|0.0 : An unexpected win for South Africa followed by the rain dance in Durban - That's been the story of this ODI series. With just one last match left, it hands the Proteas a golden opportunity of registering a series win over the reigning world champions. On the flip side, England are left without the option of taking the series but have the chance of avoiding the embarrassment of losing the first series after the high of World Cup. Hello and welcome everyone for the Pink ODI in Johannesburg and be
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of Eoin Morgan. ENGLAND WILL BOWL FIRST!
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali (In for Sam Curran), Saqib Mahmood (ODI DEBUT) (In for Chris Woakes), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid (In for Matt Parkinson).
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (C/WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi (In for Bjorn Fortuin), Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|Eoin Morgan, England skipper, says that the decision to bowl first is due to the conditions on the ground. Tells that the ground is good for the chase. Says that the shorter boundaries will come in play during the run chase and one needs to be disciplined. Finishes by saying that Pink ODI is a exceptional cause. Tells that the players are highly motivated. Reveals that Saqib Mahmood makes ODI debut and Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are the other two changes in the side.
|Quinton de Kock, South Africa skipper, tells that he would've loved to bowl first too. Adds that the wicket is really good one and it will not change entire game. Reveals that Ngidi comes back in as he replaces Fortune. Feels that playing Pink ODI is a great occasion and adds that hopefully the weather stays away and we get good game of cricket.
|Time for the action! The England players are already out in the middle. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks are the two openers for England. Tom Curran with the ball first up. Here we go...
|0.1 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Curran starts with a shortish length ball outside off, de Kock covers his stumps and lets it be.
|0.2 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Beaten! Top delivery! It is just around off on a length. De Kock without any feet movement pokes at it to get beaten.
|0.3 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Beaten again! It is another good length ball just around off, it pitches and moves a hint away to beat the outside edge of de Kock's bat.
|0.4 : Tom Curran to de Kock, In the channel outside off, this time de Kock lets it go to the keeper.
|0.5 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Brilliant bowling! This is another length ball around off on a good length, de Kock once again hangs his bat to poke at it to get beaten.
|0.6 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Wide outside off on a length, de Kock lets it go to the keeper. Excellent first over from Curran, a maiden to begin with.
|Debutant Saqib Mahmood to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Good length ball outside off, Hendricks covers his stumps and lets it go to the keeper.
|1.2 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Slightly shortish length just outside off, Hendricks rides his bounce and taps it towards covers.
|1.3 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Length ball on the body, Hendricks tucks it towards the on side.
|1.4 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, FOUR! Hendricks and South Africa are underway! Short and wide outside off from Mahmood, Hendricks slams it through cover-point to bag his first boundary.
|1.5 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Slightly short and around off, Hendricks looks to block but the ball gets big on him. However, he blocks it well with soft hands.
|1.6 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Good length and around off, Hendricks goes on the back foot and blocks it out. Decent first over from the debutant.
|2.1 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Beaten! Curran is bowling really well here. He bowls this one on a shortish length around off, it once again pitches and moves away and de Kock looks to put bat on batt, only to get beaten.
|2.2 : Tom Curran to de Kock, In the channel outside off, de Kock this time makes a leave.
|2.3 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Another ripper from Curran! Another ball which is on a shortish length on middle, once again it moves off the deck and goes away. De Kock initially thought to play at it but at the very last second, pulled his bat out of the line of the delivery.
|2.4 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Gets bat on ball for the first time and the crowd cheers it. A length delivery just outside off, de Kock comes forward and defends it towards covers.
|2.5 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Curran goes wide on a length, de Kock lets it pass to the keeper.
|2.6 : Tom Curran to de Kock, FOUR! Nicely done! De Kock is off the mark with a nice cut off the back foot. Short and outside off from Curran, de Kock rocks on the back foot and cuts it through point. The ball races away to the fence quickly.
|3.1 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Slightly short and around off, Hendricks punches it towards covers off his back foot. There is a little fumble from the fielder but it costs nothing.
|3.2 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Good away movement from Mahmood this time. It is on a length and just outside off, Hendricks lets it go to the keeper.
|3.3 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Length ball angled into the batter this time, Hendricks looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
|3.4 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Length ball outside off, Hendricks guides it towards third man for a single.
|3.5 : S Mahmood to de Kock, Slightly fuller one on the pads, de Kock looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side and they take a run.
|3.6 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Landed around off on a length, Hendricks blocks it off his back foot to see through the last ball of the over.
|4.1 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Excellent running between the wickets! A full ball around off, de Kock pushes it down the ground. The man from mid on chases it down near the ropes. However, before he can return the ball, the batters take three.
|4.2 : Tom Curran to R Hendricks, On the pads of the right-hander, Hendricks tucks it towards fine leg for a run.
|4.3 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Length ball just outside off, de Kock looks to defend but the ball takes the outer half of the bat and goes to third man for a single.
|4.4 : Tom Curran to R Hendricks, Good length ball around off, Reeza comes forward and blocks it out.
|4.5 : Tom Curran to R Hendricks, This time the length ball is outside off, so Hendricks lets it go to the keeper.
|4.6 : Tom Curran to R Hendricks, Good length ball on off, Hendricks works it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.1 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Slightly fuller and just outside off, asking the batter to drive. Hendricks is not lured into the shot as he allows the ball to go to the keeper.
|5.2 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Shortish outside off, comes back in nicely but Hendricks is sure about his sticks as he once again makes a leave.
|5.3 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Confusion but safe! A length ball around off, Hendricks tucks it towards mid-wicket. De Kock from the other end thinks off the run and takes off but Reeza shows no interest. The fielder from mid-wicket picks the ball and fires the throw at the non-strikeer's end. He hits but de Kock was well in.
|5.4 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Good length ball around off, Hendricks comes forward and keeps it out.
|5.5 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Another length ball on off, it comes into the right-hander, Hendricks looks to defend but the ball hits him high on the thigh pad.
