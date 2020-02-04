|0.0 : South Africa got a change in administration and now a change in leadership for the limited-overs. Young and talented Quinton de Kock takes the reigns of leading the team for the first time after being made the skipper in January. He will be leading a pretty inexperienced team and would like to turn their fortunes after the Test debacle. Whereas, England also are without their two main players who helped them become World Champions. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes both are rested for the ODIs but thi
|TOSS - It's time for the flip of the coin. South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
|South African skipper, Quinton de Kock says that the wickets look good and he expects it not to change. De Kock says the wicket can be slow in the beginning. Informs JJ Smuts and Lutho Sipamla make their debuts. Adds that they are very talented and exciting players. Tells they love playing here as they have a good record at this venue.
|England skipper, Eoin Morgan says he would have bowled first as well had he won the toss but expects the pitch to be the same throughout. Reminds us that the last time they were here they were not successful but hopes to change that today. Informs Matt Parkinson and Tom Banton make their debuts. Adds that it is a good chance for them to make a mark. Also congrats Woakes who plays his 100th ODI and says it is a moment of proud for him.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (C/WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts (ODI DEBUT), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla (ODI DEBUT), Tabraiz Shamsi.
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Tom Banton (ODI DEBUT), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson (ODI DEBUT).
|We are not far away from the first ball. The South African players disperse to take their respective fielding positions after a quick word from their skipper. The two English openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow make their way out to the middle to start the innings for England. Beuran Hendricks to start the proceedings with the first new ball for the hosts.
|0.1 : B Hendricks to J Roy, Hendricks starts with a good length delivery around middle and leg. No swing first up for the pacer. Roy tucks it towards square leg.
|0.2 : B Hendricks to J Roy, Good length ball on middle, Roy hops inside the crease and keeps it out to the off side.
|0.3 : B Hendricks to J Roy, This time Hendricks corrects his line and targets the off stump. A bit of bounce on this one and Roy blocks it.
|0.4 : B Hendricks to J Roy, Good length delivery around the off stump. There is once again not much movement but the ball bounces once again. Roy defends it with a straight bat.
|0.5 : B Hendricks to J Roy, Roy and England are underway. Fuller ball on middle and leg, Roy glances it to the left of mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
|0.6 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Dot to finish the over. This one goes away with the angle. It is outside off and keeps drifting away. Bairstow starts his innings with a calm leave. Good start for Beuran. Just a single off the first over.
|Lungi Ngidi to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.
|1.1 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Starts with a length ball outside off, Roy just pushes the ball towards cover where the fielder fails to field it cleanly. The ball goes behind towards deep covers where it is fielded. A couple is taken.
|1.2 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Short and on middle, Roy pulls it straight to mid-wicket who misfields and allows the batsmen to cross ends.
|1.3 : L Ngidi to J Bairstow, Length ball on the pads, Bairstow flicks it to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|1.4 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Fuller in length and on off, Roy punches the ball off the back foot. The ball goes towards mid on off the inside half of the bat.
|1.5 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Length ball and outside off, played off the back foot towards covers.
|1.6 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Good length but no pace in the pitch. Roy punches it off the back foot towards mid off and keeps the strike.
|2.1 : B Hendricks to J Roy, FOUR! First real shot of authority from Roy. Jason presents the ful face of the bat and drives it past the bowler who brings out his left hand to field it. The ball evades him and races to the fence at long on. First boundary off the innings.
|2.2 : B Hendricks to J Roy, FOUR! Second time in two balls has Roy found the fence. Hendricks overpitches and Roy takes the full toll of it. He drives it past the right of the bowler and the ball races to the fence at long off in a hurry.
|2.3 : B Hendricks to J Roy, FOUR! Three in a row! Roy is on fire. Hendricks goes on a length and wide of off stump, Roy makes room and takes a few steps down before smashing it through covers for a superb hit. Not a fielder moved.
|2.4 : B Hendricks to J Roy, Length ball angled on the pads, Roy tucks it off his pads towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
|2.5 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Back of a length ball on off, Bairstow punches the ball off the back foot towards covers.
|2.6 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Another back of a length ball around off, Jonny punches the ball off the back foot towards covers.
|3.1 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Good ball! Ngidi hits the deck hard outside off, it shapes away a bit and zips off the surface. Roy looks to defend but then removes his bat from the way.
|3.2 : L Ngidi to J Roy, FOUR! Easy pickings for Roy. Ngidi is guilty of straying down on the pads of Jason. He has no problem using his wrists and flicks it with ease through square leg for a boundary.
|3.3 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Punched but straight to the fielder. Good length ball outside off, Roy punches it with power but straight to the man at point.
|3.4 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Good shot but just for a couple. Full around off, Roy drives it beautifully through point but the man from third man cleans it up. Two taken.
|3.5 : L Ngidi to J Roy, DROPPED! Phehlukwayo is the culprit here. A tough chance but he should have taken that especially after getting both his hands on it. Fuller and swinging in on middle and leg, Roy looks to flick but does so uppishly to the right of mid-wicket. Phehlukwayo there dives in front and across to that side and gets both his hands to the ball but fails to bask it in. The dangerous Roy who is looking very good out in the middle gets a life.
