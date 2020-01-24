|0.0 : So finally, we welcome you to the 4th and final match of the Test series between South Africa and England. It has been raining overnight in Johannesburg and the first session has already been washed out on Day 1. It will be interesting to see how the outfield will play out from now on. Now, for a quick rewind, the hosts did win the first Test match and gave the home fans some hope that this team was turning a corner but in the following 2 Test matches, England and especially, Ben Stokes, showed
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of England. Joe Root has elected to bat first.
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes (In for Dominic Bess), Stuart Broad, Mark Wood.
|SOUTH AFRICA (PLAYING XI) - Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (in for Zubayr Hamza), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Dane Peterson, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius (In for Keshav Maharaj), Beuran Hendricks (Test debut, in for Kagiso Rabada), Anrich Nortje.
|Finally, it is the players who are out in the middle and not the groundsmen. Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley, the two England openers walk out. Vernon Philander takes the ball first up. Here we go...
|0.1 : V Philander to Crawley, Fuller length ball outside off, Crawley covers his stumps on this first ball and lets it go to the keeper. Some away movement on this first ball.
|0.2 : V Philander to Crawley, Full and outside off again, Crawley once again lets it go to the keeper.
|0.3 : V Philander to Crawley, England are Crawley are underway! Full ball around off, Crawley looks to drive but the ball takes the thick inside edge and it goes to square leg for a single.
|0.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Good length ball around off, Sibley pushes it back to the bowler.
|So, these are the revised timings for Day 1 - Session 1: 1320 hours to 1540 hours Tea: 1540 hours to 1600 hours Session 2: 1600 hours - 1800 hours Extra 30 minutes to bowl any remaining overs - 1830 hours 65 overs will be bowled in the day, weather permitting.
|0.5 : V Philander to Sibley, Shortish ball outside off, it is left alone.
|0.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Huge appeal for LBW but not out says the umpire. Length ball coming into the batsman, Sibley looks to defend but misses to get struck on the pads. Phialnder makes a loud appeal but nothing from the umpire. He suggests Philander to go for the review but the skipper tells him that it was probably going over the top.
|Beuran Hendricks to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Hendricks starts with a nasty one! Bangs it on back of a length on middle, Crawley looks to pull but is hit hard on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards the off side.
|1.2 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Good length ball on middle, driven towards mid on for a single.
|1.3 : B Hendricks to Sibley, In the channel outside off, it is left alone.
|1.4 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Another ball which comes back in from a length. Sibley looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|1.5 : B Hendricks to Sibley, This one goes away from a length. However, it is way outside off and Sibley shoulders arms.
|1.6 : B Hendricks to Sibley, FOUR! First one of the innings! Hendricks strays on the pads of Sibley on a shortish length, Sibley just helps it down to fine leg and it races away to the fence.
|2.1 : V Philander to Crawley, Length ball outside off, it is left alone.
|2.2 : V Philander to Crawley, Muted shout from the bowler now. It is a length ball which comes back in sharply. Crawley though is expecting the ball to go away and shoulders arms. He gets hit high on the pads.
|2.3 : V Philander to Crawley, Shortish around off, tapped towards point.
|2.4 : V Philander to Crawley, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|2.5 : V Philander to Crawley, Another ball which is around off, Crawley comes forward and keeps it out. Philander has overstepped though.
|V Philander to Crawley, In the channel outside off, it is left alone.
|2.6 : V Philander to Crawley, Good length ball around off, it is blocked off the back foot.
|3.1 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Beauty! A length ball which pitches around off and moves away by a long way. Sibley looks to defend initially but pulls his bat away at the last moment.
|3.2 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Length ball around off, it is defended.
|3.3 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Landed on middle on a length, Sibley is solid in his defense once again.
|3.4 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Good leave! A length ball in the channel outside off, Sibley covers his stumps and lets it go to the keeper. Good carry to the keeper there.
|3.5 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Another leave as Hendricks delivers a length ball outside off.
|3.6 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Full ball on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|4.1 : V Philander to Crawley, Length ball around off, Crawley defends it off the front foot.
|4.2 : V Philander to Crawley, Slips it down the leg this time, Crawley looks to flick but misses.
|4.3 : V Philander to Crawley, That wasn't too far away from the off pole. A length ball just outside off, Crawley covers his stumps and lets it be.
|4.4 : V Philander to Crawley, FOUR! Driven firmly! A full ball just outside off, Crawley drills it past the man at mid off. That was timed really nicely by Crawley to bag his first boundary.
|4.5 : V Philander to Crawley, Outside off, it is left alone.
|4.6 : V Philander to Crawley, Another length ball outside off, Crawley makes another leave.
|5.1 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Bouncer on middle, Sibley ducks under it.
|5.2 : B Hendricks to Sibley, FOUR! Cut away! A shortish length ball outside off, Sibley rocks on the back foot and cuts it through backward point to bag his second boundary of the innings.
|5.3 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Length ball which is shaping away after pitching on middle, Sibley lets it be.
|5.4 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Shortish and on middle, Sibley does well to tuck it towards the leg side.
|5.5 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Length ball around off, it is pushed towards point.
|5.6 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Length ball around off, it is defended off the front foot.
|6.1 : V Philander to Crawley, In the channel outside off, it is left alone.
|6.2 : V Philander to Crawley, Full ball outside off, Crawley looks to drive but ends up hitting it off the toe end of his willow. It goes straight to the man at covers.
|6.3 : V Philander to Crawley, Shortish ball outside off, it is pushed to mid off.
|6.4 : V Philander to Crawley, This one is on a length and it is angled into the batter, Crawley tucks it to deep square leg for a couple.
|6.5 : V Philander to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Drilled through the covers! A full ball outside off, Crawley gets forward and creams it through the covers and it races away to the fence.
|6.6 : V Philander to Crawley, In the channel outside off, Crawley lets it go to the keeper.
|7.1 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Landed on middle on a length, Sibley works it behind square leg for a couple of runs.
|7.2 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|Sibley has been given caught behind but he immediately signals the 'T'. The bowler was confident there, so was the keeper. However, Sibley was quick to refer it upstairs too. Here comes the replays. Front foot is fine. Time for the Ultra Edge. Nothing on it. The on-field decision will be reversed.
|7.3 : B Hendricks to Sibley, NOT OUT! Hendricks will have to wait for his debut Test wicket. It is a good length ball down the leg side. Sibley looks to flick but misses. The bowler though makes a loud appeal along with the keeper. The umpire takes his time and then raises his fingers. Sibley quickly takes the decision upstairs which means he is quite confident that he did not nick it. The replays roll in and confirm the same. The Ultra Edge detects nothing as the bat crosses the bat. The noise w
|7.4 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Shortish ball around off, it is punched through covers for a single.
|7.5 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Good length ball around off, Crawley looks to defend but gets an inside edge. The ball goes towards fine leg and a run is taken.
|7.6 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Shortish ball around off, pushed to short fine leg.
|Anrich Nortje is into the attack now.
|8.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, FOUR! Welcome to the attack, Anrich Nortje. He bowls a full ball on middle and off, Crawley flicks this one towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|8.2 : A Nortje to Crawley, Length ball just around off, Crawley looks to defend off the back foot but the ball goes off the thick outside edge towards the man at gully on the bounce.
|8.3 : A Nortje to Zak Crawley, Full ball swinging in towards the off pole line, pushed towards the man at mid on.
|8.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, FOUR! Creamed! Outside off delivery yet again, Crawley drives it through the cover region superbly for a boundary.
|8.5 : A Nortje to Crawley, Full ball on middle and off, Crawley has flicked this one towards the mid-wicket region. The batters manage to run three while the fielders mop it up.
|8.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, Another one on middle, this time it is flicked in front of square leg and the batters take a single.
|9.1 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Sibley looks to come down the track, Hendricks spots that and bowls it down the leg side. Sibley looks to flick but misses.
|9.2 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Good length ball on the off pole line, it is defended.
|9.3 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Length ball on middle and leg, Sibley gets an inside edge on this one and the ball rolls towards fine leg.
|9.4 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at mid off.
|9.5 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Down the leg side, Sibley looks to flick but misses.
|9.6 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|10.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, Good length ball around the off pole line, defended off the front foot.
|10.2 : A Nortje to Crawley, Length ball on middle and off, defended.
|10.3 : A Nortje to Crawley, Another one outside off, played towards point.
|10.4 : A Nortje to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Full length ball on middle and leg, Crawley flicks this ball nicely in the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.5 : A Nortje to Crawley, Good length ball down the leg side, Crawley looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
|10.6 : A Nortje to Crawley, Outside off, Crawley shoulders arms to let that one through.
|Vernon Philander is back into the attack.
|11.1 : V Philander to Sibley, Good length ball on middle and off, defended off the front foot.
|0.0 : Now, Sibley has dimissed, out caught but the umpire has decided that this is an illegal delivery.
|11.2 : V Philander to D Sibley, No ball! OUT! What! Wait, no! It has been called a No ball! Drama all around and Faf du Plessis just cannot believe it.
|V Philander to Sibley, Full ball around off, driven towards the man at cover.
|11.3 : V Philander to Sibley, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|11.4 : V Philander to D Sibley, Good length ball on middle and off, driven towards mid off.
|11.5 : V Philander to Sibley, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|11.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Sibley shoulders arms to let that one through.
|12.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, Full ball on off, pushed towards mid off.
|12.2 : D Paterson to Crawley, Good length ball on off, left alone by the bowler.
|12.3 : D Paterson to Crawley, Length ball outside off, left alone by the batsman.
|12.4 : D Paterson to Crawley, Another one outside off, left alone by Crawley.
|12.5 : D Paterson to Crawley, The bowlers need to bowl better lines here. Outside off again, Crawley shoulders arms again.
|12.6 : D Paterson to Crawley, This is poor stuff and Crawley leaves this ball too as it is outside off.
|13.1 : V Philander to Sibley, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|13.2 : V Philander to Sibley, Fullish ball now, but again outside off and left alone. The South African bowlers need to straighten their line here and attack the stumps.
