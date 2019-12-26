|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . 2 . . . | . . . . . . | 4 . 2 . . .
|Last bat : Dominic Sibleyc & b Keshav Maharaj29(90b5x40x6) SR:32.22, FoW:92/1 (28 Ovs)
|40.6 : So 255 runs more is what England require. South Africa need 9 wickets to win this game. Nobody knows who is on top as both the teams at the end of the day have an equal chance to take the lead in this series opener. The pitch looked good to bat on Day 3 and looking at it, all the criticism Joe Root got for bowling first is starting to backfire. What do we have in store on Day 4? It might just be the last day of this Test and can go either way. Join us on Sunday, 29th December at 1000 local (0800
|Is it the pitch or is there some issue with the mentality? As just like England, South African bowlers too looked out of sorts. They were not consistent with their lines and lengths and struggled to find their rhythm. The bowlers were not aided by some sloppy fielding as Rassie van der Dussen put down Burns who is making him and the hosts pay. They did manage to break the opening stand, courtesy of their spinner, Keshav Maharaj. But all-in-all, the hosts need to sort themselves up and come back
|But as has been the story of this Test so far, England got back up after being down and out for the majority of the day. Sibley and Burns laid the foundation of the chase. The duo added a 92-run stand for the opening wicket to give the English fans some hope. Burns got to his fifty and is still out there looking very good. He has been solid in his approach and has made most of the chance he got when Rassie van der Dussen put him down on 20. His opening partner Dominic Sibley got out against the
|Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers as he ended up with a 5-fer but he was expensive. The other English bowlers looked jaded, out of ideas and tired. A couple of players, namely Buttler and Root struggled with illness as well. And with a target of 376 to chase, it looked like the day and the match belonged to South Africa.
|Another end of a proper, unpredictable day of Test cricket here in Centurion. This match has been evenly poised and at the end of Day 3 it is still an even contest. The pendulum has kept swinging. South Africa started the day with a good lead of 175. They added further 200 to it courtesy of a fifty from Rassie van der Dussen and supporting roles from Nortje, de Kock and Philander.
|K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Denly defends it out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!
|40.5 : K Maharaj to R Burns, Floated delivery on off, Burns looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes past first slip towards third man. Pretorius chases it, slides and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|40.4 : K Maharaj to Burns, Loopy delivery on off, Burns blocks it off the back foot.
|40.3 : K Maharaj to Burns, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Burns looks to defend but misses it.
|40.2 : K Maharaj to Burns, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rory blocks it well.
|40.1 : K Maharaj to Burns, Floated delivery on off, Burns defends it out.
|39.6 : D Pretorius to Denly, FOUR! Good shot. Not too much power but just a well-timed punch. Good length ball outside off, Denly gets on his back foot and punches it through backward point for a boundary.
|39.5 : D Pretorius to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly blocks it off the front foot.
|39.4 : D Pretorius to Denly, On a good length on middle, Denly blocks it off the back foot.
|39.3 : D Pretorius to Denly, Good length delivery on middle, Denly keeps it out.
|39.2 : D Pretorius to Denly, On a good length on off, Joe keeps it out.
|0.0 : Quinton de Kock is back up to the stumps. This time to Dwaine Pretorius.
|39.1 : D Pretorius to Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it to covers.
|38.6 : K Maharaj to Burns, Loopy delivery on off, Burns blocks it off the back foot.
|38.5 : K Maharaj to Burns, Tossed up delivery on middle, Burns sweeps it towards the leg side.
|38.4 : K Maharaj to Burns, Floated delivery on off, Rory plays it to point.
|38.3 : K Maharaj to Burns, Loopy delivery on middle, Rory defends it out.
|38.2 : K Maharaj to Burns, Flighted delivery on middle, Burns blocks it off the back foot.
|38.1 : K Maharaj to R Burns, Tossed up delivery outside off, Burns drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|37.6 : Change of ends for the left-arm spinner. Maybe Faf du Plessis and Maharaj feel this end has more cracks on offer outside off of the southpaw.