|3.6 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Now a calm leave. Good length ball outside off, Roy shoulders arms to it to get through the over.
|4.1 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Fuller and around off, Bairstow stands tall and blocks it off the back foot towards covers.
|4.2 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Good length and on off, Bairstow defends it off the front foot towards covers.
|4.3 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Length ball on middle, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
|4.4 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Short ball on off, Bairstow looks to pull it but fails to middle it. The ball takes the toe-end of the bat and falls onto the pitch.
|4.5 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Back of a length and angled across the off pole, Bairstow cuts it through point and gets a couple.
|4.6 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Length and on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|5.1 : L Ngidi to J Roy, Back of a length ball outside off, Roy runs it towards third man and rotates the strike.
|5.2 : L Ngidi to J Bairstow, Short of a length ball on the pads, Bairstow flicks it towards fine leg. The fielder from deep runs to his right and does well to field it. A couple taken.
|5.3 : L Ngidi to J Bairstow, FOUR! Full and angled on middle and leg, Bairstow flicks it superbly with a strong bottom hand through mid-wicket and fetches a boundary.
|5.4 : L Ngidi to J Bairstow, Short of a length ball on off, Bairstow goes for the pull but misses it and is struck high on the thigh pad.
|5.5 : L Ngidi to J Bairstow, Back of a length ball on off, Bairstow punches the ball to covers off the back foot.
|5.6 : L Ngidi to J Bairstow, Bairstow blocks the length ball off the back foot towards the off side.
|6.1 : B Hendricks to J Roy, Length ball on off, Roy blocks it right under his eyes to the off side.
|6.2 : B Hendricks to J Roy, FOUR! Roy gives the charge and clears the fielder with ease. Length ball on off, Roy chips it inside out and goes over the mid off fielder. The ball bounceson its way to the fence at long off.
|6.3 : B Hendricks to J Roy, LEADING EDGE BUT JUST OVER THE FIELDER! Short of a length ball on middle and leg, Roy looks to tuck it off the pads towards the leg side but gets a leading edge in the process. The ball lobs towards Rassie van der Dussen who is standing at short-mid-wicket. The ball evades his leap and the fielder from mid on does the clean up act. The batsmen take a run.
|6.4 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Good length ball on off, Bairstow keeps it out off the back foot.
|6.5 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Short of a length ball on middle, Jonny misses his pull and is rapped on the pads. There is a muted appeal from the bowler but he too cuts it off quickly.
|6.6 : B Hendricks to J Bairstow, Fuller and on off, Bairstow lofts it high and over the bowler this time. The timing is not there and he gets it off the toe end of the bat. The ball goes towards long on where it is fielded. A couple is what the batsmen get.
|Debutant is into the attack. Not Sipamla but Smuts is brought on.
|7.1 : JJ Smuts to J Roy, Smuts starts with a loopy delivery on middle, Roy pushes it to mid off.
|7.2 : JJ Smuts to J Roy, Floated on off, Roy punches it to the right of mid off but once again cannot get the single.
|7.3 : JJ Smuts to J Roy, Tossed up on off and middle, Roy glances it through mid-wicket for a single.
|7.4 : JJ Smuts to J Bairstow, Short and just outside off, Bairstow goes on his back foot and punches it to cover.
|7.5 : JJ Smuts to J Bairstow, Tidy stuff so far from Smuts. Just a single off it now. Tossed up on off, Bairstow premeditates his sweep but hits it straight to backward square leg.
|7.6 : JJ Smuts to J Bairstow, Good over from Smuts! Just a single off it. Darted around the pads, Bairstow flicks it but to mid-wicket.
|Andile Phehlukwayo is into the attack.
|8.1 : A Phehlukwayo to J Roy, Length and on off, Roy plays it straight to the man at covers.
|8.2 : A Phehlukwayo to J Roy, Fuller and outside off, Roy defends it to point.
|8.3 : A Phehlukwayo to J Roy, Full and angling on middle, Roy flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket and crosses ends.
|8.4 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Bairstow hops and slaps it over the point fielder and the ball races to the fence behind in quick time.
|8.5 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, Play and a miss! Another ball that is short and wide outside off, Bairstow looks to pull this one but he fails to get any thing behind the shot.
|8.6 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, FOUR! 50-run stand is up too. short and on middle, Jonny pulls it with ease and fetches a boundary at mid-wicket.
|9.1 : JJ Smuts to J Roy, Oh! Close! Flatter on off and middle, Roy looks to drive it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|9.2 : JJ Smuts to J Roy, OUT! Caught! Roy holes out and the debutant Smuts has taken a big wicket as his debut wicket. It is the dangerous Jason Roy who makes his way back. Smuts smartly takes the pace off the ball and bowls it slower through the air on middle, Roy looks to take on the spinner and looks to go downtown over long on. He gets beaten by the slowness of the ball and manages to just hit it high and to the left of long on. Reeza Hendricks there moves to that side and takes an easy catch
|Joe Root is the new batsman in.
|9.3 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Flighted ball on middle, Root is late to bring his bat down in time and gets rapped on the pads. There is an appeal from the bowler but nothing from the umpire. Maybe sliding down leg there.