|13.3 : V Philander to Sibley, Okay now this seems to be some sort of a strategy as Philander bowls another delivery outside off but Sibley is patient and does not fiddle with it.
|13.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Finally one ball which is bowled on the stumps, worked towards square leg for a single.
|13.5 : V Philander to Crawley, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|13.6 : V Philander to Zak Crawley, Good length ball on middle and leg, pushed towards the man at mid on for a quick single.
|14.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, Another one outside off, Crawley leaves it alone.
|14.2 : D Paterson to Crawley, Good length ball outside off, Crawley looks to play at it but fails to put bat on ball.
|14.3 : D Paterson to Zak Crawley, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at mid off.
|14.4 : D Paterson to Crawley, Another length ball outside off, Crawley lets it go to the keeper.
|14.5 : D Paterson to Crawley, Full ball on off, driven straight to mid off.
|14.6 : D Paterson to Crawley, Length ball around off, it is defended.
|15.1 : V Philander to Sibley, Another ball in the channel outside off, an easy leave for the batsman.
|15.2 : V Philander to Sibley, Shortish ball around off, it is tapped through covers for a couple of runs.
|15.3 : V Philander to Sibley, FOUR! 50 up for England. A full ball on middle, Sibley strokes it through mid on and it races away to the fence.
|15.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Beaten! Brilliant response from the bowler. Philander bowls it on a length around off and makes it shape away from the forward prod of the batter. It beats the outside edge and goes to the keeper.
|15.5 : V Philander to Sibley, Length ball around off, it is pushed to point.
|15.6 : V Philander to D Sibley, Full ball outside off, Sibley drills the drive but straight to the cover fielder.
|Drinks! An excellent first hour for the visitors. They are scoring at a decent pace right now. South Africa haven't been able to put too much pressure on the openers. They would've had one under their belt but Philander had overstepped and that might really be costly for them. Both the openers are looking solid out in the middle and would look to continue batting. Interesting to see if South Africa can manage to bag a wicket or two before the break.
|16.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, Crawley has defended that one off the front foot towards the leg side.
|16.2 : D Paterson to Crawley, On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
|16.3 : D Paterson to Crawley, FOUR! Length ball on off, Crawley drives this one off the back foot through the cover region. Pieter Malan gives it a chase but he cannot keep it in despite his dive.
|16.4 : D Paterson to Crawley, Outside off, left alone.
|16.5 : D Paterson to Crawley, Beauty! Back of a length ball on off, Crawley looks to defend this one off the back foot but gets completely squared up as the ball moves away.
|16.6 : D Paterson to Zak Crawley, Full ball on middle and off, driven towards the man at mid on.
|17.1 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Full ball on off, defended.
|17.2 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Another fuller ball around off, it is pushed towards covers.
|17.3 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Full ball on off, defended.
|17.4 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Another full ball around off, this time, Sibley drives it towards mid on.
|17.5 : D Pretorius to Sibley, In the channel outside off, shaping further away. Sibley shoulders arms.
|17.6 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Full ball outside off, pushed to mid off.
|18.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, Another fuller ball around off, Crawley defends it off the front foot.
|18.2 : D Paterson to Crawley, Fuller and just outside off, Crawley drives it straight to the man at mid off.
|18.3 : D Paterson to Crawley, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|18.4 : D Paterson to Crawley, Back of a length ball on middle, it is pulled to deep square leg for a single.
|18.5 : D Paterson to Sibley, Another length ball outside off, it is defended off the back foot.
|18.6 : D Paterson to Sibley, A leave to get through the over! It is outside off on a length. It is left alone.
|19.1 : D Pretorius to Crawley, Shortish ball around off, it is defended.
|19.2 : D Pretorius to Crawley, Very full ball on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|19.3 : D Pretorius to Crawley, Length ball around off, it is tapped towards point.
|19.4 : D Pretorius to Crawley, Shortish ball around off, it is defended off the back foot.
|19.5 : D Pretorius to Zak Crawley, Length ball on middle, Crawley looks to defend but the ball goes to short mid-wicket off the inner half of the bat.
|19.6 : D Pretorius to Crawley, On the pads this time, nudged towards fine leg for a single.
|20.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, Short ball around off, worked towards mid-wicket.
|20.2 : D Paterson to Zak Crawley, Edged but it does not carry! Good length ball around off, Crawley pokes at it but the ball shapes away and takes the outside edge but falls short of the second slip fielder.
|20.3 : D Paterson to Crawley, Outside off, it is left alone.
|20.4 : D Paterson to Crawley, Another ball outside off , left alone.
|20.5 : D Paterson to Crawley, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|20.6 : D Paterson to Sibley, Another length ball outside off, left alone.
|Anrich Nortje is back into the attack.
|21.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, Good length ball on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|21.2 : A Nortje to Crawley, Good length ball angled into the batter, it is worked towards mid-wicket where fielder misfields and allows a single.
|21.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, Full ball around off, it is defended.
|21.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, Another length ball around off, it is tapped towards point.
|21.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, Length ball outside off, Sibley covers his stumps and lets it be.
|21.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Sibley guides it through backward point for a boundary.
|22.1 : D Pretorius to Crawley, FOUR! Drilled through the covers! A full ball outside off, Crawley takes a good stride forward and drills it through covers for a boundary.
|22.2 : D Pretorius to Crawley, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|22.3 : D Pretorius to Crawley, FOUR! Whipped off his pads. Poor line this from Pretorius. He bowls it on the pads on a fuller length, Crawley flicks it off his pads and it races away to the fence.
|22.4 : D Pretorius to Crawley, Shortish ball around off and middle, it is blocked off the back foot.
|22.5 : D Pretorius to Crawley, Outside off, left alone.
|22.6 : D Pretorius to Crawley, FOUR! All timing! Another full ball from Pretorius. Crawley drives it straight down the ground. Pretorius gets down to field but misses and the ball goes to the fence.
|23.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, Slightly short and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|23.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|23.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, Beaten! A length ball that pitches around off and shapes away. Sibley pokes at it without any feet movement and gets beaten.
|23.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, Slightly shortish ball outside off, pushed to point.
|23.5 : A Nortje to D Sibley, WIDE! Bouncer outside off, it is left alone. Called wide by the umpire.
|A Nortje to Sibley, Another length ball outside off, left alone.
|23.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, Shortish ball on middle, Sibley hops and blocks it off his back foot.
|24.1 : D Pretorius to Crawley, Leading edge! Full ball on middle, Crawley looks to flick but the ball takes the leading edge and goes to point for a run. Crawley gets to his maiden half ton with that run.
|24.2 : D Pretorius to Sibley, FOUR! Driven handsomely! A full ball on off, Sibley leans into the shot and drills it down the ground. Need not to run for that one.
|24.3 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|24.4 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Length ball on middle, Sibley looks to defend but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes to square leg for a run.
|24.5 : D Pretorius to Crawley, Very full ball on off, it is defended.
|24.6 : D Pretorius to Crawley, In the channel outside off, Crawley leaves it alone.
|25.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, Fuller ball around off, it is defended.
|25.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley lets it go to the keeper.
|25.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, Slightly short and on the body, it is worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|25.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, Slightly shortish ball angled into the batter, Crawley looks to defend but gets an inside edge. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards the off side.
|25.5 : A Nortje to Crawley, On middle, it is flicked to deep square leg for a run.
|25.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, Landed on middle on a length, Sibley looks to work it around the leg side but gets hit on the pads.
|Hendricks is back into the attack. 5-2-13-0, his figures so far.
|26.1 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Full ball on middle, pushed to mid on.
|26.2 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Fullish and just outside off, Crawley covers his stumps and lets it be.
|26.3 : B Hendricks to Crawley, FOUR! Straight as an arrow! This is brilliant batting from Crawley. Hendricks overpitches it outside off, Crawley just times it down the ground firmly. Sibley takes the evasive action at the non-striker's end and falls in the process. The ball goes past him and then races to the fence.
|26.4 : B Hendricks to Zak Crawley, Short of a length ball around off, Crawley pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|26.5 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Bouncer on middle, Sibley ducks under it.
|26.6 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Full ball around off, Sibley watchfully defends it.
|27.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, Back of a length ball around off, it is blocked off the back foot.
|27.2 : A Nortje to Crawley, Shortish ball on middle, Crawley once again makes a solid block.
|27.3 : A Nortje to Zak Crawley, Another shorter length ball on middle, Crawley looks to pull but mistimes it towards mid-wicket.
|27.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, In the channel outside off, it is left alone.
|27.5 : A Nortje to Crawley, Ouch! Straight on the helmet! Crawley quickly takes off his helmet and walks across to the leg side. It is another short of a length ball which comes into the batter. Crawley swivels and looks to pull but is early in the shot. He misses and the ball hits him on the right side of the helmet. That was a pacy delivery too.
|The England physio is out in the middle to check Crawley. A few questions will be asked by the physio and if there is no issue, he will continue. Looking fine though. Mandatory concussion protocol going on. South Africans get a breather and they might want to use the time to regroup and work out their strategy. The physio is now checking the helmet and is probably not happy from the new helmet which came for Crawley. Another one has been asked and the wait goes on. And, finally, the 12th man com
|27.6 : A Nortje to Crawley, Bouncer and just outside off, it is left alone. Called wide by the umpire as it was way over the batsman. Wided by the umpire.
|A Nortje to Crawley, Outside off, left alone. Finally the over ends.
|28.1 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Landed around off, it is worked towards square leg. A quick single is taken. The fielder there in the attempt of running the batter out concedes an overthrow as he misses his shy at the non-striker's end.
|28.2 : B Hendricks to Sibley, A bouncer on middle, Sibley ducks under it.
|28.3 : B Hendricks to Sibley, On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
|28.4 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Shortish ball around off, Sibley taps it through covers and bags a couple of runs.
|28.5 : Hendricks to Sibley, Appeal for LBW but this one was probably pitching outside leg. A length ball around middle and leg, Sibley looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Huge appeal from the bowler but the umpire not interested. No review from du Plessis.
