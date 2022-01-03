|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 4 . 4 | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Mayank Agarwalc Kyle Verreynne b Marco Jansen26(37b5x40x6) SR:70.27, FoW:36/1 (14.1 Ovs)
|14.5 : Marco Jansen to Cheteshwar Pujara, No run.
|14.4 : Marco Jansen to Cheteshwar Pujara, Outside off, on a good length, moving away. Cheteshwar PujaraÂ shoulders arms.Â
|14.3 : Marco Jansen to Cheteshwar Pujara, Bangs a short ball this time, on middle and leg. Cheteshwar PujaraÂ ducks under it.Â
|13.6 : Drinks! Good solid start for India as both Indian openers have successfully played out the first hour of this Test match much like they did at Centurion. South African bowlers tookÂ some time to find their lines and length but the introduction of Lungi NgidiÂ into the attack has shown that there is enough keep in the surface for the seam bowlers.Â Can they break this partnership early post drinks?
|14.2 : Marco Jansen to Cheteshwar Pujara, On a good length, outside off. Cheteshwar PujaraÂ leaves it alone.Â
|14.1 : Cheteshwar PujaraÂ walks in at number 3.
|Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Marco JansenÂ is right on money after the break. Exactly what South AfricaÂ needed. That's top bowling from the youngster. Hurls in a good-length ball from over the wicket, on off, angling away. Mayank AgarwalÂ is tempted to have a push at it. The ball nips away and kisses the outside edge. Kyle VerreynneÂ makes no mistake behind the stumps and South AfricaÂ have got the breakthrough. Marco JansenÂ is all pumped up and Mayank AgarwalÂ wil
|13.6 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, On a length, on off. KL RahulÂ taps it to point. Very good over from Lungi Ngidi. Hitting the perfect line and lengths. Just a single from it and now it's time for the players to get someÂ refreshment.Â
|13.5 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Little movement this time! Good-length ball, on off. KL RahulÂ dabs it towards the slip cordon.
|13.4 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Terrific stuff! On a good length, outside off. KL RahulÂ continues his leaving spree outside off.Â
|13.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Goes full, onto the pads. Maybe trying to hit the pads for an lbw. Mayank AgarwalÂ clips it to deep square leg for a single.Â
|13.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, And again! On a good length, outside off, shaping away. Mayank AgarwalÂ yet again shoulders arms. Lungi NgidiÂ is being very disclipined with his line and lengths here.Â
|13.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Nice bowling! Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. Mayank AgarwalÂ shoulders arms.Â
|12.6 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, On a length, outside off, moving away. KL RahulÂ shoulders arms to this one.Â
|12.5 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, Good bounce! On a good length, on off, coming back in. KL RahulÂ tries to defend but gets hit on the gloves as there was some extra bounce on that one.Â
|12.4 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, Errs in his line this time. Back of a length, down leg. KL RahulÂ leaves it alone.Â
|12.3 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, Fullish, outside off, angling away. KL RahulÂ offers no shot.Â
|12.2 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, on middle, Mayank AgarwalÂ hops and tucks it on the leg side for a single.Â
|12.1 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Fuller and outside off, angling away. Mayank AgarwalÂ leaves it alone.Â
|11.6 : Marco JansenÂ is into the attack now.
|Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Once again! On a good length, in the fourth stump channel. KL RahulÂ looks to defend but the ball misses his outside edge. Really top bowling this. Lungi NgidiÂ is getting the ball to move and is asking right questions to KL Rahul.
|11.5 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Lovely movement off the seam! Lungi NgidiÂ was the star bowler in the first Test and is troubling here as well. Good-length ball, around off, shaping away. KL RahulÂ gets squared up in his defence. The ball beats the outside edge by a whisker.Â
|11.4 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Outside off, on a length, moving away. KL RahulÂ leaves it for the keeper to collect.Â
|11.3 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Wide enough of outside off. KL RahulÂ is not troubled by that line and leaves it untouched.Â
|11.2 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Back of a length this time, in the fourth stump channel. KL RahulÂ lets it sail through.Â
|11.1 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Nicely bowled! On a good length, outside off, nipping away. KL RahulÂ looks to defend but the ball moves a little more and misses the outside edge.Â
|10.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, A full ball from Rabada this time on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ pushes it aerially to the right of Rabada and gets it throughÂ mid on for a couple. Rabada madeÂ an effort there to get a hand on it but failed.
|10.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ gets back and blocks it with soft hands square on the off side.