|9.4 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Tossed up on off, Root lunges forward and keeps it out.
|9.5 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Full and angled on off, Root drives it straight to covers.
|9.6 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Flatter and around middle and leg, Root tucks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike. End of Powerplay 1. England are 52/1.
|Powerplay 2 is signalled. Maximum of 4 fielders will be outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, Length delivery on off, Root punches it through point for a single.
|10.2 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, OUT! Caught! A very good catch by the second debutant, Lutho Sipamla. Both the openers are back in the hut for the tourists and England are in a bit of bother here. Wickets in quick succession for South Africa. Phehlukwayo bowls it slightly fuller around off, Bairstow looks to drive it through covers but the ball sticks a bit and takes the inner half of Jonny's bat. It goes towards mid off. Sipamla there dives in front and takes a good catch just above the turf
|England have lost two quick wickets here and the skipper, Eoin Morgan walks out to bat now.
|10.3 : A Phehlukwayo to E Morgan, Bowls a bouncer, Morgan does well to duck under it.
|10.4 : A Phehlukwayo to E Morgan, On a good length on off, Morgan defends it off the back foot.
|10.5 : A Phehlukwayo to E Morgan, Full delivery on off, Morgan drives it towards mid off and takes a quick single.
|10.6 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, WIDE! Phehlukwayo bowls it down the leg side, Root lets it go. It was a slower bouncer from Andile.
|A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, On a length on off, Root guides it towards third man for a run.
|11.1 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Tossed up delivery on off, Root drives it through covers for a single.
|11.2 : JJ Smuts to E Morgan, Flighted delivery on middle, Morgan drives it through mid on for a run.
|11.3 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Loopy delivery on off, Root drives it through mid off for a single.
|11.4 : JJ Smuts to E Morgan, Full toss on middle, Morgan drives it through mid on. The batsmen cross ends.
|11.5 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Tossed up delivery on middle, Root drives it through mid on for a run.
|11.6 : JJ Smuts to E Morgan, Floated delivery outside off, Morgan guides it towards short third man.
|12.1 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, Full delivery on off, Root drives it through covers for a single.
|12.2 : A Phehlukwayo to E Morgan, On a good length on leg, Morgan looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|12.3 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, WIDE! Phehlukwayo bowls it just outside the tramline, Root offers no shot to this one.
|A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, Good length delivery on off, Root keeps it out.
|12.4 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, Length delivery on off, Root taps it to point.
|12.5 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, Full delivery on off, Root drives it towards mid off where Lutho Sipamla tries to stop it but misfields. The batsmen get two runs.
|12.6 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, Length delivery on off, Root plays it to point.
|13.1 : JJ Smuts to E Morgan, Shorter around off, Morgan punches it towards cover and gets a quick single.
|13.2 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Flatter and shorter around off, Root too goes through covers and gets a single.
|13.3 : JJ Smuts to E Morgan, TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Morgan brings out his reverse sweep, he fails to hit it off the middle but manages to get a boundary. Floated on middle and leg, Eoin looks to play the reverse sweep but it goes up in the air off his top edge. It goes over third man , there is no one in the deep and the ball bounces inside the ropes and goes away to the fence.
|13.4 : JJ Smuts to E Morgan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Morgan flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|13.5 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Floated delivery on off, Root keeps it out.
|13.6 : JJ Smuts to Joe Root, Flighted delivery on middle, Root flicks it through square leg for a run.
|14.1 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, On a good length on off, Root defends it to point.
|14.2 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, Short delivery outside off, Root looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|14.3 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Root, Full delivery on middle, Root flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|14.4 : A Phehlukwayo to E Morgan, On a length on middle, Morgan flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|14.5 : A Phehlukwayo to E Morgan, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Morgan lets it sail through to the keeper.
|A Phehlukwayo to E Morgan, On a length on off, Morgan taps it to point.
|14.6 : A Phehlukwayo to E Morgan, Full delivery on off, Morgan drives it to point.
|Tabraiz Shamsi is on now.
|15.1 : T Shamsi to Joe Root, Shamsi starts with a full toss on middle, Root drives it towards long on for a single.
|15.2 : T Shamsi to E Morgan, BEATEN! Floated delivery just outside off, Morgan looks to guide but misses it.
|A run-out check is sent upstairs. Root is the man in question here. The replays come in and it shows Root is a gonner.
|15.3 : T Shamsi to E Morgan, OUT! Run Out! Outstanding effort from Rassie van der Dussen. The last thing England would have wanted was a run out of their key batter and that is what has happened here. Yes, no, a bit of confusion. Enough of it to see the back of Joe Root. Tossed up delivery on middle, Morgan sweeps it to the right of backward square leg. Root comes out for a single, Morgan initially says yes but when he sees that van der Dussen there has saved it with a dive, he sends him back. Ro
|After the departure of Root here comes a player who is just like root in almost all aspects. Joe Denly is the man who replaces his Test skipper in the middle.
|15.4 : T Shamsi to E Morgan, Tossed up delivery on off, Morgan defends it off the back foot.
|15.5 : T Shamsi to E Morgan, Flighted delivery on middle, Morgan keeps it out.