|5.6 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Shortish and around off, Hendricks stays on the back foot and defends it out. Good over by Mahmood, a maiden.
|6.1 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Short and outside off, de Kock looks to cut but mistimes it towards the cover fielder.
|6.2 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Play and a miss! Length ball just around off, de Kock comes forward and looks to drive but the ball moves a tad bit away to beat the outside edge.
|6.3 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Short and just around off, de Kock pushes it towards point.
|6.4 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Beaten again! Excellent bowling from Curran. He might be feeling really unlucky because he has gone past de Kock's outside edge on quite a few occasions. Bowls a length ball on middle and makes it go away after pitching. De Kock plays the original line of the delivery to get beaten.
|6.5 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Fuller and around off, pushed towards point.
|6.6 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Curran strays on the pads for the first time and de Kock is too good a player to miss out. He whips it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|7.1 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, FOUR! Driven nicely! Mahmood overpitches and bowls it wide outside off, Hendricks leans into the drive and drills it through the cover region for a boundary.
|7.2 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Fullish and around off, Hendricks defends it off the back foot.
|7.3 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Good length ball on off, Reeza defends it out.
|7.4 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, WIDE! Bouncer down the leg side. Hendricks ducks under it. The umpire stretches his arms and signals it wide.
|S Mahmood to R Hendricks, Slightly shorter in length and outside off, Hendricks pushes it towards mid off.
|7.5 : S Mahmood to R Hendricks, OUT! Timber! Mahmood has a debut wicket! A special delivery from him. A length ball on off, it comes back sharply. Hendricks looks to defend but the ball sneaks through the little gap between bat and pad. It goes towards the stumps and just kisses the off pole. The bail falls down and Mahmood celebrates. The opening stand has been broken.
|Temba Bavuma is in at no. 3.
|7.6 : S Mahmood to T Bavuma, Length ball outside off, Bavuma lets it go to the keeper. End of a successful over from the debutant. 5 and a wicket from it.
|8.1 : Tom Curran to de Kock, Length ball on the pads, de Kock tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
|8.2 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, In the channel outside off, Bavuma makes a leave.
|8.3 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, Fuller and on middle, Bavuma flicks it towards short mid-wicket.
|8.4 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, Full and outside off, Bavuma strokes it towards covers.
|8.5 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, WIDE! Slightly shorter one from Curran but it is down the leg side. Bavuma looks to flick but makes no connection. Wided.
|Tom Curran to T Bavuma, FOUR! Whipped! Bavuma is off the mark in style! Full and on the pads of Bavuma, he whips it nicely. The ball races away to the deep mid-wicket fence in a jiffy.
|8.6 : Tom Curran to T Bavuma, Quick single! A fuller ball around off, Bavuma pushes it towards covers and takes a quick run.
|9.1 : S Mahmood to T Bavuma, Full and just outside off, Bavuma looks to drive the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards mid-wicket. A single taken.
|9.2 : S Mahmood to de Kock, Full and around off, de Kock pushes it to the left of the man at mid on. Before the fielder can get to the ball, de Kock changes his end.
|9.3 : S Mahmood to T Bavuma, Full and around off, pushed towards mid off.
|9.4 : S Mahmood to T Bavuma, Good length ball on off, de Kick taps it towards point.
|9.5 : S Mahmood to T Bavuma, Fuller and around off, Bavuma drives it well but finds the cover fielder.
|9.6 : S Mahmood to T Bavuma, FOUR! Lovely timing! Straight drives always look gorgeous and this one was no less. Full ball on middle, Bavuma just punches it down the ground towards mid on. The ball races away to the fence as the fielders from mid off and mid on chases it. It is the ball that wins the race. End of the first Powerplay and one would imaging it is a decent one for the sides. 36/1 at the end of it.
|Powerplay 2 begins! A maximum of 4 fielders are now allowed outside the ring till the 40th over. Chris Jordan is into the attack now.
|10.1 : C Jordan to de Kock, WIDE! Jordan starts with a length ball down the leg side, de Kock looks to flick but mises. Wided by the umpire.
|C Jordan to de Kock, Shortish and on middle, de Kock hops and tucks it towards the on side for a single.
|10.2 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Just ahead of a good length and outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Bavuma though is not lured into it as he lets it go to the keeper.
|10.3 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Another ball in the channel outside off, Temba makes another leave.
|10.4 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Third leave in a row as Jordan bowls one more length ball way outside off.
|10.5 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Quick run! Full ball around off, Bavuma taps it towards covers and takes off for the single. The non-striker responds and they complete it easily as the fielder from cover tries running out de Kock with a throw at the striker's end but he misses.
|10.6 : C Jordan to de Kock, Outside off on a length, de Kock lets it go to the keeper. Good tight over from Jordan, just 3 from it.
|Joe Root to bowl now. He has already dismissed Quinton de Kock two times in as many matches of the series. Can he take a hat-trick?
|11.1 : Joe Root to T Bavuma, He starts with a full ball on the pads, Bavuma flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|11.2 : Joe Root to de Kock, Flatter and around off, de Kock comes forward and defends it towards the off side.
|11.3 : Joe Root to de Kock, Short and wide outside off, de Kock looks to cut but mistimes it towards cover.
|11.4 : Joe Root to de Kock, EDGY FOUR! There's the edge, there's the chance but there is no one at slip. A flighted ball around off, spinning away. De Kock looks to drive but gets a thick outside off. The ball goes past the short third man fielder and races away to the fence.
|11.5 : Joe Root to de Kock, Full and around off, pushed to covers.
|11.6 : Joe Root to de Kock, FOUR! Cut away! Short and outside off, Root goes on the back foot and slams i through point for a boundary. 9 from Root's first over, not a good start from him in this game.
|12.1 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Fuller and around off, it is pushed towards mid off for a single.