|10.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Shouts of catch but the ball falls just short! Good-length ball, coming back in, on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball lobs up towards short leg but there was no short leg in place. The man from square leg comes forward and dives ahead to take the catch but it falls just short of him. Kagiso RabadaÂ sits down and has his hand over his head.Â
|10.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Once again! Sprays this one down the leg side, swinging further away. Mayank AgarwalÂ leaves it alone. Kyle VerreynneÂ does well to collect the ball moving to his left.Â
|10.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Sliding down the leg side this time, Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to flick but misses.Â
|10.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Angling in, on middle, on a good length. Mayank AgarwalÂ pushes it to mid on.
|9.6 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Another delivery in that channel outside off. The ball seams away with good bounce again as Rahul lets it go.
|9.5 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, A good-length delivery outside off. The ball seams away sharply. Rahul leaves it alone.
|9.4 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Slightly shorter on off. Rahul defends it solidly towards the off side.
|0.0 : First change of the day. Lungi NgidiÂ is brought into the attack. He replaces Duanne Olivier.
|9.3 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, A good-length delivery around off. Good away movement there. Rahul leaves it alone.
|9.2 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, He finds an edge this time but safe! A good-length delivery around off. Rahul pushes at it with soft hands and gets a thick edge which falls short of the third slip fielder.
|9.1 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, On the money first ball! A good-length ball, on middle. Hint of away swing there. KL RahulÂ defends this off the back foot.
|8.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ lets it go this time. Good bounce and seam movement for Rabada there.
|8.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it solidly off the back foot.
|8.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Good-length ball, coming in, on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to defend. The ball goes off the outside edge to point.
|8.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, on middle and leg. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it on the leg side.Â
|8.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! A full ball, on the pads and Mayank AgarwalÂ puts it away. He gets the timing rightÂ and nailsÂ it through backward square leg for a boundary.
|8.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, on a good length. Left alone by Mayank Agarwal.
|7.6 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, FOUR! This time a lucky boundary for Rahul. Good-length ball, around off. Rahul tries to push it off the back foot but gets a thick outside edge.Â The ball goes through the gap between third slip and gully and goes for a boundary.
|7.5 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, FOUR! Fuller and punished by Rahul this time. A full ball on middle. Rahul gets forward and just pushesÂ it past mid on for a boundary.
|7.4 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Back of a length, outside off. KL RahulÂ leaves it alone comfortably.
|7.3 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, NOT OUT! Ohhh...A good short ball on off from Duanne Olivier. KL RahulÂ is surprised by the bounce and tries to defend it but gets in an awkward position. The ball hits his shoulders and goes back to the keeper. There is an huge appeal from South African players but the umpire is unmoved. They review but the replays show it is hitting shoulders and KL RahulÂ survives.
|South AfricaÂ have taken a review for a caught behind. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. That came off his shoulders and that's why the excitement. The on-field decision stands and South AfricaÂ lose their first review.Â
|7.2 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Slightly fuller this time from Duanne OlivierÂ on off. KL RahulÂ defends this off the front foot towards the off side.
|7.1 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Good-length delivery around off. KL RahulÂ solidly defends it towards the off side.
|6.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Nice timing from Mayank Agarwal! An overpitched delivery on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ presents the full face of his blade and creams it past mid on for a boundary. Good shot!
|6.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, On a good length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ shoulders arms.
|6.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it with soft hands towardsÂ the slip cordon.
|6.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ hops and blocks it out solidly.Â
|6.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, A good-length delivery on middle and nipping in this time. Mayank AgarwalÂ gets the inside edge onto his pads as he looks to defend it.
|6.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Nice delivery from Rabada. A full ball with a hint of away swing on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it to mid off.
|5.6 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, A full ball this time from Duanne OlivierÂ on off. KL RahulÂ gets well forward and defends it towards the off side.
|5.5 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, A good-length delivery around off. KL RahulÂ stays deep in his crease and pushes it with soft hands to gully.
|5.4 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. KL RahulÂ looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge. South African players are very excited as they think that came off the outside edge and they appeal for a caught behind. But the umpire says no. There was definitely some noise there but South AfricaÂ opt against the review. Well, replay shows that the noise was of KL Rahul's bat brushing the pads. Good decision from the umpire and good call from South Africa
|5.3 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Duanne OlivierÂ pulls his length back a little this time on middle. KL RahulÂ defends it off the back foot.
|5.2 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, This time he drifts on the pads. Mayank AgarwalÂ flicks it to fine leg and gets a single this time.
|5.1 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, Ohh...Good outswing there for Duanne Olivier. He bowls this fuller outside off and gets a good away movement.Â Mayank AgarwalÂ leaves it alone.