|15.6 : T Shamsi to E Morgan, OUT! Caught! Brilliant catch from Temba Bavuma. England fall in a deeper hole as their skipper too is back in the pavilion. Slightly shorter delivery around off, the ball turns away sharply towards the end. Morgan looks to run it down on the off side but the ball bounces as well and the turn it induces is enough to take the outside edge of Morgan's willow. The ball goes to the left of the man at slip. It looks like it will fall away but Bavuma puts in a dive and takes
|Tom Banton making his ODI debut is here to replace his skipper Morgan. England in deep waters now. Can Banton play a classy innings to bail England out here?
|16.1 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, On a length on off, Denly guides it towards third man for a single.
|16.2 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, Outside off, Banton shoulders arms to this one.
|16.3 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, Good length delivery on off, Banton blocks it off the back foot.
|16.4 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, On a good length on off, Banton defends it out.
|16.5 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, Short delivery on middle, Banton looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|16.6 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, Good length delivery on off, Tom keeps it out.
|17.1 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Denly flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|17.2 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, Flighted delivery on middle, Banton flicks it to mid-wicket.
|17.3 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, Loopy delivery on middle, Banton comes forward and looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads.
|17.4 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, Floated delivery on middle, Banton flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|17.5 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, WIDE! Shamsi bowls it down the leg side, Denly looks to flick but misses it.
|T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly drives it through mid on for a single.
|17.6 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, Tossed up delivery on middle, Banton flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|18.1 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, FOUR! That is just brutal. Short and on off, Banton just pulls it across the line and the ball goes to meet the boundary cushions at deep-wicket in a hurry.
|18.2 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, Beaten! Banton just stays firm and looks to punch this length ball through covers. The ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|18.3 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, BEATEN! Another play and a miss. Banton once again stays put and looks to force it through the off side but the ball goes past the outside edge.
|18.4 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, BEATEN! Three in a row. Phehlukwayo is bowling with a plan here. He lands one outside off and Banton looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses the line of the ball. The ball goes past the outside edge.
|18.5 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, Length ball outside off, punched towards covers for a single.
|18.6 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, Length ball on off, played to covers.
|19.1 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, Tossed up on middle, defended off the front towards the bowler.
|19.2 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, FOUR! Innovation at its best. Tossed up ball outside leg, Banton gets into the position early and plays the reverse sweep through third man and the ball races along the ground in a flash.
|19.3 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, Flighted ball on middle and leg, Banton tucks it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
|19.4 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, The ball has found the edge of the bat.
|19.5 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|19.6 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|20.1 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, Good length ball on off, Denly blocks it.
|20.2 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, Fuller on off, Denly pushes it to cover.
|20.3 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, This time Denly plays it wide of cover for a single.
|20.4 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, Length ball on off, Banton punches it to cover.
|20.5 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, FOUR! Superb shot! This shot shows why this man is so highly rated in world cricket. Slightly overpitched on off, Banton leans on his drive and creams it through mid on for a boundary.
|20.6 : A Phehlukwayo to Tom Banton, Follows it up with a slight glance towards mid-wicket for a single.
|21.1 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, Tossed up delivery on middle, Banton flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|21.2 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Flighted delivery on middle, Denly looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|21.3 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly drives it through mid on for a single.
|21.4 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, Loopy delivery on middle, Banton looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|Banton has taken it upstairs. He has been adjudged LBW and looks plumb, but let's see what the replays have to say.
|21.5 : T Shamsi to Tom Banton, OUT! LBW! There is no bat involved and the impact is umpire's call. England don't lose their review but they lose Banton. Things going from bad to worse for England and they are in huge trouble as half their side is already back in the hut. Tossed up around off, Banton looks to sweep it with the spin. He misses it and the ball hits him on the pads. There is a huge appeal from the South Africans and the umpire raises his finger. Banton has a chat with his partner and
|Sam Curran is the next batsman in.
|21.6 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Floated on middle, Sam defends it to get through the over.
|Lungi Ngidi is back on. 3-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
|22.1 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|22.2 : L Ngidi to Sam Curran, On the stumps, Curran defends it with a straight bat.
|22.3 : L Ngidi to Sam Curran, Fuller on off, Sam pushes it to mid off.
|22.4 : L Ngidi to Sam Curran, Good length delivery on off, Sam blocks it.
|22.5 : L Ngidi to Sam Curran, Length delivery on leg, Curran tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|22.6 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Good length ball which comes in off the deck. It is on off, Denly tucks it with the movement to the leg side and keeps the strike.
|23.1 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Tossed up on middle and leg, Denly turns it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|23.2 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Short and spinning away from Sam. He looks to defend it but gets a thick outside edge towards backward point.
|23.3 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Floated on middle and leg, Curran defends it with a dead bat.
|23.4 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Shorter on off, Sam is in no hurry and blocks it.
|23.5 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Tossed up on off, Curran milks it to long off and gets to the other end.
|23.6 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, WIDE! Ohhs and ahhs from the Protea players. Tossed up down the leg side, Denly looks to flick but misses. De Kock behind fails to gather it and the umpire has signalled it as wide.
|T Shamsi to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly this time flicks it and keeps the strike with a single.
