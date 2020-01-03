|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 . | . . . 3 4 .
|Last bat : Zak Crawleyc Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander4(15b0x40x6) SR:26.67, FoW:8/1 (3 Ovs)
|8.5 : V Philander to Sibley, No run.
|8.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Fullish delivery outside off, Sibley does not fiddle with it and leaves it alone.
|8.3 : V Philander to Sibley, On middle, Dominic defends it off the back foot.
|8.2 : V Philander to D Sibley, FOUR! Beautiful shot from Sibley. This will give him a lot of confidence. Fullish on off, Sibley leans forward and creams the drive through extra cover for a boundary.
|8.1 : V Philander to Sibley, Full delivery outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to this one.
|7.6 : K Rabada to Denly, In the channel outside off from Rabada, Denly makes a leave now.
|7.5 : K Rabada to Denly, Punched nicely! A fuller ball around off, Denly this time punches it through point. The ball is racing towards the fence but Malan from gully chases it down and keeps the batters to two.
|7.4 : K Rabada to Denly, Outside off, Denly this time covers his stumps and lets it be.
|7.3 : K Rabada to Denly, FOUR! Denly is off the mark in good fashion. A good length ball outside off, Denly reaches out and drives it square through point to get his first boundary of the innings.
|7.2 : K Rabada to Denly, Another one which is on a good length around off, Denly blocks it out.
|7.1 : K Rabada to Denly, Good length around off, Denly pushes it towards cover by getting behind the line of the ball.
|6.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, it is left alone.
|6.5 : V Philander to Sibley, Now this one comes back in. Good length ball around off, it comes into Sibley sharply as he looks to defend it off the back foot. Sibley looks to defend but it seems like the ball took the inside edge and went onto the pads.
|6.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Follows it with another beauty. He can just keep landing the ball on the same spot and keep bothering the batters. That's what he is doing with Sibley. Pitches it slightly closer to the off pole on a good length and makes it move away from the defensive poke of Sibley.
|6.3 : V Philander to Sibley, Ripper! Absolute ripper! Good length ball around off, Sibley comes forward to defend but the ball moves away from his bat and goes behind. Lucky not to edge that one.
|6.2 : V Philander to Sibley, Shortish length ball around off, Sibley rides the bounce and taps it towards covers.
|6.1 : V Philander to Sibley, FOUR! Whipped away! A gift on the pads from Philander. Overpitcvhed on the pads, Sibley flicks it brilliantly and it races to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|5.6 : K Rabada to Denly, Driven well but straight to the point fielder. So, Denly will remain on nought. A fuller ball outside off, Joe reaches out and creams the drive but straight to the fielder.
|5.5 : K Rabada to Denly, In the channel outside off, Denly makes another leave.
|5.4 : K Rabada to Denly, Landed around off, Denly comes forward and pushes it to mid off.
|5.3 : K Rabada to Denly, Outside off, it is left alone.
|5.2 : K Rabada to Denly, Fuller ball on off, Denly keeps it out.
|5.1 : K Rabada to Denly, Shortish length ball outside off, Denly has no problems in shouldering his arms.
|4.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Good leave! A good length ball that lands outside off, it comes back in nicely but Sibley has his timbers covered as he lets it go to the keeper.
|4.5 : V Philander to D Sibley, Just ahead of good length area, Sibley comes forward to defend but the ball takes thick outside edge and goes to second slip but on the bounce.
|4.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Fullish outside off, left alone by Sibley.
|4.3 : V Philander to Sibley, On off, Sibley plays it with soft hands and guides it to gully. The fielder slides and makes the stop.
|4.2 : V Philander to Sibley, On a length on off, Dominic stands tall and defends it to point.
|4.1 : V Philander to Sibley, Good length ball on middle, Sibley defends it off the back foot to the leg side.
|3.6 : K Rabada to Joe Denly, Just short! Slightly fuller and outside off, Denly pokes at the ball with hard hands. The ball takes the outer half of the bat and goes to the gully fielder on the bounce.
|3.5 : K Rabada to Denly, Fullish and outside off again, Denly lets it be.
|3.4 : K Rabada to Sibley, Good length ball around middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|3.3 : K Rabada to Sibley, Outside off, it is left alone.
|3.2 : K Rabada to D Sibley, EDGY FOUR! Length ball around off, Sibley looks to work it on the leg side but the ball takes the thickish outside edge and goes between third slip and gully. It races to the third man fence.
|3.1 : K Rabada to Sibley, Slightly fuller around off, asking the batter to drive but Sibley is not lured into the shot as he makes a leave.
|2.6 : Joe Denly is the new man in.
