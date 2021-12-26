|Batsmen
|23.5 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, 1 run.
|23.4 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Fuller and outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
|23.3 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, On middle, kept out nicely.
|23.2 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Yet again, outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
|23.1 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Outside off, left alone.
|22.6 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, defended.
|22.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, Good line and length, outside off. Agarwal shoulders arms.Â
|22.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, Sprays this one well down the leg side. Not played at.Â
|22.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller in length, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ prods and creams it through extra cover. The mid off fielder gives it a chase but the ball wins the race.Â
|22.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, On a length, on off. Agarwal defends it to the off side.Â
|22.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, Fuller and outside off. Left alone.
|21.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, On a good length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ taps it to point for a single.Â
|21.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Inside edge again! Length ball, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to play towards covers. The ball goes off the inside edge back onto the pads.Â
|21.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Short of a length, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ dabs it to point.Â
|21.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, On a good length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leaves it for the keeper to collect.Â
|21.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Short of a length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ lets it sail through.Â
|21.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR LEG BYES! Short of a length, on leg. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to tuck but misses. The ball goes off the thigh pads behind square on the leg side for four leg byes.Â
|20.6 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Outside off, KL RahulÂ leaves it untouched.Â
|20.5 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, On a length, on off. KL RahulÂ defends it out.Â
|20.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, Ahh! Back of a length, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to cut but gets an inside edge past the stumps. The batters take a single.Â
|20.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, Good-length ball, coming back in, on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to defend but misses and gets hit near the box. That jagged back in a long way.Â
|20.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, On a good length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ lets it be.Â
|20.1 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Fuller, on off. KL RahulÂ pushes it towards covers and rotates the strike.Â
|19.6 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, ouside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ jumps and chops it to the off side.Â
|19.5 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, Back of a length, on leg. KL RahulÂ tucks it through square leg for a run.
|19.4 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, JAFFA! Good-length ball, angling away, on off. KL RahulÂ gets all squared up as he looks to defend. The ball zips past the outside edge and carries through to the keeper.Â
|19.3 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, Good-length ball, around off. KL RahulÂ looks to defend. The ball goes off the outside edge to the third slip fielder but does not carry as it is played with soft hands.Â
|19.2 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, Length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty. KL RahulÂ shoulders arms to that one.Â
|19.1 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, On the pads, Mayank AgarwalÂ flicks it to square leg for a run.
|18.6 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Back of a length, on off. Punched off the back foot to point.
|18.5 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Good-length ball, on middle. KL RahulÂ covers the line and blocks it with a dead bat.Â
|18.4 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Length, outside off. KL RahulÂ lets it go.Â
|18.3 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Length ball, nipping away, on off. KL RahulÂ defends it to point.Â
|18.2 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Good-length ball, outside off. KL RahulÂ stands on his toes and slaps it but straight to covers.
|18.1 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, FOUR! Runs coming thick and fast for India! Sprays this one down the leg side, KL RahulÂ helps it on its way to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|17.4 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, DROPPED! Finally, an opportunity but Quinton de KockÂ spills it out. Good-length ball, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ has a poke at it. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies towards the right of the keeper. Quinton de KockÂ dives that side but fails to pouch it. Huge opportunity missed!Â
|17.6 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, outside off. Left alone.Â
|17.5 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Bangs a short one, on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ ducks under it.
|17.3 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Nicely timed! Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ punches it off the back foot through cover-point for another boundary.Â
|17.2 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Nicely played! Length ball, on middle and leg. Mayank AgarwalÂ whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.1 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Fuller, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it nicely.Â
|16.6 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Good-length ball, on off. KL RahulÂ blocks it from the crease.Â
|16.5 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Outside off, KL RahulÂ watches it closely and lets it go.Â
|16.4 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Length ball, on off. KL RahulÂ stays solid in his defence.Â
|16.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, on middle and leg. Mayank AgarwalÂ tucks off his hips to fine leg for a single.Â
|16.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, On a good length, on off. Mayank AgarwalÂ covers the line and defends it off the front foot.Â
|16.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal, Good-length ball, well outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leaves it alone.Â
|15.6 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, Length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|15.5 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, A sharp short one, on off. Rahul sways away from the line of the ball.