|24.1 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Good length delivery coming in with the angle. Denly defends it back to the bowler.
|24.2 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Slightly shorter from Ngidi. Denly pulls it nicely but there is a man in the deep at mid-wicket so just a single.
|24.3 : L Ngidi to Sam Curran, Full on off, Sam drives it straight to mid off.
|24.4 : L Ngidi to Sam Curran, Good length ball on middle, Sam strokes it wide of mid on for a single.
|24.5 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Length ball coming in with the angle. Denly blocks it.
|24.6 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Unnecessary single there. Length ball around off, Denly dabs it towards backward point and looks for a run but Sam turns it down early. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end and hits the stumps. Denly though is in and the ball deflects away allowing them to take the single.
|25.1 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|25.2 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Flighted delivery on middle, Denly flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|25.3 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Loopy delivery on off, Curran plays it to point.
|25.4 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Shorter on off and middle, Curran tucks it to the on side.
|25.5 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Floated on middle, Curran nudges it towards long on for a run.
|25.6 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Darted on the pads, Denly flicks it to square leg and keeps the strike.
|Debutant Sipamla is into the attack for the first time.
|26.1 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Uppish but safe. Sipamla starts with a length ball outside off. It is a loosener. Denly slashes at it but does not time it properly. It goes uppishly towards deep point for a single.
|26.2 : L Sipamla to Sam Curran, On the pads now. Curran glances it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
|26.3 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, On a length around off, Denly punches it towards cover.
|26.4 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Sipamla goes full on off, it comes in with the angle. Denly flicks it to short mid-wicket.
|26.5 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Good length ball on off, Denly dabs it to the side of the pitch on the off side. Curran thinks of a run but Denly shouts a loud no.
|26.6 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, FOUR! Good shot! 6 runs off Sipamla's first over in ODI. It finishes with a boundary. Length ball on off, Denly goes on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|27.1 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Tossed up on middle and leg, Curran flicks it to square leg for a single.
|27.2 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly looks to turn it fine down the leg side but the ball kisses his pads and goes behind. They take a leg bye.
|27.3 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, Tossed up on off, Denly milks it to long on for a single.
|27.4 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Flighted on off, Denly nudges it towards long on and rotates the strike.
|27.5 : T Shamsi to Sam Curran, OUT! Bowled 'em! Right around his legs. Another one bites the dust. Curran will not look at this fondly, no batsman likes to get bowled around his legs and that is how Curran has gone out. Shamsi's superb day continues. Flighted on leg, Sam looks to sweep but misses and the ball goes onto dislodge the leg pole. Just when it looked like the pair of Denly and Sam Curran was steadying the ship, Shamsi has come on and ended all those hopes with his wizardry. He is up an
|Chris Woakes walks out to bat in his 100th ODI.
|27.6 : T Shamsi to C Woakes, Floated on off, Woakes defends it to get through the over. Another great over from Shamsi. 4 runs and a wicket off it.
|28.1 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly flicks it to the leg side and gets a couple.
|28.2 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Good length ball on off, Joe blocks it.
|28.3 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Length delivery on off, JD defends it towards mid off.
|28.4 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly turns it to square leg and gets to the other end.
|28.5 : L Sipamla to C Woakes, Well bowled and well played. Good length delivery on off, Woakes gets right behind the line of the ball and blocks it.
|28.6 : L Sipamla to C Woakes, Good length ball on off, Woakes guides it towards third man and gets off the mark on his 100th ODI.
|29.1 : T Shamsi to C Woakes, Slower through the air on middle, Woakes looks to flick but the ball goes behind square on the leg side off the inner half of his bat.
|29.2 : T Shamsi to C Woakes, Flighted on middle, Woakes nudges it to wide mid on.
|29.3 : T Shamsi to C Woakes, Tossed up on middle, this time Woakes strokes it wide of the diving mid on fielder and gets a single as it goes towards long on.
|29.4 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Floated on off, Denly blocks it.
|29.5 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Shamsi flights one on off, Denly glances it towards mid-wicket. There is a slight misfield there allowing them to get the single with ease.
|29.6 : T Shamsi to C Woakes, Tossed up on off, Woakes pushes it to mid off to get through this Shamsi over unscathed.
|30.1 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Length ball on off, Denly looks to dab it but does so off the upper half of his bat.
|30.2 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Bouncer! Denly ducks under it. He looks at the square leg umpire but no signal of wide from him.
|30.3 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Fuller on off, Denly defends it off the upper half of his bat.
|30.4 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Good shot but straight to the fielder. Length ball around off, Denly plays a good looking cut but straight to point.
|30.5 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Full on off, JD pushes it mid on.
|30.6 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Slower short ball, Denly pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Good over from Sipamla. Just a run off it.
|JJ Smuts is back on. 4-0-15-1 are his figures so far.
|31.1 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Slower through the air on middle and leg. Denly looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|31.2 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Off spinner on off, Denly pushes it with the spin to cover.
|31.3 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Short around off, Denly punches it towards deep cover for a single.
|31.4 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Tossed up on off, Woakes pushes it back to the bowler.
|31.5 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Short around off, Woakes goes on his back foot and punches it towards deep cover and gets a run.