|V Philander to Crawley, OUT! Caught Behind! Brilliant from de Kock behind the wicket. Superb from Philander too. Continues bowling on the fourth stump channel on a good length. It swings away a bit. Crawley looks to defend off the front foot but the ball takes the outside edge and goes behind. De Kock moves to his right nicely and pouches it in his mitts. Top start for the Proteas.
|2.5 : V Philander to Crawley, Slightly fuller and around off, Crawley takes a good stride forward and blocks it out nicely.
|2.4 : V Philander to Crawley, Good length ball around off again, blocked onto the pitch by Zak.
|2.3 : V Philander to Crawley, Landed fullish around off, Crawley keeps it out.
|2.2 : V Philander to Crawley, Beaten! Brilliant from Philander. Another ball around off on a good length. It once again moves away from the forward defensive poke of Crawley.
|2.1 : V Philander to Crawley, Outside off, it is left alone.
|1.6 : K Rabada to Sibley, Fuller ball just outside off, late swing on it too. Sibley looks to dig it out but gets beaten.
|1.5 : K Rabada to Sibley, FOUR! Off the mark nicely! Not a very good ball from Rabada as he bowls it full and too straight. Sibley easily flicks it to the deep mid-wicket fence. First boundary of the innings.
|1.4 : K Rabada to Zak Crawley, Fuller again, this time just outside off, Crawley leans into the shot and drives it through covers. Before Maharaj can get to the ball with a slide, the batters take three.
|1.3 : K Rabada to Crawley, Fullish ball outside off, some late swing on it too. Crawley looks to reach out and drive but pulls his bat away at the last moment.
|1.2 : K Rabada to Crawley, Outside off, it is left alone.
|1.1 : K Rabada to Crawley, Rabada is on the money straightaway too! A good length ball around off from him. Unlike Philander, Rabada makes it come into the right-hander. Crawley looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada will bowl from the other end. Three slips and a gully in place for him.
|V Philander to Sibley, Landed around off on a length, it is defended. A tight over from Philander. Always on the money is the Big Vern and nothing different here either from him.
|0.5 : V Philander to Crawley, This time Philander strays on the pads of Crawley. He easily works it behind square leg for a single to get the scoreboard ticking.
|0.4 : V Philander to Crawley, Follows it with another ripper! Pitches this one around off on a good length. Crawley has to play at it. He comes forward and looks to defend but a hint of movement is enough to beat the outside edge.
|0.3 : V Philander to Crawley, Beauty! Brilliant line and length from Philander. He pitches this one around off and makes it move away just a hint. Crawley pokes to get beaten.
|0.2 : V Philander to Crawley, This time Vernon bowls it in the channel outside off, Crawley makes a leave.
|0.1 : V Philander to Crawley, Philander starts with a good length ball around off, Crawley comes forward and blocks it off the front foot.
|0.0 : The English openers, Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley walk out to the middle. The Protea players are already on the field. Vernon Philander will start the proceedings for the hosts with the ball. Zak Crawley to face first up. Here we go...
|Both teams are making their way out to the ground to stand in respect of their respective National Anthems. England is up first followed by South Africa.
|Faf du Plessis, South Africa skipper, says that he would've batted first on this wicket too. Tells that in the first session of Day 1, there's always something on the wicket. Tells that they would try to get 3-4 wickets in the first session. On Pieter Malan's debut, du Plessis says that it's a great chance for him and it's always good to be playing in front of your home crowd. Says that they have just won one Test and not really a lot of things change for them. Adds that there are still three Te
|Joe Root, England skipper, tells that the surface is looking good to bat. Thanks the supporters for coming all the way from England to support them. Mentions three changes in the side that are Zak Crawley coming in for Rory Burns, Ollie Pope coming in for Jonny Bairstow and Dominic Bess is in for Jofra Archer. Says that Zak is a fine player who had a great season with Kent and now he has a chance to show how good he is. Feels this game is a challenge for everyone. On Ollie's inclusion, Root ment
|SOUTH AFRICA (PLAYING XI) - Pieter Malan (DEBUT, IN PLACE OF AIDEN MARKRAM), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Zak Crawley (IN PLACE OF RORY BURNS), Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope (IN PLACE OF JONNY BAIRSTOW), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess (IN PLACE OF JOFRA ARCHER), Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of England. They choose to bat first.
|Update - Just before the toss, England have been dealt another blow as Jofra Archer has been ruled out of this Test due to an elbow injury. He will have second scan to understand the extent of his injury. Looks like a long list of changes is coming from the English side.
|After 5 consecutive losses, South Africa bagged a win. It was not an easy one as England posed challenges at different phases. However, all-round South African performance trumped them in the end with the Protea pacers utilizing the second new ball well to shot down the threat from the English batters in the 4th innings. Now, the caravan moves to Newlands, Cape Town, a ground which is a happy hunting one for the hosts. Pieter Malan is set to make his Test debut as he replaces the injured Aiden M