|15.4 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Lands on off, the angle would have taken it away but it shapes back in a bit. Agarwal looks to block but gets the outside edge past cover for one.
|15.3 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Full and on the pads. Agarwal blocks it from the crease.
|15.2 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Short of a length, on off. Agarwal ducks under it.
|15.1 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Full and angling across off. Agarwal has his feet glued to the crease while looking to drive. He misses and de Kock puts in an appeal for caught behind. It is a weak appeal and Elgar doesn't review it.
|0.0 : Drinks! An excellent first hour for India. Both the openers look settled out there and they are complementing each other very well. The pacers bowled some testing line and lengths but weren't troubled. Can South AfricaÂ get a breakthrough before Lunch?
|14.6 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Full but quite wide outside off. Rahul plays well inside the line of the ball.Â
|14.5 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, On a length, down the leg side. Rahul misses the flick.
|14.4 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Fuller and outside off. Rahul reaches out and plays inside the line of the ball while leaving it.
|14.3 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, This lands on a length, just outside off and comes back in. But Rahul leaves it on length as the ball goes over the stumps.
|14.2 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Mulder serves a length ball, just outside off. Rahul covers the off pole and leaves this one alone.
|14.1 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Back of a length, around off. Pushed to covers.
|13.6 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Left on length! This is behind a length. Comes in from outside off. Agarwal lets it be. It goes over the off pole.
|13.5 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, kept out.
|13.4 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, Agarwal makes a leave.
|13.3 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, Agarwal leans forward and keeps it out.
|13.2 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Well fielded! Fuller and outside off, Agarwal looks to drive, does so well, the man at point stops it nicely.
|13.1 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, Agarwal is solid in defense.
|12.6 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, A harmless delivery to end then! Outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to it. Not the best of starts from Mulder.
|12.5 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Outside off, not very full, this one comes back in a little. Rahul looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid off.
|12.4 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Attacks the stumps this time, Rahul defends.
|12.3 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, Outside off, Rahul does not play at it.
|12.2 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! This is short and wide outside off, asking to be hit. Rahul slaps it through covers. Another boundary.
|12.1 : Wiaan Mulder to KL Rahul, He too starts off with one well outside off, Rahul does not play at it.
|11.6 : Change! Wiaan Mulder is on now.
|Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, A single to end! On the pads, Rahul clips it through square leg for one.
|11.5 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, On off, Rahul leans forward and blocks it onto the ground.
|11.4 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Now bowls it on the leg pole, Agarwal nudges it on the leg side and gets to the other end.
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Now bangs it short but on the body of the batter. Rahul ducks under it. It was a little too wayward, this delivery.
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Right on the money to begin with! On a length and around off, this one holds its line a little. Rahul plays it nice and late off the back foot. It goes more off the outer half to the man at gully.
|11.3 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Angles it across from the off pole, Agarwal watches it closely and lets it go.
|11.2 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, A little too straight, Rahul works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|11.1 : Marco Jansen to KL Rahul, Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|10.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, A leave to end! Outside off, just outside off actually. A lot better than what Rabada has bowled so far. Agarwal shoulders arms to this one.
|10.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Two! On off, Agarwal pushes it through covers for a couple.
|10.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Another wasteful ball, outside off, Agarwal watches it go to the keeper. Quite a lot of these today.
|10.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, On off, this is pushed to covers for one.
|10.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Outside off, Rahul does not play at it.
|10.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, On middle, this is played beside the wicket on the leg side, Rahul wants one but is sent back.
|9.6 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, A dot to end! An expensive start for the debutant though. Keeps this outside off, left alone.
|9.5 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! And again! Bread and butter stuff for Agarwal! On the pads, he clips it through mid-wicket. No chance of stopping that. Runs now coming for the visitors.