|31.6 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Floated on off, Woakes pushes it back to the bowler.
|32.1 : L Sipamla to C Woakes, WIDE! Sipamla misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Woakes looks to flick but misses.
|L Sipamla to C Woakes, Length ball on off, Woakes runs it down to point for a run.
|32.2 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off. Denly sees the width and his eyes lit up. He looks to cut it but misses.
|32.3 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Fuller on off, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|32.4 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, FOUR! Glorious. Fuller outside off, Denly leans forward and plays a textbook cover drive through covers for a boundary.
|32.5 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Smart cricket from Joe. Follows the boundary with a single. Fuller on off, Denly nudges it towards cover for a single.
|32.6 : L Sipamla to C Woakes, Just over. Fuller on middle, Woakes chips it over mid on and gets a couple to end the over.
|Drinks Break! South Africa are well on top of this game and they have dominated the proceedings so far. England have struggled to get going on this slowish pitch. Denly is still out in the middle along with Woakes. These two will need to bat and try and take them as close to that 250-mark as possible. Tom Curran can do the big hitting as we have seen in the Big Bash. So if these two can hang around till the 45th over then Curran can come and try and tonk a few out of the park.
|33.1 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Flighted on off, Denly pushes it back to the bowler.
|33.2 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly turns it to the right of mid-wicket. The fielder there dives and saves runs for his side.
|33.3 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Shorter around off, Denly punches it towards deep cover and gets a single. That brings up the 150 for England.
|33.4 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Tossed up on off, Woakes pushes it back towards JJ.
|33.5 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Flighted on off, Woakes comes down the track and milks it to long off for a run.
|33.6 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Shorter on off, JD punches it to cover. Good over from Smuts. Just 2 from it.
|Beuran Hendricks is back on. 4-0-23-0 are his figures so far.
|34.1 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, Length ball outside off, Woakes punches it but finds cover.
|34.2 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, Good length delivery around off, Woakes dabs it towards point and gets a single as the fielder from third man cleans it up.
|34.3 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, Play and a miss! Denly is lucky not to glove that behind to the keeper. Good length ball outside off, not that wide for Denly to go for a cut. He still goes for it and the ball just about goes over his gloves.
|34.4 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|34.5 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, Fuller on off, Denly defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets a single.
|34.6 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, Outside off, Woakes punches it towards cover and keeps the strike.
|35.1 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Tossed up on off, Woakes checks his drive wide of long off and gets to the a couple.
|35.2 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Now milks it to long off and gets to the other end.
|35.3 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Short and turning in. JD manages to punch it to cover.
|35.4 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Darted around the pads, Denly flicks it to mid-wicket.
|35.5 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Flighted outside off, Joe strokes it to long off for a single.
|35.6 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, IN THE AIR AND FOUR! Short outside off, Woakes goes on his back foot and looks to punch it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies wide of the fielder at point and goes away to the fence.
|36.1 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, Good length ball on off, Denly runs it down to third man for a run.
|36.2 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, FOUR! This boundary has come right off the middle. Good length ball on off, Woakes gets on his front foot and drives it uppishly but with control over extra cover for a boundary.
|36.3 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, Length ball on off, Woakes punches it to cover.
|36.4 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, EDGED BUT SAFE! Short around off, Woakes looks to pull but the ball comes slow. He is early in his pull the ball takes the top edge and goes towards fine leg. They take a couple.
|36.5 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, NO BALL! Hendricks oversteps. It is full on off, Woakes pushes it to mid off. The umpire though has signalled a no ball.
|Free Hit time!
|B Hendricks to C Woakes, Free Hit does not cost a lot. Fuller on off, Woakes goes aerial but does not time it. It goes over covers and they can get just a couple.
|36.6 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, On off, Woakes punches it towards cover and keeps the strike. Good over for England, 11 from it.
|37.1 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Tossed up delivery on off, Woakes drives it to covers.
|37.2 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Flighted delivery on middle, Woakes flicks it to mid-wicket.
|37.3 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Loopy delivery on middle, Woakes comes down the track and drives it through mid on for a run.
|37.4 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Floated delivery on off, Denly punches it through mid off for a single.
|37.5 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, On middle, Woakes comes down the track and blocks it.
|37.6 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Woakes flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|Andile Phehlukwayo is back on. 7-0-37-1 are his figures so far.
|38.1 : A Phehlukwayo to C Woakes, Length ball outside off, Woakes punches it to the off side and gets a single.
|38.2 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, Full on off, Denly pushes it to mid off.
|38.3 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, Good shot but also a good stop. Full outside off, Denly plays a very good drive to the right of the man at mid off. Smuts there dives to his right and saves runs for his side.
|38.4 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, FOUR! What a shot! Denly brings up the 50-run stand in style. Full outside off, Denly leans on it and lofts his drive over covers for a boundary.
|38.5 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, FOUR! Now Denly goes over mid off. Another half-volley from Phehlukwayo, Denly is well-set and won't miss out on that one. He sees the mid off fielder is up so he just connects well and goes over mid off for a boundary.
|38.6 : A Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly glances it to the leg side and keeps the strike. England getting a move on here.
|39.1 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly plays it to point.