|D Pretorius to Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it towards mid off.
|37.5 : D Pretorius to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly defends it out.
|37.4 : D Pretorius to Denly, On a good length on middle, Denly blocks it off the back foot.
|37.3 : D Pretorius to Denly, Good length delivery on middle, Denly keeps it out.
|37.2 : D Pretorius to Denly, Length delivery on off, Denly offers a back foot defense on this one.
|37.1 : D Pretorius to Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns nudges it towards the leg side for a single.
|36.6 : Pretorius is back on. 4-1-7-0 are his figures so far.
|V Philander to Denly, Close call but it looked to be going down the leg side and also height seemed to be an issue as well. Good length ball on off, it jags back in. Denly looks to defend but misses and the ball hits him around the knee roll. Philander and his teammates go up in appeal but the umpire shakes his head. South Africa do not go for the review either.
|36.5 : V Philander to Denly, On a good length on off, Denly blocks it well.
|36.4 : V Philander to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly blocks it off the front foot.
|36.3 : V Philander to Denly, On a length on middle, Denly flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|36.2 : V Philander to Denly, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Denly looks to defend but misses it.
|0.0 : The keeper is upto the stumps now for Philander. Good ploy this from South Africa as Denly has been standing in front of the crease to negate the swing. This will force Joe back inside his crease.
|36.1 : V Philander to Denly, On a good length on middle, Denly nudges it towards the leg side.
|35.6 : K Maharaj to Burns, Tossed up delivery on off, Rory blocks it off the front foot.
|35.5 : K Maharaj to Burns, Loopy delivery on middle, Burns looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|35.4 : K Maharaj to Burns, Floated delivery outside off, Burns looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads.
|35.3 : K Maharaj to Burns, Flighted delivery on off, Burns keeps it out.
|35.2 : K Maharaj to R Burns, FOUR! A hit-me delivery from Maharaj and Burns obliges with power. Drag down outside off, Burns pulls it with disdain through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|35.1 : K Maharaj to Burns, Tossed up delivery on middle, Burns defends it towards the leg side.
|34.6 : V Philander to Denly, Outside off, Joe does not bother to play at that.
|34.5 : V Philander to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly blocks it off the back foot.
|34.4 : V Philander to Denly, On a good length on off, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|34.3 : V Philander to Denly, On a length on off, Denly taps it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|34.2 : V Philander to Burns, Length delivery on middle, Burns flicks it through square leg for a run.
|34.1 : V Philander to Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns defends it off the back foot.
|33.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on off, Joe keeps it out.
|33.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|33.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Outside off, Denly lets it go.
|33.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly blocks it well.
|33.2 : K Maharaj to R Burns, Short delivery on middle, Burns pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|33.1 : K Maharaj to Burns, Flighted delivery on off, Burns comes down the track and looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes to du Plessis at first slip on the bounce and throws the ball.
|32.6 : V Philander to Burns, On a length on middle, Rory flicks it towards mid-wicket where Elgar makes a fine stop. The batsmen still manage to take a run.
|32.5 : V Philander to Burns, Outside off, Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|32.4 : V Philander to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Rory blocks it off the back foot.
|32.3 : V Philander to Burns, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Burns looks to defend but misses it.
|32.2 : V Philander to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Rory blocks it off the back foot.
|32.1 : V Philander to Burns, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Burns looks to defend but misses it.
|31.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|31.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated delivery on middle, Denly tucks it to mid-wicket.
|31.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Denly blocks it well.
|31.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on off, Joe blocks it off the front foot.
|31.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|31.1 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Denly pushes it towards mid on.
|30.6 : V Philander to Burns, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Burns looks to defend but misses it.
|30.5 : V Philander to Denly, 100 up for England. They have got off to a good start here in this big chase but cannot lose their focus here. They need another 276 runs to win. Length ball on the pads, Denly turns it behind square on the leg side and takes a single to bring triple figure scores for England.