|9.4 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Agarwal loves it on the pads, on middle, this is clipped through mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence.
|9.3 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, On off, Agarwal plays it to covers.
|9.2 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, Better! Drags his length back and bowls it just outside off, left alone.
|0.0 : Here comes the first change and it is the debutant, Marco JansenÂ who is brought into the attack. He replaces Lungi Ngidi.
|9.1 : Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Carved away! Full and outside off, Agarwal lets the ball come to him and guides it past point. Not the start the debutant would have wanted.
|8.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Extra bounce! Length and on off, takes off after landing. Rahul takes a hand off the handle and blocks.
|8.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Outside off, Rahul covers his off pole and leaves it alone.
|8.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, And again not on the stumps, the batter need not play at those.
|8.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
|8.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, FOUR! Shot! First boundary for Rahul! Sheer timing! Fuller and on off, he just shows the full face of the bat and pushes it past mid off.
|8.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Slips this one down the leg side, not played at.
|7.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, A leave to end as Ngidi keeps it outside off.
|7.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, On the stumps, Agarwal stays back and plays it on the off side.
|7.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length and on off, Agarwal hangs back and blocks.
|7.3 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Three! Angled into the pads, Rahul works it through mid-wicket. Three taken.
|7.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, Agarwal now looks to block, this too goes off the inside edge down to fine leg for another run.
|7.1 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Really well bowled! Almost gets the better of the batter. Fuller and on off, shapes back in. Rahul looks to drive it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half down to fine leg for one.
|6.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, shorter, Agarwal stays back and blocks.
|6.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Goes back to bowling it outside off, left alone.
|6.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, A rare good delivery! Still though the line is outside off. Good length, this lands and moves away. Agarwal is beaten as he tries to block. The ball though was quite some distance away from the edge.
|6.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, Agarwal does not fiddle with it.
|6.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, On the shorter side, Rahul pulls it down to fine leg and rotates strike.
|6.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal, Into the pads, Agarwal works it through mid-wicket for one more.
|5.6 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Lovely bowling but really well played again! Watching the ball till very late! Outside off, this one comes back in. Rahul plays inside the line and lets it be.
|5.5 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle, blocked.
|5.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, A single now! Angled into the pads, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|5.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Down the leg side, left alone.
|0.0 : South AfricaÂ have taken a review for caught behind. Didn't seem like there was any bat on it. Let's see what the UltraEdge shows. Yup, it came off the shoulder of KL Rahul's. A poor review by South Africa. The original decision stays and South AfricaÂ burn their review.Â
|5.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Another one outside off, left alone.
|5.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Down the leg side, Agarwal looks to flick but misses.
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Another maiden by Rabada. He is yet to concede a run. Outside off, left alone.
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Fuller and on middle, Rahul pushes it to mid on.
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, NOT OUT! That is off the shoulder! South Africa lose a review early on. A good nasty delivery though. Short and on the body. Rahul is takek by surprise. He tries to duck out of the way but it hits something and goes to the keeper. An appeal but turned down. After a long coversation, it is reviewed. Replays show that it is nowhere near the gloves.
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Well left in the end! This is on off, it shapes away late. Rahul again pulls his bat back towards him right at the end. Really looking to play the ball late is Rahul. Good stuff.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, The series of leaves continues. Outside off, Rahul does not fiddle with it.
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Good length and on off, Rahul blocks.
|3.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, a leave to end the over.
|3.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Two! Overcompensates! Looks to attack the stumps but bowls it on the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for two.Â
|3.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Yet again! Outside off, length. Left alone.
|3.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Another one on a length but the line is yet again outside off, Agarwal shoulders arms to this one. Not using the new ball as for now. The Indian openers will be very pleased with the lines bowled by the two opening bowlers.
|3.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Good length and on off, Agarwal defends it solidly.
|3.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Finds the gap nicely! First boundary of the series, it comes off the bat of Mayank Agarwal! Fuller and on off, he leans forward and strokes it through covers. Races away to the fence.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Outside off to end, Rahul points the bat skywards and lets it be. A maiden but a harmless one.