|39.2 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it through mid off for a single.
|39.3 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Floated delivery on off, Woakes drives it through mid off for a run.
|39.4 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Loopy delivery on off, Denly pushes it towards covers where Bavuma misfields and concedes a single.
|39.5 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Flighted delivery on middle, Woakes punches it towards long on for a run.
|39.6 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it through mid off for a single.
|Time for the final Powerplay of the innings. Now 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|Lutho Sipamla to inaugurate Powerplay 3.
|40.1 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, FIFTY FOR DENLY! This has been a very good knock from him. He has played the crisis man role in Tests and he has done it again here. He will look to bat out the 50-overs and take his side close to 250 now. On the pads, Joe flicks it fine down the leg side and gets a single to bring up the milestone.
|40.2 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Good length ball on off, Denly punches it to cover.
|40.3 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, In the air but safe! Denly would have had his heart in his mouth there. Fuller and slower on off, Denly comes down the track and looks to go over straight down the ground. He though is early in his shot and the ball goes high in the air over mid-wicket off the inner half of his bat. The fielder runs behind it but the ball falls away from him. Had he taken that it would have been a real stunner.
|40.4 : L Sipamla to C Woakes, On off, Woakes punches it to the off side and gets a single.
|40.5 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Good shot. Length ball on off, JD pulls it over mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|40.6 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Length ball on off, Joe blocks it.
|41.1 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Tossed up delivery on off, Woakes comes down the track and lofts it over covers. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|41.2 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Full delivery on off, Woakes drives it through covers for a run.
|41.3 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly drives it through mid off for a single.
|41.4 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Loopy delivery on middle, Woakes flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|41.5 : JJ Smuts to C Woakes, Floated delivery on middle, Woakes flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|41.6 : JJ Smuts to Joe Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Denly flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|42.1 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, On a length on middle, Denly comes down the track and plays it towards mid off for a single.
|42.2 : L Sipamla to C Woakes, Short delivery on middle, Woakes pulls it over mid-wicket for a run.
|42.3 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, That is nasty! Short again on middle, Denly looks to pull but gets hit on the box.
|42.4 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Short delivery on middle, Denly pulls it over mid on. It lands safely towards long on. The batsmen get two runs.
|42.5 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, FOUR! Good shot. Short delivery outside off, Denly slaps it over mid off for a boundary.
|42.6 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Denly lets it sail through to the keeper.
|L Sipamla to Joe Denly, Short delivery on leg, Denly pulls it towards the keeper where de Kock makes a fine stop to his left.
|Tabraiz Shamsi is back on. 8-0-26-3 are his figures so far.
|43.1 : T Shamsi to C Woakes, Short and turning in on middle. Woakes goes on his back foot and plays it to long off for a single.
|43.2 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Short again, Denly pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|43.3 : T Shamsi to C Woakes, On the pads, Woakes flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|43.4 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Play and a miss! Flighted outside off, Denly looks to drag his sweep but misses it. De Kock collects it and Joe has his foot behind.
|43.5 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Too straight a shot and the stumps at the other end saves a certain boundary. Tossed up on middle and leg, Denly drives it with sheer power straight down the ground. The ball does not kiss any part of Shamsi and goes onto dislodge the stump at the other end. The ball goes towards mid on after deflection.
|43.6 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, FOUR! Great end to the over. Tossed up on middle, Denly smashes it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary as there is no one in the deep.
|44.1 : L Sipamla to C Woakes, WIDE! Sipamla bowls it down the leg side, Woakes looks to go after it but misses it.
|L Sipamla to C Woakes, OUT! Caught! Woakes' innings comes to an end. Sipamla gets his maiden ODI wicket, he is up in joy and his mom at the stand is ecstatic. Full on middle and off, Woakes makes a bit of room and tries to go over mid off. He cannot get under the ball and fails to elevate as much as he would have wanted. The ball goes to the right of mid off. Miller, one of the best fielders. Moves to that side and takes a good catch with a slide. The man playing his 1st ODI gets his debut
|Tom Curran is the new batsman in.
|44.2 : L Sipamla to Tom Curran, On the pads, Curran looks to flick but misses.
|44.3 : L Sipamla to Tom Curran, This time Tom flicks it but finds the man at mid-wicket.
|44.4 : L Sipamla to Tom Curran, Good shot but won't go to the fence. Full on off, Tom drives it straight down the ground beautifully but the fielder from long on mops it up.
|44.5 : L Sipamla to Tom Curran, Full on off, TC pushes it towards cover for a single.
|44.6 : L Sipamla to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly turns it to the leg side for a single. He keeps the strike.
|45.1 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, Flatter outside off, Denly strokes it through covers and gets a single.
|45.2 : T Shamsi to Tom Curran, Tossed up on off, Curran nudges it through covers for a single.
|45.3 : T Shamsi to Joe Denly, On the pads, Denly sweeps it to deep square leg and gets to the other end.
|45.4 : T Shamsi to Tom Curran, Floated on off, Curran taps it back to the bowler.
|45.5 : T Shamsi to Tom Curran, Flatter outside off, Sam strokes it through point and gets a couple.