|12.2 : C Jordan to de Kock, 50 up for South Africa! Full ball on middle, de Kock flicks it to the man at deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|12.3 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Length ball around off, Bavuma defends it off his back foot.
|12.4 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, In the channel outside off, Bavuma makes a leave now.
|12.5 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Quick run! Fuller in length and around off, Bavuma tucks it towards mid-wicket and calls for a run. They complete it easily.
|12.6 : C Jordan to de Kock, Full and just outside off, de Kock strokes it towards mid on.
|13.1 : Joe Root to T Bavuma, Full ball on middle, Bavuma eases a single to long off and gets to the non-striker's end.
|13.2 : Joe Root to de Kock, Shortish and on middle, worked towards mid-wicket.
|13.3 : Joe Root to de Kock, Flatter and just around off, de Kock guides it towards short third man off his back foot and takes a quick single.
|13.4 : Joe Root to T Bavuma, Short and on middle, Bavuma pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|13.5 : Joe Root to de Kock, Loopy fuller ball outside off, de Kock drives it to deep cover for a single.
|13.6 : Joe Root to T Bavuma, FOUR! Sublime! Bavuma has been in great form of late and he is looking in excellent touch once again. Root bowls a fuller ball around off, Bavuma gets to the pitch and strokes it through the gap between the cover and mid off fielders. 8 from the over, another decent one for the Proteas.
|14.1 : C Jordan to de Kock, Fuller on off, de Kock defends it towards cover and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|14.2 : C Jordan to de Kock, Good running. Once again Jordan goes full on off, de Kock taps it to the off side and calls for a quick run. Bavuma responds and they get it with ease.
|14.3 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Good length ball on off, Bavuma defends it towards point.
|14.4 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Good length ball outside off, it shapes away. Bavuma does not disturb that and leaves it alone.
|14.5 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Length delivery outside off, Temba shoulders arms to it.
|14.6 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Around off, Bavuma defends it to get through the over safely. Just a run from CJ's third over.
|15.1 : Joe Root to de Kock, Floated on off, de Kock looks to defend but the ball turns it and takes the inside edge of his bat. It goes towards square leg and they take a single.
|15.2 : Joe Root to T Bavuma, On the pads, Bavuma flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|15.3 : Joe Root to de Kock, FOUR! Exhibition of de Kock's craftsmanship. Short and just outside off, de Kock waits for it and then guides it wide of slip and backward point for a boundary. Not an easy shot to play but de Kock's class makes it look very easy.
|15.4 : Joe Root to de Kock, Smartly follows the boundary with a single towards cover.
|15.5 : Joe Root to T Bavuma, Around the pads, Bavuma turns it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|15.6 : Joe Root to de Kock, Flighted on the stumps, Quinny defends it to get through the over. Another 8 off Root's over.
|16.1 : C Jordan to T Bavuma, Direct hit and it would have been close. Length ball outside off, Bavuma shuffles across to his off pole and nudges it towards mid on. He takes off for a single, Tom Curran there charges to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. He misses the stumps but the ball hits the hip of Bavuma. He is bruised but seems fine to continue.
|16.2 : C Jordan to de Kock, WIDE! Jordan misses his line and sends one down the leg side. De Kock looks to flick but misses.
|C Jordan to de Kock, Good length ball on off, de Kock defends it with a straight bat.
|16.3 : C Jordan to de Kock, On the stumps, Quinton blocks it with a dead bat.
|16.4 : C Jordan to de Kock, Length delivery on top of the stumps, de Kock taps it back to the bowler.
|16.5 : C Jordan to de Kock, Beaten! Length ball just outside off, de Kock looks to cut but it is too close to his body and luckily for him and his side he does not edge that one.
|16.6 : C Jordan to de Kock, SIX! De Kock brings up the 50-run stand in style. A trademark de Kock flick from the South African skipper. Jordan bowls it slightly full on the pads, Quinton loves it there. He lofts his flick stylishly over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. South African accelerating here. 16 runs off the last two overs.
|Drinks! An excellent hour of cricket! Curran troubled de Kock early on but the Protea skipper has his eyes set now. Mahmood removed Hendricks for his debut scalp but after that, de Kock and Bavuma are looking solid out in the middle. The duo has already added 53 runs and are looking in good touch. Let's see if they can carry on till the next Drinks break or not.
|Moeen Ali, on return to the ODI side, will start for England post this mini-break.
|17.1 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Moeen starts with a flighted delivery on off, Bavuma defends and looks for a quick run but his skipper sends him back.
|17.2 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Flighted outside off, Bavuma strokes it to deep point and gets to the other end with ease.
|17.3 : M Ali to de Kock, Shorter on off, de Kock tucks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|17.4 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Flighted on off, Bavuma pushes it straight back to Moeen.
|17.5 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Tossed up on off, Temba milks it to long on for a run.
|17.6 : M Ali to de Kock, Flighted on off, de Kock taps it towards cover and gets a single to end the over. 4 from his first over back in England colors.
|Adil Rashid comes to bowl now. He is playing his 100th ODI in English colors. 1 slip in place.
|18.1 : A Rashid to de Kock, Rashid starts with a flighted ball on the pads, de Kock flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|18.2 : A Rashid to T Bavuma, Tossed up outside off, it is a leg spinner. Bavuma strokes it to mid off.
|18.3 : A Rashid to T Bavuma, Flighted on off, Temba defends it with soft hands to the off side and looks for a run but de Kock says no.
|18.4 : A Rashid to T Bavuma, EDGED AND DROPPED. A very difficult chance. Short outside off, Bavuma looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge which goes quickly past the right of Root at first slip. Moeen gives it a chase and manages to pull it back before the ropes with a slide. Saves a run for his side. Replay later on shows that Root gets a finger to it which takes the pace off the ball.
|18.5 : A Rashid to de Kock, Floated on off, de Kock looks to defend but gets a leading edge which goes towards extra cover.
