|Recent overs : 2 . . . . w | . 1 1 4 1 1
|Last bat : Temba Bavuma (C)c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed2(6b0x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:2/1 (1 Ovs)
|9.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, He does! Gets out of it really well. Just the 4 from it. Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
|9.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, That is a really good stop! A full toss on off, de Kock drives it back to the right of the bowler. He sticks his right leg out and stops it well. Can he end the over well now?
|9.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rilee Rossouw, Fifty for Rilee Rossouw! A powerful innings from him so far and he has got it up in quick time. He has a chance to get a big one here. Gets there by mistiming the pull shot to this shorter one towards long on for one.
|9.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Shorter and slower one outside off, Quinton de Kock looks to cut but ends up chopping it on the off side for one.
|9.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Fails to find the gap! A little to the left of the right and it would have been runs! Shorter and outside off, de Kock cuts but to point.
|9.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rilee Rossouw, Another pace off deliery from the Fizz. On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|8.6 : Mosaddek Hossain to Rilee Rossouw, A single to end a really good over for South Africa! On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|8.5 : Mosaddek Hossain to Rilee Rossouw, SIX! Not sure he hit that well but did hit it wide of the fielder! Mosaddek Hossain proving expensive in his second over. Rilee Rossouw steps out and gets to the pitch of it. He hits it hard and down the ground, wide of the long on fielder. It just goes over the fence.
|8.4 : Mosaddek Hossain to Quinton de Kock, A little bit of turn but a single from that too! On middle, Quinton de Kock looks to defend, it goes off the outer half towards point for one.
|8.3 : Mosaddek Hossain to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! The reverse sweep played again and played well again. On middle, Quinton de Kock manages to hit it over point and it races away to the fence.
|8.2 : Mosaddek Hossain to Rilee Rossouw, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|8.1 : Mosaddek Hossain to Rilee Rossouw, NOT OUT! Rilee Rossouw did well to keep his balance! Mosaddek Hossain with another dot! Shorter and outside off, Rilee looks to cut but this one stays low. He misses. Hasan takes the bails off and appeals. It is taken upstairs but nothing there. They also check for a caught behind but nothing on Ultra Edge.
|7.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, BEATEN! A dot to end. A good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary earlier on. Shorter and quicker outside off, de Kock looks to cut but misses.
|7.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, Tip and run! Flatter and on off, Quinton de Kock pushes it towards cover for one.
|7.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, Rilee Rossouw plays the conventional sweep, he hits it through square leg for one.
|7.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, Mehidy Hasan slows it up and floats it up on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|7.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, Brings out the reverse sweep again, this time he hits it straight to short third man for one.
|7.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! That is really nicely played and Mehidy Hasan continues to give runs. He is way too full yet again, de Kock plays the reverse sweep, really nicely, rolls his wrists over the ball and hits it past short third man for a boundary.
|6.6 : Mosaddek Hossain to Rilee Rossouw, That is a brilliant first over by Mosaddek Hossain! Back-to-back tidy overs for Bangladesh! This is fired outside off. Rilee Rossouw walks across and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|6.5 : Mosaddek Hossain to Rilee Rossouw, Nurul Hasan is very confident! ANOTHER REVIEW BY BANGLADESH FOR A CAUGHT BEHIND! There was a sound but Ultra Edge shows nothing. NOT OUT! Bangladesh have lost both their reviews now. This is fired outside off. Rilee Rossouw looks to play the reverse sweep again but misses. It goes off the something to the keeper who takes it and appeals. It is turned down. Review taken for caught behind which turns out to be a bad one. The noise was the ball hitting the pa
|6.3 : Mosaddek Hossain to Rilee Rossouw, Through the legs of the keeper! Outside off, Rilee looks to play the reverse sweep but this one stays a touch low. It goes off the glove, between the legs of the keeper and towards third man for two.
|6.4 : Mosaddek Hossain to Rilee Rossouw, Flatter and outside off, Rilee guides it to short third man.