|45.6 : T Shamsi to Tom Curran, Curran comes down the track but Shamsi sees it and darts it on the pads. Tom cannot do much but block it. A very good bowling performance from Shamsi, he was superb with the ball today and he finishes with the figures of 10-0-38-3.
|46.1 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Slower delivery on a length, Denly pulls it towards long on for a single.
|46.2 : L Ngidi to Tom Curran, Full on off, Curran drives it to the left of Ngidi. He gets a hand to it and parries it to cover.
|46.3 : L Ngidi to Tom Curran, Full and slow outside off, Curran looks to drive it on the up but he is early in doing so. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards backward square leg for a single.
|46.4 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, SIX! Denly has smothered that slower ball. It is on a length on off, Denly comes down the track, picks the slower one and whacks it over the mid-wicket fence for an 87-metre biggie.
|46.5 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Back of a length on off, Denly looks to slash it but hits it to point off the lower half of his bat.
|46.6 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, This time Denly misses the slower ball. It is short on off, Denly looks to slash it on the off side but misses.
|Beuran Hendricks is back on. 6-0-37-0 are his figures so far.
|47.1 : B Hendricks to Tom Curran, Good length ball on off, Tom slams it towards point. There is a man in the deep so just a single.
|47.2 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, Fuller on off, Denly pushes it through covers for a single.
|47.3 : B Hendricks to Tom Curran, In the air but safe. Slower one on the pads, Tom looks to flick it but misreads the pace. It takes the leading edge but it falls short of Beuran Hendricks who comes running in. He has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and they steal a single.
|47.4 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, DROPPED! Smuts has put down a relatively easy chance. Full toss outside off, Denly hits it hard and flat but straight towards cover. It is hit with venom, Smuts there gets to the ball but cannot hold onto it.
|47.5 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, Slower ball on off, Denly throws his bat at it but misses.
|47.6 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, Fuller on off, Denly pushes it through covers and keeps the strike.
|48.1 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Short and outside off, Denly looks to pull but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|48.2 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Short again on middle, Denly comes down the track and hits it through mid on for a run.
|48.3 : L Ngidi to Tom Curran, On a length on off, Tom pushes it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
|48.4 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, Back of a length on off, Denly pulls it but there is a man in the deep at mid-wicket so just a single.
|48.5 : L Ngidi to Tom Curran, In the air but safe. Slower ball outside off, Curran swings his bat at it but gets an outside edge which sees the ball fly over backward point. There is no one there and the fielder from point cleans it up. Single taken.
|48.6 : L Ngidi to Joe Denly, SIX! Bang! This is out of here. That was six the moment he hit that. Back of a length on off, Denly moves away a bit and flat-bats it well over the long off fence for a biggie.
|49.1 : B Hendricks to Tom Curran, Good length ball on off, Curran drives it to the left of cover and gets a single.
|49.2 : B Hendricks to Joe Denly, OUT! Caught! The slower one does the trick and Denly can't bat the last 5 balls. End of a superb innings from Denly. It is because of him that his side is still in this game. They were in a muddle but he has been their dark knight today. Slower ball on off, Denly looks to go over long on but miscues it because of the lack of pace in it. He is through in his shot and the ball goes high in the air straight to long on. Reeza Hendricks there takes the skier well. Denl
|Chris Jordan is the next batsman in.
|49.3 : B Hendricks to Tom Curran, On the pads, Curran flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|49.4 : B Hendricks to C Jordan, Slower ball on off, Jordan pulls it to mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Miller has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|49.5 : B Hendricks to Tom Curran, Smart bowling. Slower bouncer from Hendricks leaves it thinking it is going over his head but the ball dips and it has not been wided.
|49.6 : B Hendricks to Tom Curran, Brain fade from Phehlukwayo has seen them take two. Good length ball on off, Curran plays it to point and takes a risky single. Phehlukwayo there has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. There was no need for the shy as there was no one behind for the backup. The ball goes behind and they get the second as well. ENGLAND FINISH WITH 258/8!
|What a good recovery job from England. They looked down and out and it looked like they would struggle to get even 210 but 67 from the last 10 overs and some brilliant batting from Denly has seen them go past the 250-run mark and has given them a very good total on this slowish wicket.
|After being put into bat, England got off to a good start as Jason Roy got them off to a flier. But once he fell, the English batting started to collapse. From 51/0 they found themselves struggling at 131/6. It looked like they will not even be able to bat their 50 overs. But just like in Tests, it was Joe Denly who steadied the ship and his partnership with Woakes changed the tide. The pair added 91 for the 7th wicket. Woakes then departed but Denly took the charge and his 87 took the tourists
|South Africa will be a bit disappointed with their overall bowling performance. They were the second best side in Powerplay 1 but pulled things back and had England on the back foot. It looked like they would restrict them to under 220 but they couldn't find a way to break the Woakes-Denly stand. But had anyone told them they would be chasing under 260 at the toss they would have taken that so they will be happy with their efforts in the end. Tabraiz Shamsi was the star with the ball. He finishe
|So 259 is the target for South Africa on a pitch that has its demons and batting has not looked easy so far. England will feel confident as they have the momentum heading into the break. But the hosts will fancy themselves chasing this target. What will happen? Join us after the break to find out.