|18.6 : A Rashid to de Kock, Tossed up on off and middle, de Kock nudges it to long on for a single. He will keep the strike.
|19.1 : M Ali to de Kock, Full and on middle, de Kock flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|19.2 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Flatter and on the pads, Bavuma looks to reverse sweep but misses. The ball turns down the leg side by some margin. It kisses the pad and goes to Bairstow behind.
|19.3 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Full and on middle, Bavuma pushes it towards mid on and calls for a quick single.
|19.4 : M Ali to de Kock, Short and wide outside off, de Kock punches it to deep point for a run.
|19.5 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Loopy ball around off, Bavuma prods forward to block it out.
|19.6 : M Ali to T Bavuma, Loopy ball around off, Bavuma comes down the track and strokes it well but it is straight to mid off.
|20.1 : A Rashid to de Kock, Flatter one on the pads, de Kock works it towards the leg side for a run.
|20.2 : A Rashid to T Bavuma, Huge appeal for LBW! Not out says the umpire. A slider around off, Bavuma looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. Rashid and others make a loud appeal but not out says the umpire. Morgan comes quickly towards the bowler and the keeper to have a chat regarding the DRS. They decide against it.
|Bavuma has been adjudged LBW and after a chat with de Kock he has gone upstairs. This indicates there is no bat involved. Let's see what the replays have to say. The Ultra Edge is not available it seems and after Ball Tracker shows that it is all reds Bavuma starts walking back. But hold on he gets near the ropes and has been told to wait. He waits and still there is no Ultra Edge and after a brief wait the umpire has raised his finger.
|20.3 : A Rashid to T Bavuma, OUT! LBW! Bavuma has to depart! He fails to read the googly and gets hit on the pads in front of the stumps. Rashid and the other English players make a loud appeal once again. This time the umpire agrees and raises his fingers. Bavuma gets to the other end to have a chat with his skipper. They then signal the 'T'. Time for the replays. First up, front foot. Is there an inside edge? Replays show there is nothing. It is fine. Where is it pitching? In the line of the st
|Rassie van der Dussen replaces Bavuma.
|20.4 : A Rashid to van der Dussen, DRAMA! Plenty of drama! A wicket has been overturned. Rashid serves it on a fuller length close to off and van der Dussen fails to pick it. He stretches forward to defend but misses as the ball spins past the inside edge and pings him on the front pad. They appeal, the umpire thinks and thinks and thinks... before raising his finger! Rashid is delighted. There is no review left so Rassie has to walk back. He's on his bike. HANG ON! South Africa are awarded a rev
|20.5 : A Rashid to van der Dussen, Full ball on off, it is pushed towards covers.
|20.6 : A Rashid to van der Dussen, Rassie is off the mark now! A low full toss on middle, van der Dussen flicks it to mid on for a single. End of a successful over from Rashid.
|21.1 : M Ali to van der Dussen, Full ball outside off, Rassie goes for the reverse sweep but finds the short third man.
|21.2 : M Ali to van der Dussen, Short and wide outside off, van der Dussen makes a leave.
|21.3 : M Ali to van der Dussen, Shortish and around off, van der Dussen blocks it off the back foot.
|21.4 : M Ali to van der Dussen, FOUR! This time he connects the reverse sweep and finds the fence. Full and outside off, Rassie this time gets in position and sweeps it past the man at backward point for a boundary.
|21.5 : M Ali to van der Dussen, OUT! Timber! Van der Dussen cannot make use of the chance he got and it is Moeen Ali who sends him packing. This time we don't need any DRS for it as Moeen has pegged the stumps of van der Dussen. Ali bowls a quicker one on middle, Rassie looks to stroke it down the ground off his back foot. He though misses to connect and the ball goes behind the disturb the woodwork. English players are clearly pumped up and that probably is because they were not happy with Rassi
|JJ Smuts is the new man in.
|21.6 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|22.1 : A Rashid to de Kock, Flighted leg spinner outside off, de Kock looks to defend but misses.
|22.2 : A Rashid to de Kock, Flighted on middle and leg, de Kock glances it to the leg side and gets a single.
|22.3 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Quicker one on middle, Smuts defends it.
|22.4 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Tossed up on off, Smuts defends it back to the bowler.
|22.5 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, FOUR! Release shot and it releases some pressure. Flighted on off, Smuts has no clue where it it spinning so he gets down and plays the sweep shot which goes past the diving man at short 45 on the leg side for a boundary.
|22.6 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, On the stumps, Smuts is in no hurry and defends this calmly after fetching himself a boundary off the previous ball.
|23.1 : M Ali to de Kock, Loopy ball on the pads, de Kock looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads.
|23.2 : M Ali to de Kock, Full and on middle, de Kock strokes it towards mid on for a run. 100 up for the hosts with that run.
|23.3 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Flatter and around off and middle, Smuts tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|23.4 : M Ali to de Kock, Short and wide outside off, de Kock cuts it to deep cover for a single.
|23.5 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, On the pads, flicked to the leg side for a run.
|23.6 : M Ali to de Kock, Loopy full ball on middle, de Kock defends it out.
|24.1 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Full ball around off, Smuts strokes it to long off for a single.
|24.2 : A Rashid to de Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|24.3 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Flighted ball on middle, Smuts looks to turn it to the leg side but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards short third man.
|24.4 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Flights this one just outside off on a fuller length, Smuts looks to go downtown but misses. The ball goes past his bat and towards fine leg. A bye taken.
|24.5 : A Rashid to de Kock, On the pads of de Kock, he flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 50 up for de Kock. He is continuing his good nick.
|24.6 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads.
|25.1 : M Ali to de Kock, Full and outside off, it is stroked towards covers.
|25.2 : M Ali to de Kock, Around off, de Kock comes on the front foot and keeps it out.
|25.3 : M Ali to de Kock, Short and wide outside off, this time de Kock goes on the back foot and slaps it wide of the man at deep point. Before the fielder can come across to mop, a couple taken.
