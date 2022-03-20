|0.0 : Done with all the pre-match proceedings! The South African players are seen to be in a huddle before they take the field.Â
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK) (In place of Aiden Markram), Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell (In place of Andile Phehlukwayo), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi (In place of Marco Jansen).Â
|Well then, the South African players stride out to the middle sporting a pink jersey for this special occasion. Followed by the visiting side in their typical green one. Both the teams will get lined-up in the middle for their respective National Anthem. It will be Bangladesh's first followed by the hosts anthem.
|Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says that they were not sure about what they want to do. He adds that they would likeÂ to bowl well. He saysÂ that there is some green tinge and the new ball will be key and their are few cracks. He informsÂ that their are some changes. Tells that they need to do well in all disciplines and picking early wickets is focus. Talking about short boundaries, he says that they need be aware of their plansÂ and execute them better.
|Shaun PollockÂ is near the deck. He says it is a nice surface. It does not look as pretty as a Test surface. There is some moisture on the surface, but the roller operating at the halfway mark will only make the pitch flatter.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh at Johannesburg. It's a pink day at the Wanderers and South Africa will hope that it will bring change in fortunes for them.Â The 2nd match of a three-match series is always the most important one and it will be interesting to see as to which side can hold their nerves and get the win. For the hosts, it is a do-or-die game, whereas the Bangla Tigers will be looking to churn out another team performance to seal the series
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangladesh. They have elected to BATÂ first.
|Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh skipper, is in for a chat. He says they will bat first. Says, the history of the ground has been such that the side batting first has managed to put a humongous total on the board. Mentions, it is the best position for their side. No players need any more motivation and says, the players just need to focus on applying themselves in the middle. Informs us that there are no changes to the side.
|Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
|... MATCH DAY â¦Â
|The win in the first match of the series was set up by the Bangladeshi top order with 3 of the top five getting a 50 plus score and skipper Tamim IqbalÂ getting to 41 as well. With plenty runs on the board, Taskin AhmedÂ and Shoriful IslamÂ ripped through the South African top order in the first Powerplay. It was then Mehidy HasanÂ who spun a web in the latter half to notch a memorable victory for the visitors. They will be all pumped up for this clash.
|The hosts have a lot to improve given their bowling wasn't upto the mark. In home conditions, the pacers were quite average with Lungi NgidiÂ receiving a thumping. The abysmal performance continued with the bat as the top order faltered. Only some counterattack from Rassie van der DussenÂ and a blitz from David MillerÂ saw them reachÂ above 250 but they need to pull up their socks and get back in the series today. Can the visitors inflict more misery on the hosts and clinch a monumental away ser