|28.6 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Nicely bowled and equally well played! A very full ball on middle, almost a yorker, Sibley does well to flick it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
|29.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|29.2 : A Nortje to Crawley, Full ball around off, worked towards mid-wicket.
|29.3 : A Nortje to Crawley, Slightly short and on the body, Crawley blocks it off the back foot.
|29.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, Full and around off, flicked to mid-wicket by Crawley.
|29.5 : A Nortje to Crawley, Length ball angled into the batter, Crawley flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
|29.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, FOUR! 100 up for England. Brilliant opening stand for the visitors. A length ball on middle, Sibley goes on the back foot and flicks it past the short leg fielder. There was shout of 'catch it' but it was flicked with power and there was no chance the fielder would've been even getting his hands to it. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1.
|30 overs, 100 runs and no wickets. What a session this has been for England after they elected to bat first and as for South Africa, well their misery continues.
|So, England have finished the session unscathed, bringing up the unbeaten 100-run opening stand off the last ball of the session. That is some achievement and it finally looks like England have found the solution to their opening batsmen woes. Crawley has taken the charge, scoring freely nd getting to his maiden half ton in the process. As for Sibley, he has been solid after getting a life as he was caught by Bavuma at backward point only for umpire Joel Wilson to rule that delivery as a no ball
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|Both the English openers walk out to the middle. The Protea players already out in the middle. Beuran Hendricks to start the proceedings for the hosts with the ball.
|30.1 : B Hendricks to Crawley, A lose short on the first ball post the break! A good length ball outside off, Crawley goes chasing after it and looks to drive but misses. Luckily, does not get an edge on that one.
|30.2 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Shortish ball on middle, Crawley blocks it off the back foot.
|30.3 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Another short of a length ball on middle, it is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|30.4 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Length ball on the pads, Crawley looks to flick but gets an inside edge. The ball hits the pads and goes uppishly towards the leg side.
|30.5 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Shortish and outside off, it is punched through the off side but a single.
|30.6 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Good length ball angled into the batter, Crawley looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. A muted appeal follows but dies down instantly.
|Dane Patterson to bowl from the other end.
|31.1 : D Paterson to Sibley, Paterson starts with a length ball outside off, Sibley lets it be.
|31.2 : D Paterson to Sibley, Outside off again, Sibley leaves it alone again.
|31.3 : D Paterson to Sibley, Make that third leave as Paterson bowls it on a length and outside off.
|31.4 : D Paterson to Sibley, FOUR! Width offered and Sibley pounces on it. It is slightly short and outside off, Sibley goes on the back foot and punches it through backward point for a boundary.
|31.5 : D Paterson to Sibley, Length ball around off, it is defended.
|31.6 : D Paterson to Sibley, Outside off this time, Sibley lets it go to the keeper.
|32.1 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Length ball angled into the batter, Crawley looks to defend but gets hit high on the pads.
|32.2 : B Hendricks to Zak Crawley, Full ball on off, pushed towards mid on for a single.
|32.3 : B Hendricks to Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|32.4 : B Hendricks to Sibley, OUT! Caught down the leg side! An excellent catch from de Kock and Hendricks has a Test wicket. He bowls it short one which is going down the leg side. Sibley looks to glance it towards fine leg but gets a faint tickle which goes behind. De Kock flies to his left and pouches the ball with his right hand. South Africa have broken the opening stand.
|Joe Denly walks in next.
|32.5 : B Hendricks to Denly, Outside off, left alone.
|32.6 : B Hendricks to Denly, Another length ball outside off, Denly makes another leave.
|33.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, Shortish ball outside off, Crawley slaps it to deep cover for a single.
|33.2 : D Paterson to Denly, In the channel outside off this time, Denly makes his third leave in as many balls.
|33.3 : D Paterson to Denly, He is off the mark now as Paterson bowls it on middle and on a length. Denly works it to deep square leg and takes a run.
|33.4 : D Paterson to Crawley, Length ball angled in, Crawley flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|33.5 : D Paterson to Denly, Length ball around off, it is blocked.
|33.6 : D Paterson to Denly, Full ball on middle, it is stroked to mid on.
|34.1 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Brilliant bouncer from Hendricks once again. It is on the body. Crawley takes his eyes off and looks to sway away but the ball comes into him and hits him on the arms.
|34.2 : B Hendricks to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Another bouncer from Hendricks and this time Crawley nails the pull powerfully! It goes to the deep mid-wicket fence in a flash.
|34.3 : B Hendricks to Crawley, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|34.4 : B Hendricks to Crawley, Short and around off again, Crawley easily pulls it to the man at deep square leg for a run.
|34.5 : B Hendricks to Denly, WIDE! Bouncer on middle, Crawley ducks under it. It is wided by the umpire.
|B Hendricks to Denly, Shortish ball around off, it is angled into the batter again. Denly looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|34.6 : B Hendricks to Denly, Bouncer on middle, Denly ducks under it.
|Vernon Philander is into the attack. 7-0-21-0, his figures so far.
|35.1 : V Philander to Zak Crawley, OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIPS! Crawley departs and he is livid with himself after getting off to such a good start. Back of a length ball just around off, it nips away just a bit. Crawley looks to have a poke at it but the ball goes off the outside edge towards first slip where Rassie van der Dussen takes a very good catch at chest height. It looked like Crawley was in two minds, whether to play at it or leave and that has caused his downfall. Both the openers now depart
|0.0 : England skipper, Joe Root is the new man in.
|35.2 : V Philander to Root, Another back of a length delivery near the off pole line, Root defends.
|35.3 : V Philander to Root, Length ball just around off, Joe Root defends off the back foot.
|35.4 : V Philander to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|35.5 : V Philander to Root, On the pads of Root, he works it behind square and takes a single to get off the mark.
|35.6 : V Philander to Denly, Good length ball on middle and off, defended by Denly.
|36.1 : B Hendricks to Root, Good length ball on off, played towards cover and Root takes an easy single.
|36.2 : B Hendricks to Denly, Ouch! Hit on the thumb! Back of a length ball on middle, Denly looks to defend but the ball hits his thumb and onto the ground.
|36.3 : B Hendricks to Denly, Another ferocious delivery, back of a length and angling in. Denly looks to work it towards the leg side but the ball goes off the inside edge onto the thigh pad and rolls towards the leg side.
|36.4 : B Hendricks to Denly, Good length ball on middle and off, defended by Denly.
|36.5 : B Hendricks to Denly, Bouncer on middle and leg, Denly ducks under this one.
|36.6 : B Hendricks to Denly, Fuller ball this time, on the middle pole line, pushed down towards the man at mid on.
|37.1 : V Philander to Root, Length ball outside off, played towards point.
|37.2 : V Philander to Root, Good length ball on the leg pole line, Root plays this one towards the man at mid-wicket off the back foot.
|37.3 : V Philander to Root, Length ball just outside off, played towards cover off the front foot for a single.
|37.4 : V Philander to Denly, On middle and leg, defended from within the crease.
|37.5 : V Philander to Denly, Wonderful drive! Back of a length ball on off, swinging away. Denly drives this one beautifully through the cover region off the back foot but the ball does not have the legs to cross the fence and the batters take three.
|37.6 : V Philander to Root, Punched off the back foot by the batsman back towards the bowler.
|Dane Paterson is back on. 7-2-13-0 from him so far.
|38.1 : D Paterson to Joe Denly, DROPPED! What an effort here by Pieter Malan! It has just about popped out but had that stuck, this would have been a blinder. Paterson bowls a full ball outside off, Denly looks to drive at it through point but does so uppishly. Pieter Malan there, dives full stretch to his right, gets one hand on the ball, but the ball does not stick and pops out. What a catch that would have been. Denly survives and he will be looking to make the most of this.
|38.2 : D Paterson to Denly, Length ball on middle and leg, Denly looks to flick but is hit on the thigh pad.
|38.3 : D Paterson to Denly, The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery.
|38.4 : D Paterson to Denly, Good length ball on the pads, Denly gets an inside edge on this one and the ball rolls towards fine leg. The batters take a single.
|38.5 : D Paterson to Root, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|38.6 : D Paterson to Root, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot towards third man. Two runs added to the total.
|39.1 : V Philander to Denly, FOUR! Punched away! Back of a length ball outside off, Denly stands tall and punches this one through the cover region for a boundary.
|39.2 : V Philander to Denly, On the pads, worked towards the leg side for a single.
|39.3 : V Philander to Root, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|39.4 : V Philander to Root, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at cover.
|39.5 : V Philander to Root, Outside off, played towards deep point for one.
|39.6 : V Philander to Denly, On the pads, flicked towards deep backward square leg for a single.
|40.1 : D Paterson to Joe Denly, Full ball on off, played towards the man at mid off.
|40.2 : D Paterson to Joe Denly, Another full ball outside off, played to the man at mid off again.
|40.3 : D Paterson to Joe Denly, FOUR! Third ball on the trot which is full and outside off and this time Paterson pays for it as Denly drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|40.4 : D Paterson to Denly, Length ball on off, played past the point fielder and the batters take a couple.
|40.5 : D Paterson to Denly, Bouncer on middle and leg, ducked under.
|40.6 : D Paterson to Denly, EDGED AND FOUR! How lucky can you get? Well, Denly certainly is very lucky. Length ball just outside off, Denly looks to play at it but does so outside the line of the delivery. The ball takes the inside edge of the bat and goes right above the leg pole and into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|Anrich Nortje returns. 7-0-30-0 are his numbers so far.
|41.1 : A Nortje to Root, Nortje starts with a poor line as he bowls this length ball on the pads, Root flicks it to deep square leg and takes a run.
|41.2 : A Nortje to Denly, EDGY FOUR! Denly is riding on his luck right now! A full ball outside off, Denly comes forward and looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes past the second slip fielder. It races away to the fence.
|41.3 : A Nortje to Denly, Slightly shorter and around off, blocked towards covers.
