|Recent overs : . . . . . 4 | 1 . . . 4 .
|Last bat : Quinton de Kock (W)c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran37(41b5x41x6) SR:90.24, FoW:87/2 (14 Ovs)
|15.4 : Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, No run.
|15.3 : Sam Curran to Aiden Markram, No run.
|15.2 : Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, A fullish delivery on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ drives it past the bowler and a single is taken.
|15.1 : Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, Back of a length, on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ fends it towards point.
|14.6 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Lovely delivery, good drift, on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ pushes it off the outside half of his blade to point for a single.
|14.5 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Tosses it up nicely on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ works it to short mid-wicket.
|14.4 : Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram, Shorter in length, on off. Markram uses the depth of his crease nicely to punch it to long off for a single.
|14.3 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Turning into off and slower through the air, on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ fends it towards the off side for a single.
|14.2 : Moeen Ali to Aiden Markram, On the shorter side, on off. Aiden MarkramÂ goes back and punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|14.1 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Tosses it up, around off. Rassie van der DussenÂ pushes it to covers for a single.
|13.6 : Aiden Markram is the new man in.Â
|Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, Sam CurranÂ has done it! He gets a big wicket of Quinton de Kock! Quinton de KockÂ looks disappointed and rightly so, this pitch is a belter and he would have hoped for a big score here. A good bumper this from Curran, angling into middle. Quinton de KockÂ tries to hook it but gets a faint edge on it as the ball goes back to the keeper Buttler. He takes it and England have a cruical breakthrough.
|13.5 : Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock, Lands it on a length, on off at 129 kph. Quinton de KockÂ fends it nicely right under his eyes.
|13.4 : Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, Touch shorter again, around off at 129 clicks. Rassie van der DussenÂ mistimes his cut shot to cover-point for a single.
|13.3 : Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, On the shorter side, around off. Rassie van der DussenÂ tries to force it towards the off side but hits it straight to the short cover fielder.
|13.2 : Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, Shortish and outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ lets it go.
|13.1 : Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, Back of a length, on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ tucks it to square leg.
|12.6 : Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, Quicker and flatter on off as Quinton de KockÂ goes deep in hisÂ crease to defend it.
|12.5 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Tosses it up on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ with a front foot push towards covers and a single is taken.
|12.4 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Serves it a bit fuller and on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ fends it towards the off side.
|12.2 : Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, On the shorter side again, on off. Quinton de KockÂ goes back and punches it to long on for a single.
|12.3 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Flatter and quicker on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ blocks it off the back foot.
|12.1 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Bowls it on the shorter length, around off. Rassie van der DussenÂ cuts it to deep cover for a single.
|11.6 : Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock, On a length, on off. Quinton de KockÂ dabs it towards point calmly. Just 2 from Curran's first over.
|11.5 : Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock, Lands it on a good length and it nips back a bit. Outside off and Quinton de KockÂ gets beaten as he tries to guide it towards the off side.
|11.4 : Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, On the shorter side, on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|11.3 : Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen, Back of a length, on off at 129 kph. Rassie van der DussenÂ rides the bounce and blocks it out.
|11.2 : Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock, Pulls his length back a bit, around off. Quinton de KockÂ steers it towards third man for a single.
|11.1 : Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock, Curran starts with a fullish delivery on off. Quinton de KockÂ defends it solidly off the front foot.
|10.6 : Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, Angles it quicker and flatter on middle. Quinton de KockÂ works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|10.5 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Tosses it up on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ fends it towards the off side and a single is taken.
|10.4 : Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, On the shorter side, around off. Quinton de KockÂ punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|10.3 : Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, A flatter delivery on middle. Quinton de KockÂ blocks it out.
|10.2 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Oh, just over! On off and turning into middle and leg. Rassie van der DussenÂ tries to reverse-sweep it but gets a top edge. The ball goes just over short third man and a single is taken.
|10.1 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Ali bowls it touch short, around off. Rassie van der DussenÂ goes deep in his crease and cuts it to deep point for a couple.
|9.6 : Time for Powerplay 2! Now, a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, Swing and a miss! Length ball, wide of off. Quinton de KockÂ hangs his blade out but gets beaten on the outside edge. South AfricaÂ are 75/1 at the end of Powerplay 1.
|9.5 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! What a shot! This is pleasing to the eyes. Archer dishes a length ball, on off. Quinton de KockÂ shuffles across and drives it down the ground for four runs.Â
|9.4 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, SIX! Quinton de KockÂ is on a roll. It is a short ball, on off, pace-up as well. Quinton de KockÂ picks it up early and latches onto it in a flash to dispatch it over the square leg fence.