|25.4 : M Ali to de Kock, SIX! Thump! Poor ball from Ali and de Kock takes full toll. Short and on middle, de Kock rocks on the back foot and hammers it via pull over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
|25.5 : M Ali to de Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.6 : M Ali to de Kock, Loopy ball around off, de Kock blocks it out.
|26.1 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Full and around off and middle, Smuts pushes it towards long on for a run.
|26.2 : A Rashid to de Kock, Flatter and on middle, de Kock tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
|26.3 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Fires it outside off, Smuts lets it be.
|26.4 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Just past the stumps! Brilliant bowling from Rashid and Smuts is unable to read him. A loopy ball around off, Smuts looks to defend but the ball spins and goes past his attempted defend. It goes just over the stumps. Bairstow does well to pouch the ball towards his left.
|26.5 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Full and on the pads, Smuts paddles it to fine leg for a single.
|26.6 : A Rashid to de Kock, Full and loopy ball outside off, de Kock drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
|27.1 : M Ali to de Kock, Floated on middle, de Kock makes room and drives it to extra cover.
|27.2 : M Ali to de Kock, Tossed up on off, de Kock defends it with a straight bat.
|27.3 : M Ali to de Kock, In the air...and safe. Short around off, de Kock gets on his back foot and looks to pull. He does not time it at all and it goes off the upper half of his bat. It goes to the left of long on. Jordan there cannot get to the ball on the full and takes it on the bounce. The batsmen cross.
|27.4 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Tossed up on middle, Smuts strokes it to long on for a single.
|27.5 : M Ali to de Kock, Short around off, de Kock cuts it through point for single.
|27.6 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, On the pads, Smuts flicks it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
|28.1 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Fuller and around off, Smuts blocks it out.
|28.2 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, SIX! That is a flat six! Smuts finally makes a clean connection. It is a full ball in the slot, Smuts clears his front leg and whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. His first one of the innings.
|28.3 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Full and around off, this time he eases a single to long off.
|28.4 : A Rashid to de Kock, A couple now! That looked a clean strike but it wasn't. A full ball around off for de Kock. He looks to clear the long off fence but mistimes it. The ball drops well ahead of the ropes and stops. A couple taken before long on can mop it up.
|28.5 : A Rashid to de Kock, Flatter and on the pads, worked towards the leg side for a run.
|28.6 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Fuller and on the pads, Smuts turns it towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
|29.1 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Slower through the air and around off, Smuts block it off the front foot.
|29.2 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Direct hit but safe! Full ball around off, Smuts drills it towards mid off and takes off for a single. Jordan picks the ball, fires the throw at the non-striker's end but scores a direct hit but the third umpire says he is in. Replays confirm the same.
|29.3 : M Ali to de Kock, On the pads, it is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|29.4 : M Ali to de Kock, FOUR! Misfield! Tom Curran is one of the best fielders going around in the world but that was poor from Tom. Floated on middle and leg, de Kock flicks it through mid-wicket. Tom Curran in the deep runs to his right and tries to take it but he misses and the ball goes beneath him for a boundary. The South African fans are having fun and they love every bit of it.
|29.5 : M Ali to de Kock, Short and wide outside off, de Kock strokes it towards covers.
|29.6 : M Ali to de Kock, Full and around off, de Kock comes forward and blocks it onto the pitch.
|30.1 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Fuller and around off, Smuts pushes it towards covers and takes a quick run.
|30.2 : A Rashid to de Kock, OUT! Bowled 'em! Rashid strikes and it the big wicket of the Protea skipper! Brilliant loopy ball on middle, de Kock fancies and thinks to send Rashid out of the park. Rashid pitches it full and on middle, de Kock makes room and looks to go inside out. However, the ball turns in sharply to beat his attempt. It goes behind and castles the stumps. England have got rid of another good-looking stand in time.
|David Miller is the new man in.
|30.3 : A Rashid to D Miller, Full and around off, Miller pushes it towards mid off.
|30.4 : A Rashid to D Miller, Fuller and around off, this time Miller finds covers.
|30.5 : A Rashid to D Miller, Slower one on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|30.6 : A Rashid to D Miller, Quick run! Another fuller ball around middle, Miller flicks it towards mid-wicket where the fielder fumbles and seeing that they take off for the run. The fielder gets up quickly and fires the throw at the non-striker's end but misses. Direct hit would've made things interesting.
|31.1 : M Ali to D Miller, Darted around the pads, Miller glances it to square leg.
|31.2 : M Ali to D Miller, Flighted on off, Miller nudges it to long off and gets a single.
|31.3 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Tossed up on off, Smuts lunges forward and hits it straight but too straight as it is sent back to Moeen.
|31.4 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, On the stumps, Smuts blocks it.
|31.5 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Short on off, Smuts punches it to cover-point for a single.
|31.6 : M Ali to D Miller, Beauty to end the over. Quicker and shorter on off, Miller looks to defend but the ball turns away and just about misses the outside edge of Miller's bat.
|32.1 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, In the air but safe. Full toss from Moeen. Smuts looks to go over long off but it goes off the top edge of his willow. Jordan runs behind it but the ball evades him and he gets there on the bounce. Two taken by the batters.
|32.2 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, Floated on off, Smuts pushes it to cover and gets a single.
|32.3 : A Rashid to D Miller, On the stumps, Miller defends it off the front foot.
|32.4 : A Rashid to D Miller, Tossed up on middle, Miller milks it to long on for one.
|32.5 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, On the pads, Smuts flicks it towards mid-wicket. Miller comes out for a run but he is sent back. The fielder sends a decent throw but Adil fails to collect it and gets hit on the shoulder.
|32.6 : A Rashid to JJ Smuts, EDGED AND FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Smuts looks to cut but the ball goes off the outside edge wide of Root at first slip. The ball has the legs to go to the third man fence.