|41.4 : A Nortje to Denly, Full ball on middle, pushed to mid on.
|41.5 : A Nortje to Joe Denly, Dropped! Another chance goes abegging! A short ball on middle, Denly rocks on the back foot and pulls it powerfully. The ball goes to Pretorius at mid-wicket very quickly. Pretorius jumps and looks to catch but the ball touches his fingertips and goes to deep mid-wicket. A couple of runs.
|41.6 : A Nortje to Denly, Outside off, left alone.
|42.1 : D Paterson to Root, On the pads on a length, it is worked to fine leg for a single.
|42.2 : D Paterson to Joe Denly, OUT! Caught! Denly is not going to survive this time. Paterson has his first. A length ball just outside off, it pitches and then moves away. Denly has a poke at it with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and goes straight to Rassie van der Dussen at first slip. He is not going to miss it out. He pouches it safely and Denly finally runs out of his luck. A very good phase for the hosts.
|Ben Stokes, the player that has been the star for England and arguably the best all-rounder in the world, is the new man in.
|42.3 : D Paterson to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes lets it go to the keeper.
|42.4 : D Paterson to Stokes, Another length ball outside off, Stokes again shoulders arms.
|42.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, Stokes is off the mark. Paterson makes him play this ball as he dishes it out on middle. Stokes nudges it behind square leg and takes a single.
|42.6 : D Paterson to Root, Full and on middle, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|43.1 : A Nortje to Root, Length ball just around off, Root leaves this one alone.
|43.2 : A Nortje to Root, Good length ball on middle and off, defended towards the man at mid off.
|43.3 : A Nortje to Root, Bouncer on middle and leg, ducked under.
|43.4 : A Nortje to Root, Length ball just outside off, played towards point.
|43.5 : A Nortje to Root, Back of a length ball outside off, left alone by Root. Bowled at a speed of 149 kph! Fierce!
|43.6 : Nortje to Joe Root, EDGED AND FOUR! Back of a length ball just outside off, Root ducks and looks to leave that ball. However, it stays low and hits the top edge of Root's bat. It flies over the slip cordon and into the third man fence.
|44.1 : D Paterson to Stokes, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|44.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, Full length ball on the off pole line, defended towards the man at mid on.
|44.3 : D Paterson to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|44.4 : D Paterson to Stokes, Bouncer outside off, left alone.
|44.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, Another one outside off, Stokes lets it be.
|44.6 : D Paterson to Stokes, Full ball on middle and off, played towards the man at mid on for a single. With this single, he gets to 1000 runs against the Proteas in Test matches.
|45.1 : A Nortje to Ben Stokes, OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIPS! And it is the big fish, Ben Stokes, who has been dismissed! A full length ball outside off, angling away from Stokes. He looks to go for the drive away from his body but the ball goes off the outside edge towards the gap at first slip and second slip. Rassie van der Dussen takes another catch as he moves to his left. This is the wicket that the South Africans really wanted and Nortje has provided this crucial breakthrough.
|0.0 : Ollie Pope, the Man of the Match of the last Test, comes in next.
|45.2 : A Nortje to Pope, Full ball on off, driven towards cover.
|45.3 : A Nortje to Pope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|45.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Good length ball on middle and off, played towards mid on.
|45.5 : A Nortje to Pope, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|45.6 : A Nortje to Pope, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Full ball on the middle and leg pole line, Pope flicks it nonchalantly through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|46.1 : D Paterson to Root, Outside off, played towards the point region for a single.
|46.2 : D Paterson to Pope, Full ball just outside off, played towards the man at mid off.
|46.3 : D Paterson to Pope, Good length ball just outside off, Pope makes a nice leave.
|46.4 : D Paterson to Pope, Length ball on the hips, worked towards square leg for a single.
|46.5 : D Paterson to Root, FOUR! Back of a length ball on off, Root pulls this one through the square leg region for a boundary.
|46.6 : D Paterson to Joe Root, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at mid off.
|47.1 : A Nortje to Pope, Good length ball on off, defended out.
|47.2 : A Nortje to Pope, FOUR! What a shot! Full ball just near the off pole line, Pope drives this one straight back past the bowler and into the fence down the ground. Signs of a man in supreme touch.
|The floodlights have been turned on.
|47.3 : A Nortje to Pope, Outside off, left alone.
|47.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Full ball on off, driven towards the cover region where Pieter Malan does well to keep it down to two as he slides and saves the ball from reaching the fence.
|47.5 : A Nortje to Pope, On the pads, worked towards square leg for a single.
|47.6 : A Nortje to Root, Good length ball on the off pole line, defended towards the man at cover and the batters take a quick single.
|48.1 : D Paterson to Root, Good length ball angled into the batsman. It keeps a bit low there. Root does well to block it out.
|48.2 : D Paterson to Root, Outside off, Root shoulders arms now.
|48.3 : D Paterson to Root, Shortish and just outside off, Root rides the bounce and taps it through point for a single.
|48.4 : D Paterson to Pope, Angled into the batsman from middle and leg, Pope looks to tuck it around the corner but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and the batters cross over for a leg bye.
|48.5 : D Paterson to Root, Full and around off, Root watchfully defends it under his eyes.
|48.6 : D Paterson to Root, Full again but it is on the pads of Root. He flicks it to deep mid-wicket and runs for a brace.
|Vernon Philander returns. 10-0-33-1 from him so far.
|49.1 : V Philander to Pope, In the channel outside off, Pope lets it go to the keeper.
|49.2 : V Philander to Pope, On a length and just outside off, Pope pushes it towards the off side.
|49.3 : V Philander to Pope, Landed on a length and around off, Pope lunges and defends it onto the pitch.
|49.4 : V Philander to Pope, Another length ball around off, Pope pushes it towards covers.
|49.5 : V Philander to Pope, Short of a length ball just outside off, Pope is cramped for room but he does well to cut it towards the man in the deep. A single taken.
|49.6 : V Philander to Root, Good length ball on off, Root keeps it out.
|Beuran Hendricks returns. 11-2-341 are his numbers so far.
|50.1 : B Hendricks to Pope, Hendricks starts with a full ball on off, it is defended.
|50.2 : B Hendricks to Pope, Length ball angled in, it is worked towards mid-wicket for a run.
|50.3 : B Hendricks to Root, Another ball which is angled in from outside off, Root tucks it towards wide of the man at mid on for a single.
|50.4 : B Hendricks to Pope, Back of a length on middle, it goes down the leg side with the angle. Pope lets it be.
|50.5 : B Hendricks to Pope, Short and outside off, Pope flays it through point for a single.
|50.6 : B Hendricks to Root, Shortish and around off, it is defended.
|51.1 : V Philander to Pope, In the channel outside off, it is left alone.
|51.2 : V Philander to Pope, Landed on middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
|51.3 : V Philander to Pope, Full and just outside off, it is stroked through covers for a run.
|51.4 : V Philander to Root, Outside off on a length, Root lets it be.
|51.5 : V Philander to Root, Full ball on off and middle, driven to mid on.
|51.6 : V Philander to Root, Oops! Inside edge and straight into the delicate area! A length ball around off, Root looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes between his legs and to fine leg. Root looks in pain but completes the run. He keeps running in the attempt of giving himself some time to get relieved.
|52.1 : B Hendricks to Root, On middle, pushed to mid-wicket.
|52.2 : B Hendricks to Root, Shortish and outside off, punched towards point for a single.
|52.3 : B Hendricks to Pope, FOUR! Hendricks bowls a back of a length ball but it goes down the leg side. Pope just glances it fine down the leg side and it races away to the fence.
|A leg slip comes in now!
|52.4 : B Hendricks to Pope, Another back of a length ball on the body, Pope somehow manages to squirt it away to the leg side. There is leg slip and a short leg in place for such chances.
|52.5 : B Hendricks to Pope, What a bouncer! It is angled into the batter from outside off. Pope does really well to sway away from the firing line. Falls down in the process but one can say that he played this one really well.
|52.6 : B Hendricks to Pope, Shortish and around off, Pope taps it to deep point for a single.
|53.1 : V Philander to Pope, Extremely full ball on the off pole line, blocked out.
|53.2 : V Philander to Pope, Good length ball now, defended back towards the bowler.
|53.3 : V Philander to Pope, Fuller ball on the off pole line, played towards the man at mid on.
|53.4 : V Philander to Pope, Fuller and around off, Pope defends it out.
|53.5 : V Philander to Pope, Short and just outside off, Pope stays on the back foot and cuts it to deep point for a run.
|53.6 : V Philander to Root, Full ball on middle, Root flicks it to mid-wicket.
|54.1 : B Hendricks to Pope, Fuller and around off, Pope comes forward and makes a solid block.
|54.2 : B Hendricks to Pope, Angled into the pads, Pope looks to flick but misses.
|The two umpires get together. Seems like the light has got poorer. And off they send the two batters. Faf du Plessis is not a happy man as he has a word with both the umpires. Not sure if the lights are going to get any better!
|Yes, the umpires realize that and it is STUMPS ON DAY 1. South Africa would've loved to bowl a few more overs but that's not in their control. However, they would be more than happy from their performance in the third session. It looked like the visitors are in for a huge first innings total after the openers raked up a brilliant 100-run stand in the first session. However, that did not happen as the South Africans bounced back by sending 4 batters back to the pavilion for 50 runs. The 4 South A
|Earlier in the day, when the match finally started after the entire first session was washed out, England started positively and scored runs at a decent pace. Their two openers, Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley were excellent in the first session. Crawley brought up his maiden Test half ton during his 100-plus run stand for the opening wicket with Sibley. However, they could not convert their starts into a huge score individually.
|Now, there is rain forecast on Day 2 as well. Let's hope that the forecast does not come true like many a times and we get a full day's play. South Africa would hope to bundle the visitors out as soon as possible while England would look at their skipper and Pope for a good first innings total. It promises to be one exciting day of cricket. Do join us for the same on 25th January, 2020 to find out all the action. Till then, its goodbye from our side. Cheers!