|9.3 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, Make it three! On a length, around off. Quinton de KockÂ closes the face and tucks it to the leg side.
|9.2 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, Two dots in a row! Full length, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ defends it to mid on.
|9.1 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, This is outside off, left alone.
|8.6 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Rassie van der DussenÂ is off the mark with a fine boundary. This is overpitched, wide of off. Rassie van der DussenÂ prods and drives it through the gap between mid off and extra cover for a boundary. A successful over from Ali comes to an end.
|8.5 : Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen, Rassie van der DussenÂ nudges this full ball to mid on.
|8.4 : Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, OUT! CAUGHT! The change inÂ bowling does wonders for England and Ali draws first blood here. It is tossed up, full and on off. Bavuma tries to go over mid on but does not connect cleanly. He chips it to the left of mid on. Sam CurranÂ goes to his left, slides in and takes a sharp catch. EnglandÂ strike against the run of play.
|Rassie van der DussenÂ walks out at number 3!
|8.3 : Moeen Ali to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Temba BavumaÂ crunches it through the off side. Floated and full, outside off. Bavuma creams it through covers for four runs.
|8.2 : Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, A single now as this is knocked down to long off.
|8.1 : Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock, Length ball, on off. QDK blocks it to mid off.
|7.6 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Jofra ArcherÂ now bends his back hard and dishes a short ball, on off. Temba BavumaÂ squares up and touch and blocks it from the shoulder of the bat.Â
|7.5 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Temba BavumaÂ taps this full ball to the off side from wide of off. He does not find the gap here and stays inside the crease.
|7.4 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Back of a length, in the channel. Bavuma defends it out.
|7.3 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Easy pickings! It is fuller, on the pads. Temba BavumaÂ flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket for four runs.
|7.2 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, A length ball, on off. Bavuma defends it to mid off off the front foot.
|7.1 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length, on off. Quinton de KockÂ dabs it down to third man for a single.
|6.6 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! SuperbÂ shot! 50 up for the Proteas in no time. It is full, on middle and leg. Bavuma flicks it along the ground past mid on and finds the boundary.
|6.5 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Quinton de KockÂ now shuffles across the stumps and squeezes it out through backward point for one.
|6.4 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, Temba BavumaÂ nudges this length ball to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, On off, blocked.
|6.2 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, Temba BavumaÂ defends this full ball out to off side.
|6.1 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Full length, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it to extra cover for a single.
|5.6 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, SIX! BANG! Back of a length, on off. Temba BavumaÂ heaves across the line and it takes the top-edge and flies over the fine leg fence.
|5.5 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, On a length, on off. Quinton de KockÂ defends it to cover for a single.
|5.4 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Good running! A length ball, on top of off. Bavuma taps it to extra cover and scampers across for a quick single.
|Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, WIDE! A gentle enquiry by Jos ButtlerÂ from behind the sticks. It is a short, going down leg. Bavuma tries to glance it around the corner but misses. Jos ButtlerÂ makes an appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
|5.3 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Smacked! Temba Bavuma is getting into the action now. It is a short ball, on off. Bavuma swivels and pulls it over square leg for a boundary. South AfricaÂ are off to a sparkling start.
|5.2 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Jofra ArcherÂ starts his third over with two dots in a row now. It is a short ball, drifting down leg. Bavuma gets inside the line, gets on his toes and nudges it to square leg.
|5.1 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Good length, on fifth stump. Bavuma strokes it through the line to point.
|4.6 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Length and on off. Quinton de KockÂ defends it out watchfully.
|4.5 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ cuts it late but straight to backward point.
|4.4 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Quinton de KockÂ is really finding the gaps really well here. It is very full, wide outside off, swinging away a bit. Quinton de KockÂ plays under his eye and smacks it through covers for four runs.
|4.3 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Goes full, sliding down leg. Quinton de KockÂ fails to glance it around the corner.
|4.2 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length, too straight, on fifth stump. Quinton de KockÂ stabs it to the off side.
|4.1 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, Length, on leg. Bavuma flicks it through square leg for one.
|3.6 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! What a shot! A genuine half-volley, on off. Quinton de KockÂ is up to the task and knocks it down the ground for four runs. He moves to 14 runs with his third boundary of the innings.
|3.5 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Temba BavumaÂ taps this full ball to cover-point for a single.
|3.4 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Good length, on off. Bavuma strokes it to point.
|3.3 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Much fuller, on off. Bavuma drives it back to the bowler and Archer is quick to react and stops it with his feet.