|30.4 : V Philander to Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly flicks it to mid-wicket.
|30.3 : V Philander to Denly, Good length delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|30.2 : V Philander to Denly, On a good length on middle, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|30.1 : V Philander to Denly, Appeal for Lbw but the umpire shakes it away. Height looked to be an issue hence the appeal too was a half-hearted one. Good length ball on off, it jags back in. Denly looks to defend but he misses and the ball hits him on the thigh pad of his back leg. There is a not-so-confident appeal from Philander and co. but nothing from the umpire. Hawk Eye later on rolls in and it shows that it was going well over the stumps. Hence even Faf did not signal the 'T'.
|29.6 : Vernon Philander is back on. 6-2-13-0 are his figures so far.
|K Maharaj to Burns, Floated delivery on middle, Rory comes down the track and blocks it.
|29.5 : K Maharaj to Burns, Tossed up delivery on middle, Burns comes down the track and defends it.
|29.4 : K Maharaj to Burns, Flighted delivery on middle, Burns looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|29.3 : K Maharaj to Burns, Loopy delivery on middle, Burns keeps it out.
|29.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated delivery on off, Denly drives it through mid off. The batsmen cross ends.
|29.1 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly blocks it off the back foot.
|28.6 : K Rabada to Burns, Length delivery outside off, Burns taps it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|28.5 : K Rabada to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns defends it to covers.
|28.4 : K Rabada to Burns, Outside off, Rory offers no shot to this one.
|28.3 : K Rabada to R Burns,FOUR! Beautiful shot. Full outside off, Burns is quick to get on his front foot and drive it right off the middle of the bat through covers for a boundary. He has lost his partner but Burns is not losing his focus. If he sees a bad ball he will punish it.
|28.2 : K Rabada to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns pushes it to mid on.
|28.1 : K Rabada to Burns, Outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|27.6 : Joe Denly is the new batsman in.
|Maharaj to Sibley, OUT! Caught and bowled! Soft, soft dismissal to end a very good opening stand. Big wicket for South Africa, they desperately needed to break the stand and it is the left-arm spinner who has done the trick. Floated delivery, slightly short on off. Sibley gets on his back foot and looks to push it back to the bowler. He does so but uppishly and the ball goes straight back to Maharaj and he takes an easy catch. Sibley has had his struggles against left-arm spinners. He had
|27.5 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Full delivery on middle, Sibley drives it towards mid on.
|27.4 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Flighted delivery on off, Sibley blocks it well.
|27.3 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Loopy delivery on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|27.2 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Floated delivery on middle, Sibley tucks it to mid-wicket.
|27.1 : K Maharaj to Burns, Tossed up delivery on middle, Burns pushes it through mid on for a run.
|26.6 : K Rabada to Sibley, FOUR! Amazing shot. On a length and outside off, Sibley punches it through point for a boundary.
|26.5 : K Rabada to Burns, Length delivery on off, Burns plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|26.4 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns defends it off the back foot.
|26.3 : K Rabada to Burns, Bowls a bumper, Rory does well to duck under it. De Kock fails to collect it cleanly as well but no byes conceded.
|26.2 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on off, Rory defends it off the front foot.
|26.1 : K Rabada to Burns, Bowls a bouncer, Burns ducks under it. It goes to de Kock who fails to collect the ball and it goes past him. The batsmen don't take the single.
|25.6 : K Maharaj to Sibley, On off, Sibley offers a forward defense on this one.
|25.5 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Loopy delivery on middle, Sibley looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|25.4 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Flighted delivery on middle, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|25.3 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Floated delivery outside off, Sibley lets it go.
|25.2 : K Maharaj to Sibley, FOUR! Against the spin but very nicely played. Maharaj bowls it on middle and leg. It is a little too straight in line. Sibley gets on his front foot and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|25.1 : K Maharaj to Sibley, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Sibley looks to defend but misses it.
