|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 4 1 . . | . 2 4 . . 1 | 1 1 2 2 1 4
|5.2 : Tom Curran to de Kock, 1 run.
|5.1 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, Quick single! Curran starts with a full ball outside off, Bavuma pushes it towards covers and takes a quick run. The fielder picks the ball and fires the throw at the striker's end but misses.
|4.6 : Tom Curran is back on. 1-0-7-0 are his figures so far.
|M Ali to de Kock, SIX! Third biggie in the over! 50 up in style and 20 runs comes in the over. Brilliant one for South Africa and they are off to an excellent start. Ali gives it air this time but it is a little too full. De Kock lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie. 152 needed in 90 balls.
|4.5 : M Ali to de Kock, SIX! Flat biggie! Second in the over! The crowd here is loving it. Shorter and angled into the pads, de Kock goes back and pulls, it just goes over the mid-wicket fence.
|4.4 : M Ali to de Kock, Risky stroke! On off, de Kock makes room and tries to cut but is beaten.
|4.3 : M Ali to de Kock, SIX! That is huge! Out of the ground! A poor delivery that from Ali. It is short and it sits up to be hit. Maybe Moeen Ali thought he was going to charge down the wicket. De Kock stays back and pulls it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence.
|4.2 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Quicker and shorter on middle, Bavuma now mistimes it towards mid on for one.
|4.1 : M Ali to de Kock, Mistimed! Floats it up on middle, de Kock looks to go over the bowler's head but does not time it well. A single.
|3.6 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, A couple to end another good over for South Africa! 10 from it. Shorter and around off, Bavuma guides it through point for two.
|3.5 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, DROPPED! That had to stick though. A very hard chance to be honest. On off, Bavuma smashes it back towards the bowler. Jordan looks to take it with his left hand but the ball does not stay in.
|3.4 : C Jordan to de Kock, Looks to be innovative now as de Kock tries to play the paddle scoop! Jordan bowls it very full. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards short third man for one.
|3.3 : C Jordan to de Kock, SIX! Right in the zone for de Kock and he puts it away! A slower one and on the pads, de Kock whips it and it clears the backward square leg fence. First of the run chase.
|3.2 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Very full and on middle, Bavuma strokes it towards mid on for a quick run.
|3.1 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Looks to play the paddle but he had to drag it from outside off. Misses and gets hit on the body.
|2.6 : Chris Jordan is into the attack now.
|M Ali to de Kock, FOUR! A boundary to end the over! 11 from it, a good one for South Africa. De Kock plays this with the angle. He brings out the slog sweep and hits it over square leg. No one in the deep so a boundary.
|2.5 : M Ali to T Bavuma, One more single! On off, Bavuma stays back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|2.4 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Lovely shot but does not go to the boundary! This is tossed up outside off, Bavuma lofts it over covers. It bounces and then slows down a touch. Stokes gives it a chase and keeps it down to two.
|2.3 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Bavuma now uses his feet but Ali drops it short. TB works it through mid-wicket. He calls for two and takes it.
|2.2 : M Ali to de Kock, De Kock comes down the track and looks to go over covers but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
|2.1 : M Ali to T Bavuma, On middle, it stays a touch low. Bavuma works it through mid-wicket for one.
|1.6 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, A single to end! So despite a boundary, just 7 from it. Fuller and on off, it is driven towards cover for one.
|1.5 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, Length and around off, Bavuma guides it towards point.
|1.4 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, One more slower one outside off, Bavuma looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|1.3 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, FOUR! Up and over! A slower one and on middle, Bavuma picks it early and whips it over mid-wicket. It trickles over the fence. South Africa need a lot more boundaries.
|1.2 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, Length delivery around off, Bavuma plays it late and guides it through point. Two taken.
|1.1 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, Slightly shorter in length. Bavuma mistimes it towards cover.
|0.6 : Tom Curran to bowl from the other end.
|M Ali to de Kock, Slightly shorter in length and outside off, de Kock cuts but finds point. Just the 5 from the first over.
|0.5 : M Ali to de Kock, Quicker and on middle, it skids through. De Kock gets his bat down at the very end and keeps it out.
|0.4 : M Ali to T Bavuma, A single now as this is eased down to long on for one.
|0.3 : M Ali to T Bavuma, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Slightly shorter and around off, it sits up to be hit. Bavuma lofts it over point and it races away to the fence.
|0.2 : M Ali to T Bavuma, On middle, Ali pushes it back to the bowler.
|0.1 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Flatter and around off, Bavuma guides it towards point.
|0.0 : We are back for the run chase! The English players are out in the middle. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are the two Protea openers who stride out to open the innings. Moeen Ali with the ball first up. Here we go...