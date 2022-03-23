|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 0wd 1 . | 4 2 . . . .
|Last bat : Quinton de Kock (W)c Mahmudullah b Mehidy Hasan12(8b2x40x6) SR:150.00, FoW:46/1 (6.5 Ovs)
|6.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, OUT! c Mahmudullah b Mehidy Hasan.
|6.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Good shot! This is short and outside off.Â de Kock slaps it through covers for a boundary.Â
|6.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Janneman Malan, Very full and on middle. Malan uses his feet as he drills it to long on for one.
|6.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Janneman Malan, Tossed up, full and on middle. Malan turns it to mid-wicket.
|6.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Quinton de Kock, Full and on middle, it is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Keeps it tight, around off. Malan dabs it to short third man.Â
|5.5 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Islam comes over the wicket! Length and angling on off. Malan punches it to covers.
|5.4 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Better from Islam! On middle, on a length. Malan keeps it out on the leg side.
|5.3 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Two in a row! Full and on the leg stump. Malan hangs back and whips it past mid on for a boundary.
|5.2 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Boundaries are flowing for South Africa! A length ball, around off. Malan comes down the track and pushes with soft hands, the ball goes off the outer half of the bat and through point for a boundary.
|5.1 : Shoriful Islam to Quinton de Kock, Fuller and on off, pushed to the right of mid off for a single.
|4.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Janneman Malan, Floated, full and on middle. Janneman MalanÂ gets forward and turns it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
|4.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Janneman Malan, On a length, around off. Janneman MalanÂ tucks it to mid-wicket.
|4.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Slightly short and Malan pounces on it! Shorter in length, outside off. Malan rocks back and cuts it through the cover-point region to bag a boundary. He is certainly looking in good touch.
|4.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Janneman Malan, Floated, full and around off. Janneman MalanÂ pushes it back to the bowler who half-stops it.
|4.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Janneman Malan, This is full and outside off. Malan drives but straight to the cover fielder.
|4.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Janneman Malan, Hasan starts with a tossed up delivery, around off. Malan prods and defends it to the off side.
|3.6 : Mehidy HasanÂ is brought into the attack.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, Rahman goes full and around middle and leg. Janneman MalanÂ just helps it on its way towards fine leg for a single. He will retain the strike.
|3.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, Another ball, on a length, just outside off. Janneman MalanÂ prods and pushes it towards cover.
|3.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, FOUR LEG BYES! Short of a length, around leg. Malan misses his flick. The ball brushes off his thigh pad and races away to the fence.
|3.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, On a length, around off. Janneman MalanÂ keeps it out.
|3.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, Chopped on, almost! A length ball, around off. Quinton de KockÂ looks to dab it towards point but it goes off the inside edge past the leg stump for a run.
|3.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! WHACKED! Back of a length, well outside off. Quinton de Kock sits back and caresses it through the cover-point region for a boundary. Three boundaries in a row for South Africa.
|2.6 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Glorious! Lovely timing on that! This is a length ball, angling across the batter from off. Malan leans and just checks his shot back past the bowler for a boundary.
|2.5 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, FOUR! A bit streaky but Malan will take that! Back of a length, outside off and just holding a bit in the surface. Janneman MalanÂ stays back and cuts it aerially past the point fielder. The ball races away to the fence and the third man fielder had no chance of cutting it off.
|2.4 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Islam bowls it full and outside off. Janneman MalanÂ looks to drive but it goes off the inner half of the bat towards the mid on fielder.
|2.3 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Back of a length, outside off. Malan stays back and defends it to the off side.
|2.2 : Shoriful Islam to Quinton de Kock, Aerial but safe! A short ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ looks to cut hard but it goes off the thick outside edge and the ball flies towards the third man region. The fielder there, runs in and dives in front to grab it but the ball falls just short of him. The batters take a run.
|2.1 : Shoriful Islam to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length, around off. Quinton de KockÂ hangs back and dabs it towards point.
|1.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, Fizz drags his length back slightly, on off. Janneman MalanÂ gets behind the line and keeps it out. 6 runs off Mustafizur Rahman's first over.
|1.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, A length ball this time, in that channel around off. Janneman MalanÂ covers the line and defends it solidly.
|1.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, Fuller in length, around the fifth stump channel. Janneman MalanÂ gets to the pitch of the ball and blocks it.
|1.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, Better line from Mustafizur Rahman! Good-length delivery, around off. Janneman MalanÂ leans and defends it onto the deck.
|1.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, Good running! On a length, around leg. Janneman MalanÂ tucks it around the corner and comes back for the second run.
|0.6 : Who will start from the other end? It is Mustafizur Rahman.
|1.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Top shot! Rahman starts with a full ball, around off. Janneman MalanÂ prods and carves it through the cover region. The ball races away to the fence.
|0.2 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan,Â BangladeshÂ burn their review early on in the innings! Islam runs in and serves a good-length ball, around off that jags away late. Janneman MalanÂ has a poke at it but he misses and the ball goes through to the keeper. Shoriful IslamÂ appeals for a caught behind and convinces his skipper to opt for a review. They go up but the UltraEdge confirms that there was clear daylight between bat and ball. The on-field decision stands.
|0.6 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Short of a length, outside off. Janneman MalanÂ rides the bounce and steers it to third man for a single.
|Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Wide! Islam hurls a wayward ball, well outside off. Janneman MalanÂ does not bother playing at it and the umpire signals wide.
|0.5 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, A length ball, bit of extra bounce, Malan shuffles across and defends it to mid off.Â
|0.4 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Back of a length, outside off. Janneman MalanÂ keeps it out.
|0.3 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, On a length and outside off. Janneman MalanÂ lets it be.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. But first, both the teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It is Bangladesh's first followed by South Africa's. We are done with the proceedings and it is now time for the gameÂ to begin. The players will take theÂ knee to support the 'BLM' movement.Â Quinton de KockÂ and Janneman MalanÂ are the openers for the Proteas. Shoriful IslamÂ to start with the ball. Two slips in place...
|0.1 : Shoriful Islam to Janneman Malan, Islam starts with a length ball, just outside off. Janneman MalanÂ prods but leaves it alone.
|0.0 : Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius (In for Wayne Parnell), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.Â
|TOSS - South AfricaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
|... Match Day ...
|After Bangladeshâs historic first ODI win, the Proteas came back strong on a difficult pitch, thanks to Rabadaâs brilliance and de Kockâs quick heroics which helped them to level the series. A series win could mean another golden feather in the cap of Bangladeshâs cricketing voyage. The mix of experience and youth has done a superb job for BangladeshÂ and you can see the depth in their batting and also the improvement in theirÂ bowling.Â All in all, it is a very important match for both
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI of the series between South Africa and Bangladesh. It is time for the decider and Bangladesh have a chance to create history to win theÂ series for the first time on South African soil, while the hosts have never lost to the Bangla Tigers, so they will look to keep the procession intact. It is a do-or-die match as the team which wins will take the series home, the ODI series to be precise. Let's hope for a cracking contest here atÂ SuperSport P