|24.6 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns keeps it out.
|24.5 : K Rabada to Burns, Outside off, Burns does not bother to play at that.
|24.4 : K Rabada to Burns, Gem of a delivery from Rabada. This ball shows why he is one of the best pacers going around. Hits the deck hard around off, it looks to be coming in with the angle but it straightens up as the ball hits the deck. Burns looks to defend but is once again beaten all ends up.
|24.3 : K Rabada to Burns, Back of a length ball outside off, Rory initially looks to pull but then sees it is away from him so he leaves it alone.
|24.2 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on off, Rory blocks it off the back foot.
|24.1 : K Rabada to R Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns drives it through mid on. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|23.6 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Full delivery on middle, Sibley drives it towards mid on.
|23.5 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Flighted delivery on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|23.4 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Loopy delivery on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|23.3 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Floated delivery on middle, Sibley flicks it to mid-wicket.
|23.2 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Tossed up delivery on off, Dominic defends it off the front foot.
|23.1 : K Maharaj to Sibley, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Sibley looks to defend but misses it.
|22.6 : K Rabada to Burns, On the pads, Rory tucks it to the on side. End of an eventful over.
|22.5 : K Rabada to Burns, Peach of a delivery this from Rabad. Almost got the better of Burns there. Good comeback from Rabada. He steams in and hits the deck hard around off. It moves away a bit from the southpaw. Burns tries to get on top of it and drive it to the off side but gets beaten comprehensively by the movement.
|22.4 : K Rabada to Burns, FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Burns. Overpitched on off by Rabada. Burns is well-set out there and he is quick to pounce on this mistake and slash his drive through covers for a boundary.
|22.3 : K Rabada to Burns, Back of a length on off, RB defends it off his back foot.
|22.2 : K Rabada to Burns, FOUR! Burns brings his fifty up with a boundary. His 6th in Tests, he is certainly starting to come good and solidifying his place in this English Test side as an opener. Length ball around off, Burns waits for it and guides in the gap through point for a boundary.
|22.1 : K Rabada to Burns, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Burns sways away from it.
|21.6 : Drinks! England are going well about this chase. They are still a long way back in this game and cannot get over themselves here. Just like England, South Africa too look out of ideas with the ball. They are all over the place with their lines and lengths and need to sort out their plan. But the hosts must be aware, a wicket here and things might start exploring for England. They still have a lot of runs to play with.
|K Maharaj to Sibley, Loopy delivery on off, Dominic blocks it off the front foot.
|21.5 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Flighted delivery on middle, Dominic flicks it to mid-wicket.
|21.4 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Floated delivery on off, Sibley blocks it off the front foot.
|21.3 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Outside off, Dominic offers no shot to this one.
|21.2 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Flighted delivery on off, Sibley blocks it off the front foot.
|21.1 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Tossed up delivery on middle, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|20.6 : 21 overs of the game done and we have spinner into the attack. The only frontline spinner of the game, Keshav Maharaj is into the attack. He was not needed for a big spell in the first innings. He just bowled the 4 overs.
|K Rabada to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns flicks it through square leg. Two runs taken.
|20.5 : K Rabada to R Burns, Ouch! That must have shaked him up a bit. A back of a length delivery on off, it shoots up and comes with the angle. It is also bowled at a fierce pace of 145 kph. Burns looks to defend but then evade. It is too quick though and the ball hits him on his glove and lobs short towards point.
|20.4 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns defends it off the front foot.
|20.3 : K Rabada to Burns, Outside off, Rory shoulders arms to this one.
|20.2 : K Rabada to Burns, Length delivery on middle, Burns flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|20.1 : K Rabada to Burns, Outside off, Burns offers no shot to this one.
|19.6 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Again outside off, Sibley lets it go.
|19.5 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley offers no shot to this one.
|19.4 : D Pretorius to Sibley, On a length on middle, Sibley flicks it towards the leg side.