|33.1 : M Ali to D Miller, Flighted ball on middle, Miller pushes it towards long off for a single.
|33.2 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Loopy ball on middle, worked towards mid-wicket.
|33.3 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Fuller and around off and middle, worked towards mid-wicket.
|33.4 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Shortish and around off, Smuts tucks it straight to mid-wicket again.
|33.5 : M Ali to JJ Smuts, Short one on middle, Smuts pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|33.6 : M Ali to D Miller, Flatter one around off, Miller pushes it towards covers.
|DRINKS! We had asked if de Kock and Bavuma would stay till this break or will we see England denting their momentum? Looking at the scorecard, one can say that the visitors did dent the momentum with a few quick strikes. They have got the massive wicket of de Kock in this hour too. Miller and Smuts are out in the middle and are trying to stitch a stand to take back the control of the game.
|Chris Jordan (4-0-15-0) is back on!
|34.1 : C Jordan to JJ Smuts, Play and a miss! Poor attempt from Smuts. A fuller ball outside off, Smuts goes after the ball to drive but fails to connect.
|34.2 : C Jordan to JJ Smuts, Good length ball on middle, it moves away after pitching. Smuts looks to turn it on the leg side but it takes the leading edge and goes towards the off side. A run taken.
|34.3 : C Jordan to D Miller, Play and a miss again! Fullish and just outside off, this time for the left-hander. Miller goes for the drive but the ball this time shapes back in. It beats the inside edge and goes to the keeper.
|34.4 : C Jordan to D Miller, Length ball outside off, Miller this time makes a leave.
|34.5 : C Jordan to D Miller, Full and on off, pushed towards mid off for a quick single.
|Run out appeal taken upstairs. That looks out. Replays roll in and show that Smuts is short.
|It's going to be a big blow for the Saffas as Smuts was going on nicely and his presence would have helped to up the scoring ante.
|34.6 : C Jordan to JJ Smuts, OUT! RUN OUT! South Africa are falling apart. They say that never run on a misfield, Smuts did just that and is now has to head back to the pavilion. A full ball on middle, Smuts whips it towards mid-wicket where Banton makes a diving stop to his right. However, it is a half stop and the ball rolls to his left. Both the batters take off initially but de Kock for some reason sends him back. Smuts need to return and has to cover a lot of ground. However, Banton gets up
|Andile Phehlukwayo joins David Miller.
|35.1 : M Ali to D Miller, Another risky run. Tossed up on middle, Miller pushes it to the right of mid on and calls for a quick run. The fielder at mid on sends a bad throw at the keeper's end allowing Phehlukwayo to get in with ease.
|35.2 : M Ali to A Phehlukwayo, Tossed up on off, Phehlukwayo blocks it off the front foot to start his innings.
|35.3 : M Ali to A Phehlukwayo, On the stumps, Andile defends it off the front foot.
|35.4 : M Ali to A Phehlukwayo, Phehklukwayo is off the mark. Tossed up on off, Phehlukwayo strokes it to long off for one.
|35.5 : M Ali to D Miller, FOUR! Bounces just inside the ropes. Flighted on off, Miller gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it over square keg for a boundary.
|35.6 : M Ali to D Miller, Tossed up on off, Miller defends it to get through the over. Moeen Ali finishes with 42/1 in his 10 overs.
|36.1 : C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, Length ball outside off, Phehlukwayo leaves it alone.
|36.2 : C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, WIDE! Jordan this time goes extra wide outside off. Phehlukwayo shoulders arms to it as it is on the wrong side of the tram line.
|C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR LEG BYES! Jordan bowls it on the leg side, Phehlukwayo looks to flick but the ball kisses the thigh pad and goes fine down the leg side to the fine leg fence.
|36.3 : C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, Bit of extra bounce on this one. Jordan hits the deck hard on middle and leg, Phehlukwayo looks to defend but the ball shoots up and hits the upper half of Andile's bat.
|36.4 : C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, On the stumps, Phehlukwayo defends it.
|36.5 : C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, Good length ball on middle and leg, Andile pushes it to cover.
|36.6 : C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, On the pads, Phehlukwayo flicks it towards square leg and keeps the strike. 6 from the over.
|Joe Root is back on. Exepensive day for him so far as he has gone for 25 from his 3 overs. Can he add a wicket as a sweetener and make a comeback?
|37.1 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Play and a miss! Root fires a full ball just outside off, Phehlukwayo looks to launch it over long off but misses.
|37.2 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Full and around off, Phehlukwayo pushes it towards long off for a single.
|37.3 : Joe Root to D Miller. Fuller and outside off, Miller strokes it towards cover for a run.
|37.4 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Another single as Phehlukwayo pushes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|37.5 : Joe Root to D Miller, Full and around off, Miller comes down the track and blocks it towards the bowler.
|37.6 : Joe Root to D Miller, Slower through the air and around off, Miller comes forward and blocks it out.
|Tom Curran (5-1-19-0) is back on!
|38.1 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Length ball around off, Phehlukwayo works it towards mid-wicket.
|38.2 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Shortish ball around middle, Phehlukwayo once again finds mid-wicket to his flick.
|38.3 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Fuller and on the pads, Phehlukwayo looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and a leg bye is taken.
|38.4 : Tom Curran to D Miller, WIDE! Down the leg side, Miller looks to glance but misses. Wided.
|Tom Curran to D Miller, Good length ball on middle, this time Miller works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|38.5 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Good length ball around off, pushed to mid off.
|38.6 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, WIDE! Curran bowls another length ball down the leg side. Phehlukwayo looks to flick but misses.
|Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Quick run! Short and on middle, Phehlukwayo goes on the back foot and blocks it onto the pitch. They call for the quick run and complete it easily.
|39.1 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Swing and a miss! Flighted ball outside off, Phehlukwayo winds up for a massive heave but makes no connection as the ball turns away a hint.