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Better! Needs to bowl like this a lot more! On off, length, defended nicely.
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Goes outside off again, probably testing the patience of Rahul who lets it through.
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Yet another nut which is not on the stumps. Easy leave.
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, South Africa just have not got their lines right at the moment! This is well outside off, Rahul need not play at those.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Angled into the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|1.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Well bowled but not the best way to play that! Shorter and on off, straightens after landing. Agarwal hangs his bat out away from the body. He guides it to point.
|1.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Make that 4! Ngidi is getting the ball to move away but he starts well outside off. Not played at.
|1.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Three leaves in a row now as Ngidi continues to bowl it outside off.
|1.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Yet another delivery on a length but outside off, this one moves away after landing. Left alone.
|1.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, A harmless nut! Outside off, left alone.
|1.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal, Agarwal is off the mark! A really confident stroke. Comes into this game with runs in the previous match he played. This is fuller and on off, Agarwal puts in a stride forward and then strokes it towards mid off. Bavuma there dives to his left, gets a hand to it, takes some pace off the ball. Two taken. India are underway too.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end then? Will it be the debutant or someone else? Lungi Ngidi it is.
|Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, That is a brilliant leave in the end! This lands on off and shapes away right at the end. Rahul initially looks to play but then seeing the movement, pulls his bat back. A lovely nut to end, a maiden by Rabada.
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Better! Attacks the stumps now and on middle, Rahul is solid in defense.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, And again, a delivery quite wide outside off, Rahul is not interested in playing at it. A little bit of movement for KG.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Now the away swinger, this is well outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
|0.0 : Both the sides stride out to the middle for their respective national anthems. Done and dusted with the anthems and now South Africa make their way out to the centre. So do the Indian openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal! Kagiso Rabada to begin. Here we go...
|PITCH REPORT -Â Morne Morkel says that there is green grass and since there was rain, there could be some moisture too. Mentions that there are a few cracks as well but those are covered by the grass. Tells that it should be an interesting decision for the captains on winning the toss.
|Virat Kohli, the skipper of India,Â says that they will look to put runs on the board, playing away from home has been their strength. Adds the wicket looks nice and the wicket starts getting better from Day 2 and it is an advantage batting first. States this is a challenging tour, their success abroad started from South Africa as they won the last Test they played here and got the confidence to win overseas.Â SaysÂ it is going to be a good challenge and they need to be at their best. Informs th
|Dean Elgar, the skipper of South Africa,Â says that they have prepared well and are relaxed. Mentions that they are looking forward as it is going to be a brilliant Test series. Informs that they have prepared as best as they could. Says that Marco JansenÂ is going to debut.
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen (DEBUT), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
|TOSS - Both the captains are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of India. They have elected to BAT first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Boxing Day couldnât have been better! It was the Ashes to start things off where Australia have had yet another brilliant day led by their bowlers. Now, it is time for India and South Africa to lock horns for the first Test between the two. Welcome to the coverage.
|After shocking everyone Down Under, putting a staggering performance in England and beating the Kiwis at home, India now look to do something they havenât before. Beat South Africa in South Africa in Test series. Also, they have a real chance this time. This Indian side is a powerful one with a belief they can beat any side anywhere. Can they make history though? Still a lot of time to find that out but first, Kohli and his men would want to begin well.
|South Africa on the other hand, return to play the longest format after a gap of more than 5 months. Their last Test series was against the Windies which was alsoÂ Elgarâs first after being appointed as the skipper of the Proteas. They won that quite convincingly. This is Dean Elgar'sÂ first on home soil now as skipper and the task he faces is a lot tougher. He though would love to make his mark. This series should be full of excitements and twists. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
|How's the weather you ask? Well, it is quite overcast but the rain has stayed away so far. The forecast is not great for later on but for now, we can expect a start on time.