|19.3 : D Pretorius to D Sibley, Full delivery on middle, Sibley drives it to mid on.
|19.2 : D Pretorius to Sibley, FOUR! What a shot! Right off the middle of the bat. Full on middle and off, Sibley gets on his front foot and just times it to perfection through mid on for a boundary. He did not hit it hard, just timed it beautifully.
|19.1 : D Pretorius to Burns, On a good length on leg, Burns looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen get a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|18.6 : K Rabada to Sibley, Good length delivery on middle, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|18.5 : K Rabada to Sibley, Outside off, Dominic offers no shot to this one.
|18.4 : K Rabada to Sibley, FOUR! Poor bowling from Rabada! Drifts this one on the pads, Sibley flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|18.3 : K Rabada to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|18.2 : K Rabada to Burns, Length delivery on off, Burns defends it towards covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|18.1 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards mid off.
|17.6 : Kagiso Rabada is back on. 3-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
|D Pretorius to Sibley, Again outside off, Sibley does not bother to play at that.
|17.5 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to this one.
|17.4 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Length delivery on middle, Dominic flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|17.3 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley lets it go.
|17.2 : D Pretorius to Sibley, On a good length on off, Dominic keeps it out.
|17.1 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Full delivery on middle, Sibley flicks it to short mid-wicket.
|16.6 : A Nortje to Burns, FOUR! Rory Burns is looking strong. Full delivery on middle, Burns flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. The fielder chases after it from mid-wicket but fails to do so.
|16.5 : A Nortje to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns plays it towards covers.
|16.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, Full delivery on middle, Sibley flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|16.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, Bowls a bumper, Sibley does well to duck under it.
|16.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley does not bother to play at that.
|16.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|15.6 : D Pretorius to Burns, On a good length on middle, Rory defends it out.
|15.5 : D Pretorius to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Rory defends it off the front foot.
|15.4 : D Pretorius to Burns, On a good length on off, Rory blocks it off the front foot.
|15.3 : D Pretorius to Burns, Good length delivery on middle, Burns blocks it off the back foot.
|15.2 : D Pretorius to Burns, Burns almost falls in the trap there. Length ball well outside off, Pretoius wants Rory to drive. Burns goes for it and almost edges it behind to the keeper. Luckily for England and RB, it misses the edge.
|15.1 : D Pretorius to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns plays it to point.
|14.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, Beautiful. Good line and length from Nortje. It is just outside off and it moves a bit as well. Sibley tries to have a feel of the ball but misses. Nortje starting to ask questions here and that too real tough ones.
|14.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a length on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|14.4 : A Nortje to Burns, Length delivery on leg, Burns flicks it through square leg for a single.
|14.3 : A Nortje to Burns, Late swing on this one. Back of a length on off, Burns misreads the length of the ball and in the end defends it awkwardly as it comes back in.
|14.2 : A Nortje to Burns, Outside off, Rory leaves it alone.
|14.1 : A Nortje to Burns, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Burns ducks under it.
|13.6 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to this one.
|13.5 : D Pretorius to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley defends it off the back foot.
|13.4 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Length delivery on off, Sibley plays it to point.
|13.3 : D Pretorius to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|13.2 : D Pretorius to Burns, England off to a solid start! Short ball on off, Burns pulls it to deep square leg for a single to bring up the 50-run stand. The job is not done at all here and this pair needs to convert this into a big, big one.
|13.1 : D Pretorius to Burns, Outside off, Burns offers no shot to this one.
|12.6 : Pretorius is into the attack.
|A Nortje to Sibley, FOUR! Magical delivery is followed by a real loosener. It is on the pads of Sibley, easy pickings for him as he just turns it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|12.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, Ohh! That is a miracle delivery. Nortje steams in and hits the deck hard outside off. Sibley looks to defend it away from his body but the ball shapes away just a tad to miss the outside edge by a whisker.