|...DAY 2, SESSION 1...
|It rained and rained on Day 1 making it a very frustrating day for everyone. But once it stopped and made way for the day's play, we got to witness some engrossing Test cricket. Joe Root once again got lucky with the coin and his decision to bat first was backed by a fluent opening stand between Crawley and Sibley. When we thought that the hosts are going to be rolled over, they made a resounding comeback in the final session to hand the English team not one or two but four blows. In short, a sm
|Weather report - The forecast is not too promising for today with rain expected to be a regular visitor. It rained incessantly overnight and this morning as well but currently it has cleared and the groundsmen are at work to provide us with a prompt start. Let's wait to find out whether we get it or not.
|Update 0941 local (0741 GMT) - Sadly, there won't be a prompt start as the umpires have decided to inspect the conditions in another 20 minutes or so. Since it's not raining at the moment, we can expect a start by 1100 local. Stay tuned for more updates...
|Update 1013 local (0813 GMT) - Welcome news for all the cricket fans. The umpires have inspected the conditions and we will be starting Day 2 at 1045 local. So brace yourself, folks. We are not too far away from the first ball.
|All in readiness now! The men concerned are out in the centre. Beuran Hendricks to complete his over. There is a slip, gully, short leg and a leg gully in place for Ollie Pope. The sun is peeping from the clouds as well. Here we go...
|54.3 : B Hendricks to Pope, The first ball of the day is around the wicket and Pope tucks it between short leg and leg gully for a single to fine leg.
|54.4 : B Hendricks to Root, Signs of swing. This one comes into the right-hander and Root misses his flick. Is hit in the pads and there are mild appeals for LBW but the angle was taking it down the leg side.
|54.5 : B Hendricks to Root, That is short and outside off, Root leaps and looks to play the upper cut. But he mistimes it really badly, not as if ever you could mistime any sweetly. Luckily for him, there is no one at point and by the time backward point gets across, the ball lands safely. Two runs taken.
|54.6 : B Hendricks to Root, Down the leg side, Root misses his flick.
|Vernon Philander it will be from the other end.
|55.1 : V Philander to Pope, Full and just around off, watchfully defended.
|55.2 : V Philander to Pope, Around off, watchfully defended.
|55.3 : V Philander to Pope, This is full and just around off, watchfully defended.
|55.4 : V Philander to Pope, FOUR! That is a cracking shot. Fractionally short in length, outside off, Pope goes back and cuts it behind gully. Finds the boundary!
|55.5 : V Philander to Pope, Landed outside off, watchfully left alone.
|55.6 : V Philander to Pope, Full and outside off, the outswinger, allowed to pass.
|56.1 : B Hendricks to Root, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|56.2 : B Hendricks to Root, Down the leg side, left alone.
|56.3 : B Hendricks to Root, Outside off, on a length, angling away, let through to the keeper again.
|56.4 : B Hendricks to Root, Make that three leaves un a row.
|56.5 : B Hendricks to Root, A bouncer now, sharp aggression, ducked under.
|56.6 : B Hendricks to Root, A length ball, outside off, coming in with the angle, watchfully defended.
|57.1 : V Philander to Pope, Oohhh... that was very close! On a good length, around off, Pope came forward to defend but the ball jagged back off the seam, hit the front pad, then the right groin.
|57.2 : V Philander to Pope, This is close too! Much fuller than the previous one, Ollie looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Was there an inside edge?
|57.3 : V Philander to Pope, Philander now goes the fullest, perfect length to get the LBW. But the line is a bit too straight. Flicked towards fine leg for a couple.
|57.4 : V Philander to Pope, Around off, solidly defended.
|57.5 : V Philander to Pope, Landed outside off, played through point for a single.
|57.6 : V Philander to Root, A length ball around off, OP stays back and defends.
|58.1 : B Hendricks to Pope, FOUR! Is South Africa a host of some of the quickest scoring grounds in the world? Has to be. Once the runs come, they come at a thick rate. Short and outside off, Pope cuts it behind point for a boundary!
|58.2 : B Hendricks to Pope, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|58.3 : B Hendricks to Root, This is just around off, solidly defended.
|58.4 : B Hendricks to Root, Back of a length outside off, pushed towards point.
|58.5 : B Hendricks to O Pope, Ben Laughlin for Australia. Manish Pandey for India. Temba Bavuma for South Africa. These people should be there in the team just for fielding. Outside off, Pope punches this towards point and calls for a single. But Root is not sure. He hesitates but eventually takes off for the run. Bavuma charges in to the ball from backward point, dives and then throws it sideways, at the striker's end, with every inch of his body in the air. Joe Root dives but would have been sh
|58.6 : B Hendricks to Pope, Full and down the leg side, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|59.1 : V Philander to Root, A good length around off, watchfully defended.
|59.2 : V Philander to Root, Fuller in length, just around off, watchfully defended, this time off the front foot.
|59.3 : V Philander to Root, There comes the fuller length again, well blocked out.
|59.4 : V Philander to Root, Tentative. A length ball, outside off, Root initially looks to defend but at the last moment, takes his bat away.
|Some issues for Joe Root. He walks up to Joel Wilson and indicates towards a few members in the stands above the sightscreen.
|59.5 : V Philander to Root, That is a good solid front foot defense. An in-form Root, or a Root in good touch would be confident about getting bat on ball, getting himself right behind the ball. A struggling Joe would be a bit twitchy, fidgeting around, looking to feel bat on every ball that is bowled and playing and missing. The Root we are seeing now, looks to be the former one. Good signs for England.
|59.6 : V Philander to Root, Around off, again Root gets right behind it to defend.
|60.1 : B Hendricks to Pope, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|60.2 : B Hendricks to Pope, IN THE AIR... JUST WIDE! FOUR! Almost hit it down the throat. A short ball, outside off, Pope throws his bat at it, getting it over point. Now, there is Dane Paterson stationed in the deep at point. He starts just a second late and that costs him. Races to his left and then dives but the ball eludes him. Had he not taken that extra second to judge, he could taken a well-judged catch. The Wanderers can be a difficult ground to sight the ball.
|60.3 : B Hendricks to Pope, A bouncer now, Pope ducks.
|60.4 : B Hendricks to Pope, This stays low, around middle, Ollie flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|60.5 : B Hendricks to Root, Full and outside off, this is driven through the covers for a couple.
|60.6 : B Hendricks to Root, Down the leg side, nudged towards fine leg leg or a run.
|Anrich Nortje to bowl for the first time this morning. 11-0-53-1 so far.
|61.1 : A Nortje to Root, Outside off, Root pushes it with soft hands to the off side and scampers through for a single.
|61.2 : A Nortje to Pope, JUST SHORT OF SLIP! But why is he standing so deep? On second thoughts, that probably did not hit the edge at all. Yes. Replay confirms. A length ball, around off, Pope looks to defend but the ball moves away and squares him up. Goes off his right thigh and lands short of Rassie van der Dussen at first slip.
|61.3 : A Nortje to Pope, FOUR! HANDSOME! Overpitched from Nortje and Pope drives this straight down the ground. Beats mid on comfortably.
|61.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Pushes this through mid on for a single.
|61.5 : A Nortje to Root, A tad short, Root hops and punches it through point for a run.
|61.6 : A Nortje to Root, Around middle, helped through square leg for one.
|Dane Paterson now as we see a double bowling change. 13-2-39-1 so far.
|62.1 : D Paterson to Root, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|62.2 : D Paterson to Root, Around off, solidly defended.
|62.3 : D Paterson to Root, This is let through to the keeper.
|62.4 : D Paterson to Root, That is a shot which needs to be put away inside the locker. And Joe Root understands that. Hence he immediately turns away, hitting the air with his bat in frustration. A length ball outside off, Root gets across and taps it down to gully. A typical one-day shot, not needed here.
|62.5 : D Paterson to Root, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|62.6 : D Paterson to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|63.1 : A Nortje to O Pope, That is in the air but well short of fine leg. A short ball, around middle, Pope swivels and pulls it in the air. Lands well in front of fine leg. A run taken.
|63.2 : A Nortje to Joe Root, A short ball, now Root pulls the ball away for a single. We have a delayed call for a no ball here. Umpire Joel Wilson at cover-point spots three men behind square on the leg side - a backward square leg, a fine leg and now, the man who is standing behind short leg is to the other side of the line. As per the rules, you can have only two men behind square on the leg side in any format. For all guys in T20 mode, the next delivery WILL NOT be a FREE HIT.
|A Nortje to Pope, FOUR! Stylish way to get to a half century! A short ball, around off, Pope swivels and pulls it through square leg for a boundary! The in-form man gets his third 50-plus score of this series! Coming on the back of a splendid 132, on the back of an unbeaten 61 and do not forget - a 135 not out in the warm-up game as well. England have found their new Ian Bell / Joe Root.
|63.3 : A Nortje to Pope, On middle and leg, flicked through fine leg but short backward square leg dives to his left to stop.
|63.4 : A Nortje to O Pope, On middle, pushed through to long on for a single.
|63.5 : A Nortje to Root, 1 run.
|63.6 : A Nortje to Pope, No run.
|64.1 : D Paterson to Joe Root, Full and outside off, solidly defended.
|64.2 : D Paterson to Root, Outside off, Root looks to defend but gets a bottom edge.
|64.3 : D Paterson to Root, FOUR! Short and outside off, Root lashes out a cut shot and gets it past a diving point fielder for a boundary.
|64.4 : D Paterson to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|64.5 : D Paterson to Root, Short and outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|64.6 : D Paterson to Pope, Short again, outside off, cut straight to point.
|65.1 : A Nortje to Root, Oohhh.... a short ball outside off, Root looks to punch but the ball rises suddenly and beats the outside edge.
|65.2 : A Nortje to Joe Root, FOUR! That is a controlled pull shot. That is a very short boundary too. Cannot imagine a shorter boundary in Test cricket, including Auckland and Wellington. A short ball, around middle, Root pulls this through mid-wicket and finds the boundary. With such small boundaries, all you need it put bat to ball and give it direction.
