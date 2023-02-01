|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | 0wd .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|1.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy, No run.
|Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy, Wide! Ngidi errs in line as he starts with a length ball, shaping outside off. Left alone.
|0.6 : Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan, Good start by Jansen! Just one to start the innings! Full and on off, played back to the bowler.
|0.5 : Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan, Length ball, way outside off. Malan shoulders arms to it.
|0.4 : Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan, Outside off, left alone.
|0.3 : Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan, Short in length and around off. Malan looks to defend on the back foot but is beaten on the outside edge.
|0.2 : Marco Jansen to Dawid Malan, On a length and around off. Malan taps it late to the fielder at second slip.
|0.1 : Marco Jansen to Jason Roy, Jansen starts with a full ball, swinging on the pads. Roy tickles it to fine leg to get off the mark with a run.
|0.0 : It's time for action now. Jason RoyÂ and Dawid MalanÂ to open for England. Marco JansenÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|We are all set for action. The players line up for the national anthems first. It will be England'sÂ first followed by South Africa.
|Jos ButtlerÂ says they would have bowled as well. Adds they are disappointed to lose the series but are looking forward to this game. Reckons they want to do things properly and in their way. Shares they are building toward the World Cup. Informs Jofra ArcherÂ comes in for Olly Stone.
|Temba BavumaÂ says they will bowl first. Adds it is a hard ground to defend and the comes nicely onto the bat later on. Informs Quinton de KockÂ and Keshav MaharajÂ miss out and Tabraiz ShamsiÂ and Sisanda MagalaÂ come in.
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|Toss - South AfricaÂ have won the toss and will bowl first!