|39.2 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Full and around off, Phehlukwayo pushes it past the man at covers and calls for two. However, the fielder from long off does really well to get to the ball and keep the batters to just a single.
|39.3 : Joe Root to D Miller, Fuller and around off, pushed to covers.
|39.4 : Joe Root to D Miller, On the pads, Miller works it towards deep square leg for a single.
|39.5 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|39.6 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Fuller and outside off, Phehlukwayo once again goes for the slog but this time he gets an under edge. The ball goes to short third man and a run is taken.
|Time for the final phase of the innings. Powerplay 3 signaled by the umpire. Now a maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|40.1 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR! Flicked nicely! Length ball on middle, Phehlukwayo flicks it uppishly past the man at mid on. Once the ball goes past the mid on fielder, it races away to the fence.
|40.2 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Fuller and around off, Phehlukwayo strokes it towards long on for a single.
|40.3 : Tom Curran to D Miller, Good length ball on middle, Miller turns it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|40.4 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Shortish one on the body, Phehlukwayo blocks it onto the pitch.
|40.5 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Lengh ball on off and middle, Phehlukwayo finds mid-wicket.
|40.6 : Tom Curran to A Phehlukwayo, Quick run! Length ball around off, Phehlukwayo pushes it towards the off side and takes a quick run.
|41.1 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Short and around off, Phehlukwayo looks to reverse pull but misses.
|41.2 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Full and on off, it is blocked.
|41.3 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Fuller and outside off again, Phehlukwayo looks to drive but the ball takes the inner half and hits his pads.
|41.4 : Joe Root to A Phehlukwayo, Another fuller one from Root, Phehlukwayo pushes it towards covers and takes a quick run.
|41.5 : Joe Root to D Miller, Full and on middle, Miller sweeps but finds square leg.
|41.6 : Joe Root to D Miller, On the pads, Miller clips it behind square leg for a run. End of a brilliant over from Root. Just 2 runs off it.
|Adil Rashid returns (8-0-40-2)!
|42.1 : A Rashid to D Miller, He starts with a very full ball outside off, Miller strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|42.2 : A Rashid to A Phehlukwayo, OUT! LBW! Phehlukwayo is gone! Another very full ball on middle, Phehlukwayo goes for the reverse sweep but fails to connect. He is hit right in front of the sticks. Rashid appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Phehlukwayo has a word with his partner at the end and then go for the DRS. Replays roll in. This time we have the Ultra Edge and it detects that there is no bat involved. It is pitched inline. Where is it hitting? Just brushing the off pole so, umpire
|Into the bowlers now and the first one to come out to bat is Beuran Hendricks.
|42.3 : A Rashid to B Hendricks, Full and on middle, Hendricks pushes it to long on for a single to get off the mark.
|42.4 : A Rashid to D Miller, On the pads, pushed towards long on for a single.
|42.5 : A Rashid to B Hendricks, Googly around off, Hendricks fails to read as he looks to defend but the ball hits his thigh pad and goes to Root at first slip on the bounce.
|42.6 : A Rashid to B Hendricks, Fuller and around off, Hendricks pushes it back to the bowler. 3 runs and a wicket from it, another successful one for Rashid and England.
|43.1 : Joe Root to D Miller, Floated on middle, Miller defends it towards mid-wicket.
|43.2 : Joe Root to D Miller, On the pads, Miller turns it to fine leg for a run.
|43.3 : Joe Root to B Hendricks, Quick run and in the end they get it. Flighted on off, Beuran defends it towards point. Miller urges him to come out for a single and he obliges. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|43.4 : Joe Root to D Miller, Flatter on off and middle, Miller comes down the track and blocks it.
|43.5 : Joe Root to D Miller, SIX! Bang, this is out of here. Tossed up on off, Miller gets down on his knee and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a maximum. He's been struggling but this should get him going.
|43.6 : Joe Root to D Miller, Miller keeps the strike. On the middle, Miller flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
|44.1 : A Rashid to D Miller, 200 up for South Africa. Flatter on the pads, Miller glances it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
|44.2 : A Rashid to B Hendricks, Tossed up on middle and leg, Beuran looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes towards long off for a single.
|44.3 : A Rashid to D Miller, Miller comes down the track to take it on the full. But he cannot get under it properly and gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball goes fine down the leg side and they take a run.
|44.4 : A Rashid to B Hendricks, On the pads, Beuran looks to flick but misses. The ball kisses his pads and goes to the leg side for a leg bye.
|44.5 : A Rashid to D Miller, OUT! Run Out! Suicidal run and South Africa lose another wicket. The good news for the home fans is that it is Beuran Hendricks who walks back and not Miller. Tossed up on the pads, Miller flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick run. Miller calls his partner for the second but Rashid himself gets to the ball quickly. He sends in a good throw at the bowler's end. Credit to Morgan as well as he comes up to the stumps from mid off. Hendricks puts in a dive but he
|Lutho Sipamla is the new man in.
|44.6 : A Rashid to D Miller, FOUR! Good end to the over. Floated on off, Miller sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. Salty end to Rashid's spell but he has had a fine day with the ball. He finishes with the figures of 10-0-51-3.
|Chris Jordan returns in action. 6-0-19-0 are his outstanding figures so far.
|45.1 : C Jordan to L Sipamla, Length ball on the pads, Sipamla tucks it towards square leg for a single.
|45.2 : C Jordan to D Miller, Leading edge but safe! A slower one on a good length and on middle, Miller looks to work it on the leg side but the ball takes the leading edge and goes towards covers. A single taken.
|45.3 : C Jordan to L Sipamla, Good length ball around off, Sipamla looks to defend but the ball takes the outer half of the bat and goes to third man for a run.
|45.4 : C Jordan to D Miller, SIX! Whacked! Short and slow outside off, Miller rocks on the back foot and pulls it over deep mid-wicket to get his second maximum of the innings.