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Outside off, on a length. KL RahulÂ lets it be.Â
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Length ball, on middle. KL RahulÂ defends it to short leg.Â
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Top nut! Good-length ball, in the fourth stump channel, nipping away. KL RahulÂ stands up on his toes and looks to defend. The ball whistles past the outside edge and carries through to the keeper.Â
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Bangs a short ball but way down leg. Easy for KL RahulÂ to duck under it and sway away from the line.Â
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Length ball, on off, coming back in. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to push. The ball goes off the inside edge to square leg for a single.Â
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, On a good length, on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it from the crease.Â
|3.6 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Back of a length, outside off, shaping away. KL RahulÂ goes back and shoulders arms. That's mich better from Duanne OlivierÂ except for the no ball he bowled.Â
|3.5 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Very full, outside off. KL RahulÂ pushes it towards point.Â
|3.4 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Back of a length, outside off. KL RahulÂ defends it towards extra cover.
|Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, NO BALL! A waist height full toss, on middle. KL RahulÂ defends it on the ground. No ball called a given a first warning too.Â
|3.3 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, On a good length, coming back in, on off. KL RahulÂ presses forward and looks to defend. But the ball goes past the outside edge.Â
|3.2 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, Duanne OlivierÂ goes fuller this time around off. KL Rahul presses forward to defend this inside the line of the ball and lets it go. The ball seams back into the batter a little this time.
|3.1 : Duanne Olivier to KL Rahul, This is much better from Duanne Olivier! Good-length ball, around off, shaping away. KL RahulÂ leaves it alone. He has worked on that off stump technique really well since the last couple of years. Leaving alone deliveries that are close to off stump.Â
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, On a good length, outside off, nipping away. Mayank AgarwalÂ is happy to leave this one. He shoulders arms.Â
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Shot! Third boundary for him. Little fuller, outside off, shaping away. Mayank AgarwalÂ opens the face of the bat and drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, On a good length, around off, shaping away. Mayank AgarwalÂ watches it closely and makes a leave.Â
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ is off the mark as well. On a length, on leg. KL RahulÂ comes forward and tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.Â
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Fuller this time, outside off. KL RahulÂ leans and drives it. But straight towards covers.Â
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, On a good length, on middle. KL RahulÂ stands up and meets it with a straight bat.
|1.6 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! A poor ball from Duanne Olivier. A full toss, on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ doesn't miss out on those. He pushes it past the mid off fielder for a boundary. Starts the over with a bouncer and keeps everyone excited but ends with a full toss. 8 runs from the over.Â
|1.5 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, On a length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ lets it sail through.Â
|1.4 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! First runs for IndiaÂ and Mayank Agarwal. He gets off the mark with a boundary. Length ball, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leans onto it and creams it through covers. The ball races away to the boundary.Â
|1.3 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, Good-length ball, coming into the right-hander, on middle and leg. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it onto the deck.Â
|0.0 : We are done with the anthemsÂ and now South African players make their way out to the centre. So do the Indian openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal! South Africans take a knee in their support for the BLM movement. Indian players keep their hand on their heart and we are all ready to begin now.Â Kagiso RabadaÂ to start for South Africa. Here we go...
|1.2 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, Length delivery, outside off, Mayank AgarwalÂ leaves it alone. Not a lot of swing there!Â
|0.6 : Duanne OlivierÂ to start from the other end.
|1.1 : Duanne Olivier to Mayank Agarwal, Duanne OlivierÂ starts with a bouncer, on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ sits under this one. Good carry for Kyle Verreynne.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Length ball, on middle and leg. KL RahulÂ comes half forward and taps the ball on the leg side. A good start from Kagiso Rabada. Tidy stuff from him. A maiden!Â
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, And again! Similar line and length, around the fifth stump channel. KL RahulÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Beauty! That's the line Kagiso RabadaÂ will be targeting. Good-length ball, around off, nipping away. KL RahulÂ pokes at it tentatively.The ball zips past the outside edge.Â
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Back of a length, swinging away now, down leg. KL RahulÂ at first looks to tuck but then shoulders arms. Kyle VerreynneÂ moves to his left to collect the ball.Â
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Back of a length now, on middle. KL RahulÂ stands up on his toes and blocks it with a dead bat.Â
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Kagiso RabadaÂ starts with a good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away. KL RahulÂ watchfully leaves it untouched.Â
|0.0 : Both the sides stride out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be India's national anthem first and is followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Morne Morkel says that the pitch will be a touch slow to start off but will quicken up as the day progresses. Mentions that there are a few cracks which could open up as well. Tells that it is a good wicket. Says that as a bowler, one needs to bowl tight lines.