|65.3 : A Nortje to Root, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|65.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Works this through mi-wicket for a run.
|65.5 : A Nortje to Root, Outside off, a half volley, driven straight to cover.
|65.6 : A Nortje to Root, FOUR! Aha... classic Root. But the Saffas might as well have a fly slip in place if they are going to bowl that line and length. A short ball, outside off, coming in, Root arches back and then deftly ramps it over first slip to the third man fence!
|66.1 : D Paterson to Pope, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|66.2 : D Paterson to Pope, Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|66.3 : D Paterson to Root, FOUR LEG BYES! Badly lined. Full and down the leg side, Root misses his flick but the ball takes the pad and deflects to the fine leg fence.
|66.4 : D Paterson to Root, Outside off, left alone.
|66.5 : D Paterson to Root, On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg.
|66.6 : D Paterson to Root, Full and around middle, driven through mid on for a couple. THAT IS RUN NUMBER 50 FOR JOE ROOT in this innings. Please stand up and pat your back if you realized this was happening. Because we didn't. This is not a snooze fest but so many runs are coming and the two batsmen are so similar that it is hard to understand who is actually scoring.
|67.1 : A Nortje to Pope, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|67.2 : A Nortje to Pope, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|67.3 : A Nortje to Pope, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|67.4 : A Nortje to Root, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
|67.5 : A Nortje to Root, Outside off, steered through point for a run.
|67.6 : A Nortje to Pope, 100-RUN STAND IS UP! Yes, this everyone realized was coming. It has hardly been an hour since the two have been batting this morning, but it seems like they have batting for the last two days. Outside off, short in length, Pope arches back and steers it behind point for a run.
|Dwaine Pretorius returns. 4-1-19-0 so far.
|68.1 : D Pretorius to Pope, A huge shout for an LBW but it is turned down. Too high, perhaps. A length ball, around off, Pope looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. A closer look reveals that the ball bounced, took the elbow and hit the pads.
|68.2 : D Pretorius to Pope, Fuller in length, around off, watchfully defended.
|68.3 : D Pretorius to Pope, Outside off, left alone.
|68.4 : D Pretorius to O Pope, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|68.5 : D Pretorius to Pope, Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.
|68.6 : D Pretorius to Root, That is a nice outswinger. Full and outside off, Root looks to drive but the ball swings away and beats the outside edge. When you move the ball, you can trouble the best of the best, even in the best of their form.
|69.1 : A Nortje to Pope, OUT! Pope drags it on! Drinks break followed by a fall of wicket, how many times have we seen that? Plenty for sure. Nortje provides the much-needed breakthrough for the Saffas this morning. He dishes out a full length delivery outside off at 144 kph, it lands and skids straight on as Pope decides to make a leave. But he keeps his bat hanging out there needlessly and the ball catches the inside half before destroying the stumps. Anrich becomes rich by one more wicket in T
|0.0 : Jos Buttler walks in next after the century stand is broken.
|69.2 : A Nortje to Buttler, Hurls a good length delivery in the channel outside off, it's left alone by Jos.
|69.3 : A Nortje to Buttler, Yet another speedy delivery, it's in the zone outside off and Buttler has nothing to do with it.
|69.4 : A Nortje to Buttler, This one is closer to the off pole, fuller in length, Buttler pushes it to covers.
|69.5 : A Nortje to Buttler, FOUR! That's a terrific way to get off the mark! Not a half-volley, it's proper length but with plenty of width outside off, Buttler takes his front leg forward and smashes it through covers. He has not been in good form of late and this shot will make him feel a lot better about himself.
|69.6 : A Nortje to Buttler, Close to off, on a length, Buttler strokes it from the front foot to covers. End of a successful over for South Africa!
|70.1 : D Pretorius to Root, Root has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|70.2 : D Pretorius to Root, Around middle, Root plays it with the angle and taps it down to mid-wicket.
|70.3 : D Pretorius to Root, Lands it full and outside off, Root presses forward and pushes it with gentle hands through cover-point. They pick up a single.
|70.4 : D Pretorius to Buttler, A hint of away shape on this delivery but the line is quite wide outside off to bother the batsman.
|70.5 : D Pretorius to Buttler, This one is on a driving length around off, once again a lovely shape away from the batsman, Buttler covers his stumps and allows it through.
|70.6 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Yet another watchful leave by Buttler to round off the over.
|71.1 : A Nortje to Root, Good length close to off, Root stays back-footed and taps it down to backward point.
|71.2 : A Nortje to Root, Spears in a very full ball on middle at 142 kph, Root falls across a bit as he pushes it out to mid on. The ground is now bathed in sunshine and it's looking like great conditions, especially for batting.
|71.3 : A Nortje to Root, Very full and straight again by Nortje, Root flicks it on the leg side but finds mid-wicket.
|71.4 : A Nortje to Root, Good length ball around off, Root is solidly behind the line in defense.
|71.5 : A Nortje to Root, Clocks 144 kph and sends across a speedy short delivery just outside off. Root drops his wrists and leans back to evade it. Wears a smile after that as Anrich gives him a stare.
|71.6 : A Nortje to Root, DROPPED BY DU PLESSIS! Poor Anrich Nortje. He is amidst a great spell and has the rhythm going and would have struck twice after the Drinks break but his skipper lets him down. After delivering a heavy last ball, he serves it on a length around off. Root has a gentle push inside the line, sans any footwork, and gets a healthy outside edge to wide first slip. Faf moves across to his right swiftly, pouches the ball at first but then it pops out. Du Plessis is frustrated but
|72.1 : D Pretorius to Root, Full and around off, swinging in late, flicked nicely but straight to short mid-wicket.
|72.2 : D Pretorius to Root, Around off, watchfully defended.
|72.3 : D Pretorius to Root, Full and around off, Faf is solid in defense.
|72.4 : D Pretorius to Root, Pitches it up around off, Root pushes it down towards mid on for a run.
|72.5 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Good length ball around off, Buttler punches it off his back foot to covers.
|72.6 : D Pretorius to Buttler, BEATEN! It's all happening after the Drinks break. Pretorius gets a length ball to move considerably off the pitch. Buttler is forward to push it through the line but it nips back in and beats the inside edge. Excellent passage of play for the Saffas. Just need some luck to get on top!
|73.1 : A Nortje to Root, Fullish and straightish, pushed down to mid on with a straight bat.
|73.2 : A Nortje to Root, A length delivery outside off, Root forces it off his back foot but finds extra cover. The fielder makes a half stop.
|73.3 : A Nortje to Root, FOUR! Just uses the extra pace of the bowler. A 146 kph delivery, short and outside off, Root arches back and ramps it over first slip. It drops once and then crosses the fence. Good battle between these two!
|73.4 : A Nortje to Root, Play and a miss this time. On a length and around off, shaping away, Root pokes inside the line, once again flat-footed, and misses.
|73.5 : A Nortje to Root, OUT! Caught behind! Nortje gets his man this time. The speed merchant wins his battle with one of the best Test batsmen going around. Probing line from him and Root falls prey. Lack of footwork once again shown by the English skipper and that has brought his downfall. Anrich clocks 143 kph and serves it on a length close to off and gets it to shape away a late. Root has a needless poke inside the line and gets a fat outside edge behind. Quinton de Kock stretches to his ri
|Sam Curran is the new batsman.
|73.6 : A Nortje to Curran, OUT! Nortje is on fire. What did he consume at the Drinks break? Breathing fire in his bowling spell and has brought South Africa back in with a shout in this match. A delivery which has been served on a fuller length outside off. Curran flashes his bat at it but only manages to edge a 145 kph delivery. One thing was again missing - Footwork! A healthy edge is gobbled by Quinton de Kock and this is now Nortje's best effort in Test cricket. Take a bow, young man! What a
|Chris Woakes walks in next with England in a spot of bother.
|74.1 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Full and outside off, some away movement from the right-hander, Buttler shoulders arms.
|74.2 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Around off, worked off the inner half towards short mid-wicket.
|74.3 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|74.4 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Landed outside off, more outswing, let through.
|74.5 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Full and outside off, gently placed to cover.
|74.6 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Landed outside off, another one let through to the keeper.
|Nortje on a hat-trick... Two slips and a gully. Woakes on strike. Buzz around the stadium as well.
|75.1 : A Nortje to Woakes, Left alone. No hat-trick. It's a length delivery in the channel outside off, Woakes covers his stumps and has an easy leave.
|75.2 : A Nortje to Woakes, Excellent lines once again from Anrich. Deliver sit on a length close to off and it skids on after landing, Chris shoulders arms.
|75.3 : A Nortje to Woakes, Bowls it in the line of the stumps, on a good length, Woakes gets behind the line and pushes it to mid on.
|75.4 : A Nortje to Woakes, It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single. Woakes opens his account.
|75.5 : A Nortje to Buttler, Arrows in a full ball on middle, a bit of reverse movement in the air, Buttler flicks it in front of square leg for a run.
|75.6 : A Nortje to Woakes, Back of a length ball on off, Chris sticks on the back and defends it back to the bowler.
|76.1 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Pitches it up and outside off, Buttler leans on the front foot and drives it to mid off.
|76.2 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Too full around off, Buttler brings down a straight bat in defense.
|76.3 : D Pretorius to Buttler, FOUR! Off the inside half! Fuller length ball on middle and shaping down, Buttler gets forward to flick it through mid-wicket but it catches the inner half and races fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|76.4 : D Pretorius to Buttler, This time it's an outswinger outside off, Buttler allows it through to the keeper.
|76.5 : D Pretorius to Jos Buttler, Inside edge again! Fullish and close to off, moving off the deck, Buttler tries to unfurl an off drive but gets a fat inside edge onto the pads.
|76.6 : D Pretorius to Buttler, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|Beuran Hendricks (17-3-60-1) is back on.
|77.1 : B Hendricks to Woakes, FOUR! Crunched! Fullish delivery around off, Woakes drives it straight down the ground. Excellent timing and it first beats the bowler and then mid off for a glorious boundary.