|12.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, Good length delivery on middle, Sibley keeps it out.
|12.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on off, Dominic blocks it off the back foot.
|12.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, Good length delivery on middle, Dominic flicks it to mid-wicket.
|12.1 : A Nortje to Burns, On a length on off, Burns plays it towards covers for a run.
|11.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Length delivery outside off, Sibley slaps it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|11.5 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley lets it go.
|11.4 : V Philander to Burns, Length delivery on off, Burns plays it towards point for a run.
|11.3 : V Philander to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley defends it towards covers and takes a run.
|11.2 : V Philander to Sibley, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Sibley looks to defend but misses it.
|11.1 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley offers no shot to this one.
|10.6 : A Nortje to Burns, On a good length on off, Rory blocks it off the back foot.
|10.5 : A Nortje to Burns, FOUR! Beautiful shot from Burns! Fullish in length on middle, Rory whips it to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|10.4 : A Nortje to Burns, Good length delivery on middle, Rory defends it out.
|10.3 : A Nortje to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns blocks it off the front foot.
|10.2 : A Nortje to Burns, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full delivery on middle, Burns flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.1 : A Nortje to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Burns keeps it out.
|9.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley offers no shot to this one.
|9.5 : V Philander to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley defends it off the back foot.
|9.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|9.3 : V Philander to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Burns flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : V Philander to R Burns, EDGED, DROPPED, FOUR! Get your knives out. Who is to be blamed? Rassie van der Dussen, of course, because he has put a sitter down. But then, was it really a sitter? Imagine that you are playing a gaming console wherein you have to shoot at a target. You concentrate, aim and then fire. But suddenly, a bird flies out of nowhere just in front of the target. What are the chances of you missing your shot? Pretty close to 100 percent. Unless you are Orlando Bloom in Lord
|9.1 : V Philander to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns taps it towards the off side.
|8.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley does not bother to play at that.
|8.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on off, Dominic taps it to point.
|8.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, Again outside off, Sibley lets it go.
|8.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley offers no shot to this one.
|8.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley defends it off the back foot.
|8.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, Length delivery down the leg side, Sibley looks to flick but misses it.
|7.6 : V Philander to Burns, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off swinging a little bit, Burns looks to defend but misses it.
|7.5 : V Philander to Burns, Outside off, Rory offers no shot to this one.
|7.4 : V Philander to Burns, Bowls it down the leg side, Burns looks to flick but misses it.
|7.3 : V Philander to Burns, Outside off, Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|7.2 : V Philander to Burns, On off, Rory defends it out.
|7.1 : V Philander to Burns, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Burns looks to defend but misses it.
|6.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley blocks it well.
|6.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a length on off, Sibley taps it to point.
|6.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|6.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on off, Dominic defends it off the back foot.
|6.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Sibley looks to defend but misses it.
|6.1 : A Nortje to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns defends it towards covers and takes a single.
|5.6 : Anrich Nortje will bowl from the other end.
|V Philander to Sibley, BEATEN! That is lovely bowling from Philander! Good length ball around off, Sibley looks to defend it but the ball cuts him in half and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|5.5 : V Philander to Sibley, Fuller one outside off, Sibley does not fiddle with it and leaves it alone.
|5.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Fullish outside off, Dominic lets the ball go to the keeper.
|5.3 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|5.2 : V Philander to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns plays it to mid off where Rabada dives to stop it but can only parry it to mid off. Burns takes off for a single and makes it easily. The fielder has a shy at the stumps and hits but no damage done.
|5.1 : V Philander to Sibley, Full delivery outside off, Sibley defends it to cover and takes a single.
|4.6 : We are back for the final session of Day 3. The South African players are out in the middle. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley will resume their innings for England. Vernon Philander will start the proceedings for the final session.
|... Day 3, Session 3 ...