|Ajinkya RahaneÂ is down forÂ a chat, he says that he loves this ground and it gives good vibes. Mentions that the beauty of a Test match is that you start from zero. Tells that they celebrated a bit on winning the first Test but they know they have two more Tests to go and are focusing on winning those. Tells that it is all about starting fresh and get use to the conditions and play accordingly. Says that he is feeling good mentally and it is all about converting starts into bigger scores. Tells
|Dean Elgar, the skipper of South Africa, says that Quinton de KockÂ has been an important player for them and he has been a great performer for them over the years. Says that they need to move on now. Mentions that they need to put up on a great performance and there are a lot of positives and they can't wait to get the second Test to get underway. Informs that there are two changes. Kyle VerreynneÂ is in for Quinton de KockÂ and Duanne OlivierÂ is in for Wiaan Mulder.
|KL Rahul, the Indian skipper, says that Virat has an upper back spasm and hopefully he will be fitÂ for the next Test. He adds that it is a dream to captain the country and he feelsÂ privileged to do the job. He adds that Wanderers hasÂ been a good ground for them and hopefully they will play well today. He adds that Hanuma VihariÂ will replace Virat Kohli. He mentions that they played good cricket in the first Test and would want to continue the good work and work on the mistakes they made in t
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (WK) (In place of Quinton de Kock), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier (In place of Wiaan Mulder), Lungi Ngidi.Â
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari (In place of Virat Kohli), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
|TOSS - Both the captains are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and lands in the favour of India. They have elected to BAT first.Â
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|South Africa, on the other hand, will be hurting after that loss in Centurion. They have a proud home record and will be looking to make a strong statement by winning this Test match. They were handed a double-blow on the final day of the first Test match as the loss was coupled with the shocking news of Quinton de KockÂ retiring from Test cricket. Their bowling is in comparatively safer hands with Kagiso RabadaÂ and Lungi NgidiÂ leading the way but the batters need to step up against this poten
|RETIREMENT UPDATES - Well, It has been a week of retirements. First, Harbhajan Singh fomally announced his retirement a few days ago. Then, Quinton de Kock shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from Tests, piling more agony on South Africa. And now, the latest news coming in is that Pakistan's MOHAMMAD HAFEEZ HAS PUT DOWN HIS PAPERS TOO, from international cricket. The 41-year old veteran confirms his availability for franchise cricket.
|CRICKET UPDATES - Well, there is a Test match going on Down Under in New Zealand. Thanks to their time zones, it is pretty difficult to catch those games in action. This New Year's Test has certainly been a surprise. We all know that traditionally, pitches in New Zealand get better and better to bat on as the days progress. But not many would have imagined this kind of a fight from Bangladesh. First, they restricted the home side to 328 and then batted beautifully, to record a score of 401/6 whi
|MORE WORRIES FOR ENGLAND. As if, the current Ashes series status was not big enough. The fourth Test is scheduled to be played in Sydney, butÂ England landed without their head coach, their bowling coach, their spin bowling coach and their strength and conditioning coach. To make up for their absence, they hadÂ sent an SOS call to former ODI captain Adam Hollioake only for him to be ruled out on the eve of his arrival. He had becomeÂ a close contact to someone who hadÂ tested positive. And the l
|Update - Well, well, well, the BIG NEWS from the middle is that Virat KohliÂ is going to miss the second Test. KL RahulÂ will lead the side. There is no clarity though that why Virat KohliÂ is not playing. Toss coming up shortly.Â
|The action now moves to Wanderers from Centurion where the rampant Indian team will look to create history by winning their first Test series in the rainbow nation. South Africa, on the other hand, have a proud home record and we can expect them to come out all guns blazing in a bid to level the series. On that note, welcome to our coverage of the second Test of this three-match Test series between South Africa and India.
|If there is one team in world cricket that has played consistently good cricket in overseas conditions over the last few years, it is India. Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, this Indian team has proved its mettle in the toughest of conditions and are now on the brink of creating history by winning a Test series in South Africa. They dominated the first Test match at Centurion as their lethal fast bowling attack made full use of the conditions. KL RahulÂ and Mayank AgarwalÂ are in good form Â