|77.2 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|77.3 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Movement off the deck again. Hendricks delivers it full and close to off, Woakes gets forward to block but it takes the inside edge and strikes him on the pads.
|77.4 : B Hendricks to Woakes, This time the line is straight, Woakes uses the angle of the bowler and tucks it behind square leg for one.
|77.5 : B Hendricks to Buttler, Short delivery in the line of the stumps, Buttler eases it from the crease to long leg for a single.
|77.6 : B Hendricks to Woakes, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|78.1 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Lands it on a length and outside off, Buttler remains on the back foot and dabs it down in front of gully.
|78.2 : D Pretorius to Jos Buttler, Fullish and around off, Jos presses forward and drives it to mid off.
|78.3 : D Pretorius to Buttler, A gentle delivery, on a fuller length around off at 126 kph, Buttler defends it from the toe end of his bat to mid on.
|78.4 : D Pretorius to Buttler, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|78.5 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Fuller length ball around off, at 77 mph, Buttler falls over a bit as he tries to flick. It goes slightly uppishly but safely to mid-wicket.
|78.6 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. Maiden!
|79.1 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Hendricks begins this over from over the wicket. Serves a good length ball around leg, Woakes goes back and eases it to the right of mid on for a run.
|79.2 : B Hendricks to Buttler, Back of a length delivery outside off, Buttler rocks back and cuts it through point for a single.
|79.3 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Digs it short and just outside off, Woakes sways away from the line.
|79.4 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Fuller length ball on middle and off, Woakes defends it from the crease.
|79.5 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Good length ball on middle and leg, Chris stays back and taps it down to mid-wicket.
|79.6 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Once again Woakes works a length ball on the leg side but finds mid-wicket.
|Second new ball is now available. Not taken though by South Africa.
|80.1 : D Pretorius to Buttler, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|80.2 : D Pretorius to Woakes, A tempter by Pretorius. It's on a fuller length outside off, there to be driven, Woakes shows good patience as he makes a leave.
|80.3 : D Pretorius to Woakes, Pretorius gets close to the off stump line and forces the batsman to play at it. Woakes tries to flick and gets it away off the inner half. It rolls in front of square leg and they cross for a couple of times.
|The reserve umpire charges out to the middle and hands the second new ball to the onfield umpire. South Africa have taken it now!
|80.4 : D Pretorius to Woakes, FOUR! Poor start with the new nut. Too straight and full, Woakes picks it off his pads and clips it through mid-wicket. Good timing and it races away to the fence in no time. The hard ball will come onto the bat nicely too.
|80.5 : D Pretorius to Woakes, Woakes has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|80.6 : D Pretorius to Woakes, Slightly short and around off, Woakes once again gets an inside edge and it goes behind square leg for a run.
|81.1 : B Hendricks to Woakes, A length ball on middle and off, Woakes defends it from the crease.
|81.2 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Beaten this time. Hendricks takes a full length ball away from the right-hander. Woakes stays back to push inside the line but is beaten by the angle of the bowler.
|81.3 : B Hendricks to C Woakes, FOUR! Not in control but still a boundary. Hendricks pitches it up and around off, nipping away a shade, Woakes tries to unveil a cover drive but it takes the outer half of his blade and spears through point for a boundary.
|81.4 : B Hendricks to Woakes, Inside edge this time. On a length around off, Woakes brings his bat down to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg for a run.
|81.5 : B Hendricks to Buttler, EDGY FOUR! Unfortunate for South Africa. This new nut is leaking runs. A length delivery in the zone outside off, Buttler pushes inside the line with soft hands and gets a thick outside edge. It though falls short and wide of second slip before speeding behind for a boundary at third man. 300 up for England!
|81.6 : B Hendricks to Buttler, Another delivery in the channel outside off, this time Buttler shows respect and allows it through. LUNCH ON DAY 2!
|End of an intriguing session. The first hour was full of runs - 66 in 14.4 overs. Then after Drinks, 3 wickets went quickly and the complexion of the game has changed. South Africa, after an ordinary opening hour, have come back strongly, thanks to Anrich Nortje. His triple strike rocked the Brits hard. Hendricks and Pretorius found some swing as well.
|England can blame themselves for being in this position. There was a loss in concentration after the Drinks break and that saw both Pope and Root being dismissed in quick succession. They have managed to get to 300 though and that could be a good score on this deck.
|The second new ball will be extremely crucial. England will come hard, aiming to score quick runs and South Africa must aim to stop them from doing just that. A query though - Why was the Vern not given the second new ball? Perhaps he might come after Lunch. Join us back at 1.25 pm local (1125 GMT).
|...DAY 2, 2ND SESSION...
|We're back for the afternoon session. The players are also making their way out in the middle. This session will be an extended one (by 15 minutes) to make up for the overs lost on Day 1. Bright sunshine is such a relief for us as the forecast this morning was not promising. The current partnership is the key. England would be hoping that it maximizes their first innings' total while South Africa would wish that the second new ball will help them to pick the remaining 3 wickets quickly. As expec
|82.1 : V Philander to Woakes, Starts with a good length delivery outside off, shaping away, Woakes allows it through to the keeper.
|82.2 : V Philander to Woakes, Pitches it up and around middle, Woakes flicks it from the inner half through backward square leg for a run.
|82.3 : V Philander to Buttler, The length is very full again, it's on middle, Buttler pushes it down off his pads to mid on.
|82.4 : V Philander to Jos Buttler, Half the bat there! Philander serves it on a fuller length on off, Buttler slices his attempted cover drive to deep point for a couple of runs.
|82.5 : V Philander to Buttler, Good leave. On a length around off, shaping in a bit, Buttler trusts the bounce and shoulders arms. It goes over the stumps.
|82.6 : V Philander to Buttler, Fullish ball on off, it's driven to extra cover where the fielder makes a half stop and parries it to mid off.
|Anrich Nortje (19-0-93-4) to steam in from the other end. He was on fire in the second hour of the morning session and is in search of his maiden Test fifer. Richly deserves it also.
|83.1 : A Nortje to Woakes, Full in length and outside off, at 142 kph, Woakes needlessly hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
|83.2 : A Nortje to Woakes, Angles into the batsman, Woakes gets forward and pushes it to mid on.
|83.3 : A Nortje to Woakes, Shortish delivery on middle and leg, Woakes initially shapes up to glance it across the line but is caught in an awkward point. He somehow stays back inside the crease and avoids the ball by taking evasive action.
|83.4 : A Nortje to Woakes, Clocks 146 kph this time, Woakes shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|83.5 : A Nortje to C Woakes, Too full and on middle, speared into the batsman, Woakes keeps it out to mid on.
|83.6 : A Nortje to Woakes, FOUR! Good timing and placement! A length delivery around middle, Woakes turns inside the crease and eases it with good timing through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|84.1 : V Philander to Buttler, False shot! Back of a length delivery outside off, shaping away off the seam, Buttler sticks back to punch it through the line but misses.
|84.2 : V Philander to Buttler, Angles in a good length ball on middle, Buttler covers the line and bunts it towards mid on.
|84.3 : V Philander to Buttler, Easy pickings! Shortish and around leg, Jos nudges it to fine leg where Nortje moves across to his right to make the stop. They manage to come back for the second.
|84.4 : V Philander to Buttler, Stays back-footed to a shortish ball and pushes it to covers.
|84.5 : V Philander to Buttler, OUT! That's a tremendous catch! Never easy to run back and catch those. Well done, Dean Elgar. Philander has his second scalp and the crowd just loved it. Buttler tries to dominate the bowler by giving him the charge. It's a shortish length delivery outside off at 125 kph, Jos shimmies down the track to muscle it across the line but gets a thick top edge. It flies in the air at covers where Elgar runs back, keeps his eyes on the ball and pouches the skier safely. Bu
|Mark Wood comes in to bat now. Not sure about his batting but he will certainly be a handful with the ball on this deck.
|84.6 : V Philander to Woakes, On a good length outside off, Woakes shoulders arms. A successful over for Vernon!
|85.1 : A Nortje to Wood, A bouncer but down the leg side, Wood ducks.
|85.2 : A Nortje to Wood, On a length outside off, Mark plays inside the line but the ball shapes away to beat the outside edge.
|85.3 : A Nortje to Wood, Full and straight, watchfully defended.
|85.4 : A Nortje to Wood, A length ball now, watchfully defended.
|85.5 : A Nortje to Wood, Back of a length outside off, defended with a leap.
|85.6 : A Nortje to Wood, Another solid forward defense to end the over.
|86.1 : V Philander to Woakes, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|86.2 : V Philander to Woakes, Around off, watchfully defended.
|86.3 : V Philander to Woakes, Fuller in length, well blocked out.
|86.4 : V Philander to Woakes, Full and outside off, driven wide of cover for a single.
|86.5 : V Philander to Wood, Around off, well blocked out.
|86.6 : V Philander to M Wood, EDGE, DID IT CARRY? Nope. Full and outside off, Wood looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge. Does not quite carry to Faf du Plessis at second slip.
|UNDER-19 WORLD CUP UPDATE - Both teams playing today have their colts featuring in the Under-19 World Cup. The Proteas have put on a commanding 299/8 in 50 overs against the United Arab Emirates with Bryce Parsons (the future de Kock) and Luke Beaufort scoring 84 and 85 respectively. In another game, England have already finished their contest, trouncing Nigeria by 8 wickets after bundling them out for 58. Sadly for the Brits, they have already been knocked out of the tournament and will only be
|87.1 : A Nortje to Woakes, Around off, blocked from the crease.
|87.2 : A Nortje to Woakes, FOUR! Nicely done. Full on middle, Woakes flicks it through mid-wicket and finds the boundary.
|87.3 : A Nortje to Woakes, Outside off, played through point for a single.
|87.4 : A Nortje to Wood, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|87.5 : A Nortje to Wood, A bouncer now, Mark ducks.
|87.6 : A Nortje to Wood, A length ball, down the leg side, helped through square leg for a run.