|A session which clearly belonged to the South Africans. They are well and truly on top of this game and have a very healthy score of 376 to defend. England have had a tiring day so far in the field but they'll be happy that Burns and Sibley have successfully managed to see off 5 overs and the visitors go for Tea with all 10 wickets in hand. They need another 352 runs to win. It's a tough task but in no way it is impossible. They will need to bat out of their skin though and need to take it sessi
|K Rabada to Burns, Bowls it down the leg side, Burns looks to flick but misses it. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 3!
|4.5 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns blocks it off the back foot.
|4.4 : K Rabada to Burns, Bowls a bouncer, Burns ducks under it.
|4.3 : K Rabada to Burns, Length delivery on middle, Burns flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|4.2 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns defends it towards short leg.
|4.1 : K Rabada to Burns, FOUR! Nicely played! Good length ball outside off, Burns leans forward and drives it through gully for a boundary.
|3.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Dominic blocks it off the front foot.
|3.5 : V Philander to Sibley, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Sibley looks to defend but misses it.
|3.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Dominic lets it go.
|3.3 : V Philander to Sibley, On a good length and outside off, Sibley looks to play at it but leaves it at the last moment.
|3.2 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|3.1 : V Philander to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|2.6 : K Rabada to Burns, BOUNCER! Rory Burns ducks under it.
|2.5 : K Rabada to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Rory lets the ball go to the keeper.
|2.4 : K Rabada to Burns, FOUR BYES! That is too high! Bouncer around middle, Burns ducks under it. De Kock jumps but only manages to get finger tips on it. The ball rolls to the fence behind the keeper.
|2.3 : K Rabada to Burns, Full delivery on leg, Burns flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|2.2 : K Rabada to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns defends it off the front foot.
|2.1 : K Rabada to Burns, FOUR! Classy from Rory Burns! Rabada dishes out a full delivery outside off, Burns lunges forward and creams the drive through mid off for a boundary.
|1.6 : V Philander to Sibley, On off, Sibley defends it out.
|1.5 : V Philander to Sibley, On a good length on off, Dominic blocks it well.
|1.4 : V Philander to Sibley, On a length on middle, Sibley flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|1.3 : V Philander to Sibley, Good length delivery outside off, Sibley does not bother to play at that.
|1.2 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley offers no shot to this one.
|1.1 : V Philander to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|0.6 : Vernon Philander to bowl from the other end. He was the tormentor-in-chief with the ball in the first innings and has a good Test match overall so far. He was also good with the bat in both the innings.
|Rabada to Burns, NOT OUT! Burns survives! The ball was going onto miss the stumps. Brilliant delivery from Rabada and he will feel that he deserved a wicket there. Full delivery on off swinging into the batsman, Burns looks to push it but misses to get hit on the pads. The Proteas appeal and the umpire after some thought gives it out. Burns reviews it immediately. Hawk Eye shows that it is pitching in line but is going on to miss the off stump. Excellent review from Burns and will now look
|0.5 : Rory Burns has been adjudged LBW but after a chat with his partner he has taken it upstairs. It looks very close here. Touch and go one feels. Hawk Eye rolls in and it shows that the ball is pitching in line. The impact is umpire's call. And the wicket is ... 'MISSING'! Burns will survive.
|K Rabada to Burns, Good length ball on off, Burns defends it off the back foot.
|0.4 : K Rabada to Burns, Fullish outside off, Rory lets it go to the keeper.
|0.3 : K Rabada to Burns, OHH! That was quick from the fielder. Good length ball on middle, Burns flicks it to short leg. Rudi Second, the substitute there tries to throw it at the stumps but misses it. Burns was in though.
|0.2 : K Rabada to R Burns, Full on off, Burns drives it through mid off and picks up a couple before the fielder can clean it up.
|0.1 : K Rabada to R Burns, EDGED AND FOUR! England are underway but not in a convincing fashion. Full on the off stump line, Burns looks to defend it but it goes off the outside edge through the point region for a boundary.