|45.5 : C Jordan to D Miller, Short and wide outside off, this time Miller punches it wide of the deep cover for a couple of runs.
|45.6 : C Jordan to D Miller, Full and around off, Miller jams it out and takes a run to keep the strike. Good over for South Africa, 12 off it.
|Tom Curran is back on! 7-1-30-0 from him so far.
|46.1 : Tom Curran to D Miller, Full and around off, pushed towards cover for a single.
|46.2 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, Good length ball around off, Sipamla blocks it onto the pitch.
|46.3 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, Fuller and slower one around off, Sipamla can only block it back to the bowler.
|46.4 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, Risky run! Fuller and slower one again, Sipamla pushes it towards mid off and takes off. The fielder fires the throw at the striker's end but misses. Miller though dives to make his ground.
|46.5 : Tom Curran to D Miller, Shortish and on middle, Miller pulls it to deep square leg by rolling his wrists. A single taken.
|46.6 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, Full and outside off, Sipamla squeezes it out to third man for a run. Just 4 from the 47th over.
|47.1 : C Jordan to L Sipamla, Shortish ball around middle, Sipamla tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets Miller back on strike.
|47.2 : C Jordan to D Miller, FOUR! Whipped! What a shot this is from Miller! Low full toss on middle, Miller whips it off his pads and finds the gap at square leg and mid-wicket with perfection.
|47.3 : C Jordan to D Miller, FIFTY FOR DAVID MILLER! 13th in ODIs. He started really slowly but is now providing the much-needed flourish to this South African innings. Short and outside off, Miller slaps it through point and scampers back for the second to reach the landmark. This is his first score of 50 or more since November 2018.
|47.4 : C Jordan to D Miller, Another very full ball on middle, Miller whips it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end. He wanted the second but Sipamla was slow to respond.
|47.5 : C Jordan to L Sipamla, WIDE! Fuller and wide outside off, Sipamla throws his bat at it but fails to connect. Wided by the umpire.
|C Jordan to L Sipamla, Shortish and around middle, Sipamla tucks it towards the leg side and takes a single.
|47.6 : C Jordan to D Miller, FOUR! Brilliant finish to the over from Miller! Full toss wide outside off, Miller thumps it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder from long on tries to get to the ball but fails to come across. It bounces wide of him and goes to the fence. 14 from the over, another expensive one by Jordan.
|48.1 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, Uppish but safe! What was Jason Roy doing there? A slower one around off, Sipamla just checks his shot. The ball hits the upper part of his bat and lobs toward Roy at point. He does not try to catch the ball and it bounces it front of him.
|48.2 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, Shortish and around off, Sipamla blocks it off his back foot.
|48.3 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, A couple now! It should've been three but Sipamla is once again not ready! A full ball around off, Sipamla this time reads it well and launches it over mid off. The fielder chases it down and returns the ball to the keeper. Miller there wanted the third but Sipamla was slow during the running between the wickets and they ended with only 2.
|48.4 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, Edged but does not carry! Another back of the hand ball around off, Sipamla looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards the keeper on the bounce.
|48.5 : Tom Curran to L Sipamla, DROPPED! A tough one though. A full toss on middle, Sipamla drills it back to the bowler. The ball hits the hands and rolls towards mid off. A single taken.
|48.6 : Tom Curran to D Miller, Full ball on middle, Miller whips it towards deep square leg for a single. 4 runs off the penultimate over, another excellent one from Curran.
|49.1 : C Jordan to D Miller, SIX! Smashed out of the park! What a strike from Miller on the first ball. It is a slower one and outside off, Miller spots that early. He goes deep in his crease and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a huge maximum.
|49.2 : C Jordan to D Miller, Swing and a miss! This was in the slot and Miller would feel he missed out on this one. A length ball just outside off, Miller winds up and targets the shorter side of the ground but he fails to connect.
|49.3 : C Jordan to D Miller, Full and wide outside off, Miller strokes it towards backward point and takes a single.
|49.4 : C Jordan to L Sipamla, Shortish in length and slower in pace, Sipamla looks to smash it down the ground but mistimes it. The ball goes towards mid off and a run is taken. 250 up for the hosts. Good thing for South Africa is that Miller is back on strike.
|49.5 : C Jordan to D Miller, Says no to the run! Full and on middle, he forces it to long on. The ball goes to the fielder really fast and on one bounce. Miller denies the run. Let's see what he can do on the final ball.
|49.6 : C Jordan to D Miller, SIX! He has nailed it into the crowd! What a strike to finish the innings. Full and around off, in the swinging arc of Miller. He stays deep in his crease and smokes it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. Excellent finish to the final over for the hosts. South Africa finish on 256/7.
|Killer Miller! What a striker! When he is on song, it's a treat to watch! In this Pink ODI, David turned up in full force. He started slowly but once he got his eyes in, we witnessed some clean striking from the southpaw. He brought the heat in this contest and South Africa have taken some great momentum towards the end of the innings.
|After being put into bat, South Africa were going decently till the first Drinks break as Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma formed an alliance. But the picture changed completely in the next hour after that. Both batsmen got dismissed and Rassie van der Dussen also flopped. JJ Smuts played his shots but failed to convert his start into something substantial. With the African innings falling apart, David Miller took the onus on himself and stuck to the task of bailing the home team out. He formed
|The English bowling was on the mark for most parts. Every bowler was impressive, especially the spinners. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid combined for 4 wickets in 20 overs where they gave away just 93 runs. The pitch also assisted their type of bowling and they took full advantage. Towards the end, Chris Jordan received a stick but his initial overs were very accurate and tidy. A word of praise for Tom Curran who was brilliant at both ends of the innings. It came as a surprise that the debutant Saqib
|Right then, England have a target of 257 to chase to save themselves from the embarrassment of losing their first series after the high of World Cup. The pitch is a bit sluggish in nature and South Africa will be hoping that they have enough on the board to defend. Do join us in a short while to find out how the run chase pans out...