|3.2 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Archer dishes a length ball, it lands on off, and jabs back in. Bavuma fails to flick it away he gets rapped above the knee roll. A stifled appeal but the umpire shows no interest.
|3.1 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, Full, outside off. Bavuma drives it through the gap at covers for two runs.
|Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, WIDE! This is spilled down the leg side. Bavuma misses his flick. Wide called.
|2.6 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Good timing! Full and on off. De Kock drives it past mid on. Jofra ArcherÂ gives it a chase and keeps it down to two runs.
|2.5 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, Aerial but safe! It is a bit fuller, on middle and leg. Bavuma chips it aerially over mid on. The outfiled is a slow one and the batters only take three.
|2.4 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, On a good length, on the body. Bavuma swivels and drags his pull down to fine leg for two runs this time.Â
|2.3 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, A length ball, on middle and leg. Bavuma tucks it to mid-wicket as this nips into the batter from off.
|2.2 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, Willey dishes it on a length, attacking the pads. Bavuma nudges it to the leg side for a brace.
|2.1 : David Willey to Temba Bavuma, Bavuma steps across and dabs this full ball to point.
|1.6 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, Full and on off, blocked out. A tidy start by Archer as well.
|1.5 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Exceptional shot! Quinton de KockÂ gets his second boundary of the innings. This is overpitched, on off. Quinton de KockÂ shows full face and creams it down the ground for a good-looking boundary.
|1.4 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, Jofra ArcherÂ dishes a length ball, outside off, shaping away. Quinton de KockÂ is happy with yet another sighter here.
|1.3 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, Two dots on the trot now! Back of a length, in the channel, it carries good towards the keeper. Quinton de KockÂ lets it be.
|1.2 : Jofra Archer to Quinton de Kock, Much fuller, around off, it angles across the left-hander. Quinton de KockÂ has no shot to offer.
|0.6 : Here he is.... Jofra ArcherÂ to start from the other end.
|1.1 : Jofra Archer to Temba Bavuma, A bit short, on top of off. Bavuma gets it to deep point off the outer half. Bavuma crosses and gets off the mark instantly.
|0.6 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Slapped! Back of a length, wide of off. Quinton de KockÂ stands tall and crunches it through cover-point. It races away to the fence as the fielder at point fumbles a bit.
|0.5 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Fuller, on fifth stump. Quinton de KockÂ presses forward and blocks it out.
|0.4 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Much straighter, full and on the pads. Quinton de KockÂ tucks it to mid-wicket.
|0.3 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Make that three! On a length, outside off, little bit of shape this time. Quinton de KockÂ shoulders his arms at it.
|0.2 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, Two dots to start with! Good carry this time. This is on a good length, in the channel. Quinton de KockÂ does not go chasing after it.
|0.1 : David Willey to Quinton de Kock, David WilleyÂ start from over the wicket to the left-hander. He serves it on a length, on top of off. Quinton de KockÂ blocks it out with an angled bat.
|0.0 : The anthems are doneÂ now and it is time for the action to begin! The English players make their way into the middle. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are the openers for South Africa. David WilleyÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Time for the national anthems now! It will be England's first followed by the South African one. Both teams have some quality players in their line-up and this promises to be an engrossing affair. South Africa are the one who have to make things happen and let's see how the home team goes about its business today.
PITCH REPORT - Mike Haysman is near the deck he informs that there was some rain overnight but it is sunny now and the conditions are perfect for cricket.. He soon joins Shaun Pollock in the middle. They inform that the boundaries have been shortened by 10m as the new digital scoreboard has been added to the venue. Focusing on the wicket, Pollock says that there is decent grass covering and it might assist the spinners as the game progresses.
|Jos Buttler, the skipper of EnglandÂ says thatÂ they would've bowled first anyways. Adds that it looks like a good wicket and they would love to chase. Mentions a lot of the guys have been playing T20 cricket lately. It is all about shifting the focus back on the 50-over format. Informs that Jofra Archer is back in the side and also confirms that Harry Brook will be making his debut today.
Temba Bavuma, the captain of South Africa is in for a chat. He tells that they will bat first and they want to put runs on the board in the first game of the series. Mentions that they came together just a day before and they knew that the preparation would be like this and they are looking forward to the challenge. States that this series is important for them to get their combinations right and build towards the World Cup.
|EnglandÂ (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook (On ODI debut), Jos ButtlerÂ (C/ WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone.
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de KockÂ (WK), Temba BavumaÂ (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of South Africa. They will opt to bat first.