|88.1 : V Philander to Wood, Full and outside off, played straight to point.
|88.2 : V Philander to Wood, Outside off, on a length, Wood plays inside the line but the ball straightens and beats the outside edge.
|88.3 : V Philander to Wood, A length ball, around off, well defended.
|88.4 : V Philander to Wood, A terrific yorker on middle and off, Mark just about digs it out.
|88.5 : V Philander to Wood, Landed outside off, let through.
|88.6 : V Philander to Wood, Landed outside off again, on a length, MW feels for it but is beaten.
|89.1 : A Nortje to Woakes, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|89.2 : A Nortje to Woakes, Half volley outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|89.3 : A Nortje to Woakes, OUCH. That hurt. Thankfully, Woakes is okay. A length ball outside off, Chris looks to defend initially but then takes his eyes off the ball. Looks to fend it but the ball pings him on his gloves and then hits him on his body.
|89.4 : A Nortje to Woakes, Outside off, Chris gets it through point for a couple of runs.
|89.5 : A Nortje to Woakes, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|89.6 : A Nortje to C Woakes, OUT! Edged and this time Faf du Plessis has taken the catch! MAIDEN TEST 5-FER FOR ANRICH NORTJE. South Africa have had very few moments to celebrate in this series and this is one of them. A length ball, outside off, Woakes looks to drive but all he manages is a thick outside edge. The ball flies slightly wide of first slip where Faf du Plessis takes it nicely to his right.
|Stuart Broad is the last man in.
|Dane Paterson to bowl as well. 16-3-47-1 so far.
|90.1 : D Paterson to Wood, Landed outside off, played straight to point.
|90.2 : D Paterson to Wood, On middle and leg, helped through mid-wicket for a couple.
|90.3 : D Paterson to M Wood, Full and outside off, Wood hammers this powerfully back. Paterson tries sticking his right hand out but the ball whizzes past his hand and hits the stumps at the other end. The ball deflects towards cover and a single is taken.
|90.4 : D Paterson to Broad, A bouncer, Broad ducks.
|90.5 : D Paterson to Broad, There comes the full ball, Stuart backs away and swings hard. Just about manages to get his bat down in time and the ball goes off the inside edge, towards fine leg. A single taken.
|90.6 : D Paterson to Wood, SIX! SLAUGHTERED! That is an extraordinary shot from Wood. A short ball, outside off, Wood backs away, picks the slower ball and then smashes it over cover. There is a man stationed at sweeper but it flies over him!
|91.1 : A Nortje to Broad, A length ball outside off, angling away, Broad plays inside the line and is beaten.
|91.2 : A Nortje to Broad, A short ball outside off, Stuart flashes hard but misses.
|91.3 : A Nortje to Broad, FOUR! STUPENDOUS! That is the Stuart Broad we all know! A length ball outside off, Broad backs away and slams it over cover!
|91.4 : A Nortje to S Broad, This time he stays on the back foot and meekly pushes at the ball. Gets an outside edge, through the vacant gully position to third man. A single taken.
|91.5 : A Nortje to Wood, Around off, watchfully defended.
|91.6 : A Nortje to M Wood, Backs away down the leg side, Nortje follows him, Wood swings hard but only gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|92.1 : D Paterson to Broad, A short ball outside off, Broad swings but misses.
|92.2 : D Paterson to Broad, SIX! That is a fabulous shot from Broad. So fabulous that the umpire has to raise both his arms in the air. A length ball outside off, Broad swings this through the line and lofts it as clean as a whistle over long off!
|92.3 : D Paterson to Broad, A short ball, outside off, Stuart goes for the hook but is beaten.
|92.4 : D Paterson to Broad, The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|92.5 : D Paterson to Broad, Gets a top edge now. A short ball, SB looks to hook but gets a top edge. However, the ball lands in no man's land near mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
|92.6 : D Paterson to Broad, SIX! SMASH! Broad, o Broad, o Broad... where were you all these months? Broad is doing horrible damage to South Africa here. He has raced to 20 from just 12 balls, with 16 of those coming in boundaries! A short ball, outside off, Broad goes deep in his crease and hooks this over square leg!
|Beuran Hendricks returns. 20-3-77-1 so far.
|93.1 : B Hendricks to Wood, FOUR! That is squeezed away! Tail-end torture from England. Full and outside off, Wood just about gets his bat down in time to eke it past gully to the third man fence!
|93.2 : B Hendricks to Wood, FOUR! Up and over! Clean hitting. Full and around middle, Wood backs away and swings this over mid on for a boundary!
|93.3 : B Hendricks to Wood, SIX! SMOKED! It is raining boundaries at the Bull Ring. A short ball now, Wood backs away and heaves. The connection is excellent and the ball sails over mid-wicket!
|93.4 : B Hendricks to Wood, Outside off, on a length, Wood slashes hard but misses.
|93.5 : B Hendricks to Wood, Swing and a miss! Length ball outside the off stump line, Wood looks to heave it away but fails to get any bat on it.
|93.6 : B Hendricks to Wood, Short delivery on middle, Wood pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|94.1 : D Paterson to M Wood, EDGY! Full delivery outside off, Wood looks to drive but it takes the outside edge and goes towards third man. A single taken.
|94.2 : D Paterson to Broad, Yorker! It is bowled outside off, Broad looks to drive but misses.
|94.3 : Paterson to Broad, SIX! Amazing piece of hitting! Full ball on middle, Broad hammers it over the bowler's head for a biggie. 50-run partnership is up between the two. Adding crucial runs for their side.
|94.4 : D Paterson to Broad, Yorker outside off, Broad attempts to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
|94.5 : D Paterson to Broad, BOUNCER! It is bowled around off, Broad looks to hook but misses it altogether.
|94.6 : D Paterson to Broad, EDGY! Full delivery on off, Broad looks to drive but it takes the inside edge and rolls to square leg. The batter takes a single.
|95.1 : B Hendricks to Broad, Good length delivery down the leg side, Broad hops to flick but misses it.
|95.2 : B Hendricks to Broad, Back of a length ball on off, Broad taps it towards the point region for a single.
|95.3 : B Hendricks to Wood, WIDE! Short delivery way outside off, Wood moves a bit to the off side and then looks to cut but misses. The umpire signals it a wide.
|B Hendricks to Wood, Yorker on middle, Wood digs it out towards square leg for a single.
|95.4 : B Hendricks to S Broad, Fullish delivery outside off, Broad looks to drive but the ball takes the inside half of the bat and goes towards long on. A single taken.
|95.5 : B Hendricks to Wood, Short of a length delivery outside off, Wood rocks on his back foot to pull but fails to make any connection with it.
|95.6 : B Hendricks to Wood, Shorter delivery outside off, Wood sways away from it. Frustration continues for South Africa.
|96.1 : D Paterson to Broad, Very full delivery on middle, Broad pushes it down to long off for a single.
|96.2 : D Paterson to Wood, BEATEN! Slower length delivery outside off, Wood looks to drive but the ball whizzes past the outside edge of the bat and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|96.3 : D Paterson to Wood, Yorker on middle, Wood gets his bat down in time and digs it out. It hits his back pad and goes towards square leg. A single taken. The fielders from the slip cordon appeal but the umpire is not interested.
|96.4 : D Paterson to Broad, Paterson dishes a full ball on middle, Broad heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|96.5 : D Paterson to Wood, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Wood ducks under it.
|96.6 : D Paterson to Wood, Full delivery on middle, Wood defends it back to the bowler.
|Drinks! What a partnership this has been for England. Stuart Broad and Mark Wood have added 59 runs in no time and England will feel safer now. South Africa, on the other hand, would want to pick the last wicket as soon as possible. How many more runs can Broad and Wood add to the total?
|97.1 : B Hendricks to Broad, SIX! Short ball on off, Broad camps on the back foot and pulls it with disdain to the deep square leg region for a biggie.
|97.2 : B Hendricks to S Broad, Just short! Slower delivery on middle, Broad does not hard on his pull and just paddles it. The ball lands in front of the deep square leg fielder. The batters take a single.
|97.3 : B Hendricks to Wood, Good length ball outside off, Wood punches it to deep cover for a single.
|97.4 : B Hendricks to Broad, FOUR LEG BYES! This is poor bowling! Full toss down the leg side, Broad looks to flick but misses it. The ball goes off the thigh pad and into the fine leg fence.
|97.5 : Hendricks to S Broad, Short ball on off, Broad looks to pull but it takes the top edge and the ball goes towards deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
|97.6 : B Hendricks to Wood, SIX! Hammered! Full delivery outside off, Wood thrashes it over the deep cover region for a biggie.
|98.1 : D Paterson to Broad, FOUR! What placement from Broad and brings up the 400 in style. Short ball on middle, Broad whacks the pull towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|98.2 : Paterson to S Broad, OUT! CAUGHT! Finally, South Africa have broken through. What a partnership this was for England. They were not looking like they will reach 400 but Wood and Broad have propelled them to that. Short ball on middle, Broad looks to pull but the ball takes the top edge. It goes up in the air and goes towards deep square leg. Malan stationed there settles himself and takes the catch. Some relief for the Proteas. ENGLAND HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 400.
|The 82-run torture for South Africa comes to an end but that has zoomed England's total to 400! It was a massive frustration for the Saffas after they picked the remaining two wickets fairly quickly after Lunch but then lost the plot.
|Let's quickly summarize England's first innings. It was a tale of three partnerships and plenty of wickets falling either side of them. Electing to bat on a rain-marred first day, England chose to bat and their openers put together a 107-run stand. Post that, South Africa bounced back to claim four quick wickets last evening but failed to capitalize this morning. Joe Root and Ollie Pope settled into a handy stand to propel the visitors but then came a tsunami named Anrich Nortje. He breathed fir
|Given the nature of this surface, 400 as a first innings' total appears to be a handful. England have good variety in their pace attack well-capable of utilizing the conditions. There is certainly some movement on offer and we are in for a riveting second innings. Stay tuned for South Africa's reply.