big names but the youngsters are stepping up and these young ones do not have any scars and they come with a fresh mind. Apart from himself, who has some old-school mindset, the squad is pretty good. Informs they are going with the same XI. Informs that they have a balanced squad and is trusting his
|South Africa (Unchanged playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C) (In for Hanuma Vihari), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav (In for Mohammed Siraj).
|TOSS - India haveÂ won the toss and they have elected to BAT first!
|... Day 1, Session 1 ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to Day 1 of this intriguing final and third Test match between South Africa and India. The series is firmly poised at 1-1 and whoever wins here will clinch the series as well. The hosts are coming from behind and with the performance,Â they showcased at Johannesburg, the Proteas will be high on confidence. The good news for India is that Virat KohliÂ is back and ready to roar once again.