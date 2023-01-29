|Batsmen
|3.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, No run.
|3.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, Six!
|3.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, Fullish and on off, Malan strokes it to covers.
|3.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, FOUR LEG BYES! Errs in line and pays the price! On the pads, Malan looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and goes fine on the leg side for a boundary.
|3.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, On the fuller side, Malan strokes it to covers.
|3.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, Another one on the stumps, blocked.
|2.6 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, On the stumps, blocked.
|2.5 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, Around off, Roy is solid in defense.
|2.4 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|2.3 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|2.2 : Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan, Around off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|2.1 : Wayne Parnell to Dawid Malan, No run.
|1.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy, Good shot but for no runs! Length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|1.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|1.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, Outside off, left alone.
|1.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, This one comes back in too, the line is a little too straight though, Malan misses the flick and gets hit on the pads.
|Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, WIDE! Again a lot of inswing but down the leg side. Malan looks to flick but misses.
|1.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Nice and fine! Ngidi is getting good swing though! This one comes back in a long way from outside off, Malan though walks across and then flicks it fine down the leg side and into the fence. First runs of the game and it comes in the form of a boundary.
|1.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Dawid Malan, A loud shout but turned down! Ngidi liked it but it was slipping down leg! This is full and it tails back in from outside off, Dawid Malan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|0.6 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, Yes, he can! On a length and on off, blocked.
|0.5 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, Another one on the pads, this is nudged towards square leg. Can he start off with a maiden?
|0.4 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, 4 dots in a row! On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls towards square leg.
|0.3 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
|0.2 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, Back of a length and on middle, Roy hangs back and defends.
|0.1 : Wayne Parnell to Jason Roy, Begins with a length ball around off, Roy guides it to point.
|0.0 : The players make their way out for the National Anthems! Done with it and now it is time for the action to begin! The England openers, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan are out in the middle.
South Africa (PLAYING XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen (IN FOR Sisanda Magala), Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (IN FOR Tabraiz Shamsi), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes (IN FOR Jofra Archer), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley (IN FOR David Willey).
|TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and OPTED TO FIELD!