|6.2 : Mosaddek Hossain to Quinton de Kock, Yet again, goes very full and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
|6.1 : Mosaddek Hossain to Quinton de Kock, That was hit very hard but to the fielder! A little too full again and on off, it is hit hard but to covers.
|5.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Yes, he does! That is a good 6th over but the Powerplay has been dominated by South Africa! They are 63 for 1. On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|5.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rilee Rossouw, Bangs this one in short, a slower bumper, Rilee Rossouw looks to pull but it goes off the underedge towards square leg for one. Can Mustafizur Rahman end the over well?
|5.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Nicely bowled! On off, this one cuts back in. De Kock works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|5.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, A dot! Shorter and outside off, this one holds in the surface a touch. Quinton de Kock looks to cut but ends up chopping it on the off side.
|We are back! The good news is it is still a 20-over game. Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw walk out to resume. Mustafizur Rahman will finish his over.
|UPDATE 0917 IST (0347 GMT) - The rain seems to have gone, the umpires are out in the middle having a look and now the covers are coming off too. Resumption might not be far away now.
|THE RAIN IS BACK! The umpires have called for the covers and the players rush off. Yet again, the rain gods have decided to make their presence felt when South Africa are in a good position. However, there are bright, blue skies vicinity. So let us hope this rain too passes away quickly.
|5.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rilee Rossouw, Just another single! Fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid on for one.
|5.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Quick run! Shorter and around off, this is guided towards short third man for one.
|4.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, Two more! The runs keep flowing for South Africa. On off, tossed up, this is hit wide of the fielder at long off for two.
|4.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, SIX! That is beautifully timed! It is raining boundaries here. Especially off the bat of Rilee Rossouw! He plays the sweep shot again, this is slower and on middle but he hits it really well and it goes over the square leg fence.
|4.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, Rilee Rossouw wants a run but is sent back. Flatter and on off, this is played to point.
|4.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, This lands safe! 50 up for South Africa in no time! On middle, Rilee Rossouw looks to go down the ground but ends up slicing it. It lands safe in the long on region. Two taken.
|4.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, SIX! That goes just over the fence! Yet again powerfully hit. Rilee Rossouw brings out the sweep shot. This flies over the mid-wicket fielder. He ran in at first but don't think he would have had a chance.
|4.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, Rilee Rossouw is going after everything here! He steps out now and swings hard but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
|3.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Quinton de Kock, BEATEN! Length and outside off, this one skids through. Quinton de Kock looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
|3.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Quinton de Kock, Quinton de Kock misses out! A full toss, de Kock looks to drive but the bat turns in his hand and he mistimes it to mid off.
|3.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rilee Rossouw, Yet again that is thumped! Shorter in length and on middle, Rilee Rossouw really hits it hard through mid-wicket but only one.
|3.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Rilee Rossouw, SIX! That has been powered! A very strong shot. Length and on middle, this is thumped down the ground and well over the lonng on fence for a biggie.
|3.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR! Not a good effort in the field! Taskin Ahmed has had a poor 10 minutes or so. Shorter and on the body, this is pulled behind square on the leg side. He runs to his right but dives over the ball.
|3.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Rilee Rossouw, Just outside off, Rilee Rossouw looks to guide it past short third man but fails to find the gap.
|2.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! That has been creamed! Lovely shot! Fuller and on middle, Quinton de Kock works it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. That is a huge over for South Africa and the momentum has now shifted towards them.
|2.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Quinton de Kock, SIX! BANG! Stand and deliver stuff! That is right in the range for de Kock! On middle, he heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Takes full toll of the Free Hit.
|Taskin Ahmed to Quinton de Kock, That is a top notch delivery on a Free Hit but wait... Taskin Ahmed has overstepped again! Free Hit continues. This is a yorker outside off, de Kock swings but misses.
|Taskin Ahmed to Quinton de Kock, NO BALL AND FOUR! That is so nicely played! So easily done. This is on middle, Quinton de Kock moves across and just helps it on its way over the short fine leg fielder. Also, Taskin Ahmed has stepped over the line. Free Hit coming up.
|2.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Rilee Rossouw, Now takes one as he pushes this length ball to the right of mid off.
|2.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR! That has been hammered to the fence! Shorter and on middle, Rilee Rossouw powers it through mid-wicket for his first boundary.
|2.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Rilee Rossouw, That is quick, that is really quick! Shorter and on middle, angling away. This one takes off too. Rilee Rossouw looks to pull but misses.
|2.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Rilee Rossouw, That was quite late! A REVIEW HAS BEEN TAKEN FOR CAUGHT BEHIND! Did not really see that coming, there was hardly any appeal there. NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge. A waste of a review in the end. This is full and outside off, Rilee Rossouw slashes at it but misses. There is hardly anyeone appealing but Bangladesh decide to review right at the end. It goes down in vain.
|1.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, Outside off, Rilee Rossouw hits it down to the right of long off for one more. End of a good over for South Africa.
|1.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, Good smart batting! Follows the boundary with one as he eases this down to long off.
|1.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Squeezed out and it races away to the fence. First boundary of the game and that should release a little bit of pressure that was building. This is on off, Quinton de Kock hits it past cover and this races away to the fence.
|1.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Rilee Rossouw, Rilee Rossouw is underway too! On middle, he works it with the angle towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|1.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, Quinton de Kock is off the mark! On off, fuller, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|1.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, That was close! Mehidy Hasan gives it air, he gets it to drift back in from outside off, it is the one which comes in with the angle. Quinton de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Temba Bavuma, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Yet again, Taskin Ahmed strikes in the very first over. Ends the first over brilliantly and this is the ideal start for Bangladesh. Taskin is delighted and so is the crowd here. It is another low score for the South African skipper. This is a beauty of a delivery. An effort ball. It is on a length and around off, this lands and moves away. Bavuma has a poke at it, it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper.
|0.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Temba Bavuma, Almost plays it on! Already signs of the wicket being slow. This is on a length and around off, Temba Bavuma looks to push at it away from the body, it goes off the inside edge and just past the off pole. This is a really good over from Taskin Ahmed!
|0.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Temba Bavuma, Back of a length and on off, Bavuma stands tall and plays it to cover.
|0.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Temba Bavuma, Bangs this one short and on middle, Bavuma pulls it to mid on.
|0.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Temba Bavuma, Some nice away movement but no carry at all! Outside off, this one shapes away. It is left alone. It goes on the bounce to the keeper.
|0.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Temba Bavuma, Just wide! Bavuma and South Africa are underway! Shorter and outside off, Bavuma hangs his bat out, it goes uppishly and just wide of the diving point fielder and towards third man for two.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the National Anthems and we are all set for the first ball to be bowled. The Bangladesh players make their way out to the middle and are followed by Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma the South African openers. Taskin Ahmed has the new ball in hand. He struck twice in his and that innings' very first over. His side would love for him to do the same here. Can he do it? We will find out. Here we go...
|UPDATE 0822 IST (0252 GMT) - Well, the rain has now stopped. It is probably going to be that kind of a day where the rain will be playing hide and seek. Also, there's no delay to the start of the game as the players make their way out for the National Anthems!
|Update 0816 IST (0246 GMT) - THE RAIN IS BACK! The covers are back and we are back to waiting for it to pass away.
|BANGLADESH (PLAYING XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan (IN FOR Yasir Ali), Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.
|SOUTH AFRICA (PLAYING XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi (IN FOR Lungi Ngidi).
|Shakib Al Hasan says they would have batted first too but with the rain around, they won't mind chasing. Informs they are playing an extra spinner as the wicket might assist them. Adds it is about expressing themselves and want to show fight till the end.
|Temba Bavuma says the wicket might get drier and they have an extra spinner and hence, they want to bat first. Informs Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi. Adds they can't control the weather and they just need to play well. States it is about building from the last game where they felt they played really well. Ends by saying he likes the weather here, Hobart was very cold.
|TOSS - Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to BAT!